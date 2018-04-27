THE TICKER

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Tex.) (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg News)

With the support of one key lawmaker, the first major revision to banking laws since the Dodd-Frank Act took a big step closer to passage Thursday.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Tex.) said he’s willing to accept a deregulatory package that passed the Senate last month without changes.

The measure had been caught in limbo between the chambers, with Hensarling insisting on making additions that moderate Senate Democrats said would cost their make-or-break support. Now there's a path forward in the House.

The chairman, who is retiring at the end of the year, told a morning crowd at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that he still wants to advance some House-passed measures that he had hoped to attach to the Senate package. Critically, though, he said he is open to doing that through “other pathways.”

“I’d be happy to attend multiple signing ceremonies in the White House,” Hensarling said.

Banking lobbyists and analysts agreed the comments amounted to an acknowledgment of the inevitable: With time running out for moving any substantive legislation this year, a carefully calibrated bipartisan compromise in the Senate threatening to crumble, and increasing pressure from the industry and the White House both eager for a win, Hensarling had little choice but to accede.

“This was always going to be the end, and this is a signal that it’s near,” said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at Compass Point Research. “The bill that cleared the Senate will become law in the next few weeks, and it won’t be changed on the way to the president’s desk.”

The bill is primarily aimed at providing relief from post-crisis regulations to midsize and regional banks. It would exempt 26 financial institutions — those with assets of $50 billion to $250 billion — from extra scrutiny by the Federal Reserve. And it would ease some compliance requirements for smaller banks. Champions say it would free up lending from firms that never posed the systemic risk that Dodd-Frank sought to contain. Critics argue the banks don’t need the help — and point to a Congressional Budget Office study that found the Senate-approved rollback would boost the chances of more taxpayer-funded bank bailouts.

The pressure on House Republicans to accept the Senate measure turned up this week. Marc Short, the White House legislative director, said in a Tuesday appearance on CNBC that President Trump is anxious to sign a bill by Memorial Day. And the American Bankers Association dispatched some of the 1,300 bankers in town for its annual conference to congressional offices to press the point that the industry is ready to see that package signed into law. Their message, according to one observer: “Take the layup.”

For larger banks, there’s an added urgency: Those with assets greater than $100 billion have to wait 18 months following enactment before their relief kicks in. If the measure passes this spring, analysts say, they can skip the 2020 installment of an onerous capital planning exercise the current law requires annually.

“Time is not Hensarling's friend on this,” one banking lobbyist says. “So I think he’s begun the mourning process.”

The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

— Fed worried about overheating; workers aren't. NYT's Jim Tankersley: "Federal Reserve officials are beginning to worry about a possibility that seems remote to workers who still feel left behind: the danger of the economy’s running too hot, destabilizing financial markets and setting off a rapid escalation in wages and prices that could force the central bank to slam the brakes on growth. Officials at the Fed have in the last few weeks escalated a public and private debate over how close the economy is to 'overheating,' a condition when abnormally low unemployment can trigger spikes in inflation and destabilize financial markets.

"The Commerce Department will report its first estimate of first-quarter growth on Friday, and economists expect it will register around 2 percent, short of the 3 percent that [Trump] has promised will deliver large wage increases to workers across the board... While officials worried about overheating are pushing a faster pace of increases, other officials say it’s way too early to turn down the heat on the economy — and on workers who are still waiting for big wage increases to show up."

But jobless claims hit half-century low. WSJ: "The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since 1969, the latest sign the labor market is firming after years of steady job growth. Initial jobless claims, a measure of layoffs across the U.S., fell 24,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 in the week through April 21, the Labor Department said Thursday. That was the lowest level since Dec. 6, 1969, early in the Nixon administration."

— Low inflation, interest rates may be ending. NYT's Neil Irwin: "If this really is the start of a resetting of inflation and interest rates toward more historically normal levels, it will be mostly good news for the world economy. Central bankers have spent years trying unsuccessfully to get inflation to the 2 percent level many of them aim for. In many ways the low interest rates of recent years have been a reflection of economic weakness around the globe. So as long as the moves don’t go too far, increases in inflation and interest rates would be a sign the global economy is returning to a more prosperous equilibrium like the one that prevailed before 2008. The shift looks to be driven mostly by a rise in investors’ expectations for future inflation."

— Tax cut windfall: More capex than buybacks. Bloomberg's Lu Wang: "Chalk up a win for capex. After months of heated debate over whether companies would hand the biggest tax break in three decades back to shareholders or reinvest it in their businesses, there’s finally some hard data. Among the 130 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results in this earnings season, capital spending increased by 39 percent, the fastest rate in seven years, data compiled by UBS AG show. Meanwhile, returns to shareholders are growing at a much slower pace, with net buybacks rising 16 percent. Dividends saw an 11 percent boost."

— Stocks up on strong tech earnings. Reuters's Stephen Culp: "U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday with each of Wall Street's major indexes ending the session up 1 percent or higher, boosted by solid earnings results and a rebound in technology stocks as U.S. bond yields pulled back. The tech-heavy Nasdaq snapped a five-day losing streak while the S&P technology index booked its first up day in six sessions. Facebook surged 9.1 percent after posting an impressive earnings beat, which appeared to calm worries about the fallout from its use of consumer data."

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House last year. (Reuters /Jonathan Ernst)

— Europe braces for tariffs. WSJ's Bojan Pancevski, William Mauldin, and Emre Peker: "German Chancellor Angela Merkel is traveling to Washington for a high-stakes meeting with... Trump on Friday, in a last-ditch effort to avoid the biggest trade conflict in years between the U.S. and the European Union. European officials expect the White House to make good on its threat to impose higher tariffs on steel and aluminum from EU countries, including France, Germany and the U.K. That would trigger retaliatory tariffs on a list of American products including motorcycles, bluejeans and bourbon whiskey, EU officials say."

— Trump and Macron clashed on trade. The Post's Karen DeYoung, John Hudson and Josh Dawsey: “The French leader faced stiff resistance when their talks turned to trade, however, where Trump’s long-held views about 'unfair' partners have proved difficult to shake. 'Macron could make no headway,' said the person who was in the room. 'I’m not sure anyone can.' The disagreement over economic policy — Macron and the other members of the European Union want Trump to exempt them from steel tariffs — was the most difficult of the issues that divide them ... Trump 'gave no ground,' the person inside the room said. 'It was the worst part of the meeting.'”

Trump dreading Merkel meeting. “The tariffs are expected to dominate discussions between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will make a brief visit to the White House on Friday. Her relationship with Trump is icy, and 'he is not looking forward to Merkel coming,' said the person who was in the room, adding that Trump 'said that to several of us' Tuesday.”

— Mnuchin's aim: Delay. AP's Josh Boak and Christopher Rugaber: “When Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leads a delegation of American officials to Beijing next week, few analysts expect them to defuse a smoldering trade conflict with China. Rather, the likeliest outcome is a more modest one: That the talks could produce a delay in the series of damaging import tariffs the two nations have threatened to impose on each other’s goods. The underlying frictions that have flared between the world’s two largest economies will take much longer to resolve, government officials and China experts say.”

While Kudlow pleads for patience. Reuters: "Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday he hoped upcoming trade talks with China would yield progress but that resolving U.S. complaints would be 'a long process.' ... “We are representing the interests of the United States, and we have complaints - we’ve made no bones about that - so we wish to resolve these complaints,' Kudlow told reporters at the White House. 'That is our hope, that we can make some progress. It’s not going to be final, it’s not going to be the end of the line. It’s a long process,' he said."

— U.S. eyes NAFTA finish line. Bloomberg News's Josh Wingrove and Co.: “The Trump administration and its Nafta partners are stepping up efforts to reach a tentative deal in the coming days as the U.S. prepares for potentially rocky discussions with China. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met again Thursday with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo in an effort to reach an agreement, the third straight day for such meetings. Freeland said Thursday they’ve made 'significant progress' on rules for cars, arguably the biggest sticking point. Negotiators are plowing ahead to try to reach a deal by May 1, which is also the day temporary exemptions for U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico are due to expire.”

— Trump says he may curb Mueller probe. Bloomberg's Chris Strohm, Steve Dennis and Toluse Olorunnipa: “Trump hinted he may intervene in the Justice Department’s Russia investigation, as a Senate panel advanced a measure to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller. 'They have a witch hunt against the president of the United States going on,' Trump said Thursday on the 'Fox and Friends' morning program. 'I’ve taken the position — and I don’t have to take this position, and maybe I’ll change — that I will not be involved with the Justice Department. I will wait until this is over. It’s a total — it’s all lies and it’s a horrible thing that’s going on.' It was one of Trump’s strongest hints yet that he might act to constrain or end Mueller’s wide-ranging investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, whether anyone close to Trump colluded in it and whether the president obstructed justice in the matter.”

Senate panel passes Mueller protection bill. The Post's Mike DeBonis: "The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced legislation Thursday that would protect... Mueller from being fired by...Trump after the panel’s Republican chairman backed off changes that threatened bipartisan support for the bill. A draft released by Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) on Wednesday night omitted language that would require the special counsel to notify congressional leaders 'if there is any change made to the specific nature or scope' of the investigation. Democrats had feared that would allow Republicans to meddle and potentially tip off Trump and his allies to developments in the probe."

Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), sponsor of the CFIUS legislation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

— Democrats pitch education, research spending. The Post's Erica Werner: "House Democrats are detailing ambitious plans to pour money into education, workplace benefits, scientific research and infrastructure as they head toward November’s midterm elections, where control of Congress is at stake. Increasingly optimistic about retaking the House, Democrats hope the plans they’re laying out now can serve both as a campaign platform for November, and a governing agenda if they do retake the majority. If Democrats do win back the House, the public can expect an activist approach to government that re-engages in areas like workplace protections while doubling public investments in scientific research and in public education on science, technology and math over the next five years.

"The plans were set to be rolled out Friday morning by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other House Democrats during an event at a community college in Alexandria, Va. They represent the latest plank in a cluster of plans Democrats have grouped under the title “A Better Deal.” This one is called 'A Better Deal: Tools to Succeed in the 21st Century.'"

— Bullish on the CFIUS bill. Reuters's Diane Bartz: “Negotiators working to revise a bill before Congress that would tighten scrutiny of foreign investment in order to limit Chinese efforts to acquire sophisticated U.S. technology are optimistic the measure will be signed into law by the end of the year, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday. The bill in the Senate and a companion measure in the U.S. House of Representatives would broaden the reach of the inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which currently looks at foreign acquisitions of U.S. companies or stock transactions that may hurt national security.”

— Doug Jones: Bring back earmarks. Bloomberg's Arit John: "Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones backed a return to earmarks -- spending that lawmakers personally direct toward home-state projects -- as a way to return some bipartisanship and civility to Congress. 'Everybody up there I think would love to get back to where we have something that we used to call earmarks, but they don’t want to call them that now,' Jones said."

An Amazon distribution center in Madrid, Spain. (Emilio Naranjo/EPA-EFE)

— Amazon doubles its profit. The Post's Abha Bhattarai: "Amazon.com on Thursday said profits more than doubled to $1.6 billion in the first quarter, sending shares of its stock soaring to an all-time high. The company's fast-growing advertising and cloud businesses drove much of its growth, and contributed to its second straight quarter of billion-dollar profits. Overall sales rose 43 percent to $51 billion, up from $35.7 billion a year earlier. Amazon also said it will hike its Prime membership fee 20 percent to $119 a year for new members beginning May 11. Members who renew their Prime memberships will have to pay the new rate beginning June 16." (Amazon's owner, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Post.)

— Deutsche Bank plans 10 percent U.S. job cuts. Bloomberg's Steven Arons and William Canny: “It’s the first concrete indication of how far Germany’s largest lender is planning to retreat from its past ambition to be a global investment bank, a goal it has pursued for some 20 years. The U.S. counts about 10,300 employees, or about a tenth of the firm’s global workforce. The bank dismissed 400 U.S.-based staff this week ... [The cuts will] now accelerate, eventually totaling more than 1,000 U.S. employees.”

— Justice Dept. opens door to settlement in AT&T trial. CNN Money's Hadas Gold and Jessica Schneider: “The Justice Department's antitrust chief Makan Delrahim said on Thursday his 'line is always open' if AT&T decides it wants to settle the case the government has brought to stop the telecom giant's acquisition of Time Warner. 'We are the Justice Department. We don't try to litigate to win, we just want to solve a competitive problem,' Delrahim told reporters on the last day of testimony at the US District Court for the District of Columbia. But Delrahim noted he's 'not expecting anything' and that 'I never would bring a case I don't think I could win.'"

Wells Fargo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

— Wells faces 401(k) probe. WSJ's Gretchen Morgenson and Emily Glazer: “The Labor Department is examining whether Wells Fargo has been pushing participants in low-cost corporate 401(k) plans to roll their holdings into more expensive individual retirement accounts at the bank, according to a person familiar with the inquiry. Labor Department investigators also are interested in whether Wells Fargo’s retirement-plan services unit pressed account holders to buy in-house funds, generating more revenue to the bank ... Wells Fargo managers have pressed employees in the bank’s retirement division to recommend that clients open more expensive individual retirement accounts when they retire or leave their jobs.”

— Treasury's Phillips urges caution on Basel standards. American Banker's Josh Heltman: “A top Treasury official cautioned regulators against rushing to complete certain final aspects of the Basel III capital and liquidity standards, suggesting the agencies should take more time to ensure that the new standards are in line with existing rules. Craig Phillips, who serves as counselor to [Mnuchin], said at a conference hosted by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association in Miami Thursday that so-called gold-plated capital standards — that is, standards that exceed the minimums set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — 'create challenges' for banks’ competitiveness in global markets.”

Coming Up

The American Enterprise Institute hosts an event on the 2018 farm bill on May 3.

From The Post's Tom Toles:

