THE TICKER

Then-TV personality Donald Trump attends a "Celebrity Apprentice" red carpet event at Trump Tower in 2015. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

House Democrats raised the stakes in their push for President Trump’s tax returns Tuesday by suing in federal court to secure access to the documents. Tax experts say if Democrats are ultimately successful, the records they’re seeking will provide limited, if important, insights into Trump’s still-murky finances.

Getting ahold of the returns has become a priority for progressive activists, who have framed the records as a sort of Rosetta Stone to the sources, methods and scale of the president’s wealth. Many have expressed growing frustration with what they see as foot-dragging by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), who is leading the effort to pursue Trump’s returns.

Several experts tell me the six years' worth of documents Democrats are seeking will help fill in a still mostly incomplete picture of Trump’s original claim to fame. But they will also probably leave some big questions unanswered: Democrats, for instance, shouldn’t expect to learn Trump’s actual net worth, for example, or discover a smoking-gun loan from, say, a Russian oligarch.

“We won't learn anything that he has chosen not to tell the IRS. (It's unlikely, for example, that we're going to find something on [Trump's] tax returns that says ‘$100 million received from Vladimir Putin for services rendered'),” Daniel Hemel, a University of Chicago Law School professor who focuses on taxes, tells me in an email. “We won't learn his net worth, because our tax is an income tax and not a wealth tax. We probably won't learn how much foreign governments have channeled to him through his hotels and other businesses while he was president.”

The complexity of the Trump Organization — what The Post's Paul Waldman describes as “an amalgam of approximately 500 separate partnerships and pass-through companies” — muddies the picture and could limit what the president’s returns will reveal. “We’re unlikely to know all the relationships between his different companies and all the partners and arrangements they have with other companies foreign and domestic,” says Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.). (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The records nevertheless will offer a bevy of information about Trump’s business life. That could help lawmakers and voters alike evaluate the president’s potential conflicts of interest in making tax and trade policy, for example. “There’s a lot that returns can tell us beyond whether he’s paying taxes,” Bookbinder says. “We know that conflicts of interest have been a theme of this administration. I think it’s quite likely his returns could tell us a lot about that. And how he’s been affected by his own policies, which is a form of conflict of interest.”

Trump’s personal returns would also show the effective tax rate he has paid, useful for measuring whether he’s paying his “fair share” of taxes, as Tax Policy Center legal expert Steve Rosenthal noted in February testimony before the Ways and Means committee. Indeed, Trump has bragged about his ability to dodge taxes. Responding to a New York Times investigation in May revealing he lost $1 billion over the decade that ended in 1994, more than any other taxpayer over that period, the president argued the story demonstrated little beyond his acumen for outsmarting his tax burden:

....you would get it by building, or even buying. You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes....almost all real estate developers did - and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport. Additionally, the very old information put out is a highly inaccurate Fake News hit job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

Additionally, Rosenthal testified, Trump’s returns would reveal “the sources and nature of income and deductions. How much salaries or wages? Any consulting income? How much business income? Investment income? Foreign‐source income and foreign taxes? Any charitable contributions? Any state taxes?”

The records would likely unveil how much Trump pays in alimony, Hemel noted. “And we may learn something about his foreign bank accounts,” he said. But the best argument for Congress to recover the documents is “precisely the reason why the Ways and Means Committee wants them: to figure out whether the IRS has applied the federal tax laws to him in a fair and impartial manner, and whether he is paying what he owes. They'll also provide a glimpse of his complicated financial life, but not the whole picture.”

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We're taking a brief break tomorrow and Friday for the holiday. We'll see you back here Monday. In the meantime, here's wishing you and yours a safe and happy Fourth.

MARKET MOVERS

Judy Shelton. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Trump picks two for the Fed. The Post's Heather Long: "Trump plans to nominate Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to fill the two remaining seats on the Federal Reserve Board of governors, the latest push in Trump’s effort to get the central bank to lower interest rates ahead of the 2020 election.

"Shelton is a conservative scholar and former adviser to the Trump campaign who told The Washington Post last month that she thinks interest rates should be cut 'as expeditiously as possible.' Waller is an economist who currently serves as research director at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. He rarely speaks publicly, but his boss, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, was the only member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee to vote for an interest rate cut in June."

