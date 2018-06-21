THE TICKER

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Sens. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) barreled down the steps in the Senate basement Wednesday afternoon when a reporter requested to speak to “the chairman.”

“You mean the future chairman or the current chairman?” Brown responded.

That’s a question that all of K Street and Wall Street would like to have answered, as the biennial game of musical chairmanships on is in full swing on Capitol Hill.

Both the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committee are poised to undergo anything from small to major changes after the 2018 midterm elections. Those chairmanships will potentially alter the policy prescriptions that the committees pursue, but also shape which alumni network of former staff in the lobbying community are the most sought after by big banks.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The one certainty is if Democrats capture the House and/or the Senate majorities in November, Wall Street is in for a tougher audience than the past few years.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is currently ranking member of Financial Services and, as of now, faces no internal opposition from claiming the chairman’s gavel from Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas), who is retiring at the end of the year anyway. And Brown would take over the Senate panel if Democrats pull off the big upset and win that chamber’s majority.

So long as Republicans hold the majority, Crapo could happily remain Banking chairman for several more years. But he might have a more attractive landing spot depending on which seat Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) chooses once the music stops.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), the current chairman of the Finance Committee, is retiring at the end of the year and next in line to take his place on the dais is Grassley, who already chairs the Judiciary Committee. Senate Republicans operate on a de facto seniority system, so Grassley could claim the Finance gavel under this scenario because he has two years left as chairman of that committee under the GOP’s term-limit rules.

The 84-year-old is playing coy. “Ask me on November the 9th,” Grassley said in a brief interview Wednesday, suggesting that he will not make the decision until after the midterm elections.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) has some some choices to make come November. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

If Grassley stayed at Judiciary, Crapo would be next in line to take over Finance, which has broader policy jurisdiction and prestige than Banking. Crapo is officially neutral – “I’m not going to speculate,” he told me Wednesday – but most K Street observers expect him to jump at the opportunity to chair Finance.

Crapo is a much lower-profile senator than Hatch, a 20-year veteran chairing his first committee compared to the Utah Republican’s nearly 42 years in the Senate now presiding over his third different panel.

Under this scenario, the biggest winner would likely be Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who, now in just his eighth year in the Senate, would be poised to replace Crapo as Banking chairman (presuming the GOP keeps the Senate majority). Toomey, on economic matters, is one of the leading conservative thinkers, serving last decade as president of the Club for Growth, the staunch conservative anti-tax, anti-regulation political group.

But all that depends on Grassley and the elections.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) race past reporters questions on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke)

Things on the House side seem a bit clearer. Hensarling’s retirement has set off a multi-candidate race to succeed the Texan, but there is an emerging consensus that Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) is the clear frontrunner if he wants the gavel.

“If Patrick McHenry wants it, he can have it,” Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), a senior member of the committee, said Wednesday. McHenry, a senior member of the committee, has earned vast credit for his work as chief deputy whip, a grueling job rounding up votes for Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s (R-Wis.) team.

But with Ryan leaving, McHenry has a potential opening to vault into a top leadership post. If Republicans manage to hold onto the House, and if Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has the votes to become speaker, that would likely mean Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) would jump up to replace McCarthy as leader – and McHenry would be the unquestioned frontrunner to succeed Scalise as whip.

As a member of the top three House leaders, McHenry would not be allowed to also chair a committee. If McHenry does move up in leadership, the contenders at Financial Services would include Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.), Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.), and Frank Lucas (R-Okla.).

If McCarthy cannot round up the votes to get the promotion to speaker, and the entire House GOP conference turns on itself, McHenry may decide it’s the right time to step off the leadership track and go run a committee to get some legislative accomplishments under his belt.

In short, anything is possible come November.

MARKET MOVERS

— Airlines say they want no involvement in the separation of migrant families (President Trump ended the practice yesterday but there's no word on how families currently separated will be reunited). The New York Times's Richard Fausset: “American Airlines asked the federal government on Wednesday to stop using its commercial planes for 'transporting children who have been separated from their families due to the current immigration policy.' The announcement, which was posted on American’s website, was the latest fallout from the Trump administration’s decision to separate parents who have arrived at the southern border illegally from their children. . . . Several flight attendants for American, the world’s largest airline, had posted testimony on public and private social media channels in recent days, describing how they had seen groups of Latino children on domestic flights, accompanied not by parents but by federal agents.”

