Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a break in the Democratic primary debate on Thursday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Business leaders, investors, Midwestern farmers and the Federal Reserve are keenly focused on President Trump's trade war with China, concerned about potentially grave consequences for the economy.

Democratic presidential candidates, on the other hand, are pointedly less interested.

On both nights of the first Democratic debate, the issue that for months has been rattling global markets and supply chains was overshadowed by talk about guns, immigration, climate change and health care.

Indeed, China barely earned a mention on Wednesday night until the very end of the event, when four candidates cited it as America’s chief geopolitical threat. Based on that response, NBC moderators devoted a few minutes to the subject on Thursday night, asking candidates what they'd do about China. Two of the three candidates who weighed in, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, prefaced their answers by stating they believe Russia poses a greater challenge. Bennet devoted half his response to the question of how he would stand up to China by returning to a discussion of the immigration crisis at the border.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg signaled the greatest concern over the U.S.-China competition. He said the challenge posed by the world’s second largest economy “is really a serious one. This is not something to dismiss or wave away,” likely a knock on former Vice President Joe Biden, who caused a stir in May when he declared the Chinese are “not competition for us.” (Read a debate transcript here.)

And Buttigieg criticized Trump’s approach. “Their fundamental economic model isn't going to change because of some tariffs,” he said. “Tariffs are taxes. And Americans are going to pay on average $800 more a year because of these tariffs. Meanwhile, China is investing so that they could soon be able to run circles around us in artificial intelligence. And this president is fixated on the China relationship as if all that mattered was the export balance on dishwashers. We've got a much bigger issue on our hands.”

Bennet and Yang, for their parts, lodged similar criticisms of Trump’s approach: Bennet said the president is right to push back on Chinese trading abuses but should be mobilizing the rest of the world to demand reforms; Yang said Trump’s tariffs are “just punishing businesses and producers and workers on both sides.”

No other candidates were offered the opportunity to chime in, and none interrupted to do so.

The field’s apparent aversion to going on offense on the topic — at a time when electorally critical constituencies, including heartland farmers, the auto industry, and other Rust Belt manufacturing interests, say the trade war is causing them real harm — highlights a problematic tension within the Democratic Party.

Trump won the White House in part by outflanking Hillary Clinton to left on trade, breaking the Democrats’ traditional hold on the industrial Midwest by demagoguing China on the matter. Now, Democratic presidential aspirants are loathe to allow Trump to repeat that performance by positioning himself as tougher on China.

But the natural criticism of his approach — that tariffs are a blunt and ultimately self-harming tool, and America would be better served marshaling support from allies in the region — begins to resemble an endorsement of a free-trade deal like the Trans Pacific Partnership. That 12-nation pact became so politically toxic in the 2016 campaign that Clinton pledged to abandon it, even though she was one of its original architects as Secretary of State.

Biden was similarly instrumental in forging the TPP. But as The Atlantic reported this week, his campaign now refuses to say whether he would still support it. “That seems to reflect the Democratic Party’s current crisis on trade, with even most of the people running for the presidential nomination unable to articulate a clear vision of what America’s approach should be,” the magazine’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, Madeleine Carlisle and Olivia Paschal write. “The Atlantic asked 23 Democratic presidential candidates whether they support TPP and would want to restart negotiations if elected, and received only some definitive responses. Of the people who were firm in their answers, former Representative John Delaney of Maryland is the only one who said yes.”

As the field’s hugs the sidelines, Trump has an open field to pursue his deal with Beijing. He is set to meet Saturday at the G-20 in Osaka with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the possibility of resurrecting talks toward a trade truce.

Regardless of the ultimate outcome, the president’s record suggests even if he salvages only a cosmetic deal from his confrontation with China, he will use it as a staple in his reelection pitch. In the meantime, the Democrats who aim to replace him are missing an opportunity to challenge him on an approach that economists from the Fed, Wall Street and beyond say represents one of the chief threats to the economic expansion.

