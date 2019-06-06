THE TICKER

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard arrives for a news conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mexican officials are shuttling across Washington this week in a furious bid to forestall new tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States, due to bite Monday.

The flurry of activity may fail because the only person with the authority to immediately cancel the tariffs — President Trump, who leveled the threat in the first place — is currently out of the country.

If nothing else, the situation offers a good encapsulation of the dynamic governing Trump’s trade wars: While foreign officials, business leaders, labor interests, lobbyists and members of Congress scramble to contain the fallout of presidential pronouncements seemingly issued out of the blue, Trump remains unchallenged so far in his unilateral ability to reset the terms at whim.

Speaking from Ireland, Trump on Wednesday struck a more dovish note when he said Mexico “wants to make a deal. … They have their entire delegation right now going over to probably the White House location to negotiate with our people.”

The White House session, led by Vice President Pence, ended without an agreement. Afterward, the president tweeted a recommitment to following through on the first round of tariffs, barring a breakthrough:

....talks with Mexico will resume tomorrow with the understanding that, if no agreement is reached, Tariffs at the 5% level will begin on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule. The higher the Tariffs go, the higher the number of companies that will move back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Trump administration officials said the White House meeting, which included a Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, was productive, according to my colleagues Damian Paletta, Carol Morello and Erica Werner. The talks focused on migration issues, and Ebrard afterward described the Mexican delegation as “optimistic.”

Yet Trump has not spelled out what the Mexican government would need to do to satisfy him. The flow of migrants he says the tariffs are aimed at stemming appears to be getting worse. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that 144,000 migrants were taken into custody in May, the largest one-month arrest total since Trump took office.

With a revolt over the tariffs brewing among congressional Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appealed to the administration to delay implementation until Trump gets home and hears GOP concerns. But any attempt by Republicans on Capitol Hill to reclaim some authority over tariffs faces daunting math.

They could probably muster simple majorities in both chambers to strike down the emergency declaration Trump will use as the legal basis for leveling the tariffs. Congress did this earlier this year in an attempt to block the president’s bid to use an emergency declaration to refigure money for his border wall. However, they failed to override Trump’s veto. A two-thirds vote would require roughly 20 Republican senators and 55 House Republicans to line up against Trump.

While some Senate Republicans have voiced opposition to the tariffs, others say the president deserves their support — and none appear eager to get too far out front on the issue:

All 52 Senate Republicans were invited on @AC360 to discuss the tariffs on Mexico, @JohnBerman says — not one accepted the invitation. — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a close Trump ally, is urging his colleagues to “empower the president to be able to have a strong hand in negotiation,” per Politico.

The resulting muddle puts Trump in a position to impose what will amount to a $17 billion tax increase, which will rise to $87 billion if the president follows through and ratchets the duties up to 25 percent by October. A new study by a Texas economic consulting firm projects the 5 percent tariffs alone could cost the U.S. economy more than 400,000 jobs. And while Texas and California would take the hardest hits, Ohio and Michigan — states Trump carried in 2016 that will be critical to his reelection next year — also stand to feel the pinch of the new duties most acutely, according to a review by the New York Times.

Top administration hands are registering reservations. Peter Navarro, a senior trade advisor and typically a reliable hardliner, said Wednesday the tariff threat could be sufficient to compel Mexico to act, since “we have the Mexicans’ attention.” And Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he is concerned the fight could imperil passage of the reworked North American trade pact.

Chris Krueger of Cowen Washington Research Group, in a Wednesday evening note, summarized the damage Trump’s move against Mexico may have already done to his own trade agenda:

“Whether or not the tariffs go into place on Monday, we believe that real and lasting damage has been done to the broader Trump trade grand strategy. A week ago, the overarching strategy involved a Fortress/Factory North America locked down against China with supply chains migrating to more ‘friendly' countries. The crowning achievement of the Administration's trade policy -- USMCA -- was moving through Ottawa and Mexico City post steel and aluminum tariff relief. Seemingly out of the sky, Trump kneecaps Mexico with tariff threats and throws U.S. ratification into a tailspin. We do not believe USMCA can pass the current Congress.”

But what Trump has joined together only Trump can put asunder.