The picks could "rattle cages, but not change policy — yet," CapAlpha's Ian Katz writes in a note: "The first thing to remember about Fed board nominees is that one person alone can’t change policy. Even two people probably can’t. But a Fed governor could be nominated to replace Jay Powell as chair when Powell’s term expires in February 2022. And it’s pretty clear that if Trump is re-elected, he isn’t renominating Powell. So we need to think of Shelton and Waller as potential Fed chairs."

Lagarde tapped to lead European Central Bank. The Post's David Lynch: "European leaders on Tuesday tapped Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, to become the next head of the European Central Bank, a surprise choice that places a savvy politician and lawyer in a job typically held by an economist.

"Lagarde, 63, said on Twitter that she was 'honored' to be nominated and would temporarily step aside from her IMF post while her candidacy proceeds. If formally approved as the ECB’s fourth president, she would on Nov. 1 replace Mario Draghi, a former head of Italy’s central bank who steered the euro-zone economy through its recovery from the global financial crisis."

Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal notes if Lagarde is confirmed, the world's two most important central banks will both be run by lawyers:

So the ECB and the Fed will both be run by lawyers — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 2, 2019

Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk meanwhile is skeptical of the Shelton pick:

Hard to understand what Judy Shelton brings to the Fed, given her seeming constant contradictions and what would appear a desire to debase the currency as the reserve currency. She also seems to lack an understanding of QE, which the president has asked for more of??? — Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk) July 3, 2019

— Stocks edge higher as optimism over trade fades: “U.S. stocks managed modest gains on Tuesday after holding near the unchanged mark for much of the session as enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade truce faded after the United States threatened tariffs on additional European goods,” Reuters’s Chuck Mikolajczak reports.

“Washington’s proposed tariffs on $4 billion worth of European Union goods in an extended dispute over aircraft subsidies came just as trade tensions with China seemed to be easing. Still, stocks have rallied to push the S&P 500 to a record for a second straight session in the wake of the U.S. trade truce with China.”

— Housing is another sign that a downturn might be coming: “A Federal Reserve economist says the current housing backdrop is similar to recent economic slumps, with several metrics ‘consistent with the possibility of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession,’ ” CNBC’s Jeff Cox reports.

“‘Data on single-family home sales through May 2019 confirm that housing markets in all regions of the country are weakening,” the St. Louis Fed’s William R. Emmons said in a report posted on the central bank district’s site. ‘The severity of the housing downturn appears comparable across regions — in all cases, it’s much less severe than the experience leading to the Great Recession but similar to the periods before the 1990-91 and 2001 recessions.’”

Bank stocks are back in vogue and the rally isn’t over, analysts say Bank valuations have not increased with the rest of the stock market, even though earnings are expected to keep growing at a healthy clip. MarketWatch

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

White House trader adviser Peter Navarro. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

— Navarro says U.S.-China talks ‘will take time’: “U.S.-China trade talks may have restarted, but a potential deal is still a long way off, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC on Tuesday,” CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger reports.

“Negotiations between the two economic superpowers over issues including trade deficits, alleged intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers broke down in May. But [Trump] and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume talks — and hold off any new tariffs on each other’s goods — at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, over the weekend.”

Rick Scott questions possibility of U.S.-China deal: “[Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)] told CNBC’s 'Squawk Box Europe' that he did not believe there would be a deal at the end of the drawn-out trade war between the two nations, and reiterated the contention that Huawei represents a threat to U.S. national security, a claim the company has vehemently denied,” CNBC’s Elliot Smith reports.

“Scott added that while it was ‘great that the president has a relationship’ with [Xi], along with other traditional foes such as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was also important to ‘hold them accountable’ and ‘stand up for American values.’ ”

POCKET CHANGE

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. (Susan Walsh/AP)

— Arizona governor says he’ll withdraw Nike’s financial incentives: “Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday in a tweet that he will order the state’s commerce authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars for Nike to locate in the state after the shoe company said it’s dropping its Betsy Ross American flag sneakers,” CNBC’s Lauren Hirsch reports.

“Nike has been planning to build a manufacturing plant on metro Phoenix’s west side, which is expected to bring 500 jobs to the area, the Arizona Republic reported Monday. The Goodyear City Council on Monday had agreed to waive up to nearly $1 million in review and permit fees and reimburse up to $1 million for the jobs it will create, the paper reported.”

Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Nike explains why it pulled the ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker: “Nike said Tuesday that it canceled the release of an American-flag-themed shoe this week because it could ‘offend and detract’ from the Fourth of July,” Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson reports.

