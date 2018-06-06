THE TICKER

President Trump. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump has interrupted a steady broadcast of outrage this week over the Russia investigation and attacks on the Philadelphia Eagles to make claims about his economic record that range from dubious to silly.

First thing on Tuesday morning, Trump asserted Americans are enjoying what “may be the best economy in the history of our country”:

In many ways this is the greatest economy in the HISTORY of America and the best time EVER to look for a job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

He made a similar boast on Monday, pointing to “the greatest economy in the HISTORY of America”:

It’s an easily dismantled claim, since none of the big measures of economic activity back it up. GDP growth, for example, looks likely to come in under 3 percent this year: A survey of economists out this week from the National Association of Business Economists found a median forecast of 2.8 percent growth for this year and 2.5 percent for next. Trump pledged during the campaign to deliver 4 percent annual growth, as my colleague Glenn Kessler notes. But even an economy expanding that fast would be competing with rates last seen in the second half of the 1990s, when growth averaged 4.3 percent. The mid-1980s economy did even better on that score, but not as well as that of the 1960s, when growth touched 5 percent.

Nor is the unemployment rate breaking a record low, though it fell to an impressive 3.8 percent with the strong May jobs report. Instead, that jobless rate marks an 18-year low. “If it drops another tenth of a point, it’ll be the lowest since 1969,” the Associated Press’s Josh Boak and Christopher Rugaber wrote this week. “Yet the jobless rate was at or below 4 percent for four straight years back then, from 1966 through 1969, and wages were rising more quickly. The cost of items such as college and health care was much lower then.”

Steel workers return to work after a two-year idle at U.S. Steel Granite City Works in Granite City, Illinois in May. (Reuters/Lawrence Bryant)

Moreover, candidate Trump regularly pooh-poohed the standard measure of unemployment as misleading, since it doesn’t measure “people that can’t get jobs and have given up looking for jobs.” He argued then that the percentage of the population in the workforce provided a clearer look into an economy he said was badly lagging. “He was talking about the labor force participation rate, which, at the time he was speaking [in September 2016] was actually higher than it was last month,” The Washington Post’s Philip Bump writes. This rate peaked in 2000 above 67 percent and now sits nearly 5 points lower.

Perhaps most significantly, wage gains have remained stubbornly lackluster even as the slack appears to be working its way out of the labor market. “Through May, average hourly earnings were growing at rate of 2.7 percent,” Aimee Picchi writes for CBS MarketWatch. “But that's well short of the 3.5 percent to 4 percent range that many economists believe would create more household wealth and increase living standards. In the 1990s, by comparison, wage growth reached about 5 percent, while worker pay also grew faster in the late 1960s and mid-1980s.”

Trump in his Monday tweet argued that this is “the best time EVER to look for a job!” And here Trump can point to a milestone: There are more job openings than job seekers, a first since the Labor Department started keeping such records in 2000. But the failure of wages to rise could partly explain the mismatch: Potential workers aren’t seeking out full-time jobs until it’s more obviously worth their while, especially with the availability of part-time work in the gig economy.

A new report from the Boston Fed, flagged by CNN Money’s Lydia DePillis, posits just that: Economists there write that it’s possible, “given weak wage growth, individuals seek out other work opportunities to earn sufficient income.” That would indicate “a kind of labor market weakness, whereby many individuals feel insufficiently employed despite the low aggregate unemployment rate.” That’s a description of the workforce picture that would sound familiar to Trump from the campaign trail.

A worker operates a press at the Samsung washing machine facility in Newberry, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

One feature of the economy over which Trump has had the clearest impact ranks as one of the more worrisome. “As a candidate, Trump once promised to eliminate the national debt within 8 years. But projected deficits have exploded on his watch,” my colleague Heather Long writes. “America’s annual government budget deficit will hit $1 trillion by 2020, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and it’s expected to stay that high for years to come. It’s mainly driven by the tax cut Trump pushed hard for and signed in December.” Extra spending pushed by the administration is exacerbating the deficit impact of the tax cuts.

Then again, delivering nuanced, accurate information is not exactly a Trump hallmark. The strength of the U.S. economy remains a bright spot for a presidency otherwise enmeshed in scandal and therefore a rallying point for Trump supporters. That’s contributed to a historically wide gap between partisans in their respective views of the same economy, as Annie Lowrey writes in The Atlantic:

“Since the 2016 election, the partisan economic expectations gap—that is, the difference between Republicans’ and Democrats’ assessment of the economy’s direction—has widened to an unprecedented level, going from roughly 20 points during the presidencies of Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama to 56 points today… What is more, it has proven remarkably persistent. Political scientists and economists expected it to widen around the feverish time of the election and then to revert to back towards its mean… Yet this honeymoon—or nightmare, depending on who you are talking to—has lasted, with… data showing the gap is as large 19 months after Trump’s victory as it when he won.”

The president inherited a growing economy that has largely continued that performance apace. But his hyperbolic assessments of his own economic stewardship appear to be delivering some value for him, a good indication we’ll hear a lot more of them.

MARKET MOVERS

The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

— World Bank: Global growth is healthy but slow. AP's Paul Wiseman: "The steadily expanding global economy should remain resilient — at least for a couple of years — the World Bank says. The anti-poverty agency predicted Tuesday that global growth will decelerate from a solid 3.1 percent this year to 3 percent next year and 2.9 percent in 2020. The world economy is generally healthy but must contend with rising interest rates in wealthier countries and weaker demand for commodities in developing nations. It also faces risks from trade disputes, financial volatility and geopolitical tensions."

Emerging market turnaround? Bloomberg's Lilian Karunungan: "This year won’t see a re-run of nightmare on EM street. That’s the growing message from Wall Street, at least three of whose leading banks have been singing the praises of emerging markets, as well as more than a few money managers. And now, a former central banker has joined the chorus. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says fundamentals in developing economies are mostly intact in the wake of the recent stress test from higher U.S. interest rates, a rally in the dollar and jump in oil prices."

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

— Mnuchin favors weaker investment curbs on China. Bloomberg's Jenny Leonard: "The Treasury Department wants... Trump to rely on legislation to tighten scrutiny of Chinese investments in the U.S. instead of an executive move imposing sweeping new limits... Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has until the end of June to present to the president his department’s final recommendations on Chinese investment curbs... Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow attended a meeting Tuesday between Trump and Republican lawmakers... At the gathering, Mnuchin and Kudlow planned to tout legislation drafted by Cornyn as an adequate way to clamp down on Chinese investment."

— Mnuchin also urged exemptions from the metals tariffs for Canada, ABC’s Tara Palmeri reports: “After returning from the G-7 finance ministers summit in Canada, Mnuchin made the case that the U.S. has a $2 billion steel surplus with Canada and a nearly $26 billion services surplus, and should consider making an exemption for its northern neighbor, according to the sources. But not all of the advisers were in agreement.”

— Mexico strikes back over Trump's tariffs. The Post's Damian Paletta and Steven Mufson: “Mexico said it would impose import duties on $3 billion worth of U.S. products, including cheese, bourbon, pork and others, making good on its threats that it would retaliate for U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

And Trump wants to split NAFTA talks in two, Damian and Steven write, "aiming instead to deal separately with Canada and Mexico to restructure the trade accord. Trump does not intend to withdraw from NAFTA... Kudlow said on 'Fox & Friends.' But after more than one year of multilateral discussions, he feels the current approach has not been fruitful and a new one is needed. 'His preference now — and he asked me to convey this — is to actually negotiate with Mexico and Canada separately,' Kudlow said. 'He prefers bilateral negotiations.'”

McConnell won't go against Trump. The Post's Erica Werner: "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday he will not bring up legislation challenging ... Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico. But he suggested that the bill’s authors could try to attach the measure as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual defense policy bill expected on the Senate floor this month. Sens. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who are drafting the legislation, have suggested they might attempt that approach. 'Items as contentious as that’s likely to be, we’ll see, but I’m not going to call it up free-standing,' McConnell told reporters at his weekly press conference. 'You’re suggesting it might be offered as an amendment. NDAA is going to be open, we’ll see what amendments are offered.'”

