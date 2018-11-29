THE TICKER

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Did Jay Powell just blink?

Investors seem to think so. The stock market recorded its second strongest gains of the year Wednesday after the Federal Reserve chairman made remarks many interpreted as indicating the central bank will slow its pace of interest rate hikes next year. The Dow Jones industrial average surged 618 points, or 2.5 percent, and the S&P 500 gained 2.3 percent.

The dovish takeaway from Powell’s speech fueled speculation that he is bowing to some combination of pressure by President Trump and jitters in the face of some wobbly economic signals — and backing off what had appeared to be a commitment to more aggressive rate-hiking.

But a closer look at the Fed chair’s remarks suggest investors may have read too much into them.

Yes, Powell just last month said in off-the-cuff comments that the central bank still had a “long way” to go before it reaches a benchmark rate that neither gooses nor hinders economic growth. And Powell did seem to offer a different take when he said Wednesday that rates are now “just below” that neutral level.

Yet Powell’s remarks to the Economic Club of New York were “not as dovish as markets think,” Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a midday note. That, he wrote, is because Powell was merely pointing out that rates are now bumping up against the lower bound of a broad range of estimates that could be neutral. “The broad range of estimates of neutral in the September forecasts was 2.5-to-3.5%, and the target range for the funds rate now is 2.0-to-2.25%,” per Shepherdson. “So the top of the target range is only one hike away from the bottom end of the range, but it remains three hikes from the middle of the range and five from the top.”

In other words, with another hike expected in December, the Fed would need to raise rates four times in 2019 — the most aggressive pace it is contemplating — to reach the top end of that range by the end of next year. And Shepherdson notes the range itself is likely to move upward as productivity growth gains steam, though the Fed’s estimate of neutral has drifted lower in recent years:

Here's hoping this story has a happy ending: pic.twitter.com/qabjwLXtlQ — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) November 28, 2018

If Powell on Wednesday was attempting to soften his October remarks, he didn’t offer much grist for the conclusion that the central bank is rethinking its plans. “For example, he didn’t discuss how recent changes to the economic outlook—including weaker housing sales, rising market volatility and a plunge in oil prices—might influence the Fed’s policy path,” the Wall Street Journal’s Nick Timiraos writes.

And counter to suggestions that the president’s jawboning of Powell had hit home, “Powell’s comments appear to implicitly reject arguments from [Trump] that past interest rate increases have been a mistake,” The Washington Post’s Damian Paletta and Thomas Heath write. “The chairman has repeatedly asserted the Fed’s independence, and there was no sign Wednesday’s suggestion the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes is related to Trump’s criticisms.”

As Powell put it Wednesday, “Interest rates are still low by historical standards, and they remain just below the broad range of estimates of the level that would be neutral for the economy, that is, neither speeding up nor slowing down growth.” That may have been a subtle attempt to brush back Trump’s criticism. Powell emphasized that monetary policymakers will continue to lean on data in their decision-making. “There is no preset policy path,” he said. (Read the full transcript here.)

In that, however, University of Oregon economist Tim Duy heard a key shift from Powell’s October comments. “My sense is that Powell and others leaned too far into the ‘hike above neutral’ story ahead of the data to support that call. This made it appear that policy was less data-dependent than in reality. Some softening of the data drove this home as well,” Duy writes on his Fed Watch blog. “Where does this leave us? Waiting for more data. Assuming inflation remains under control, I think the Fed will pause when they see that economic momentum has faded sufficiently to stabilize the unemployment rate.”

MARKET MOVERS

The Federal Reserve building in Washington on Aug. 2, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

— Economic storm clouds gather. The New York Times's Binyamin Appelbaum: “Emerging signs of weakness in major economic sectors, including auto manufacturing, agriculture and home building, are prompting some forecasters to warn that one of the longest periods of economic growth in American history may be approaching the end of its run. The economy has been a picture of health, expanding at a 3.5 percent annual pace during the third quarter and driving the unemployment rate to 3.7 percent, the lowest level in almost half a century. ...

"The vast majority of prominent economic forecasters, including various arms of the federal government and all of the major Wall Street banks, still regard continued growth as the most likely outcome for the American economy in 2019. But there is a broad consensus that the pace of growth will slow as the sugar high provided by the Trump administration’s $1.5 trillion tax cut and spending increases begins to wear off. And some forecasters see a small, but growing, chance of a recession.”

Fed warns about corporate debt, trade disputes. Bloomberg News's Jesse Hamilton and Rich Miller: “The U.S. economy is showing some vulnerabilities as investors increasingly buy up risky corporate debt and businesses rely on ‘historically high’ borrowing levels, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday in its first-ever financial stability report. ... The Fed also cautioned that escalating trade tensions could lead to a ‘particularly large’ drop in asset prices because ‘valuations appear elevated relative to historical standards.’ Equity prices, in particular, are ‘somewhat high’ relative to corporate earnings forecasts.”

Slowing global growth hits U.S. profits. WSJ's Sarah Chaney and Theo Francis: "Overseas profit growth at American firms is slowing, a new sign of how the faltering global economy is reverberating back to the U.S. U.S. profits earned overseas rose 7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, a slowdown from profit growth of 13.7% in the second quarter and 15.6% in the first, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday... The third-quarter picture looks different for U.S. domestic profits, which climbed 10.8% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the strongest pace since 2012.

— Bank of England: Worst-case Brexit could get dire. Bloomberg News's Andrew Atkinson and Anurag Kotoky: “Mark Carney said the Bank of England is prepared for the worst possible Brexit and that the U.K. faces the steepest economic slump since at least World War II if it crashes out of the European Union without a deal. The stark warning from the governor sees the economy shrinking by 8 percent within a year and property prices plunging almost a third under a worst-case scenario, with Prime Minister Theresa May failing to get her Brexit plan past lawmakers.

"For context, the peak-to-trough drop in U.K. GDP in the financial crisis was just over 6 percent. ‘Our job is not to hope for the best but to prepare for the worst,’ Carney said in a press conference in London. ‘If there is one thing that you take from an avalanche of papers and numbers and the discussion today, it’s that the core of the U.K. financial system is ready for Brexit, whatever form it takes.’”

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

— Trump threatens auto tariffs. The Post's Damian Paletta: “Trump on Wednesday said the White House was studying whether it should impose import penalties on all foreign automobiles in response to General Motors’ announcement that it was shuttering multiple U.S. plants. The comment, made in multiple Twitter posts, was the latest attempt by Trump to revive his threat to slap tariffs on billions of dollars in auto imports from Japan, South Korea, Germany and other countries. ...

"Trump said tariffs on cars would be effective in reviving the U.S. auto industry because the United States has had a 25 percent tariff on light truck imports since 1964, which he says has helped shield the U.S. market from a flood of truck imports. This tariff is known as the ‘chicken tax,’ because it was imposed in response to a fight between U.S. and European poultry producers over the price of chickens.”

Trump also weighed in this morning:

Billions of Dollars are pouring into the coffers of the U.S.A. because of the Tariffs being charged to China, and there is a long way to go. If companies don’t want to pay Tariffs, build in the U.S.A. Otherwise, lets just make our Country richer than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Tariffs would hit Chinese car imports, too. NYT's Alan Rappeport and Glenn Thrush: "The Trump administration reiterated on Wednesday its intention to raise tariffs on cars made in China, a move aimed at pressuring Beijing into easing trade restrictions on American companies ahead of [Trump’s] meeting with President Xi Jinping of China this week. Robert E. Lighthizer, Mr. Trump’s top trade negotiator, said on Wednesday that he would 'examine all available tools' to equalize tariffs that China imposed on American cars. He said China’s “aggressive” industrial policies were harming American workers and companies. Reports have suggested that negotiators were working toward a handshake deal between Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi when they get together at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Argentina."