United asks U.S. government not to fly separated immigrant children on our aircraft. pic.twitter.com/MPPbhO6aqV — United Airlines (@united) June 20, 2018

Frontier prides itself on being a family airline and we will not knowingly allow our flights to be used to transport migrant children away from their families. At this time, we are not aware if Frontier has been used for this purpose. — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) June 20, 2018

From Tyler Houlton, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security:

It’s unfortunate that @AmericanAir , @united, and @FlyFrontier no longer want to partner with the brave men and women of DHS to protect the traveling public, combat human trafficking, and to swiftly reunite unaccompanied illegal immigrant children with their families. — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) June 20, 2018

Buckling to a false media narrative only exacerbates the problems at our border and puts more children at risk from traffickers. We wish the airlines would instead choose to be part of the solution. — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) June 20, 2018

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell in Washington on June 13.(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

— Powell suggests gradual rate hikes will continue. The Associated Press's Christopher Rugaber: “The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely keep raising short-term interest rates at only a gradual pace, Fed chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday, partly because there are few signs, so far, that the ultra-low U.S. unemployment rate is pushing up inflation. In a speech in Portugal, Powell said that with the unemployment rate at an 18-year low of 3.8 percent and inflation near the Fed’s 2 percent target, the case for continued gradual increases in rates 'is strong.' Still, Powell suggested that the Fed is unlikely to accelerate its increases out of concern that the low unemployment rate will lead to accelerated inflation. An ultra-low jobless rate in the past has at times pushed up inflation as companies raise prices so they can pay more to keep workers. But Powell noted that the sharp drop in unemployment since the Great [Recession] ended in 2009 has occurred 'without much apparent reaction from inflation.”

— Disney raises its offer for 21st Century Fox. The Washington Post's Steven Zeitchik and Rachel Siegel: "The bidding war over 21st Century Fox reached a new peak Wednesday as the Walt Disney Co. announced it was upping its offer to $71.3 billion, days after Comcast made a competing offer of $65 billion and hours before a Fox board meeting to discuss the bid. . . . In December, Disney had offered $52.4 billion in stock for the bulk of Fox assets, before Comcast swooped in with an all-cash offer for $65 billion last week. On Wednesday, Disney said its offer was for a mix of cash and stock and would allow shareholders to choose which they preferred. The company said it would pay $35.7 billion in cash and issue roughly 343 million new shares to 21st Century Fox shareholders. Disney will also assume about $13.8 billion of net debt of 21st Century Fox.”

— Sales of existing homes fall. Bloomberg News's Katia Dmitrieva: “Sales of previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in May for a second month as a lack of inventory and elevated asking prices weighed on demand, National Association of Realtors data showed Wednesday. . . . The drop in sales was led by declines in purchases of single-family homes and cheaper properties, according to NAR, indicating that the market is being driven by those with higher income and financial assets. Purchases fell in three of four regions. NAR says it remains concerned about a limited supply of available properties that has pushed up housing prices, leaving buyers with fewer options. In May, homes were on the market for an average 26 days, matching last month as the fewest days in records to 2008, the group said.”

— Deal looks likelier at OPEC. Bloomberg News's Wael Mahdi, Golnar Motevalli and Elena Mazneva: “The odds of OPEC reaching an oil-production deal increased as Iran edged away from a threat to veto any agreement that would raise output. After sitting down with counterparts from several countries, Iranian Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said he was optimistic about the outcome of the OPEC meeting, a marked contrast to comments the previous day when he said a deal was unlikely. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said every minister he’s spoken to agrees that it’s time for the group to change course. . . . With two days until ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries formally meet in Vienna to decide on policy, delegates attempted to find a plan to boost production and ease consumer anxiety about high oil prices that wouldn’t provoke a veto.”

