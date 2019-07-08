THE TICKER

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, walk on the tarmac upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J. on Friday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Sunday headline in The Washington Post — “Aided by a strong economy, Trump approval rises, but a majority also see him as ‘unpresidential’ ” — appeared to confirm what a pair of top Republican pollsters told me last week.

GOP pollsters David Winston and Whit Ayres said voter satisfaction with the economy’s strength provided Trump an opportunity to lift his overall approval rating, which has remained historically low.

The new Post-ABC News survey suggest that’s already happening. In their write-up of the results, The Post’s Dan Balz and Emily Guskin note that Trump’s 44 percent approval rating in the survey is the highest of his presidency, and they credit that to voter perceptions that the president has effectively led on the economy.

Yet economists continue to find ample evidence that the longest U.S. economic expansion on record still isn’t reaching significant portions of the population, including demographics that Trump relied on to stitch together his winning coalition in 2016. The uneven recovery that phenomenon has produced should worry Trump’s reelection campaign, even if his top-line polling numbers continue improving.

“The economy is the lone issue in the survey where Trump enjoys positive numbers, with 51 percent saying they approve of the way he has dealt with issues,” Balz and Guskin write. “A smaller 42 percent disapprove of his handling of it, down slightly from 46 percent last October. Asked how much credit Trump deserves for the state of the economy, 47 percent say a ‘great deal’ or a ‘good amount,’ while 48 percent say he deserves ‘only some’ or ‘hardly any.’ ”

That represents a significant improvement for Trump since January 2018, when 38 percent of respondents gave him credit for the economy while 56 percent said he deserved little or none. And voters of both parties agree the economy will be key to their decisions in the presidential election next year, with 82 percent rating it either the most important issue or very important to their votes.

Job applicants line up at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida last week. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

But that number is in line with historical averages, and it’s not clear it will benefit the president with all voters. As my colleague Heather Long wrote last week, the recovery has improved the personal financial situations of about 60 percent of Americans, while 40 percent have seen no benefit, according to Matthew Mish, head of credit strategy at the investment bank UBS.

Wish described a “two-tier recovery,” in which the lower tier has seen “paltry or volatile wage growth, rising expenses for housing, health care and education, and increased levels of personal debt,” Heather writes. “They tend not to own homes or many stocks.”

Many are a slight setback away from serious trouble. “The average American family has yet to recover fully from the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve found, leaving half the nation with a diminished cushion to handle surprise expenses — or the next downturn,” Heather writes. “The bottom half has less wealth today, after adjusting for inflation, than it did in 1989, according to Fed data through March of this year.”

The Brookings Institution found an even starker wealth divide. Per the left-leaning think tank, the top one percent holds more wealth than the middle class — over $25 trillion as of 2016, versus $18 trillion held by the middle class. That’s a new state of affairs. “Before 2010, the middle class owned more wealth the top one percent,” the organization noted last month. “Since 1995, the share of wealth held by the middle class has steadily declined, while the top one percent’s share has steadily increased.”

The June jobs report, released Friday, showed job growth bounced back after a lackluster May. Employers beat expectations by adding 224,000 jobs last month. But wage growth continues to lag: Wages climbed 3.1 percent from a year earlier, a pace that hasn’t improved in months. And, per Heather, the UBS survey found four in 10 Americans say they still struggle to pay their bills.

Trump’s marginally improved numbers notwithstanding, that represents a significant portion of the population he will need to convince to stick with him next year.

MARKET MOVERS

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

— Trump, bashing Powell again, may be grooming his successor. Bloomberg's Josh Wingrove and Saleha Mohsin: "Trump wrapped up the weekend as he started it, jawboning the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates at a time when he may be sizing up his two latest picks for Fed governor as successors to Chairman Jerome Powell. If the Fed 'knew what it was doing' it would cut rates, Trump told reporters before he boarded Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, to return to Washington after a weekend at his nearby golf club. Fed policy is putting the U.S. at a disadvantage versus Europe and suppressing gains in the stock market, Trump said.

"Sunday’s comments came after Trump said on Friday that the central bank 'doesn’t have a clue' and was 'our most difficult problem.' The fresh criticism is consistent with ideas that the president is laying the groundwork to replace Powell when the chairman’s term is up in 2022, assuming Trump is re-elected, or will attempt to do so earlier if the Fed doesn’t bend quickly enough to his will."

