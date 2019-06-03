THE TICKER

A worker stacks a box of freshly harvested Chiquita bananas to be exported, at a farm in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

President Trump struck out in a new direction with his surprise Mexican tariff announcement: It’s the first time he has sought to use import taxes, an increasingly favored tool, to try to accomplish a priority beyond the trade arena itself.

He’s demanding the Mexican government crack down on border crossings, otherwise the 5 percent duties he intends to impose starting June 10 will climb to 25 percent by October. The move amounts to an admission the president is falling short on one of his key campaign promises as the 2020 campaign begins in earnest. But Trump's solution risks backfiring by damaging several of his other priorities.

Here’s a closer look at some of them:

1. The auto industry would suffer.

The sector, which Trump has repeatedly pledged to revive, is in a slump, as we noted here last week. But clamping a vise on cross-border commerce with Mexico would hit carmakers hardest of all. As this Deutsche Bank chart illustrates, car parts, trucks and buses, and cars represent the top three most important U.S. imports from Mexico:

Deutsche Bank has a handy, new roadmap for a multi-front trade war world:#mexico 🇲🇽 #china 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/9MCdfZgpJk — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) May 31, 2019

The United States imported $114 billion in autos and auto parts from Mexico last year, per Commerce Department data, Justin Lahart of the Wall Street Journal writes. That amounts to about a third of all imports from the country.

“These numbers, big as they are, don’t capture the complexity of automotive supply chains crisscrossing the border,” he writes. “The tariffs that Mr. Trump says he will place on Mexican goods … would place cost pressures on U.S. auto makers that would be difficult to absorb.”

2. So would other manufacturers.

Some companies that rely on China for production — like camera-maker GoPro — have begun shifting their supply chains to Mexico as the U.S.-China trade war has intensified. “Many products made in China, from cosmetics to digital cameras, have been slowly gravitating to Mexico following a series of tariffs imposed on Chinese exports," WSJ’s Santiago Perez wrote over the weekend. “If the U.S. begins hitting Mexico with steep tariffs… companies will start running out of options for affordable products.”

Trump on Monday framed the exodus of American companies from China as an unalloyed win:

China is subsidizing its product in order that it can continue to be sold in the USA. Many firms are leaving China for other countries, including the United States, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs. No visible increase in costs or inflation, but U.S. is taking Billions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

3. It’s a huge tax increase on American businesses and consumers.

Trump continues to insist that the burden of his tariffs is borne by the country on whose goods he imposes them. Recent studies prove he’s wrong. And following through with even the first tranche of new tariffs on Mexican goods would mean that Trump’s trade policies are imposing a bigger tax increase on Americans than President Clinton’s in 1993, per Axios’s Courtenay Brown. “If Trump follows through on his threats — 25% on all Chinese and Mexican imports — those revenues would amount to 1.45% of GDP,” she writes. “You’d have to go back to the 1968 tax hike for a bigger revenue measure.”

CNBC’s Steve Liesman estimates that if Trump escalates tariffs on Mexican goods to 25 percent, it will amount to an $87 billion tax hike:

USTR sez U.S. goods imports from Mexico totaled $346.5 billion in 2018, up 10.3%. Back of the envelope: president trump just potentially raised taxes on Americans by $87 billion at the full 25%. This would be a bigger tax hike than all of his other tariffs combined. — Steve Liesman (@steveliesman) May 31, 2019

4. The burden will be felt most acutely by lower-income Americans.

Unlike, say, the early rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports — which the Trump administration designed to target intermediate goods, thereby shielding consumers — the most vulnerable American shoppers would feel the Mexican tariffs immediately.

Mexico is the third-largest source of imported crude oil, meaning Americans could soon see higher prices at the pump. “Imports from the country have grown more vital in the last year after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela and Canada curbed its production,” the WSJ’s Bradley Olson writes. “Plants that rely on heavy crude may be forced to scale back, reducing output of gasoline supplies just as the country enters what is usually a high demand season, analysts said.” Lower supply would translate into higher prices.

Dollar-store shoppers would also see prices rise, above increases they’re already facing from higher import taxes on Chinese goods, as The Washington Post’s Abha Bhattarai writes. And prices for fresh produce probably would ratchet up, too: Mexico provides more than half of our agricultural imports.