(WSJ's Bob Davis and Lingling Wei go deep on how missteps and misunderstandings on both sides have fueled the U.S.-China trade confrontation.)

— USTR struggled with tariffs implementation. Guy Lawson in the New York Times Magazine: “When the first list of China tariffs, amounting to $50 billion on high-tech goods, was announced in April, career officials at the Office of the United States Trade Representative could see that the broad-brush taxes could have negative effects on many American businesses. Tariffs totaling $200 billion on nearly every part of the American economy presented an entirely different magnitude of complexity, and the U.S.T.R. was ill prepared to cope with the challenge. ... A formalized methodology for determining harm might also have helped the U.S.T.R. deal with the tsunami of applications for exclusion from the tariffs that arrived this fall. It became increasingly evident to some within the agency that the decision-making process was now very top down, involving the president and the cabinet with little input from career officials. As it happened, almost none of the applications were accepted. The rejection letters were perfunctory and often cited a failure to show severe economic harm, without saying how that was defined.”

U.S. retailers seek to dodge tariffs. WSJ's Natasha Khan and Yifan Wang: “Big American retailers are getting tough with Chinese suppliers as import tariffs bite, cutting orders, negotiating down prices and demanding faster turnarounds. Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. have pulled some planned purchases forward to get ahead of any potential increases or expansion of tariffs, according to a Walmart spokesperson and the transcript of an earnings call from Home Depot. Amazon.com Inc. cut back purchases and orders for certain of its private-label products where the tariffs make it no longer profitable to offer those goods to customers at sub-competitor prices ... In China, manufacturers of handbags, lighting, footwear and other products say they are feeling the strain. Many are trying to find new customers outside the U.S. and some have resorted to offering discounts in a bid to halt a slide in orders.” (Amazon.com founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

MELTDOWN WATCH:

President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Trump has resumed tweeting much more frequently about the investigation in recent days. The latest, from this morning:

Did you ever see an investigation more in search of a crime? At the same time Mueller and the Angry Democrats aren’t even looking at the atrocious, and perhaps subversive, crimes that were committed by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. A total disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

— Mnuchin deletes retweet critical of General Motors. Bloomberg News's Saleha Mohsin and Vivek Shankar: “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin deleted a retweeted Twitter post blasting General Motors Co.’s plan to close U.S. factories and said someone had gained unauthorized access to his account.​​​​​​​ Mnuchin didn’t say who made the post -- a retweet of an account called @The_Trump_Train, which has no identified owner or operator -- and didn’t claim that his account had been hacked. [Trump] retweeted the same posting and hasn’t deleted it.”

A retweet was posted last night on @stevenmnuchin1 by someone other than the Secretary or an individual with authorized access to his account. As such, the retweet is being deleted. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) November 28, 2018

POCKET CHANGE

A police officer walks in the backyard of Deutsche Bank headquarters during a raid in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

— Deutsche Bank raided. Bloomberg: "German authorities descended on Deutsche Bank AG, including its downtown Frankfurt headquarters, in a coordinated raid related to a money-laundering investigation. More than six police vehicles, their blue lights flashing, pulled up to Deutsche Bank’s main offices shortly before 9 a.m., in an operation involving about 170 officers. The main suspects were two bank employees who were not identified beyond their ages -- 50 and 46. Authorities were also looking at whether others might have been involved. The bank said it was cooperating in what prosecutors described as a continuing investigation.

Suspicions of money laundering. The AP reports the raid was touched off by "suspicion bank employees helped clients set up offshore companies in tax havens to launder hundreds of millions of euros, in an investigation brought about from an analysis of online document leaks... The investigation was launched after evaluation of the explosive Panama Papers tax haven revelations and the previous Offshore Leaks report of offshore bank accounts."

The bank has had a tough year. More Bloomberg: "For the beleaguered German lender, the raid adds to a panoply of headaches -- commercial, regulatory and legal -- facing Chief Executive Office Christian Sewing and Chairman Paul Achleitner. The stock has lost almost half its value this year, after sliding about 3 percent on Thursday."

— GM closures could spark union dispute. Memphis Commercial-Appeal's Ted Evanoff: "General Motors Corp.’s proposal to close three car plants could lead to a dispute with the UAW over the company’s reliance on Mexican operations. United Auto Workers officials in Detroit said they see in the proposal a possible strategy by GM to reduce production capacity in the United States while keeping Mexican plants at full output... Industry analyst Charles Chesbrough said GM’s plant-closing announcement could set the stage for upcoming talks with its Detroit-based union. The UAW’s labor contract expires next year."

Ohio workers blame GM, not Trump. NYT's Noam Scheiber: "LORDSTOWN, Ohio — After an election campaign in which he had pledged a manufacturing renaissance, President Trump came to this once-thriving industrial region of northeastern Ohio last year and all but waved a mission-accomplished flag... Many Lordstown residents recalled that Mr. Trump had promoted steel tariffs and his trade savvy as a way to create jobs. But while critics faulted the president for failing to deliver what he promised, a number of workers were quick to exonerate him... Some portrayed him as well intentioned but simply outgunned by larger economic forces. Others suggested that whatever Mr. Trump’s flaws, they paled in comparison to those of General Motors, which they considered the real culprit."

Steven Rattner in the NYT: "Trump Is Wrong About the General Motors Bailout."

Trump weighed in again this morning:

General Motors is very counter to what other auto, and other, companies are doing. Big Steel is opening and renovating plants all over the country. Auto companies are pouring into the U.S., including BMW, which just announced a major new plant. The U.S.A. is booming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Ford to shift positions without job cuts. Reuters's Nick Carey: “Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will reshuffle workers at several of its plants to meet rising demand for pickup trucks and large SUVs, a process that will require finding new positions for 150 workers displaced by the changes but not result in job cuts. The changes also will not require adding new jobs. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it will shift 500 workers from one Kentucky plant making crossover vehicles to another that makes its best-selling F-Series pickup trucks, plus the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator, both large SUVs.”

Get Paid Well But Don’t Let It Show? Nissan Probe Reveals Contours of Ghosn Case Carlos Ghosn amassed IOUs for more than $80 million in deferred pay while at Nissan Motor Co., according to a company probe into the former chairman, who is in jail in Tokyo awaiting charges. The Wall Street Journal

MONEY ON THE HILL

— Pelosi takes big step back toward Speaker. The Post's Mike DeBonis and co.: "Rep. Nancy Pelosi took a major step toward a historic second turn as House speaker on Wednesday, winning a strong majority in a Democratic nominating vote after striking a deal with a group of moderate holdouts and further isolating her ragtag opposition. But Pelosi (D-Calif.) still has to persuade about half of the 32 Democrats who opposed her nomination to support her in a planned Jan. 3 floor vote in which she must win a majority of the entire House, not just Democrats. A brief meeting with leaders of the opposition Wednesday ended in acrimony.

"She now has a month — plus an unmatched political network and a pile of potential chits — to chip away at the opposition. Should she prevail, Pelosi would be the first person to reclaim the speaker’s gavel in 63 years, solidifying her historical standing as the first woman to serve in the job and assuming the role of the nation’s top Democrat to counter [Trump]."

Business House GOP’s lame-duck tax package would cost $55 billion, CBO says House Republicans are hoping to pass the measure, but it has faced opposition from Senate Democrats. Jeff Stein

Business Lawmakers reach tentative farm bill deal after months-long impasse A dispute over work requirements for food stamp recipients has divided the House and Senate. Erica Werner and Jeff Stein

Senators holding private bipartisan discussions on AML reform deal Four members of the Senate Banking Committee are trying to reach a compromise on legislation to revamp Bank Secrecy Act procedures after prior legislative efforts failed. American Banker

DAYBOOK

Coming soon

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell appears before the Joint Economic Committee on Dec. 5.

Senate Banking Committee hearing on “Oversight of pilot programs at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac” on Dec. 5.