— China offers to break out its check book. The Wall Street Journal's Lingling Wei and Bob Davis: “China offered to purchase nearly $70 billion of U.S. farm and energy products if the Trump administration abandons threatened tariffs ... In weekend talks in Beijing, Chinese negotiators led by Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s economic envoy, presented a U.S. team headed by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross a package that includes Chinese companies buying more U.S. soybeans, corn, natural gas, crude oil and coal, among other agricultural and energy products. Chinese and U.S. officials estimated the value of the package at nearly $70 billion in the first year.”

ZTE signs a preliminary deal to lift U.S. sanctions. Reuters's Karen Freifeld: “ZTE Corp ... has signed an agreement in principle that would lift a U.S. Commerce Department ban on buying from U.S. suppliers, allowing the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker to get back into business ... Commerce Department spokesman James Rockas said on Tuesday that 'no definitive agreement has been signed by both parties.' ... The preliminary deal includes a $1 billion fine against ZTE plus $400 million in escrow in the event of future violations ... As part of the deal, ZTE must also allow unfettered site visits to verify that U.S. components are being used as claimed by the company, post calculations of the U.S. components in its products on a public website, and replace its board and executive team in 30 days.”

Key Democrats decried the news of the deal. From CNN's Manu Raju:

Schumer on reported deal between ZTE and the US: “If these reports are true, the president has put China, not the United States, first. By letting ZTE off the hook, the president who roared like a lion is governing like a lamb when it comes to China.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 5, 2018

And from Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee:

Huge mistake. ZTE poses a threat to our national security, and that’s not just my opinion. It’s the unanimous conclusion of our intelligence community. https://t.co/tgqjInNZRS — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 5, 2018

MELTDOWN WATCH:

The Justice Department headquarters. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

— The Justice Department can't find a No. 3. WSJ's Sadie Gurman and Aruna Viswanatha: “The Trump administration has put its search for the Justice Department’s No. 3 official on the back burner after failing to persuade several candidates to take the challenging position, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign of the difficulties besetting the agency. The department lacks permanent, politically appointed leaders to oversee at least five high-profile units, including the criminal, civil and tax divisions ... Without any immediate candidate ready to sign on to the job of associate attorney general, the administration is instead focusing on other vacancies. Department officials say the delays have strained resources and limited the agency’s ability to fully enact and implement new policies ... The associate attorney general position could be particularly important in the context of the Russia probe. If [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein were to depart — he also has been criticized by the president — the associate would potentially oversee Mr. Mueller. If the No. 3 position remains unfilled, that task would likely fall to Solicitor General Noel Francisco, whose usual job is arguing before the Supreme Court.”

MONEY ON THE HILL

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

— McConnell cancels August recess. The Post's Sean Sullivan: "The Senate will cancel most of its annual August recess, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators Tuesday, an election year move that will force vulnerable Democrats to shuffle their campaign schedules. The Senate will now recess for one week in August instead of four, said McConnell (R-Ky.)... His decision had been widely anticipated in the Senate Republican Conference. Some GOP senators sent a letter to McConnell last month urging him to keep the chamber in session to vote on judicial and administration nominations along with legislation, and Senate leaders have said the appetite to stay in town has grown in their ranks."

— Warren launches anti-corruption appeal. The Post's John Wagner: "With a Republican president in the White House who prides himself on cutting regulations, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) took a far different tack on Tuesday, robustly defending government rules as essential to the well-being of Americans. In a speech, Warren, a potential 2020 challenger to President Trump, called his deregulatory agenda a corrupt boon to corporate interests and argued that well-crafted rules foster consumer protection, workplace safety and a better environment... Aides said the speech was the first in a series Warren will deliver over the next month about the need to address corruption in Washington, and she promised to offer 'sweeping' legislation on the subject."

POCKET CHANGE

David Koch. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

— David Koch retires. The Post's James Hohmann and Anne Gardner: "David Koch, one of two billionaire brothers whose powerful conservative network transformed Republican politics, is retiring from business and political life because of declining health, potentially testing the staying power of an organization that was already changing in dramatic ways. Charles Koch announced in a letter to employees of Koch Industries on Tuesday that his brother’s health had deteriorated since a hospitalization last summer. He was not specific about the illness, though his brother is a cancer survivor. David Koch will retire from his family’s conglomerate and step down as chairman of the Americans for Prosperity Foundation... David Koch, 78, and Charles Koch, 82, are tied as the country’s eighth-richest men. According to Forbes magazine, each is worth about $60 billion."