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

President Trump speaks at a rally in Duluth, Minn., on June 20. (Susan Walsh/AP)

— A healthy economy is an asset for Trump in trade disputes. NYT's Nelson D. Schwartz: “The American economy has picked up speed and is now on course to expand this year at the fastest rate in more than a decade. That acceleration gives . . . Trump a stronger hand as he contemplates more tariffs and takes an increasingly confrontational approach with China, Canada, Mexico and other trading partners. Economists have raised their growth estimates for the second quarter to an annualized rate of nearly 5 percent, more than double the pace of the previous period. Some economists say the figure could hit 3 percent for the full year, a level last reached in 2005. As growth slows in Europe, China, Japan and elsewhere, the United States finds itself at the top of the global economy. The United States is also less exposed to the fallout from an escalating trade war since it does not rely on exports as much as other countries. It all gives Mr. Trump leverage with world leaders, potentially forcing them to make concessions. But his threats could also backfire. Economists warn that the president’s clout is limited and that his attacks on the trading system could dampen the outlook not just in other countries but also domestically.”

— Senators chide Ross over tariffs. The Post's Erica Werner: “Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross defended the Trump administration’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum before Congress on Wednesday amid withering bipartisan criticism from senators who condemned the levies as unjustified and economically ruinous. 'Know that you are taxing American families, you are putting American jobs at risk, and you are destroying markets — both foreign and domestic — for American businesses of all types, sorts and sizes,' said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) at a committee hearing on the tariffs. Ross countered, arguing 'actions taken by the president are necessary to revive America’s essential steel and aluminum industries.' He added that 'allowing imports to continue unchecked threatens to impair our national security.'”

— The Trump administration and Congress are still at odds on ZTE. Bloomberg News's Erik Wasson, Jenny Leonard and Roxana Tiron: “Several GOP lawmakers said they and . . . Trump made progress Wednesday toward a compromise that would let Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp. stay in business while addressing lawmakers’ national security concerns. But a White House meeting between the president and Republican members of the House and Senate concluded with no agreement on Trump’s attempt to soften a provision in a Senate defense policy bill that would reimpose a ban on ZTE doing business with its U.S. suppliers. Trump had agreed to lift crippling U.S. sanctions, which threatened to put China’s second-largest telecom equipment maker out of business, after a personal plea from China’s president, Xi Jinping.”

— Coal may take a hit. Reuters's Meng Meng, Muyu Xu, Chen Aizhu: “At least three U.S. coal shipments on their way to China may end up casualties of the escalating trade dispute after Beijing said it would impose steep tariffs that may kick in before the ships reach their destinations. The addition of coal to the list of more than 650 items facing higher tariffs came as a shock to Chinese steel mills and trading firms that just last month were encouraged by Beijing to buy more U.S. coal to narrow the trade gap . . . Although 545 items on the list face higher tariffs starting July 6, Beijing did not specify when coal and the other remaining items would be hit. But coal’s presence on the list has sent shudders through the market.”

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom at a news conference Canberra, Australia, on June 18. (Rod McGuirk/AP)

— The European Union is getting ready to retaliate with tariffs. AP's Raf Casert: “The European Union will start taxing a range of U.S. imports Friday, including quintessentially American goods like Harley-Davidson bikes and cranberries, in response to . . . Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum. The 28-nation EU’s trade chief, Cecilia Malmstrom, said Wednesday that the bloc would introduce the tariffs on about 2.8 billion euros’ ($3.4 billion) worth of U.S. products. The tariffs, which had been announced earlier this year, had previously been expected to come into force next month. The goods targeted include typical American exports like bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice, in a way that seems designed to create the most political pressure on Trump and U.S. politicians. Harley-Davidson is from Wisconsin, the home state of Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. And bourbon is a big product of Kentucky, where the Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, is from.”

— German carmakers back abolition of car tariffs. The Wall Street Journal's William Boston and Bojan Pancevski: “Germany’s leading auto makers have thrown their support behind the abolition of all import tariffs for cars between the European Union and the U.S. in an effort to find a peaceful solution to the brewing trade war. The U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, brought the proposal for a broader industry trade pact to the Trump administration on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the situation. That would mean scrapping the EU’s 10% tax on auto imports from the U.S. and other countries and the 2.5% duty on auto imports in the U.S. As a prerequisite, the Europeans want . . . Trump’s threat of imposing a 25% border tax on European auto imports off the table.”

