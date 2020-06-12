with Paulina Firozi

President Trump painted a rosy picture of the petroleum industry's recovery from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — one that clashes with the pain a lot of drillers still feel on the ground.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion in Dallas yesterday, Trump praised his administration’s efforts to aid the ailing oil industry hit this year by a one-two punch — a severe downturn in domestic energy demand amid stay-at-home orders and a production war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

President Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion in Dallas on Thursday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

“I think we’ve done a fantastic job with bringing back the oil in a rapid fashion,” Trump said at the event Thursday in the heart of oil country. “That looked pretty bad. That looked pretty bad.”

The price of oil indeed has rallied from its virus-driven lows. But U.S. producers are hardly out of the woods yet.

The price of West Texas Intermediate oil, a U.S. benchmark, briefly fell below $0 in April as Americans drastically curtailed flying and driving to stop the spread of the virus.

Now, as shutdown orders are loosened across the country, the price has jumped back up to around $35 a barrel — a sign of optimism for Trump.

“There’s never been a thing like that ever,” Trump said of oil prices dipping into negative territory. “And now I see that it’s getting close to $40 a barrel, and you’re back in business, and we got it done fast.”

Part of what is propping up oil prices is an agreement between OPEC, Russia and a handful of other oil-producing nations to curb production through much of the spring and summer in response to the pandemic.

It was Trump who helped bring Russian leader Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia to the negotiating table. “We got Russia together with Saudi Arabia and they cut production,” Trump said Thursday.

But a full recovery is still be a ways off.

Many major oil companies have said they will cut back on investment through the rest of the year as they prepare to weather the economic recession triggered by the virus. ExxonMobil, for one — based just outside Dallas — is cutting its capital spending from $33 billion to $23 billion in response to the outbreak.

A handful of other, smaller firms, including Whiting Petroleum and Diamond Offshore Drilling, have declared bankruptcy.

All told, the virus-driven downturn has slashed the value of the U.S. oil and gas sector by more than a third since the start of the year, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, back when oil was trading for more than $60 a barrel.

Looking forward, analysts at Goldman Sachs say despite the recent rally, oil prices will go down before they go back up.

Oil producers have built up an estimated surplus of 1 billion barrels, the investment bank said, as economic activity has stalled during the outbreak.

That oil glut, plus the continued reluctance to travel, puts downward pressure on oil prices, which Goldman Sachs estimates are due for a 15 to 20 percent “correction.”

“This is not to dismiss the current recovery or not acknowledge that it is progressing ahead of expectations,” the bank wrote in a note Monday, “but rather note that prices are ahead of the rebalancing where oil still faces a billion barrel inventory overhang.”

Welcome to The Energy 202, our must-read tipsheet on energy and the environment.

Coronavirus fallout

The Trump administration wants Amazon and eBay to stop selling unproven and unsafe products.

The Environmental Protection Agency is cracking down on falsely marketed products, such as unverified and unsafe disinfectants that are being peddled amid the pandemic.

The agency issued orders to the companies to stop the sale and distribution of these products and to take them off their websites, Bloomberg Law reports.

The logo for eBay Inc. is displayed on a smartphone. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg News)

“These stop sale orders to Amazon and eBay demonstrate the Trump Administration’s continued commitment to protecting the health and safety of Americans,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. “We remain vigilant against the claims of producers that falsely assert their efficacy and safety. Of particular concern are products that falsely claim to be effective against COVID-19.”

(Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Power plays

Joe Biden says expanding oil and gas drilling off Florida would be “unacceptable.”

In response to a report from Politico that the Trump administration is planning to release a proposed drilling plan after the November election, Biden’s campaign pointed to Floridians who in 2018 “overwhelmingly voted in favor of a ban on offshore drilling.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (Matt Slocum/AP)

“President Trump and his administration know such a measure is deeply unpopular, which is why they are waiting to take action until after the election,” spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement. “Floridians know firsthand the impact offshore drilling can have on the state's beaches, jobs, and communities. Joe Biden will take decisive action to protect our environment and our local economies."