President Donald Trump arrives in Osaka, Japan on Thursday to attend the G-20 summit. (Susan Walsh/AP)

— Xi fires shots at Trump before meeting. Bloomberg's Petere Martin: "As [Xi] prepares for one of the most important meetings of his seven-year rule, he appears to have Donald Trump on the brain -- even if he won’t say so directly. In conversations with other leaders ahead of his sit down tomorrow with the U.S. president on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan, Xi spared no opportunity to paint the U.S. as the bad guy in China’s spiraling trade conflict, while avoiding the provocative step of naming Trump personally.

"In remarks to African leaders this morning, Xi took a not-so-subtle swipe at Trump’s policy slogan, 'America first.' Warning against 'bullying practices,' Xi said that 'any attempt to put one’s own interests first and undermine others’ will not win any popularity.'"

Compromise could be hard to come by. NYT's Ana Swanson and Keith Bradsher: "While both leaders appear open to a truce, they have hardened their positions ahead of the talks, leaving it unclear how the United States and China will resolve the tensions that have thrust the world’s two largest economies into conflict. Both leaders have an incentive to avoid a further escalation of a trade war that has battered companies and consumers on both sides of the Pacific. The global economy is weakening as a result of the trade war, with China and America feeling the effects, putting Mr. Trump’s re-election and Mr. Xi’s popularity at risk. But neither leader wants to be seen as capitulating or agreeing to concessions that could give them less leverage once trade talks resume."

Yet China hawks worry Trump will cut a deal on Huawei: “[Trump] risks a furious political backlash if he agrees to soften U.S. penalties for Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to speed trade talks with China, according to former administration officials and trade analysts,” my colleague David J. Lynch reports.

“[Xi] is expected to ask Trump to lift a ban on U.S. companies selling components to Huawei when the two leaders meet... Prominent lawmakers including Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Mitt Romney of Utah and Democratic Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia have warned the president not to ease up on Huawei, which the president has described as ‘very dangerous’ to U.S. security.”

— U.S. chipmakers say trade war has done permanent damage: “Even if a new trade deal eases tensions... American chip executives and others said lasting damage had already been done,” the NYT’s Don Clark reports. “They said Chinese officials and companies would step up efforts to design and make more chips domestically. And Chinese customers seem likely to turn to vendors from countries like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan if no homegrown chips are available.”

“Already, big American chip makers have taken a financial hit from the China bans. Micron Technology, which sells two of the most widely used varieties of memory chips, disclosed Tuesday that the Huawei ban had lowered sales in its most recent quarter by nearly $200 million. Huawei is Micron’s largest customer, accounting for around 13 percent of its revenue.”

The "Wall St" street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

— White House considers cap gains break: “The White House is developing a plan to cut taxes by indexing capital gains to inflation, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would largely benefit the wealthy and may be done in a way that bypasses Congress,” Bloomberg’s Saleha Mohsin reports.

“Consensus is growing among White House officials to advance the proposal soon, the people said, to ensure the benefit takes effect before [Trump] faces re-election in 2020. Revamping capital gains taxes through a rule or executive order likely would face legal challenges, a concern that reportedly prompted former President George H.W. Bush’s administration to drop a similar plan.”

— Twitter to flag abusive tweets by world leaders: “Twitter said Thursday it will start labeling tweets from influential government officials who break its rules against bullying and abusive behavior,” CNBC’s Lauren Feiner reports. “Shares of Twitter dipped about 1% on the news and ended the trading day down 1.4%.”

“The new rule, announced in a blog post, responds to a common criticism of Twitter while being careful to avoid allegations of political bias. Over the last few years, users have questioned why Twitter does not take down tweets from [Trump] that appear to violate its content policies.”

Job seekers stand in a line for an interview at the San Francisco Career Fair & Job Fair earlier this year. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

— Money managers hedge against renewed trade fight. WSJ's Michael Wursthorn: "Some money managers are bracing for a potential resurgence in trade tensions after [Trump's] meeting with [Xi] this weekend by hedging their bets with currencies and options... Money managers including Russell Investments have pared their exposure to U.S. stocks, favoring more-attractively-valued shares of emerging-market companies... There is no clear consensus among investors on whether the U.S. and China can reach a deal. Trade-policy uncertainty remains at elevated levels, according to data compiled by Wells Fargo Investment Institute."