Powell heads to the Hill this week. The Fed chair is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. On top of questions about the state of his relationship with Trump, CapAlpha's Ian Katz writes in a Sunday note that Powell "could get questions about how and when the Volcker rule will be fixed. We expect that revisions to last year’s so-called Volcker 2.0 proposal will be announced this summer, focusing on the accounting prong element that has bewildered banks. We’re hoping he gets asked about the stress tests and progress toward finalizing the stress capital buffer."

— Morgan Stanley now bearish on global stocks. Bloomberg's Adam Haigh: "Morgan Stanley cut its global equities allocation to the lowest in five years, and downgraded its investment recommendation to underweight, saying the outlook for stocks over the next three months looks particularly poor. Profit forecasts remain too optimistic, as measures of manufacturing health around the world keep deteriorating, strategists including Andrew Sheets wrote in a note Sunday. Expectations for looser central bank policy are high, leaving little to boost already elevated equity prices, they said."

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

The U.S. Capitol. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

— Time is running out to pass the USMCA this summer: “House Democrats say there's little to no chance that Congress will take up [Trump's] replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement before the end of summer,” The Hill’s Cristina Marcos reports.

“With only three more weeks scheduled to be in session before the August recess, House Democrats from across the spectrum are demanding that the trade pact with Mexico and Canada be renegotiated, citing concerns with the implications for labor and environmental standards as well as drug prices.”

… Meanwhile, the U.S. and Mexico are working on a side deal: “Mexico is working closely with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to close a loophole in the new North American trade deal, aimed at satisfying demands of Democratic lawmakers for tougher labor and environmental provisions, a senior Mexican official said,” Reuters’s Frank Jack Daniel reports.

“[Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus] Seade said as the deal now stands, the United States could start a formal trade dispute if Mexico was exporting a product made under labor conditions it considered unfair and contrary to the rules in the pact. However, he said, a loophole meant Mexico could theoretically block a dispute panel from being created.”

— Trump tariffs are hurting older steel mills. Bloomberg's Matthew Townsend and Joe Deaux: "Exuberance over the levies dramatically boosted U.S. output just as the global economy was cooling, undercutting demand. That dropped prices, creating a stark divide between companies like Nucor Corp., that use cheaper-to-run electric-arc furnaces to recycle scrap into steel products, and those including U.S. Steel Corp., with more costly legacy blast furnaces.

"Since Trump announced the tariffs 16 months ago, U.S. Steel has lost almost 70% of its market value, or $5.5 billion, and idled two American furnaces in mid-June that couldn’t be run profitably at the lowest prices since 2016."

— U.S. clears Softbank’s investment in G.M.-backed Cruise: “Cruise, a U.S. self-driving vehicle company majority-owned by General Motors Co, told Reuters on Friday that a U.S. national security panel approved a $2.25 billion investment in the firm by Japan’s SoftBank Corp,” Reuters’s Alexandra Alper and Greg Roumeliotis report.

“SoftBank has come under increasing U.S. scrutiny over its ties to Chinese firms in the face of an escalating trade and technology war between Washington and Beijing. It is in the process of raising its second $100 billion investment vehicle, dubbed Vision Fund, after deploying its first one of equal size. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews deals for potential national security concerns, approved the investment based on fresh assurances that Cruise’s technology would be completely off limits to SoftBank, a source familiar with the matter said.”

POCKET CHANGE

Deutsche Bank. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE)

— “Trump is a huge headache for Deutsche. But the bank has plenty more”: “Investigations surrounding Deutsche Bank’s more than decade-long relationship with [Trump] and his business have created a crisis for the German financial giant,” my colleague Renae Merle reports. “It’s caught in a legal tug of war between Trump and House Democrats for the president’s financial records and calls for broad investigations of its anti-money-laundering practices.”

“Once a global powerhouse, catering to the U.S. elite from a tower on Wall Street, Deutsche Bank’s fortunes have waned. Sunday, it announced a sweeping restructuring, including gutting its stock and bond trading business and reducing other investment bank operations. The overhaul will mean as many as 18,000 job cuts by 2022 out of its 90,000 workers. The news followed an announcement Friday that Deutsche Bank’s investment banking chief, Garth Ritchie, was stepping down by mutual agreement.”

— Boeing loses major deal to Airbus: “Boeing Co. Sunday lost a deal for 737 MAX jetliners in one of the first tangible signs the crisis around the plane could shift business to European rival Airbus,’ the Wall Street Journal’s Robert Wall reports.

“Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal Sunday said it would buy up to 50 Airbus A320neo planes, the direct rival to Boeing’s MAX that has been idled globally in the wake of two crashes within less than five months … Boeing’s MAX deliveries have been frozen since about mid-March following a second crash of one of the jets, in Ethiopia. Similarities between the two MAX crashes sparked global safety concerns. Boeing’s plans to fix the plane have encountered delays. Boeing now hopes to submit the fix to regulators in September to get the fleet back into airline service.”

— Epstein is charged with sex trafficking: The Post's Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky: "Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected multimillionaire who was sentenced to just more than a year in jail to resolve allegations that he molested dozens of young girls, has been taken into custody in New York on new charges having to do with sex crimes involving minors, a person familiar with the matter said...

"The latest charges add a significant new wrinkle to the considerable political and legal saga surrounding Epstein. The wealthy financier — who counted among his friends [Trump] and former president Bill Clinton — pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges in Florida of soliciting prostitution in a controversial arrangement that allowed him to resolve far more serious federal allegations of molesting young girls."

Federal prosecutors are expected to present the new charges this morning.

— Harvard refuses to divest from fossil fuels: “Harvard University prides itself on being on the cutting edge of climate policy and research … But there’s at least one step on climate change that Harvard has not taken: divesting the university’s $39 billion endowment of investments in fossil fuels,” my colleague Steven Mufson reports.

“More than 1,070 institutions in more than 30 countries, with total assets of about $8.8 trillion, have divested themselves of fossil fuel shares since a divestment campaign began about nine years ago, according to the website GoFossilFree.org. Some, including the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, have sold their stakes in all fossil fuel companies. Others, including Georgetown University, have sold off coal and tar sands investments only. So far, however, only 47 U.S. colleges and universities have chosen to divest and only 10 have taken that step since 2017... And the Harvard faculty members who have signed the divestment petition represent less than 14 percent of the faculty.”

— WeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt before IPO: “Shared office space manager WeWork Cos is looking to raise $3 billion to $4 billion in debt before it goes public, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, a move aimed to fuel investor confidence in the company,” Reuters’s Joshua Franklin reports.

“The potential debt offering underscores the extent to which the disappointing public market debuts for Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc prompted other loss-making start-ups with lofty valuations looking to go public to reassess their plans. Uber and Lyft went public earlier this year with high expectations but both faced criticism from investors about their steep losses and lack of a timetable to reach profitability.”

MONEY ON THE HILL

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

— Threat of a budget disaster builds: “Washington is deadlocked ahead of a series of fiscal deadlines, time is growing scarce and it’s only going to get harder to avoid a debacle,” Politico's Burgess Everett and Heather Caygle report. “Congressional leaders and the Trump administration have so far tried in vain to reach a deal that would avoid stiff budget cuts, a government shutdown and debt default in September. And now ugly splits in both parties are threatening to complicate the talks.”

"[Trump] has always been a mercurial partner for GOP leaders, and Senate Republicans are less than thrilled Trump has deputized conservative hard-liners to negotiate. An initial proposal from some administration officials to freeze federal funding for a year has already drawn blowback from GOP senators eager to boost defense spending amid tensions with Iran. Meanwhile, Democratic divisions are spiking, with liberal House Democrats furious with their centrist colleagues and Senate Democrats for embracing a border spending package negotiated with Senate Republicans.”

Last year's government spending hasn't stimulated growth. WSJ's Kate Davidson: "The economy was supposed to get a lift this year from higher government spending enacted in 2018, but so far much of that stimulus hasn’t shown up, puzzling economists. Federal dollars contributed significantly less to gross domestic product in early 2019 than what economic forecasters had predicted after Congress reached a two-year budget deal to boost government spending. While military spending has tracked with projections, spending on nonmilitary programs has lagged."

— Harris unveils $100 billion black home ownership plan. CNN's Jasmine Wright and Veronica Stracqualursi: "California Sen. Kamala Harris unveiled a $100 billion plan to invest in black homeownership -- a proposal the 2020 presidential candidate said that, if elected, would set in motion her broader plan to tackle the US racial wealth gap... Under Harris' proposal, homebuyers who rent or live in historically redlined communities can apply for a federal grant of up to $25,000 to assist with down payments or closing costs. Harris' campaign estimates that this will help up to 4 million families."

OPINIONS

THE REGULATORS

CHART TOPPER

DAYBOOK

THE FUNNIES

BULL SESSION

