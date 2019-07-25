THE TICKER

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leaves after speaking to the news media at the White House on Wednesday. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Trump has spent more than a year taking aim at interest rates. But if the Federal Reserve continues to frustrate him by declining to cut them deeply and quickly enough, he could soon fire at a different target: the U.S. dollar.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday affirmed his support for a strong dollar. “I do believe in a strong dollar, which signifies a strong U.S. economy, a strong stock market and particularly, because of the president’s economic policies, we have growth in the U.S. that has outpaced everywhere else,” he said in a CNBC interview. See him here:

"I think the dollar is the reserve currency in the world. It's in our interest. We want to maintain it," says Treasury Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 "Right now there is a lot of people who want to invest in the U.S. and that creates a lot of demand for dollars." pic.twitter.com/LCpnHk9eyf — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) July 24, 2019

The president and his team elsewhere have sent a number of recent signals that a policy shift isn’t off the table. Mnuchin, speaking last week at the Group of Seven meeting of finance ministers, said an intervention to weaken the dollar is “something we could consider in the future.”

Trump has fired off several tweets in recent weeks complaining that trading partners from China to Europe are gaining an unfair advantage over the United States by manipulating their currencies.

China and Europe playing big currency manipulation game and pumping money into their system in order to compete with USA. We should MATCH, or continue being the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games - as they have for many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

This is because the Euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage. The Fed Interest rate way too high, added to ridiculous quantitative tightening! They don’t have a clue! https://t.co/0CpnUzJqB9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019

The United States could join in by selling the dollar. The move would weaken it against other currencies, making American goods cheaper to foreign buyers, thereby boosting exports and giving a lift to a domestic manufacturing sector struggling, in part, under the weight of Trump’s trade war. It would also improve the value of sales that multinational companies book abroad, goosing earnings: The strong greenback cut 1.7 percent from S&P 500 sales in the second quarter, according to a Bank of America analysis.

But a weak dollar also translates into higher prices on imports for consumers and manufacturers buying foreign components. And it dings the dollar’s status as the world's reserve currency, a status the administration wants to protect, Mnuchin said on CNBC. “I think the dollar is the reserve currency of the world. It’s in our interest; we want to maintain it,” he said. Administrations have hewed to a strong-dollar position since the Clinton era.

Yet, Trump has broadcast his desire for a weaker dollar from the earliest days of his presidency (though he also reportedly struggled back then to determine whether he preferred a stronger or weaker currency). Now, a strengthening currency and his desire to pump up the economy as his reelection campaign ramps up appear to have sharpened his focus on it.

The president quizzed his two most recent Fed board nominees in interviews for the posts earlier this month, according to Bloomberg News. Per that report, Larry Kudlow — the top White House economic adviser, who was sitting in on one of the meetings — reminded Trump that Treasury, rather than the Fed, is responsible for setting dollar policy. He has also reportedly asked aides to explore ways to weaken the dollar.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell talks with Mnuchin at a summit in Japan last month. (Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool/AP)

The buzz around Trump’s renewed interest has prompted Wall Street banks to study what an intervention could look like and what it would mean. A UBS report last week, for example, found that Trump has broad authority to set dollar policy. “While we do not think the US is likely to intervene, the President has the power and resources to do so,” the report said. And when it comes to trying to level the playing field with trading partners, UBS economists said they think Trump “is likely to stick to tariff policy.”

Chris Krueger of Cowen Washington Research Group came to a similar conclusion earlier this month. “It remains unclear if Trump is simply creating scapegoats for 2020 by preparing the ground for the Fed and the dollar to take the blame for a weakening economy, or edging inevitably toward action,” he wrote. “Even his advisers don’t seem to know.”

So Trump, as on most major issues that give him unilateral authority, remains both the only relevant decision-maker and a wild card. As the Wall Street Journal’s Justin Lahart put it, “Just because intervention might be largely symbolic and would be a break with precedent doesn’t mean it won’t happen.”

MARKET MOVERS

Traders James Riley, left, and Mark Muller work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange earlier this week. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

— Some stocks reach record highs. CNBC's Fred Imbert: "The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached all-time highs on Wednesday, propelled by a rally in chip stocks as investors shook off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech. The broad index rose 0.5% to 3,019.56, a record. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped nearly 0.9% to end the day at 8,321.50... Other companies such as UPS and AT&T also got a boost from strong results... However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 79.22 points lower at 27,269.97 as investors pored through disappointing earnings from Boeing and Caterpillar."

— Johnson doubles down on Brexit. Bloomberg: "Boris Johnson stressed his 'absolute commitment' to leaving the EU on Oct. 31 and said he would 'turbo-charge' preparations for a no-deal divorce as he set out his priorities for government. He made the comments in a speech to Parliament after the first meeting of his new cabinet on Thursday morning... Johnson sought to establish the idea that preparing for a no-deal Brexit should be a national effort to reduce disruption. 'I believe that is possible with the kind of national effort that the British people have made before and will make again,' he said."

It's a dangerous approach, WSJ's Greg Ip writes: "This would be difficult enough even if Britain were negotiating from strength, but it isn’t. True, unemployment is low. But Britain’s productivity growth has been feeble and Brexit uncertainty has undermined business investment. Two traditional British advantages—flexible labor markets and low corporate tax rates—have been copied with greater frequency by its European neighbors."

— ECB might ease. WSJ's Tom Fairless: "The eurozone’s $13 trillion economy is faltering, buffeted by trade tensions and international uncertainties. Germany’s mighty export machine is stalling and the political situation in Italy remains volatile. European Central Bank officials are preparing to step up with fresh stimulus, echoing similar signals by the Federal Reserve and other central banks. The question for investors is, when, and how, will the ECB act?

"Financial markets are evenly split over whether the ECB will move Thursday to support sluggish growth, by cutting its key interest rate for the first time since March 2016, or wait until its following policy meeting on Sept. 12."

— No recession looming, according to Google search trends. Bloomberg's Jeff Kearns: "Google search terms that were leading indicators of the Great Recession aren’t signaling that the current record U.S. expansion is poised to end any time soon. That’s according to DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas, based on his reading of Google Trends data tracking queries for coupons, unemployment and television.

"Coupon searches are a leading indicator that U.S. consumers will seek product and service discounts as economic uncertainty increases, and they precede the actual deferral of purchases that traditional indicators measure because that doesn’t start to show in the data until unemployment is rising, Colas said in a note to clients Wednesday."

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

European Union flags fly outside the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. (Yuriko Nakao/Bloomberg News)

— Europe is caught in the middle of the trade war: “Europe’s export engine is losing steam,” the Wall Street Journal Paul Hannon and Nick Kostov report.

“Today, Europe is emerging as a big loser from trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which are compounding a wider slowdown in global trade. Even though European companies might seem out of the line of fire, they are suffering from a lull in their own exports to China as that country’s manufacturing base curbs investments. And their customers elsewhere are flashing caution lights on spending.”

— … And the trade war is also costing China: “China’s industrial sector has lost 5 million jobs in the last year, including 1.8 to 1.9 million jobs because of the trade war with the United States, a leading Chinese investment bank estimated on Wednesday,” Frank Tang of the South China Morning Post reports.

“The total job losses represent 3.4 per cent of total employment in the industrial sector, which includes mining, manufacturing and public utilities, and 0.7 per cent of total national employment, said China International Capital Corp (CICC) economists Liang Hong and Yi Huan.”

— Top U.S., China trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai next week: “ Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet face-to-face next week for the first time since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to revive talks to end their year-long trade war,” Makini Brice, Susan Heavey and Chris Prentice of Reuters report.

“U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for talks in Shanghai starting on July 30, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.”