— Jobs market worries economists. Axios's Dion Rubin: "The U.S. jobs market, having long been the bedrock of the nation's economic expansion, is starting to worry economists ahead of next week's payroll data... After years of remarkably smooth sailing, 2019 has brought market volatility and some concern about whether the economy can keep adding jobs at a fast enough pace to sustain the expansion... Job gains don't necessarily have to turn negative to signal trouble, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told Axios at a labor market conference hosted by payroll processor ADP this week. All that's required is a strong slowdown in job growth."

Credit Suisse's headquarters in New York. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images).

— Credit Suisse tripped up by Fed’s stress test: “Credit Suisse was the only Wall Street firm that didn’t sail through the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, as competitors from J.P. Morgan Chase to Bank of America got approval to boost dividends and share buybacks,” CNBC’s Hugh Son reports.

“The U.S. division of Zurich-based Credit Suisse has to fix problems the Fed found in its capital planning processes by Oct. 27, according to the Federal Reserve. Specifically, the Fed found weaknesses tied to assumptions the bank made for trading losses under a stressed scenario. Credit Suisse has to keep its capital distributions at the 2018 level until it satisfies the Fed.”

Other megabanks celebrated. NYT's Emily Flitter: "Within minutes of the Fed releasing the test results, the country’s four largest banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo — announced that they could repurchase a total of about $105 billion of their own shares. The four banks also said they would increase their dividends.

— Bitcoin almost wipes out its mega gain: “Bitcoin’s rise was meteoric this week -- and its decline has been just as swift,” Bloomberg’s Vildana Hajric reports.

“It’s easy come, easy go in the crypto world, where a frenzy over Bitcoin pushed its price to nearly $14,000 on Wednesday, its highest level since January 2018. The largest digital asset then reversed course in a matter of minutes after a prominent cryptocurrency exchange reported an outage. The retreat accelerated Thursday and put the coin’s price back to nearly the same level as just five days ago.”

— Former FDA Commissioner Gottlieb joins Pfizer: “Scott Gottlieb, who stepped down as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner in April, will join Pfizer’s board of directors, the company announced Thursday,” CNBC’s Angelica LaVito reports.

“Gottlieb resigned from the FDA this spring after nearly two years at the helm. During his tenure, Gottlieb advanced a number of prescription drug policies, including to push the FDA to speed up generic drug approvals and use its powers to encourage wider use of biosimilars, or copycat versions of complex and often costly biologic drugs.”

— Nike misses quarterly profit estimates: “Nike Inc. missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as the world’s largest sportswear maker spent more on marketing and new product launches,” Reuters reports. “To generate more demand Nike has collaborated with more celebrities, sped up product development in its popular Jordan sneaker brand and ramped up marketing around major sporting events."

A Gilead Sciences, Inc. office in Foster City, Calif. (Stephen Lam/File Photo/Reuters)

— Candidates mostly ignore Wall Street in debate. Bloomberg's Austin Weinstein and Matthew Lessig: "Wall Street emerged almost entirely unscathed from the first Democratic presidential debate, with no questions to candidates and few comments on an industry that has long been a favorite target of liberals. Once a ubiquitous talking point in Democratic politics, the words 'Wall Street' were mentioned fewer than half a dozen times over the two nights of debate in Miami. Even Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders -- two progressives famed for going after the financial system -- made little mention of big banks from their positions at center stage."

— Gilead’s HIV drug deal sparks House scrutiny: “The chairman of the House Oversight Committee is expanding the committee’s review of Gilead Sciences’s patent claims relating to Truvada for PrEP, the company’s drug that prevents HIV infection,” my colleague Christopher Rowland reports.

“In a letter released Thursday, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) demanded emails and other information from Gilead about negotiations that led to Gilead’s pledge to donate free doses of the drug for President Trump’s effort to eradicate HIV by 2030. Cummings also asked Gilead for details of contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies over its claim that U.S. government patents are invalid for Truvada for PrEP, as the preventive use is known.”

Upcoming:

Trump meets with Xi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan on Saturday.