MARKET MOVERS

Pumpjacks work in a field in the Permian Basin near Lovington, N.M. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

— Stocks rally again. Anneken Tappe of CNN Business: "US stocks finished higher on Wednesday as investors continued to be hopeful about the possibility of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the near term. The Dow registered its third day of gains in a row.

The Dow closed 0.8%, or 208 points, higher.

closed 0.8%, or 208 points, higher. The S&P 500 ended 0.8% higher.

ended 0.8% higher. The Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.6%."

— Oil enters bear market. NYT's Clifford Krauss: "A couple of months ago, the bulls ran the oil markets. Now the bears have taken over. Always volatile, oil prices have tumbled more than 20 percent since late April because of growing fears that demand is weaker than expected as the global economy slows. Investors are also worried that [Trump’s] trade war with China and his threat to put tariffs on imports from Mexico could depress growth even more. On Wednesday, crude oil futures in the United States closed at $51.68 a barrel, down 3.4 percent for the day, even as the stock market closed higher."

— Latest payroll data may paint overly gloomy picture. CNBC's Patti Domm: "ADP’s shockingly bad payroll data released on Wednesday may be overstated. Economists say ADP’s monthly report does not always line up with the government jobs report, and so far they have not pared back expectations for Friday’s government nonfarm payrolls data for May... Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said he expects to see 150,000 new jobs in May, with one possible positive catalyst coming from government hiring of census workers."

— Trade war ETF launches. Bloomberg's Elena Popina: "Playing the trade war usually means betting against companies that are likely to suffer, such as those in the tech sector or with Chinese revenue. Not so for a new exchange-traded fund from M-CAM International that’s trying to identify the winners with an approach that could surprise some investors. The Innovation Alpha Trade War ETF, which started trading on Wednesday under the ticker TWAR, plans to buy companies that have government contracts, calculating that state support could buoy these stocks if tensions escalate. Only firms with strong intellectual property -- as defined by M-CAM -- are eligible for the fund."

TRUMP TRACKER

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet Wednesday at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/AP)

— China closes ranks with Russia: “China and Russia have elevated their already close partnership to a new level, Chinese state media said, as Beijing and Moscow seek to offset pressure from the U.S.,” the South China Morning Post’s Jun Mai reports.

“The decision to upgrade bilateral ties to ‘comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in new era’ was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin following their summit in Moscow on Wednesday, state-owned Xinhua said in a brief report.”

— Boeing has a megadeal that could be derailed: “Boeing Co. has been negotiating one of the largest orders ever of wide-body jetliners with Chinese airlines even as tensions between Washington and Beijing escalate, say people familiar with the talks,” Bloomberg News reports.

“No deal is imminent, the people cautioned, and the trade war is a major complication for all involved. The Chinese side is waiting for guidance from the government before pushing forward with the discussions, according to some of the people, as the tit-for-tat fight between the U.S. and China intensifies.”

— U.S. rejects GM and Volvo’s request for tariff relief: “The United States has rejected separate requests from General Motors Co and Chinese-owned Volvo Cars for an exemption to a 25% U.S. tariff on their Chinese-made sport utility vehicle models,” David Shepardson and Esha Vaish of Reuters report.

“GM, the largest U.S. automaker, and Sweden’s Volvo both said they were aware of the respective denials of their nearly year-old petitions. Both companies had not raised the sticker price to account for tariffs, which came into play last July.”

Ford isn’t faring much better: “China’s antitrust regulator on Wednesday announced a fine of around $25 million on Ford’s main joint venture in the country, the latest action against an American company amid the widening economic battle between China and the United States,” Raymond Zhong of the New York Times reports. “Changan Ford, which is owned equally by the Detroit automaker and a state-backed Chinese company, was fined as Washington and Beijing have taken aim at each other’s businesses after the collapse of trade talks last month.”

POCKET CHANGE

The GM Lordstown plant in Lordstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

— GM CEO defends selling Ohio plant: “General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday defended the automaker’s plan to sell an assembly plant in Ohio, arguing the plan to sell the plant to an electric vehicle start-up was thoroughly vetted and had a chance of success,” David Shepardson of Reuters reports.

