House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Tex.) speaks at the Milken Institute 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. late last month. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

The Iran deal wasn’t the only Obama-era relic that had a rough day on Tuesday: Congressional Republicans also made a pair of strides against post-crisis financial regulations the last administration ushered into the books.

First, GOP leaders in the House and Senate struck a deal that puts the first major rewrite of the Dodd-Frank banking rules on a glide path to becoming law. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced the House would take up a Senate-passed package rolling back requirements on some banks, ending a standoff over how far the effort should go. Then, Tuesday afternoon, the House approved a measure scrapping a rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau aimed at cracking down on racial bias by auto lenders. Since that resolution has cleared the Senate, it heads to President Trump’s desk for his signature.

The deal on the banking bill advances a breakthrough from late last month. Then, House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Tex.) signaled he was all but ready to drop his objections to accepting the Senate version — a critical concession because moderate Senate Democrats who backed that bill said any changes to the compromise they forged with Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) would cost their make-or-break support.

Ryan told reporters Monday he reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on how they will proceed. The House will take up the Senate bill, and then, per The Washington Post’s Erica Werner, it will “vote on — and almost certainly pass — a separate package of bills passed by the Financial Services Committee that makes additional changes to banking rules.”

Prospects for the Hensarling package in the Senate are murky at best. "While we expect additional regulatory relief proposals later in this Congress," Compass Point's Isaac Boltansky writes in a note out this morning, "our sense is that the vague announcement regarding a secondary package is little more than a maneuver providing sufficient political cover for House Financial Services Chairman Hensarling to yield."

Hensarling has been under pressure from the White House and banking industry groups to clear a path for the measure. Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) each signaled last week that it would pass this month — and White House legislative director Marc Short has said the president wants to sign it by Memorial Day.

A long row of 2018 Countryman models is shown at a Mini Cooper dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Meanwhile, the CFPB rule the House voted to kill sought to curb a practice in the trillion-dollar auto finance market that allowed dealers to add discretionary markups to loans for buyers. In issuing the rule five years ago, the consumer agency said it was needed because dealers were abusing the latitude to charge non-white borrowers more. The industry calls it an unnecessary overreach with an inexact methodology.

Consumer groups warn that the implications of Tuesday’s vote — which fell mostly along party lines, with 11 Democrats joining Republicans in support — extend well beyond the auto-lending rule.

They note the vote marks the first time Republicans have used the 1996 Congressional Review Act to reach back and unravel a years-old rule from a prior administration — but with the precedent set, it likely won’t be the last. The Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity used the same logic to praise the move. “Lawmakers are right to use the Congressional Review Act to target harmful, 11th hour regulations from prior administrations,” Brent Gardner, the group’s chief government affairs officer, said in a statement. “The CRA is a powerful tool that can help right-size our regulatory state and empowers lawmakers to reach further back in time to undo onerous rules.”

A new interpretation by the Government Accountability Office made the move possible.

The agency found in December that because the CFBP issued the auto-lending rule through guidance, rather than the formal rulemaking process, lawmakers could overturn it. The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Ackerman writes that Republicans are already looking to apply to "other long-settled Obama-era policies. Industry executives and Republican lawmakers are scouring other administrative guidance and documents issued without a formal rulemaking process to see if the legislative tool could be used to kill them. The goal is to put together a list of potential targets and quickly send it to the GAO for review so Congress can act before campaign season kicks in."

MARKET MOVERS

— Stocks end flat after whipsawing on Iran news. Reuters's Noel Randewich: "Wall Street cut losses to end little changed on Tuesday while energy stocks rallied after... Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected... The S&P energy sector erased earlier losses to end the day up 0.78 percent as oil prices reduced earlier declines on bets that the sanctions would disrupt global crude supplies... The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.01 percent higher at 24,360.21, while the S&P 500 ended down 0.03 percent to 2,671.92."

Defense stocks mostly outperformed. Equity analysts who focus on the industry cautioned against concluding that amounted to a judgment by investors that Trump's decision makes armed conflict more likely. Buckingham Research Group's Richard Safran notes a rally by those stocks was already under way — a bounce back from a selloff that started late last month when the 10-year Treasury yield hit 3 percent. "This has nothing to do with any threat from Iran or anything like that," Safran tells me. Stifel Nicolaus’s Joseph DeNardi chalked some of the gains up to the perception that "the threat environment is increasing... whether or not that's the reality."

Two defense stocks that closed down: Boeing and Airbus. For good reason. The Post's Steven Mufson and Damian Paletta: "Boeing and Airbus will lose contracts worth roughly $39 billion to replenish Iran’s aging fleet of commercial planes as part of the Trump administration’s reimposition of sanctions. 'The Boeing and Airbus licenses will be revoked,' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a group of reporters Tuesday. 'The existing licenses will be revoked.' The aircraft sales were among the most sought-after contracts for Iran."

— Rising oil prices could dampen growth. Bloomberg's Sho Chandra: "The U.S. move may lead to 'gradually and modestly reduced oil production' by Iran, the world’s fifth largest producer, that would further push up global oil prices, according to a research note Tuesday by Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. If West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices average $70 a barrel this year, that would amount to a drag on growth worth half of the 0.7 percentage-point boost from tax cuts and a government-spending increase, Daco wrote. With gasoline prices already squeezing consumers’ pocketbooks, the possibility of extended pain at the pump casts a shadow on widespread expectations that U.S. household spending is poised for a rebound in coming months driven by tax cuts."

TRUMP TRACKER

Gary Cohn, former director of the White House National Economic Council, adjusts his tie before a Bloomberg Television interview. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Gary Cohn sounds Silicon Valley-bound. Politico's Cristiano Lima: "In his first interview since resigning as director of the White House National Economic Council in March, Cohn said he has yet to decide on his next career steps and is enjoying life outside the West Wing. 'I’m taking my time right now and seeing what’s out there in the world,' Cohn told CNBC. 'I feel freer, I feel more rested, I feel happier.' ... Cohn said he was 'less inclined to do board work' and more interested in working with young entrepreneurs. 'I’m much more inclined to get involved with younger companies,' Cohn said. He mentioned Uber, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Dropbox as companies whose work intrigued him."

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

— Mexico makes auto offer in NAFTA talks. Reuters's Anthony Esposito: "Mexico has launched a counterproposal to U.S. demands to toughen automotive industry content rules under the North American Free Trade Agreement, officials said on Tuesday, as ministers again pushed for a deal to rework the 24-year-old accord. Canadian, Mexican and U.S. officials hailed progress on revamping NAFTA on Tuesday, but there was no sign of a major breakthrough after more than eight months of negotiations... [Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso] Guajardo said Mexico’s negotiators had discussed the Mexican auto sector proposal during a 'productive' meeting with [U.S. Trade Representative Robert] Lighthizer. But he gave no indication [they] were nearing a common position."

— China ramps up pork checks. Reuters's Dominique Patton: "Some trade experts said they believe Beijing is sending a defiant warning to Washington in response to sweeping U.S. trade demands made on China last week. The stepped-up checks have even hit China’s WH Group, the world’s largest pork company and owner of Smithfield Foods in the United States, and come amid increasing scrutiny of other U.S. farm goods, including fruit and logs. Ports are opening and inspecting every cargo that arrives, said Luis Chein, a director at WH Group, China’s top importer of U.S. pork."

MELTDOWN WATCH:

— Russian oligarch's firm paid Michael Cohen. So did AT&T and Novartis. NYT's Mike McIntire, Ben Protess and Jim Rutenberg: "A shell company that Michael D. Cohen used to pay hush money to a pornographic film actress received payments totaling more than $1 million from an American company linked to a Russian oligarch and several corporations with business before the Trump administration, according to documents and interviews.

"Financial records reviewed by The New York Times show that Mr. Cohen, President Trump’s personal lawyer and longtime fixer, used the shell company, Essential Consultants L.L.C., for an array of business activities that went far beyond what was publicly known. Transactions adding up to at least $4.4 million flowed through Essential Consultants starting shortly before Mr. Trump was elected president and continuing to this January."

The Russian payments consisted of "about $500,000 from Columbus Nova, an investment firm in New York whose biggest client is a company controlled by Viktor Vekselberg, the Russian oligarch. A lawyer for Columbus Nova, in a statement on Tuesday, described the money as a consulting fee that had nothing to do with Mr. Vekselberg." Vekselberg was "stopped and questioned at an airport earlier this year by investigators for Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel examining Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election."

consisted of "about $500,000 from Columbus Nova, an investment firm in New York whose biggest client is a company controlled by Viktor Vekselberg, the Russian oligarch. A lawyer for Columbus Nova, in a statement on Tuesday, described the money as a consulting fee that had nothing to do with Mr. Vekselberg." Vekselberg was "stopped and questioned at an airport earlier this year by investigators for Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel examining Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election." The Novartis payments consisted of "four for $99,980 each between October and January... Novartis — whose chief executive was among 15 business leaders invited to dinner with Mr. Trump at the World Economic Forum in January — spent more than $10 million on lobbying in Washington last year and frequently seeks approvals from federal drug regulators. Novartis said in a statement that its agreement with Essential Consultants had expired."

consisted of "four for $99,980 each between October and January... Novartis — whose chief executive was among 15 business leaders invited to dinner with Mr. Trump at the World Economic Forum in January — spent more than $10 million on lobbying in Washington last year and frequently seeks approvals from federal drug regulators. Novartis said in a statement that its agreement with Essential Consultants had expired." The AT&T payments consisted of "four payments totaling $200,000 between October 2017 and January 2018... AT&T, whose proposed merger with Time Warner is pending before the Justice Department, issued a statement on Tuesday evening confirming that it made payments to Mr. Cohen’s firm."

MONEY ON THE HILL

— Cordray wins Ohio primary. It wasn't all bad news Tuesday for fans of the CFPB. The agency's first director emerged victorious in his home state's Democratic gubernatorial primary. The Post's Dave Weigel: "Voters set up one of the year’s marquee gubernatorial races with the choice of Democrat Richard Cordray... over former congressman Dennis Kucinich to face longtime state Attorney General Mike DeWine. Kucinich’s run was seen as a test of whether Democrats would back left-wing candidates against the 'establishment.' But in Ohio and other states, the party’s left fell short as better-funded candidates easily won their primaries."

POCKET CHANGE

A roadside Rooter Man sign advertises an opening in Baton Rouge. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

— Job openings hit record: 6.6 million. The Post's Heather Long: "The United States now has a job opening for every unemployed person in the country, a sign of just how far the nation has turned around from the recession that cost so many Americans their jobs nearly a decade ago. The Labor Department reported Tuesday there were 6.6 million job openings in March, a record high — and enough for the 6.6 million Americans who were actively looking for a job that month. 'The labor market is literally on fire it is so hot with job openings,' said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank." A heads up: The labor market is not literally on fire.

Credit card use hits all-time high, too. American Banker's Penny Crosman: "Credit card use is higher than ever, debt levels are their highest in years, and delinquencies have ticked up, according to data TransUnion released Tuesday at the Card Forum in Miami. But there is no cause for alarm yet, according to Paul Siegfried, senior vice president and credit card business leader at TransUnion. For one thing, there is a ‘race to quality,’ he said. Growth in new card accounts accelerated in very creditworthy consumer segments — by 4.9% among the ‘super prime’ set and 3.2% in ‘prime plus.’ Growth in the number of cards granted to subprime and near-prime consumers slowed 2.7%.”

— Facebook reorganizes. NYT's Sheera Frankel: "Facebook overhauled its structure on Tuesday into three new divisions and shuffled the leadership of its key products, in one of its biggest reorganizations. The moves happened at the direction of Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg... The reorganization was intended to streamline the company and clarify who oversees what after a long period of growth and numerous acquisitions... But the changes were accelerated after Facebook faced criticism recently for its lack of protections around user data, following revelations that the information of millions of its members had been harvested by a political consulting firm with ties to the Trump campaign."

— Deutsche Bank weighs cutting a fifth of U.S. staff. Bloomberg's Sonali Basak and Steven Arons: "Deutsche Bank AG is considering a sweeping restructuring in the U.S. that could result in the firm cutting about 20 percent of staff in the region... The bank is nearing a decision and the final reductions may end up lower... Bloomberg reported in April a plan to slash more than 10 percent of jobs in the U.S. -- where its workforce was 10,300 at the end of 2017 -- as the German lender retreats from businesses it deems less competitive."

Million-Dollar Home Values Gain Even as Tax Deductions Shrink Realtors warned the tax law would tank the high-end real estate market. It hasn't: In the 308 U.S. ZIP codes that have homes with median values in excess of $1 million, more than 92 percent saw their median home prices increase in March from a year earlier. Bloomberg

THE REGULATORS

Jay-Z. (Joel Ryan / AP)

— Mulvaney contributors included firms facing complaints. The Post's Renae Merle: "A review of Mulvaney’s campaign contributions finds... eight of the 10 companies subject to the most consumer complaints about their banking practices contributed to Mulvaney's political campaigns, according to a report by Public Citizen, an liberal consumer rights group, scheduled to be released Tuesday. Nineteen of the top 30 contributed $140,500 to Mulvaney.

"Equifax, which is under investigation by the CFPB after a massive data breach last year that exposed sensitive data of millions of people, has received the most complaints — 83,252, according to Public Citizen's analysis. Equifax's political action committee contributed $5,000 to Mulvaney's campaigns. An Equifax competitor, Experian, has been the subject of more than 72,000 complaints and contributed $6,000 to Mulvaney's campaigns, according to the report. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, the biggest banks in the country, have received more than 50,000 complaints each and contributed thousands of dollars to Mulvaney's campaigns."

— A bank antagonist steps down. WSJ's Corinne Ramey: "Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman took more than 100 legal actions against... Trump and helped wring big penalties in the wake of the financial crisis from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and other banks that had packaged and sold bad mortgages. Mr. Schneiderman stepped down Tuesday following a New Yorker article that detailed allegations he had physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved... In New York legal circles, some said Mr. Schneiderman’s tenure as the state’s top law-enforcement officer left a less pronounced mark than that of some of his predecessors... While Mr. Schneiderman’s tenure wasn’t marked by aggressive moves aimed at Wall Street, he used his position to exert influence on financial-services firms and in some cases won concessions from them. The state has gotten more than $5 billion in cash and aid for struggling homeowners from settlements with big banks."

— Jay-Z ordered to testify in SEC probe. Bloomberg's Matt Robinson: "Jay-Z must testify in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of a retailer that bought assets of his Rocawear brand 11 years ago, a federal judge said Tuesday. The SEC has shown that a face-to-face interview with the hip-hop mogul, whose given name is Shawn Carter, is relevant to its accounting investigation of Iconix Brand Group Inc., U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan. Alex Spiro, an attorney for the rapper, said his client agreed to answer questions from the agency on May 15."

CHART TOPPER

The number of job openings now equals the number of people looking for jobs, The Post's Philip Bump writes:

DAYBOOK

Today

The American Enterprise Institute holds an event on community banking.

The Atlantic Council holds an event on US-China trade tension’s implications for Latin America.

Coming Up

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s fifth annual conference on financial market regulation begins Thursday.

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s Fiscal Summit is on Thursday.

THE FUNNIES

From The Post's Tom Toles:

BULL SESSION