In a tweet, the Interior Department has dismissed the report about offshore drilling as “#FakeNews.”

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) says law enforcement appeared to use “excessive force” against protesters demonstrating near the White House earlier this month.

Police clearing Lafayette Park as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd. (AEvan Vucci/AP)

In a letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee on national parks questioned the role the U.S. Park Police played during those demonstrations.

“During these demonstrations, the U.S. Park Police, among other Federal law enforcement officers, appeared to use excessive force, chemical agents, and projectiles to indiscriminately remove protesters from President's Park, a park whose founding purpose is described as providing ‘a large open area associated with the White House for freedom of public expression and assembly activities,’” he wrote.

He called on Bernhardt to answer questions including what training U.S. Park Police officers receive and who gave the officers orders to patrol the June 1 protests.

Lisa Jackson will dole out $100 million as part of Apple's racial justice initiative.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook announced Thursday that Jackson, the former EPA chief under Barack Obama who now leads environmental efforts at Apple, will be put in charge of a new nine-figure project in response to George Floyd's killing.

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020

In a video announcing the initiative, Cook said it will focus on education, economic inequality and criminal justice reform, while offering few other specifics.

But according to the Verge: “As part of the initiative, Apple plans to increase its spending at black-owned partners across its supply chain and increase representation of black-owned partners. Apple also plans to launch a camp for black developers and entrepreneurs to help elevate the ‘best ideas in the developer family.’”

Global warming watch

The Lower 48 states could be in for a very hot summer.

There is potential for a widespread, severe, long-lasting heat spell by late June.

Masked beachgoers in Huntington Beach, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

“The above-average temperatures are part of a major pattern change that would bring anomalous warmth to some parts of the nation that have seen a cooler-than-average spring,” Matthew Cappucci and Andrew Freedman report.

It won’t be unusually hot every day, but the weather pattern “would favor extended periods of elevated temperatures virtually coast to coast, especially by July, with some more intense spurts of heat on more local levels.”

Businesses and governments set 2030 targets for renewable growth. But they still fall short of what’s needed.

“Businesses and national governments have set targets to deploy some 826 gigawatts of wind, solar and other renewables by 2030 — an amount that will require about $1 trillion in investments,” E&E News reports, citing a report from BloombergNEF and the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in Germany.

Solar panels in Kentucky. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg News)

The targets fall “well short of the build-out needed to limit increases in global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius, the upper boundary of the range identified in the 2015 Paris Agreement,” per the report. “That goal will require more than three times as much renewable capacity as is currently slated for 2030, and about $3.1 trillion in investment, according to calculations by BNEF.”

Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal fueled storms across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

More than a quarter-million residents in Michigan were in the dark as of Thursday morning and at least 650,000 customers in the Midwest experienced power loss the day before.

Storm clouds and lightning over the Midwest captured by the GOES East weather satellite Wednesday. (RAMMB/CIRA)

“The storms met the criteria needed to be called a derecho — including producing extensive winds along a path several hundreds of miles long,” Cappucci reports. “… Apropos of Wednesday’s storms, some of the energy needed to trigger storms came from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which merged with a mid-latitude cyclone over the Great Lakes and southern Canada after making landfall Sunday in Louisiana.”

Plastic pollution is all around — not just in oceans.

A new study highlights the prevalence of airbone plastic and plastic pollution found in remote parts of the country.

From samples taken from 11 national parks and wilderness areas, researchers found “tiny bits of plastic in 98 percent of the 339 samples they collected; plastics accounted for 4 percent of the dust particles that were tested,” the New York Times reports.

Arches National Park in Utah. (National Park Service)

The Times adds: “More than 1,000 tons of tiny fragments rain down each year on national parks and wilderness areas in the American West alone, equivalent to between 123 million and 300 million plastic bottles worth.”

Study author Janice Brahney from Utah State University said: “There’s no nook or cranny on the surface of the earth that won’t have microplastics.”