“Barra told Reuters in a brief interview Wednesday after a series of meetings on Capitol Hill that the company did not plan to add a new vehicle to its Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant that ended production in March because it has additional unused U.S. capacity. Last month, GM announced it was in talks to sell the plant to EV startup Workhorse Group Inc and an affiliated, newly formed entity.”

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who met with Barra alongside Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said in a statement the senators continue to push GM to "do the right thing" for Lordstown workers: "We continue to have questions about GM’s decision to close the plant instead of bringing production of one of its 20 new electric vehicles there. My first choice remains for GM to reinvest in Lordstown, but we also need to hear more about this proposal to sell the plant to Workhorse and whether it will work."

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel earlier this year. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

— Rahm goes Wall Street. WSJ's Liz Hoffman: "Former Chicago mayor and longtime Democratic operative Rahm Emanuel will join boutique investment bank Centerview Partners LLC, bringing a Rolodex built over a 30-year political career. Mr. Emanuel, who left office last month, will open a Chicago office for Centerview and advise clients on merger deals and other matters, he said in a joint interview Wednesday with Centerview co-founders Blair Effron and Robert Pruzan." Former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin is an adviser at the firm.

Some on Twitter were quick to point out the dissonance between a recent piece Emanuel wrote for The Atlantic and his new gig:

"It’s Time to Hold American Elites Accountable for Their Abuses" - Rahm Emanuel - May 21 op-ed in The Atlantichttps://t.co/Fseq5h2zpL



"Rahm Emanuel, Ex-Chicago Mayor, Is Going to Wall Street" - June 6, WSJ https://t.co/j6Y2iIJ56J — Ryan McCarthy (@mccarthyryanj) June 5, 2019

MONEY ON THE HILL

Suzanne P. Clark will take over as president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce from Thomas J. Donohue. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

— Chamber announces new CEO: "The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Suzanne P. Clark will become president of the organization and Thomas J. Donohue will stay on as CEO of the influential business lobby for another three years," my colleagues James Hohmann and Tom Hamburger report. "The announcement comes at a time of change for the organization, which is aligning itself less with the Republican Party and reaching out to freshman Democrats."

"Under Donohue, 80, the Chamber became a political powerhouse and major Republican ally. He took over the group in 1997, rallying opposition to the health-care initiative proposed by President Bill Clinton, an initiative his predecessor had nominally supported. In his first three years, Donohue tripled the chamber’s annual budget to $150 million and dramatically expanded its lobbying and political operations. But heading into the 2020 campaign, Donohue and Clark have said they believe the organization will support more House Democratic candidates than in previous cycles."

— Bernie Sanders and Walmart’s CEO agree on something: “Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the chief executive of one of his frequent targets — Walmart — found one thing to agree on Wednesday: the need for a higher minimum wage. But they diverged on how and how much,” my colleague Abha Bhattarai reports. “With the retailer’s annual shareholders meeting as his backdrop, Walmart chief executive Doug McMillon called on Congress to raise the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which he said is ‘lagging behind’ the retailer’s $11 an hour.”

“Minutes later, Sanders criticized Walmart for paying many of its employees ‘starvation wages’ and said it ought to match the $15 hourly minimum already in place at Amazon and Costco. The senator was invited to the Rogers, Ark., meeting by Walmart workers who had asked him to introduce a proposal that would give hourly employees a seat on the company’s board.”

THE REGULATORS

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

— SEC adops new broker rule; consumer advocates call it weak. The Post's Renae Merle: "Wall Street scored another major victory Wednesday over Obama-era regulations. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved a rule requiring brokers to not put their own interests before those of their clients. But the rule falls short of what many consumer advocates say is necessary to address conflicts of interest that permeate Wall Street and is far weaker than a rule adopted during the Obama administration.

"The SEC approved the rule by a 3-to-1 vote with the commission’s sole Democrat, Robert Jackson, voting against it. Jackson is a law school professor who has been on the panel since January 2018."

Senate Confirms Heath Tarbert as CFTC Chairman The Senate confirmed Heath Tarbert as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, making him the second Trump-appointed official to lead the top derivatives regulator. WSJ

CHART TOPPER

DAYBOOK

Today:

AEI holds an event on high-school-credit recovery programs.

The National Economists Club holds an event with Lawrence Korb of the Center for American Progress.