Evens Presendeaux of Haiti speaks with coworkers on the floor of a factory in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

5. It further imperils the USCMA.

The administration’s renegotiated North American free trade pact may be hanging by a thread. But the Trump White House still considers earning congressional approval for the deal to be its top legislative priority. Reacting to the surprise announcement last week, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley of Iowa said the tariffs would “seriously jeopardize” passage of the pact, officially known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, denied in an interview on "Fox News Sunday” that the tariffs would complicate the USCMA's fate, saying the issues were "not interrelated."

But U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer objected internally to the move for just that reason. Mexican officials are expected to meet with Trump aides in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

MARKET MOVERS

Pedestrians pass the Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

— Stock futures register trade angst. Bloomberg's Jackie Edwards: "U.S. stock-index futures extended their losses after further escalation in trade tensions fueled investors’ angst, and China’s government blamed America for the latest collapse in trade talks. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index fell as much as 0.8% after Beijing released a white paper on Sunday saying the escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies hasn’t 'made America great again' -- appropriating [Trump’s] 2016 campaign slogan. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both declined as much as 0.9%."

— Fed confab will take a fresh look at inflation. Reuters's Jason Lange: "The Federal Reserve is convening experts to discuss overhauling how the world’s most powerful central bank manages the U.S. economy. Fed policymakers and economists meeting in Chicago for a June 4-5 research conference will weigh options on how to best target inflation, part of a year-long review of the central bank’s policy framework. The Fed plans to decide later in the year whether it will make changes to its framework...

"The Fed [could] commit to letting inflation run above target to make up for periods below target. This could fix the perceived flaw in current policy that it makes it too easy to let inflation undershoot the target for long periods."

TRUMP TRACKER

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

— Hassett out. The Post's Jeff Stein: "Kevin Hassett, the White House’s top economist, will leave the administration, [Trump] announced on Twitter late Sunday, on the eve of his trip to Europe. Hassett, 57, who has served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers since September 2017, is leaving as Trump confronts an increasingly hostile trade war on two fronts — with China and with Mexico, the latter of which Trump threatened with tariffs last week if it doesn’t do more to stem illegal migration.

"A longtime conservative economist, Hassett helped shape the 2017 Republican tax law and has been a staunch defender of the president’s policies on other issues. Historically, he has been an advocate of open trade policies, although in recent months he has been put in the position of defending Trump’s most confrontational approach."

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen arrives to give a news conference about China-U.S. trade issues at the State Council Information Office in Beijing on June 2. (Andy Wong/AP)

— China officially blames U.S. for negotiations collapsing. “China has laid the blame squarely on the US for the breakdown of trade talks between the world’s two biggest economies, but hinted at its willingness to resume stalled negotiations with Washington while rejecting any attempt to force concessions from Beijing,” the South China Morning Post’s Jun Mai reports.

“In a white paper on China’s official position on the trade talks released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday, Beijing made it clear the US government ‘should bear the sole and entire responsibility’ for the current stalemate, and hit back at allegations that Beijing had backtracked from its earlier promises.”

— Morgan Stanley sees recession coming: “Investors may still be underestimating the full risk to the global economy from a trade war, even after U.S. stocks capped the worst month of the year,” Bloomberg News’s Will Mathis reports.

“A recession could begin in as soon as nine months if President Donald Trump pushes to impose 25% tariffs on additional $300 billion of Chinese imports and China retaliates with its own countermeasures, according to Chetan Ahya, chief economist and global head of economics at Morgan Stanley.”

— Trump, who has touched down in the U.K. for his state visit, encourages no-deal Brexit, pushes trade deal: “[Trump] encouraged the United Kingdom to ‘walk away’ from any negotiations with the European Union if the country is unable to secure a favorable Brexit deal,” CNBC’s Tucker Higgins reports. ‘If you don’t get the deal you want, if you don’t get a fair deal, then you walk away,’ Trump said in an interview published Sunday in the Sunday Times ahead of his first official state visit to the U.K.”