“‘We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services,’ Nike said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. ‘Nike made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation's patriotic holiday.’”

— Companies call on Supreme Court to rule in favor of LGBT workers: “More than 200 U.S. companies, including Amazon, Alphabet Inc’s Google, and Bank of America, on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal civil rights law prohibits discrimination against gay and transgender workers,” Reuters’s Daniel Wiessner reports.

“The companies filed a friend-of-the-court brief arguing that bias against LGBT people is a form of unlawful sex discrimination, and said a ruling otherwise would harm businesses and workers. The Supreme Court in April agreed to take up two discrimination cases by gay men and one by a transgender woman who was fired from her job as a funeral director when she told her boss she planned to transition from male to female.” (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post)

— Budweiser readies for year’s biggest IPO: “The Asia-Pacific unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA aims to raise as much as $9.8 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering so far this year and the biggest-ever listing of a food or drink company,” the Wall Street Journal’s Saabira Chaudhuri and Joanne Chiu report.

“Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. on Tuesday started taking orders from investors for the IPO set to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on July 19 and value the business at up to $63.7 billion, according to a deal document reviewed by [WSJ]. The listing will help parent AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reduce its huge debt pile and the unit — whose major markets are China, Australia, South Korea, India and Vietnam — make acquisitions in the region.”

— Telsa delivers record number of cars: “Tesla Inc handily beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday for vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, sending shares up 8% as the performance tempered concerns about demand for the electric car maker’s vehicles,” Reuters’s Alexandria Sage, Munsif Vengattil and Vibhuti Sharma report.

MONEY ON THE HILL

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE)

— Trump advisers pursue Democratic drug-price ideas as campaign looms: “As Trump presses to make health care a central plank of his 2020 reelection bid, such episodes point to his mounting frustration with those he thinks are thwarting his ability to deliver on a major campaign promise: lowering drug prices,” my colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb, Josh Dawsey and Laurie McGinley report. “That has included Azar, a former drug executive who until very recently pushed back on proposals to import lower-cost drugs from Canada and negotiate drug prices in Medicare.”

“Now, though, under intense pressure to deliver campaign talking points, Azar has reversed his long-standing opposition to ideas traditionally espoused by Democrats and reviled by most Republicans and the drug industry.”

— “Can Warren build a bigger welfare state without taxing the middle class?”: “Universal health care, government-funded or -provided child care, generous parental leave, free college: When you squint at the left flank of the Democratic primary, where [Sen Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)] and Elizabeth Warren support some or all of these policies, you see a vision for a radically different America. For the most part, this different America will be paid for by the rich and corporations,” Vox’s Matthew Zeitlin reports.

“When [Warren] comes out with an ambitious domestic spending program like her child care proposal or free college and debt relief, she dutifully pairs it up with a specific tax proposal that matches the populist tenor of the spending. Child care and higher education are paid for by a tax on the ultra wealthy; affordable housing is paid for by an estate tax that hits a broader range of heirs; green energy investments are paid for by a reformed and expanded corporate tax.”

— Democratic senators pressure HUD on Carson’s hiring of aide: “Democratic senators are pressuring Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson on his department’s hiring of a former consumer bureau official under investigation for a series of racist blog posts,” the Hill’s Sylvan Lane reports.

“The senators asked the secretary in a letter released Monday to explain why and how Eric Blankenstein was hired to a legal position at HUD despite controversies that emerged in his previous job … The signatories included Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, along with Democratic Sens. Bob Menendez (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Jack Reed (R.I.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Chris Van Hollen (Md.).”

CHART TOPPER

History suggests today will be a good one for the stock market. Measuring the S&P 500's performance on every calendar day back to 1950, LPL Financial's Ryan Detrick finds the index has gained an average .3 percent on July 3, among its strongest performances on any given day of the year:

Never invest for only one day, but worth noting that July 3 is one of the strongest days of the year for the S&P 500.



Most of the others (not surprisingly) take place around holidays as well. pic.twitter.com/9qfXcEYt7m — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) July 2, 2019

DAYBOOK

The House and the Senate are out for the July Fourth holiday.

THE FUNNIES

From the New York Daily News's Bill Bramhall:

BULL SESSION

Trump's $2.5 million Fourth of July event:

How Fox used to talk about meeting with dictators: