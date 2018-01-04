THE TICKER

In this April 9, 2017 file photo, then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Trump’s breakup with his former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon had all the stuff of a good telenovela: insults aimed at family members; sniffy one-upmanship; charges and countercharges of treason and insanity. It could also carry consequences for Trump’s economic agenda.

The president stands on the threshold of pushing forward on two fronts — infrastructure and trade — that helped define his populist campaign. But he’ll cross it with his populist bona fides in tatters. Trump is touting a new tax law that distributes the bulk of its benefits to the wealthy and well-connected. And he’s got the poll numbers to show for it, closing the year with the lowest approval rating of any new president in modern history.

What would be different if Trump had kept Bannon in the fold? At the time Bannon left in August, he was leaning on the president to embrace a soak-the-rich strategy for his signature tax overhaul. He wanted the measure to jack up the top marginal rate for the highest-income earners to pay for a deeper cut focused on the working and middle classes. Congressional Republicans, having settled on a strategy to marginalize Democrats, were never likely to go along (and it's unclear Trump would have embraced such a strategy to begin with). And the circumstances of Bannon’s exit — amid the firestorm after Trump equivocated on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville — helped stiffen Democratic resolve against working with his administration.

Yet there’s no question the Trump officials whom Bannon derided as globalists, namely Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, are ascendant in his absence. Per Axios, the two are trying to contain the president’s protectionist instincts as he confronts a slew of decisions on trade matters and tariffs. And the calls will be Trump’s to make, as the New York Times’s Ana Swanson reports:

“In 2018, Mr. Trump will have several opportunities to punish foreign rivals as the final decider in a series of unusual trade cases that were initiated last year. These cases, which were brought under little-used provisions of trade laws, give the president broad authority to impose sweeping tariffs or quotas on foreign products. The United States has numerous other routine trade cases in the works — like Boeing’s fight with the Canadian plane maker Bombardier. But the ones heading to Mr. Trump’s desk are unique because they fall to the president alone, rather than career bureaucrats, to decide… The president has long hammered China for taking advantage of the United States on trade, and threatened to impose penalties as a result. Now, with a special investigation on China drawing to a close, he appears to have his chance… The results of the investigation aren’t due until August, but trade analysts say they could arrive within weeks. They suggest that the administration might consider restrictions on Chinese investment in the United States, as well as tariffs on Chinese products.”

Trump’s administration is also putting the finishing touches on a major infrastructure proposal. Sources briefed on the plan say it will call for investing $200 billion, with half of that directed toward incentivizing state and local governments to find new resources for public works. The proposal will also earmark $50 billion in block grants for rural infrastructure, such as expanding broadband access; another $25 billion would go toward big, complex projects such as replacing the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Cincinnati to Covington, Ky.; and the last $25 billion would go toward projects with innovative forms of financing.

The Brent Spence bridge. (Emily Maxwell/ WCPO Digital)

Major business groups are gearing up to push for the proposal. Whether it will draw similarly enthusiastic support from labor unions remains to be seen. Targeting those traditionally Democratic allies was a priority of Bannon’s from the administration’s early days. As Michael Wolff reports in the forthcoming book, the president at the time bristled at the suggestion the idea wasn't his own, a sore spot revealed during a lunch with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough:

After Jared and Ivanka joined them for lunch, Trump continued to cast for positive impressions of his first week. Scarborough praised the president for having invited leaders of the steel unions to the White House. At which point Jared interjected that reaching out to unions, a Democratic constituency, was Bannon’s doing, that this was “the Bannon way.” “Bannon?” said the president, jumping on his son-in-law. “That wasn’t Bannon’s idea. That was my idea. It’s the Trump way, not the Bannon way.”

It isn’t clear how far the Trump administration’s infrastructure proposal would go toward specifying its preferred financing mechanisms for new projects. But the United Steelworkers, for one, is making clear that it opposes the public-private partnership model still under consideration. “We just passed a huge tax cut that will substantially further the country’s debt. Despite that, the country is in dire needs of massive infrastructure investment,” USW International Vice President Tom Conway said in a statement. “Making these repairs is the function of government and a good way to put hard working Americans to work. Any proposal to privatize funding of these projects would be another way to make the rich richer and stick working Americans with the bill.”