— Dems are skeptical about Schultz 2020. CNBC's John Harwood: "After Donald Trump won the White House, even experienced political strategists hesitate to predict anything. But count Democrats skeptical about Howard Schultz in 2020. The longtime Starbucks executive announced his retirement on Monday to pursue unspecified public service endeavors. As his interview with my colleague Andrew Ross Sorkin demonstrated again, he would bring important strengths to a race for the presidency… Yet Schultz would face formidable obstacles. He would begin the gauntlet of early contests – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina – without any experience competing for votes under intense scrutiny. Just because Trump's gut-level appeals worked among Republicans doesn't mean Schultz could persuade Democrats.

THE REGULATORS

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

— Volcker Rule changes advance. Bloomberg News's Benjamin Bain: "The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-to-2 on Tuesday to seek public comment on the Volcker revamp, the last of five agencies that needed to sign off on the proposal. After reviewing feedback from financial firms, lawmakers and Wall Street critics, regulators will likely hold a second round of votes on whether to make the changes final ... 'The proposal seeks to simplify and tailor the 2013 final rule,' SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said at a public meeting in Washington. 'I strongly encourage all interested parties to comment on the many questions proposed in the release and I look forward to commentator input about implementing the Volcker Rule in a more effective way.' Clayton and Republican SEC Commissioners Michael Piwowar and Hester Peirce voted to advance the proposal. Kara Stein and Robert Jackson Jr., both Democratic commissioners, opposed it. Like other financial regulators, the SEC will accept public comment for 60 days.”

— Mulvaney lends a hand to payday lenders. The New York Times's Stacy Cowley: "Payday lenders fought, and lost, a battle to block new federal rules curbing short-term loans that critics say can trap people in cycles of debt. Now, with the restrictions scheduled to take effect next year, the lenders have moved their fight to the courtroom, and have gained a powerful ally: the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which wrote the rules the industry is seeking to overturn. In a joint motion filed late last week in federal court in Austin, Tex., Mick Mulvaney, the bureau’s acting director, sided with two industry trade groups suing the agency. The bureau asked a judge to delay the rules until after the industry groups’ lawsuit is resolved, which may take years.”

— The FDIC officially has a new boss. American Banker's Joe Adler: “Jelena McWilliams officially became chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Tuesday following her Senate confirmation last month. The former chief legal officer at Fifth Third Bank was sworn in to a five-year term as head of the agency and a six-year term as a member of the FDIC’s board of directors. She succeeds Martin Gruenberg, who served as chairman since November 2012. Gruenberg’s term as an FDIC board member expires at the end of this year.”

— The SEC now has a cryptocurrency chief. CNBC's Kate Rooney: “The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has picked a new leader for its emerging cryptocurrency division. Valerie Szczepanik, who already worked at the SEC, was promoted to a role that didn't exist until this week: Associate Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Senior Advisor for Digital Assets and Innovation. Szczepanik, who joined the agency in 1997, will 'coordinate efforts across all SEC Divisions and Offices regarding the application of U.S. securities laws to emerging digital asset technologies and innovations, including Initial Coin Offerings and cryptocurrencies,' the SEC said in a statement.”

CHART TOPPER

From the Bureau of Labor Statistics, via The Post's Heather Long:

It's official: There is now 1 job opening for every unemployed person in America



US job openings in April: 6.7 million

US unemployed in April: 6.3 millionhttps://t.co/O14s9Pg4gq #jobs pic.twitter.com/KElMhfVnD6 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) June 5, 2018

DAYBOOK

Today

The House Small Business Committee holds a hearing on Millennials and the gig economy.

The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit holds a hearing on transparency at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Coming Up

The House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere holds a hearing on business investment and trade on Thursday .

. The American Enterprise Institute holds a conversation with former Federal Reserve chairman Ben S. Bernanke on Thursday .

. The Bipartisan Policy Center holds an event with HUD Secretary Ben Carson on Friday .

. The Brookings Institution holds an event on “Building a more dynamic an competitive economy” on June 13.