“Trump dangled a trade deal between the United States and Britain, saying his administration would ‘work on it very, very quickly.’ “‘I’d go all out,’ Trump told The Times. ‘It would be a great advantage for the UK. One of the advantages of Brexit is the fact that you can deal with the number one country by far, we’re the number one by far in terms of every metric in terms of an economy.’ ”

— Trump considered tariffs on Australia. NYT's Ana Swanson, Maggie Haberman and Jim Tankersley: "The Trump administration considered imposing tariffs on imports from Australia last week, but decided against the move amid fierce opposition from military officials and the State Department, according to several people familiar with the discussions.

"Some of [Trump’s] top trade advisers had urged the tariffs as a response to a surge of Australian aluminum flowing onto the American market over the past year. But officials at the Defense and State Departments told Mr. Trump the move would alienate a top ally and could come at significant cost to the United States. The administration ultimately agreed not to take any action, at least temporarily."

Elaine Chao, U.S. secretary of transportation. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Chao family's China interests raise questions. NYT's Michael Forsythe and co., in a long investigative piece, report that Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao cancelled a planned trip to China after her request to include family members in meetings with Chinese officials raised ethics red flags. Her family's shipping company, Foremost Group, relies on Chinese exports.

"Over the years, Ms. Chao has repeatedly used her connections and celebrity status in China to boost the profile of the company, which benefits handsomely from the expansive industrial policies in Beijing that are at the heart of diplomatic tensions with the United States, according to interviews, industry filings and government documents from both countries," the NYT writes.

"Her efforts on behalf of the family business — appearing at promotional events, joining her father in interviews with Chinese-language media — have come as Foremost has interacted with the Chinese state to a remarkable degree for an American company."

— Trump pressures AT&T to interfere with CNN coverage. Newly arrived in the U.K. for a state visit, Trump on Monday suggested via tweet that CNN's parent company, telecom giant AT&T, should force the cable network to provide him friendlier treatment:

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

POCKET CHANGE

Dick’s Sporting Goods has grown into a national outlet under the leadership of chief executive Ed Stack. (Scott Dalton/Invision/AP)

— Dick’s Sporting Goods’s CEO has done more than just change its gun policies. “Despite the criticism and the initial hit to the company’s overall business, [Ed Stack, the chief executive and chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods] has continued to look for ways to reduce its role in the gun business,” my colleague Rachel Siegel reports.

“Last year, Dick’s took all guns out of 10 stores and filled the empty space with products targeted for those markets, such as sports team merchandise. Those 10 stores outperformed the rest of the chain, Stack said. In March, Dick’s said it was taking guns out of 125 stores out of its total fleet of roughly 730. (Dick’s would not specifically say where those stores are located.)”

— Airlines want joint lifting of 737 Max ban: “Airlines urged regulators on Sunday to coordinate on software changes to the Boeing 737 MAX in a bid to avoid damaging splits over safety seen when the aircraft was grounded in March,” Reuters’sTim Hepher and Tracy Rucinski report.

“The International Air Transport Association (IATA), whose 290 carriers account for 80 percent of world flying, said trust in the certification system had been damaged by a wave of separate decisions to ground the jet, with the U.S. last to act. Airlines are worried further differences between regulators over safety could confuse passengers and cause disruption.”

— Washington is eyeing Google and Amazon: “Google and Amazon have thrived as American regulators largely kept their distance. That may be changing,” the NYT's Cecilia Kang, David Streitfeld, Katie Rogers and Stephanie Saul report. “Politicians on the right and left are decrying the tech companies’ enormous power. President Trump and other Republicans have taken swipes at Amazon over taxes and at Google over search results they say are biased. Democrats have focused on whether the companies stifle competition.”

“And now, the two federal agencies that handle antitrust matters have split up oversight of the two companies, with the Justice Department taking Google and the Federal Trade Commission taking Amazon, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.” (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post)

— Inside Fiat’s merger talks: “Fiat Chrysler is discussing a Renault special dividend and stronger job guarantees in a bid to persuade the French government to back its proposed merger between the carmakers, sources close to the discussions said,” Reuters’s Laurence Frost reports.

“The improved offer, if formalized and accepted, would also see the combined company’s operations headquartered in France and the French state granted a seat on its board, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.”