They may have other options. For one, an odd-bedfellows coalition of bipartisan sponsors — organized by Sam Geduldig, a Republican lobbyist at CGCN Group, and Mike Williams, a Democratic lobbyist with the Williams Group — is preparing to offer its own proposal that takes a more recognizably populist approach. Watch this space.

MARKET MOVERS

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

— Fed uncertain on tax cut impact. WSJ’s Nick Timiraos: “Federal Reserve officials in December debated whether looming tax cuts might require them to raise short-term interest rates more aggressively in 2018 than last year, when they lifted borrowing costs three times. Officials expressed growing confidence in the strength of the labor market and the economy, according to minutes of the Fed’s Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, which were released Wednesday. Since the meeting, Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax cut, which could muddy the central bank’s efforts to ensure the economy stays on an even keel. ‘Participants discussed several risks that, if realized, could necessitate a steeper path of increases’ in their benchmark federal-funds rate, according to the minutes. ‘These risks included the possibility that inflation pressures could build unduly.’”

Manufacturing in the U.S. Just Accelerated to Its Best Year Since 2004 U.S. manufacturing expanded in December at the fastest pace in three months, as gains in orders and production capped the strongest year for factories since 2004, the Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday. Bloomberg

Fannie Mae sells one billion dollar bills at mixed rates Fannie Mae , the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities. Reuters

Stocks Climb on Global Growth Hopes; Dollar Slides: Markets Wrap European stocks gained the most in more than two weeks on signs the global economic expansion that pushed benchmarks to records in 2017 remains intact. The dollar slipped and U.S. Treasuries declined as minutes of last month’s Federal Reserve meeting showed policy makers continue to back a “gradual approach” to raising interest rates. Bloomberg

MONEY ON THE HILL

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Timothy A. Clary/ AFP)

TAX FLY-AROUND:

— Cuomo to sue. Bloomberg's Henry Goldman: "New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his administration plans to sue the federal government over the new Republican tax law, on the grounds that it’s unconstitutional because it discriminates against New York and other states that voted against President Donald Trump. 'Make no mistake, they’re robbing the blue states to give money to red states,' Cuomo said during his State of the State speech in Albany Wednesday. 'It is an economic civil war. It is illegal and we will challenge it in court as unconstitutional.' Cuomo, who described the Trump presidency as “the most hostile federal administration in history,” said the changes to state and local tax deductions in the bill will raise New Yorkers’ property and income taxes by at least 20 percent. The governor added that New York state already contributes $48 billion more annually to the federal government than it gets back."

— Exec pay gets more expensive. The Post’s Renae Merle: “For years, lawmakers and regulators have struggled with how to rein in the multimillion-dollar pay packages earned by corporate America’s top executives. Despite legislation signed in the 1990s attempting to cap C-suite pay, average salaries have more than doubled over the past 20 years. One provision in the massive tax overhaul Congress passed late last year attempts to place new curbs on pay. Under the measure, companies that dole out millions in performance bonuses to top executives could face a heftier tax bill. Already, Netflix has responded by raising the salaries of three of its top executives and dumping a short-lived program that tied their pay to company performance. Corporate boards nationwide are considering whether to do the same, executive compensation experts say.”

— Few companies share tax windfall. CNN’s Matt Egan: “Only a small fraction of corporate America has decided to share the tax bonanza directly with workers, at least so far. According to the White House's own compilation and more recent announcements, only 18 companies in the S&P 500 have responded to the tax overhaul by raising wages, handing out bonuses or improving employee benefits. If smaller companies such as GoDaddy (GDDY) and Sinclair Broadcasting (SBGI) are included, the list expands to about four dozen. ‘It's good marketing, but you don't have a trend yet. It's premature at this point,’ said William Klepper, a management professor at Columbia Business School. The employee rewards that have been announced are often a small percentage of what companies are saving from the tax overhaul.”

— Buybacks could rise 70%. Bloomberg's Elena Popina: "Share repurchases may jump by more than 70 percent on an annualized basis to $875 billion amid a tax overhaul that encourages the repatriation of profits held abroad, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence. At least, that was the magnitude of growth in completed buybacks in 2004-2005, the last time the U.S. firms were granted a tax repatriation holiday. For anyone who thinks repurchases drive share gains, an explosion this big would put to rest concerns that crept up in recent months as the pace fell off. Completed buybacks in the year ending Sept. 30 were $555.4 billion, near the lowest level since 2013, data by Birinyi Associates show... Conceivably, it’s another reason for cheer among U.S. equity investors, who last week were the most bullish on U.S. stocks in more than three years."

— $10 million ad blitz. The Post’s Mike DeBonis: “Two weeks ago, Republicans passed their massive rewrite of the federal tax code. Now a GOP group is spending millions to convince voters they will benefit from it. The American Action Network, a nonprofit group with close ties to Republican congressional leaders, is launching a $2 million round of TV ads promoting the tax bill Wednesday, the first salvo in a $10 million campaign to give key House Republicans a boost going into November’s midterm elections. The ads, running in 23 districts, feature a couple sitting on their couch extolling the benefits of the bill — “will save a typical family more than $2,000”; “helps create jobs and boost middle-class income” — and thanking the local lawmakers for their votes. So far, the public is not sold.”

— Big alcohol wins. The Post’s Jeff Stein: “Tucked inside the Republican tax package is a big tax cut for beer breweries and liquor distilleries, cutting a federal fee on booze that industry officials and the tax law's authors say is holding back craft breweries. But experts and industry advocates disagree on whether the cut is set up as a boost to independent brewers that will provide economic stimulus, or whether it's primarily a giveaway for the biggest alcohol firms that already have all the extra cash they need. Before the law, small brewers were taxed $7 per barrel on the first 60,000 barrels produced, and big brewers and importers paid $18 per barrel on their first 6 million. The GOP tax law lowered the rate paid by small brewers on the first 60,000 barrels to $3.50, and dropped rates to $16 per barrel for all other brewers on their first 6 million sales."

POCKET CHANGE

TRUMP TRACKER

President Trump arrives for a new year's party at Mar-a-Lago. (Nicholas Kamm/ AFP)

— Trump hardens on DACA. The Post's Robert Costa, David Nakamura and Ashley Parker: "Trump escalated tensions with Democratic leaders Tuesday over the fate of young undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers,” claiming the lawmakers are 'doing nothing' to protect them from deportation as a key deadline nears, even though last year he ended the Obama-era program that allowed those immigrants to stay in the country. But the Twitter salvo masked a murkier reality as lawmakers returned to Washington: Trump remains open to negotiations on a charged issue that has vexed him since his presidential campaign — and his brash partisanship was widely seen as a nod to his base rather than a sudden turn in the talks.

Inside the White House and the Republican Party, Trump is caught in a thicket of political pressures as he maps out possible requisites for a deal. Many of his supporters are clamoring for a standoff over funding for his promised, gigantic wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, while some aides and GOP officials are reminding him of his pledge last year to 'show great heart' toward dreamers — immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children."

Congress might end up needing to pass another stopgap to forestall a shutdown, Bloomberg's Anna Edgerton and Laura Litvan report.

