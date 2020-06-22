with Paulina Firozi

A plan to put hundreds of wind turbines in the waters of Lake Erie just had its wings clipped — by ornithologists and others concerned about their blades killing birds.

As Zachary Lewis reports for The Post, what would be the nation’s first freshwater wind farm is in limbo after regulators in Ohio told wind developers that they need to do more work to understand how their turbines will impact migrating birds.

The city of Cleveland at the edge of Lake Erie. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

That the pilot project may have to be scuttled highlights how renewable energy projects — pursued to combat climate change — can hit some of the same environmental snags as that oil, gas and coal companies.

At issue are a half-dozen turbines developers want to build northwest of Cleveland.

They would produce enough power for about 7,000 homes in a region largely reliant on coal and gas for electricity.

But wildlife activists had argued millions of warblers and waterfowl that fly over the lake every spring and fall are at risk of getting killed by them.

Icebreaker Wind, as the project is called, officially has the blessing of the Ohio Power Siting Board to go forward.

But last month, the board surprised proponents and opponents alike by requiring the developer, the Lake Erie Energy Development Corp., to conduct radar studies of bird and bat traffic over the proposed site.

Crucially, the board said operators cannot run the turbines at night during months-long migration periods until the research is completed.

“Of what value is a permit to build the project if you don’t have authority to operate it in a commercially viable manner?” Dave Karpinski, president of LEEDCo, told Lewis.

Icebreaker isn’t the only offshore wind project tied up with wildlife concerns.

A massive 84-turbine project near Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts hit head winds last year after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management unexpectedly required more study on how the towers anchored to the sea floor could disturb fish.

In a draft report released this month, the agency concluded the project would have “major impacts” on both the fishing industry and on poor and minority communities in southeastern Massachusetts that may have to contend with the extra noise and air pollution.

Another problem is President Trump, who often rails in speeches about the “bird graveyards” created under turbines. His administration, in turn, has leaned heavily into reducing regulations on the fossil fuel companies.

Read more here:

The EPA fined Enbridge nearly $7 million over pipeline safety issues.

Federal regulators fined the pipeline company $6.7 million over failing to fix pipeline safety issues in a timeline, the Star Tribune reports.

“Enbridge announced Thursday that it has settled with the Environmental Protection Agency and agreed to pay the fines, which were levied in May,” per the report. “The EPA noted among other things that Enbridge neglected to properly evaluate thousands of ‘shallow dents’ on its Lakehead Pipeline System, which runs across northern Minnesota and through northwestern Wisconsin.”

Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich. (Dale G. Young/Detroit News/AP)

A group of ex-National Park Service employees wants the Trump administration to reverse course on a move to make it easier for hunters to kill bear cubs and wolf pups in Alaska.

The administration published a rule this month to end a five-year ban on practices including baiting hibernating bears from their den to kill them and using headlamps to go into wolf dens to kill wolf mothers and pups.

(iStock)

“We are utterly appalled that NPS has adopted this final rule, which is so contrary to its mission,” the employees, now affiliated with the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, wrote in a letter to the Interior Department, as the Hill reports. The letter adds: “Alaska is the last place in the United States, if not the world, where large intact ecosystems have been designated for protection, so that they function naturally with little to no direct influence from man.”

A group of environmental, health and racial justice groups is suing the EPA over the rollback of emissions standards.

The group sued the Environmental Protection Agency, arguing that administrator Andrew Wheeler “reversed the legal finding it is ‘appropriate and necessary’ to regulate power plants’ hazardous emissions, based on a new cost benefit analysis that economists say has ‘deep flaws.’”

According to Earthjustice, Wheeler’s move enabled industry groups opposed to regulations on toxic emissions from coal and oil-burning power plants to challenge them in court.

A coal-fired power plant in Glenrock, Wyo. (AP/J. David Ake)

“Wheeler deceitfully created a bogus excuse for coal companies to challenge the MATS rule in court even though he knows the rule saves thousands of lives every year,” said Earthjustice attorney Neil Gormley in a statement.

Coronavirus fallout

As coronavirus restrictions ease up, Pope Francis urged people to pay greater attention to the environment.

“The lockdown has reduced pollution and revealed once more the beauty of so many places free from traffic and noise. Now, with the resumption of activities, we should all be more responsible for looking after our common home,” he said during a Sunday address.

Pope Francis waves to worshipers at the Vatican. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)

He specifically cited the reduction in air and water pollution in remarks that followed a 225-page guidance released last week by the Vatican urging Catholics to divest from fossil fuels, Reuters reports. The manual also called for monitoring companies’ environmental impacts.

Global warming watch

A recent reading suggests the hottest Arctic temperature ever.

A 100.4-degree reading on Saturday in a northeastern Siberian town may have set a record for the highest temperature recorded in the Arctic Circle, Andrew Freedman reports.

Temperature departures from average projected during the next three days, showing extreme temperatures in Siberia and parts of Canada. (Climate Reanalyzer)



“On Sunday, the same location recorded a high temperature of 95.3 degrees (35.2 Celsius), showing the Saturday reading was not a fluke. The average June high temperature in Verkhoyansk is just 68 degrees (20 Celsius),” he writes. “… So far in 2020, Siberia has stood out for its above-extreme temperatures, which has accelerated the melting of snow and ice; contributed to permafrost melt, which led to a major oil spill; and got the Siberian wildfire season off to an unusually early and severe start.”

Pregnant women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have pregnancy risks, and black mothers and babies are at an even higher risk.

New research found pregnant women exposed to such factors are more likely to have premature babies, or babies that are underweight or are stillborn, the New York Times reports, citing the most sweeping research linking elements of climate change and the harmful impacts on newborns.

(iStock)

The report examined 32 million births in the United States and “adds to a growing body of evidence that minorities bear a disproportionate share of the danger from pollution and global warming,” per the Times. “Not only are minority communities in the United States far more likely to be hotter than the surrounding areas, a phenomenon known as the ‘heat island’ effect, but they are also more likely to be located near polluting industries.”

Wildfire season

Hundreds of firefighters were tackling numerous wildfires that continued to rage across Arizona over the weekend.

Three of the fires are burning in national forests.

The Bush Fire, which was started by humans in the Tonto National Forest, was 15 percent contained as of Sunday, the Associated Press reports. The Bighorn Fire, which was caused by lightning, was 19 percent contained. The Bringham Fire, also lightning-caused, was 20 percent contained after scorching 31 square miles in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest north of Morenci. And the Mangum Fire raging in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon was 23 percent contained. The Magnum Fire’s cause is under investigation.