MELTDOWN WATCH:

— Trump signs order to end family separations. The Post's David Nakamura, Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey: “Trump sought to stanch a public outcry over his administration’s 'zero tolerance' immigration policy Wednesday, signing an executive order to end family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border after days of insisting he was legally unable to act. Trump’s abrupt reversal, contradicting his own aides’ defense of the practice, signaled a political retreat after an international backlash over images of hundreds of children being taken from their parents and held in cage-like detention facilities. But it remained highly uncertain whether the president’s hastily drafted order to keep families together in federal custody while awaiting prosecution for illegal border crossings would withstand potential legal challenges. And senior administration officials said the order did not stipulate that the more than 2,300 children already separated from their parents would be immediately reunited with them.”

— National Enquirer publisher subpoenaed in Cohen probe. WSJ's Nicole Hong, Joe Palazzolo, Michael Rothfeld and Rebecca Davis O’Brien: “Federal authorities have subpoenaed the publisher of the National Enquirer for records related to its $150,000 payment to a former Playboy model for the rights to her story alleging an affair with Donald Trump . . . The subpoena from Manhattan federal prosecutors requesting information from the publisher, American Media Inc., about its August 2016 payment to Karen McDougal is part of a broader criminal investigation of Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen . . . Investigators are probing any potential efforts by Mr. Cohen to suppress damaging information about Mr. Trump during the presidential campaign, including whether he coordinated with American Media to pay Ms. McDougal and then not publish her account.”

POCKET CHANGE

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella in Seattle on May 7. (Grant Hindsley/Bloomberg)

— Microsoft chief executive responds to employees about ICE. The Post's Miranda Moore: “Microsoft chief executive Sayta Nadella sent a memo to employees late Tuesday saying that the tech giant's contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is limited to administrative functions unrelated to the White House policy of separating children and families at the U.S.-Mexican border. . . . The contract being criticized by Microsoft workers is for the Azure Government product, a cloud-based service that Nadella said in his memo only supports ICE functions such as mail and document management. 'I want to be clear: Microsoft is not working with the U.S. government on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border,' Nadella said in his memo. He said Microsoft’s 'engagement with any government has been and will be guided by our ethics and principles.' He slammed the administration's border policy, calling it 'simply cruel and abusive.'”

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk in Chicago on June 14. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

— Tesla sues former employee over alleged hacking. The Post's Drew Harwell: “Tesla sued a former employee Wednesday, accusing the man of hacking the automaker's computer systems and stealing company secrets, shedding light on what chief Elon Musk had suggested was the work of a secretive internal saboteur. But the employee, Martin Tripp, told The Washington Post that he did not tamper with internal systems and is instead a whistleblower who spoke out after seeing 'some really scary things' inside the company, including dangerously punctured batteries installed in cars. Tesla attorneys wrote in their lawsuit that Tripp, a former technician at the company's Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada, wrote software to aid in an elaborate theft of confidential photos and video of Tesla's manufacturing systems. The firm's attorneys said Tripp worked at Tesla from October to last week, when company investigators confronted him with evidence.”

— Atul Gawande to run new health-care initiative. WSJ's Anna Wilde Mathews: "Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ... Amazon.com Inc. ... and JPMorgan Chase ... & Co. named prominent surgeon and researcher Atul Gawande as chief executive of their new venture that aims to overhaul workers’ health care. The appointment of Dr. Gawande is effective July 9, and the still-unnamed health-care initiative will be based in Boston, the companies said. The selection of Dr. Gawande, a best-selling author known for his work on health-care quality, ensures the effort will remain under a spotlight, and provides the most concrete signal so far that the partners’ ambitions go beyond conventional tweaks to employer health-benefit plans. Dr. Gawande has little background in the nitty-gritty of health insurance or running a major corporate operation, but he is well-regarded across the health industry and has moved his ideas forward through nonprofits he founded."

— Starbucks's shares dip. WSJ's Julie Jargon: “Starbucks Corp. . . . said it would close more coffee shops in the increasingly crowded U.S. market where it was a pioneer, sending shares sharply lower in trading Wednesday. The company said the need for closures was driven in part by slowing sales in the U.S. Starbucks said Tuesday that it expects global same-store sales growth of just 1% in the current quarter, well below analysts’ expectations of 2.9% growth, due not only to the weakness in the U.S. but also to worsening sales in China. On Wednesday, shares of Starbucks fell nearly 9% to $52.50 in midday trading, and the stock was the worst performer in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. If the slide continues, it could result in the lowest market close for Starbucks since November 2016.”