— Trump moves to check China in Latin America. Bloomberg's Randy Woods and Andrew Mayeda: "The Trump administration is pushing back against China’s efforts to boost its economic ties with Latin America, as the rivalry intensifies between the world’s two largest economies. The U.S. Treasury Department took steps to check the Asian nation’s growing influence in the region last month, when it raised questions about Beijing’s overtures to Latin America’s multilateral lender. The U.S. is the largest shareholder of the Inter-American Development Bank at 30 percent, whereas China’s stake in the lender is a minuscule 0.004 percent. In a Dec. 19 letter obtained by Bloomberg, U.S. Under Secretary for International Affairs David Malpass asked IDB President Luis Alberto Moreno why he had selected China to host the bank’s 60th anniversary meeting next year. 'I have serious reservations about the bank’s process that led to that initial decision, and I do not think the 2019 meeting could be nearly as successful in Beijing as it would be if held in the region,' Malpass wrote."

— Cohn on Trump, via Wolff. The new book from Michael Wolff that's transfixing Washington includes an alleged assessment of the president from his top economic adviser, the NYT's Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman report: "The book cites an email from an unnamed White House aide offering a harsh assessment of Mr. Trump’s operation that was said to reflect the view of Gary D. Cohn, the president’s national economics adviser: 'It’s worse than you can imagine. An idiot surrounded by clowns. Trump won’t read anything — not one-page memos, not the brief policy papers; nothing. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored.' The book also asserts that Mr. Cohn and other advisers and associates of Mr. Trump deride him in private, calling him an 'idiot,' a 'dope' or 'dumb' as dirt. Thomas J. Barrack, a friend and adviser to Mr. Trump, was quoted telling a friend that the president is “not only crazy, he’s stupid.”

Haberman notes Barrack disputes the book's account:

Barrack said he spoke to Wolffe once, says he never said the quote attributed to him to Wolffe or anyone. "Totally false," Barrack said by phone just now. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 3, 2018

RUSSIA WATCH:

— Ryan talks dossier with DOJ, FBI. The Post's Karoun Demirjian and Matt Zapotosky: "Top federal law enforcement officials huddled with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a request from congressional investigators for documents related to a dossier alleging connections between President Trump and Russia, according to people familiar with the meeting, and hours later, a deal was apparently reached. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray requested the meeting, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. A spokeswoman for the Justice Department declined to comment.

The meeting in Ryan’s offices took place just hours before a deadline Wednesday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) set for the FBI and DOJ to turn over documents related to how the agencies used information in a now-famous dossier as part of an investigation into alleged ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. Nunes said in a statement Wednesday night, “After speaking to Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein this evening, I believe the House Intelligence Committee has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice that will provide the committee with access to all the documents and witnesses we have requested.”

— Manafort sues Mueller. CNN’s Evan Perez: “Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman indicted on money laundering and other charges, filed a lawsuit challenging the broad authority of special counsel Robert Mueller and alleging the Justice Department violated the law in appointing Mueller. The suit brought Wednesday in US District Court in Washington, where Manafort and another former Trump campaign aide are charged, challenges Mueller's decision to charge Manafort with alleged crimes that they say have nothing to do with the 2016 campaign, but rather relate to lucrative lobbying work Manafort and his deputy did for a former Russia-friendly government in Ukraine. That work ended in 2014, the suit says. Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates deny the allegations in the charges.”

THE REGULATORS

MiFID II’s First Day Comes Off Without Glitches, Regulator Says The first day of MiFID II for European Union markets wasn’t quite the disaster many in the financial industry had predicted, according to the bloc’s top markets regulator. Bloomberg

CHART TOPPER

The Post's Amber Phillips writes on the "sorry state of female representation in Congress." And check out the accompanying graphic from The Post's Darla Cameron:

DAYBOOK

Today

The Heritage Foundation holds a book discussion on "Crashback: The Power Clash Between the U.S. and China in the Pacific.”



The American Enterprise Institute holds a discussion on "Reconnecting Health Care Policy with Economics: Finding and Fixing Distortive Incentives.”



The National Economists Club holds a luncheon discussion on "The Return of Trillion Dollar Deficits.”

Coming Up

Brookings Institution holds an event titled “Should the Fed stick with the 2 percent inflation target or rethink it?” on Jan. 8.



The American Enterprise Institute holds an event on “New thinking about poverty and economic mobility” on Jan. 18.

THE FUNNIES

