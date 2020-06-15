with Paulina Firozi

The Trump administration's “blueprint” paving the way for more logging, grazing and energy extraction is the newest flashpoint over regulatory rollbacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s order on Friday, meant to cut through legal red tape around chopping down trees, garnered praise from Republicans in Congress.

But it is also drawing protest from conservationists concerned Trump officials are taking advantage of the pandemic to develop more of the 193 million acres of forests and grasslands managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

An observation cab in Tahoe National Forest. (Photo by Erin Williams for The Washington Post)

Perdue said the Forest Service needs to do more to relieve burdensome regulations.

In the memo issued Friday, Perdue directed Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen to make it easier for oil drillers, miners and loggers to get approval to extract and to speed up construction on broadband Internet in rural areas.

The head of the Agriculture Department, the parent agency of the Forest Service, also called for a simpler permitting process for hunting, fishing and other recreation activities, as well as for cattle grazing.

“We need modern systems and approaches and less complicated regulations to serve our customers and improve our delivery of the goods and services that the American people want and need,” Perdue wrote in the memo.

National forests are managed for many uses, with some areas serving as sources of lumber and other set aside for wildlife and recreation.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. (Doug Mills/UPI/Bloomberg)

The order did not mention the pandemic, but it comes off the heels of an executive order from President Trump this month urging agencies to expedite approval of infrastructure projects to juice the economy, which is in the middle of a four-month recession.

The order is short on other details, but it is consistent with deregulatory efforts underway at the Forest Service to cut down on the environmental review needed before harvesting timber.

That's a major concern for environmentalists when it comes to stopping climate change and preserving wildlife habitat. “We’re in the middle of a climate crisis. We’re in the middle of an extinction crisis,” said Randi Spivak, public lands director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This vision takes us in the exact opposite direction.”

But Rep. Bruce Westerman said the forests are at their healthiest when they are “actively managed” to trim underbrush that add fuel to wildfires — and that is hard to do with too much red tape. The Republican from Arkansas has put forward his own legislation streamlining the environmental review process.

“This memorandum is a major step toward better management of our national forests and grasslands,” he said in a statement.

The politician who has the most to gain from the Forest Service memo may be Steve Daines.

The GOP senator from Montana is in the middle of a tough reelection race against the state’s popular Democratic governor, Steve Bullock.

Perdue flew to Missoula in Montana — traditionally a big logging and mining state — to sign the order, drawing praise from Daines.

Thanks to @SecretarySonny for coming to Montana today to highlight new efforts to increase productivity and access of our forests, streamline environmental review, and improve grazing permitting. The @USDA and @forestservice are in great hands under your leadership. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) June 12, 2020

The Senate is set to vote this week a conservation bill from Daines and others to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, often tapped to purchase acreage for national forests and other federal lands.

Coronavirus fallout

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing for its headquarters for reopening.

EPA chief Andrew Wheeler sent an email to agency employees about a reopening process for D.C. headquarters, as well as the offices in Cincinnati and for EPA Regions 3 and 5, E&E News reports.

In the initial phases of reopening, Wheeler said the EPA will still “continue to strongly encourage employees to telework.”

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler. (Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg News)

“At close of business Monday, those offices will be shuttered for seven days to render the novel coronavirus inactive. After that, limited EPA staff will begin to return to the workplace in phases,” per E&E. “ … Wheeler also explained the final phase, or phase 3, of EPA's reopening plans, during which employees would return to the office.”

There will still be exceptions for “employees dealing with child care at home, mass transit outages for commuting and those who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Telework will be made available to those staff members.”

Wheeler’s update to staff follows a letter from EPA’s largest employee union to Wheeler urging him to halt the reopening.

“Other agency employees are also anxious. One EPA headquarters employee told E & E News that people are not happy about it and don't plan to return any time soon,” per the report.

The pandemic is fueling plastic waste.

Environmental activist Gary Stokes collected more than 70 discarded face masks from a beach on Hong Kong’s Soko Islands in late February, the Los Angeles Times reports. It was weeks after Hong Kong’s first recorded coronavirus case.

Discarded face masks are just one type of increasing plastic waste troubling some environmental groups.

Gary Stokes, founder of the environmental group Oceans Asia, poses with discarded face masks. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought a dramatic increase in the use of plastic, the main component in masks, gloves, hand sanitizer bottles, protective medical suits, test kits, takeout containers, delivery packaging and other items central to our new, locked-down, hyper-hygienic way of life,” per LAT. “The disposal of such items is yet another troubling consequence of a crisis that has devastated economies and wracked healthcare systems. Environmental groups warn that all that material — though potentially life-saving — could overwhelm cities around the world where waste collection and recycling strategies have been short-circuited by lockdowns.”

Preparing for wildfire season

Coronavirus cases are spiking in western states where wildfire activity is ramping up.

Wildfires have already led to evacuations in Arizona and California, places where evacuations had already become a challenge amid the frequent and fast-moving fires in recent years, Diana Leonard reports.

The Bighorn Fire burning in the wilderness of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Arizona. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star/AP)

“But during a dangerous wildfire this year, those in a fire’s path will be asked to do the opposite of what they’ve been doing for the last several months: leave home in the middle of a pandemic,” Leonard writes. “…In a worrying sign, covid-19 hospitalizations are steeply rising in seven states, including Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and California. These states, along with Utah, also recorded their highest incidence of new cases this week since the start of the pandemic, a spike that likely was not due simply to increases in testing, according to a Washington Post analysis.”

The same areas could be facing major fires later this summer alongside the ongoing pandemic. For that reason, it will be critical for local agencies to communicate with area residents quickly about evacuation protocols, Leonard adds.

California state regulators will allow diesel-powered generators to keep power on during preemptive outages.

The California Public Utilities Commission will allow PG&E Corp. to use the generators to keep electricity on for customers even as it proactively cuts power to prevent their wires from sparking fires.

Employees work in the PG&E Emergency Operations Center in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

“Some clean-energy groups opposed the company’s request to use diesel generators given California’s goal to wean itself off fossil-fuels by 2045. The California Public Utilities Commission said it was only permitting the practice this year and directed PG&E to look for cleaner alternatives starting in 2021,” Bloomberg News reports. “PG&E said it considered more environmentally-friendly options but they proved too costly or impractical to deploy in time this year. The company said its mobile generators can use fuel made from vegetable oil and that it will continue to explore cleaner alternatives for the coming years.”

The power provider also said it’s working with some communities toward microgrids that can keep power on during the preventive shut-offs.

Pacific Gas & Electric agreed to give wildfire victims more stock as it moves to resolve bankruptcy filing.

“The deal will leave the roughly 70,000 homeowners and businesses that lost properties to the fires owning 22.19 percent of PG&E’s stock once it settles its bankruptcy, the company said in a securities filing. That is up from the 20 percent agreed to by the company and lawyers representing victims in December,” the New York Times reports. “PG&E had promised to pay victims an estimated $13.5 billion, half in cash and half in stock. But the company’s stock price, which closed Friday at $11.02, has fallen nearly 40 percent since early February. Some victims and their lawyers were worried that they would end up with less than the targeted amount.”

The Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. headquarters in San Francisco. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News)

Power plays

The city council in Arlington, Tex., rejected a plan to expand a natural gas well site.

It was a “rare defeat for the oil and gas industry and signaled the influence of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer pressed on his neck for nearly nine minutes,” E&E News reports. “The vote against the gas site in the birthplace of the fracking boom came less than an hour after an emotional discussion about Floyd's death and the need to reform the city's law enforcement and other services.”