MONEY ON THE HILL

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 28, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

— Senators reject spending cuts. The Post's Werner: “The Senate on Wednesday rejected billions in spending cuts proposed by the Trump administration as two Republicans joined all Democrats in voting no. The 48-50 vote rebuffed a White House plan to claw back some $15 billion in spending previously approved by Congress — a show of fiscal responsibility that was encouraged by conservative lawmakers outraged over a $1.3 trillion spending bill in March. . . . Wednesday’s outcome was startling because one of the opposing votes came from Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who does not normally buck the White House or GOP leadership. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a moderate and one of the Republicans who most frequently side with Democrats, cast the other GOP vote against the cuts.”

Amazon.com founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos in Seattle on Jan. 29. (Bezos is the owner of The Post.)

— How Amazon.com expanded its power in Washington. WSJ's Brody Mullins, Laura Stevens and John D. McKinnon: “When Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc. . . . more than two decades ago, he sought to keep the online bookstore away from the government’s reach. He has said he looked into placing its headquarters on an Indian reservation as a tax-saving strategy. That was then. Today, Amazon, whose revenues last year topped $177 billion, has become deeply entwined with the federal government. Mr. Bezos has built one of the largest lobbying operations in Washington, bigger than those of powerhouses such as Exxon Mobil Corp. . . . and Walmart Inc. Its cloud-computing business is a major government contractor, with an estimated $1.5 billion in contracts last year, according to consulting firm GBH Insights. And the company has been pushing hard to change the law to allow government employees to buy more of their own supplies on Amazon.com. . . . The change of heart tracks the transformation of Amazon from a scrappy entrepreneurial outfit to one of America’s most powerful companies, with multiple businesses potentially affected by aggressive lobbying and others for which the government is a primary customer.” (Bezos is the owner of The Post.)

THE REGULATORS

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney at the White House on June 18. (Susan Walsh/AP)

— Mulvaney says Warren's shadow still looms over CFPB. CNBC's Kate Rooney: “The acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says until the agency breaks out of Senator Elizabeth Warren's shadow, it cannot operate as a 'gold-standard' regulator. 'We are still Elizabeth Warren's baby,' CFPB Acting Director Mick Mulvaney said at the Future of Fintech conference in New York Wednesday. 'Until we break that we will never be considered a gold-standard institution.'... During his tenure as acting director, Mulvaney oversaw a $1 billion fine on Wells Fargo for violating consumer financial protection laws. But he has also tried to curtail the agency. 'The bureau has never been through a transition, we're going to learn how to do that,' Mulvaney said, referring to changes after Donald Trump's election as president. 'The bureau is different, we are associated with our founding, the principles of someone who founded us.'”

The Deutsche Bank logo in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 9. (Michael Probst/AP)

— Deutsche Bank settles investigation. Bloomberg News's Greg Farrell: “Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay $205 million to settle a long-running investigation of its foreign exchange trading by New York’s banking superintendent, resolving one of several remaining regulatory issues that have dogged the bank in the U.S. Employees at the bank participated in multiparty chat rooms where they shared confidential client information, discussed the coordination of trading activity and attempted to manipulate foreign exchange prices or benchmark rates, according to New York’s Department of Financial Services. The bank acknowledged those actions, which occurred from 2008 through 2013, in a consent order filed Wednesday. The settlement leaves Germany’s largest bank with several significant unresolved investigations in the U.S., as it embarks on its fourth global turnaround plan in three years and is scaling back staff in the U.S.”

CHART TOPPER

— From The Post's Andrew Van Dam:

DAYBOOK

Today

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton appears before the House Financial Services Committee.

Second day of the budget resolution for fiscal 2019 markup by the House Budget Committee.

Joint Economic Committee hearing on digital trade.

Coming soon

House Energy subcommittee hearing on the geopolitics of oil and gas on June 26.

