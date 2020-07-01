Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper beat back a challenge from his left by a Green New Deal supporter in a tougher-than-anticipated Democratic primary race in which energy issues were a key point of contention.

Now Hickenlooper, an ex-petroleum geologist who is among the most oil-friendly Democrats running for Senate, will try to define himself as a champion on climate change and other environmental issues when he faces first-term Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

During a speech aired online Tuesday night, Hickenlooper called climate change an "urgent need" that is "being ignored."

Gardner, too, is trying to cast himself as a conservationist by pushing a major public lands bills through the Senate in recent weeks.

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper in 2019. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)

A lot is at stake in Colorado for Democrats as they try to regain control of the Senate.

Gardner is seen as one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans as Democrats are now more optimistic about prospects of retaking the chamber with relative moderate Joe Biden as the party's standard-bearer. Gardner and Susan Collins of Maine are the only Republican senators running for reelection in November in states that President Trump lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016. The GOP currently controls the Senate with a 53-to-47 majority.

“Let me be clear: Change is coming, and you and I are going to bring it together,” Hickenlooper said in a video asking supporters of his primary challenger, progressive former Colorado House speaker Andrew Romanoff, to back his bid. “I’ve never lost an election in this state, and I don’t intend to lose this one.”

Gardner has taken heat from environmentalists.

Gardner has been criticized by the League of Conservation Voters and other green groups for voting to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling and to support President Trump's rollback of Barack Obama-era rules curbing climate-warming pollution from power plants.

On Tuesday evening, the political arm of the Environmental Defense Fund was already noting that Hickenlooper's victory makes for a “stark contrast” with Gardner's “anti-environmental voting record.”

But the junior senator has recently burnished his conservationist bona fides by championing a major legislative package protecting public lands, despite some stiff opposition from members of his own caucus.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate in June and will likely pass the House this month, would funnel billions of dollars to fixing rails and other infrastructure in national parks and on other recreational areas in Western states like Colorado, where the outdoors tourism industry has boomed in recent years.

Trump has promised to sign the bill — and has boosted Gardner's role in shepherding the legislation through the Senate.

I am calling on Congress to send me a Bill that fully and permanently funds the LWCF and restores our National Parks. When I sign it into law, it will be HISTORIC for our beautiful public lands. ALL thanks to @SenCoryGardner and @SteveDaines, two GREAT Conservative Leaders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Hickenlooper's own environmental record was dinged up in the race against Romanoff.

Romanoff put climate change at the center of his campaign pitch. One of his first ads was a four-minute video featuring a Colorado family sheltering in a bunker during a 127-degree day “in the not-so-distant future.”

The former state legislator had called for replacing all gas and coal in power generation by 2035, as well as having all new vehicles be electric. Romanoff also wanted to place a price on carbon emissions, end new construction of fossil fuel infrastructure and ban the use of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to extract gas and oil.

Former Colorado House speaker Andrew Romanoff in 2014. (David Zalubowski/AP)

He also endorsed the Green New Deal, a broad proposal put forward last year by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) which calls for drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions and guaranteeing a job for every American.

That stance earned Romanoff the support of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led activist group that popularized the idea of the Green New Deal. Nick Tuta, a volunteer and spokesman for Sunrise's Colorado branch, said the state's Senate seat is the “best opportunity” to push the Democratic Party to the left on climate.

But other influential environmental groups, including the political arms of the League of Conservation Voters and the Sierra Club, decided to sit out the Colorado primary.

Hickenlooper tried to find a middle road between Romanoff and Gardner on environmental issues.

Hickenlooper, similarly, supports charging a fee on carbon emissions and electrifying the nation's fleet of automobiles. And while he was governor, Colorado became the first state to adopt rules limiting methane emissions from oil and gas operations. Colorado's regulation, put in place in 2014, served as a model for the federal government's own methane rules.

But the former governor worked as geologist for an oil and gas company before entering politics — and as a politician has supported fracking, a major economic activity in Colorado.

Hickenlooper's target for net-zero emissions is no later than 2050 — a decade after Romanoff's goal. Eliminating the nation's contributions to climate change by either date would be a herculean task.

And he has also been dismissive of the Green New Deal. “We should not try to tackle climate change by guaranteeing every American a government job,” he told an audience in California last year while running for president. He ended his White House bid last August after his campaign failed to gain traction.

At the same, he has responded to Gardner's public lands bill by noting the senator voted to confirm a former coal lobbyist, Andrew Wheeler, to run the Environmental Protection Agency and has not backed another bill to protect approximately 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado.

Sen. Gardner voted to put a coal lobbyist in charge of the EPA.



He's refused to support the #COREact which would protect 400,000 acres of CO public lands.



And he voted to cut #LWCF funding by 90 percent.



Only President Trump would praise a record like this. https://t.co/tBesf6uTcW — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 3, 2020

Investigators fault the Commerce Department for leading a “flawed process” during the “Sharpiegate" controversy.

In a long-anticipated report, the Commerce Department inspector general blamed the department in pressuring one of its agencies, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “to issue an unsigned statement backing Trump’s claims that Hurricane Dorian would severely impact Alabama,” my colleagues Andrew Freedman and Jason Samenow report.

President Trump holds up an altered forecast map as he talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in September. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The watchdog agency concluded that the decision to echo Trump's false claims about Hurricane Dorian went against the guidance of its own forecasters and the interests of NOAA and the National Weather Service, which it oversees.

“The Sept. 6, 2019, NOAA statement in question backed up repeated, inaccurate claims by Trump regarding the hurricane’s threat to Alabama and contradicted public statements and weather forecasts issued by NOAA’s National Weather Service forecast office in Birmingham, Ala. The inspector general’s examination of ‘the circumstances surrounding the statement’ was launched on Sept. 7, 2019, amid fierce public blowback against NOAA.”

Only a summary of Inspector General Peggy Gustafson's work was posted online. The full report has not been published.

A Senate bill would diminish Energy Department control over nuclear weapons.

The latest version of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 includes a provision that would strip the department of much of its budgeting authority over nuclear arms — and give it instead to the Pentagon, my colleague Will Englund reports.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The move would undermine the long-standing practice of civilians — and not military leaders — having control over the nation's most powerful weapons. Preserving that separation was one of the reasons the Energy Department was created in 1977.

The provision, added by the Senate Armed Services Committee, drew quick criticism from senators of both parties, including Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). The move drew also objections from Trump's energy secretary, Dan Brouillette.

The office of the panel's chairman, Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), did not respond to requests.

Coronavirus fallout

The EPA will no longer have relaxed pollution reporting requirements for companies by the end of August.

“We picked the August 31 date as the termination date to give folks — the regulatory community and the states — a heads up to allow them to prepare for the sunsetting of the policy,” Susan Bodine, assistant administrator for enforcement and compliance assurance at the EPA, told McClatchy in an interview.

The headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The temporary enforcement policy — put in place for companies struggling to respond to the coronavirus pandemic — drew sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers and the agency’s inspector general amid the outbreak of a virus that attacks the respiratory system.