POCKET CHANGE

More than 33,000 Toys R Us workers lost their jobs when the company filed for bankruptcy and liquidated its stores. All told, more than 1.3 million U.S. workers have lost their jobs in the past decade because of private equity ownership in retail, data show. (Julio Cortez/AP)

— Study says private equity is killing retail: “More than 1.3 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past decade as a result of private equity ownership in retail, according to a report released Wednesday,” my colleague Abha Bhattarai reports. “That includes 600,000 retail workers, as well as 728,000 employees in related industries. Overall, the sector added more than 1 million jobs during that period.

"Women and people of color have been disproportionately affected by the layoffs as debt-ridden retailers closed thousands of stores, according to the report by six progressive nonprofit organizations and workers’ advocacy groups, including Americans for Financial Reform and the Center for Popular Democracy."

Drew Maloney, who heads the American Investment Council, the lobbying group of the private equity industry, responds in an email: “This report is biased and is focused on a sector that experienced tremendous disruption over the past decade. Private equity has a clear record of supporting millions of jobs across all sectors and investing in communities across America.”

Speaking of retail, Mnuchin says Amazon "destroyed" the sector. And he backs the Justice Department’s look into the company. “Mnuchin said Wednesday that he supported the Justice Department’s efforts to look into Amazon because the tech giant has ‘destroyed the retail industry,’” Bhattarai reports. “Mnuchin made the comments one day after the Justice Department announced it was opening a wide-ranging antitrust review of ‘market-leading online platforms,’ an unprecedented inquiry that could heighten calls for Amazon, Facebook and Google to be broken up. (Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)”

— Zuckerberg could be under the microscope now: "A wide-ranging federal investigation into Facebook for its privacy missteps concluded Wednesday with a settlement that threatens to saddle the tech giant’s powerful chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, with sustained Washington scrutiny for the next two decades," my colleagues Tony Romm and Elizabeth Dwoskin report.

"In addition to fining Facebook $5 billion, the Federal Trade Commission, the nation’s chief privacy watchdog, required that Zuckerberg every three months answer to the government for the decisions he makes about privacy and the company’s future data-driven gambits — a rare form of oversight that could expose him to civil and criminal penalties if Facebook errs again in handling its users’ personal information."

The company just announced another strong quarter. More from The Post: "The social network said its second-quarter revenue, which is driven by advertising, grew by 28 percent to $16.9 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $16.49 billion. Net profit fell 49 percent from the same period a year earlier to $2.6 billion, dragged down by the FTC penalty... Facebook’s stock price approached record levels Wednesday ahead of the earnings release. It was slightly up in after-hours trading."

Business Boeing reports its worst-ever financial losses as 737 Max crisis continues Problems with the company's newest 737 model have drained the company's earnings, pumping the breaks on years of strong growth. Aaron Gregg

Technology Tesla loss shows perils of lower-priced Model 3 The electric car maker delivered a record 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter. Faiz Siddiqui

Madoff Asks Trump to Commute His 150-Year Sentence Madoff, 81, is seeking to have his sentence commuted by Trump. He has filed a petition for clemency with the Justice Department. NYT

MONEY ON THE HILL

The headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

— Dem committees won’t say what will happen to Epstein donations: “Three weeks after Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on child sex-trafficking charges, Democratic fundraising groups have remained silent on whether they will donate or give back contributions from the wealthy financier,” CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports.

“Epstein gave at least $80,000 combined to the DNC and the DSCC from the late 1990s through the early 2000s, according to Federal Election Commission records. Epstein’s donations to the committees were given either directly or through Democratic joint fundraising operations, including one in part led by Hillary Clinton’s U.S. Senate exploratory committee called New York Senate 2000.”

Epstein found injured in his cell. Per NBC News, "Epstein, 66, was found semi-conscious with marks on his neck in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan some time in the last two days, the sources said. Epstein is on suicide watch, two sources said. Two sources told NBC News that Epstein may have tried to hang himself, while a third source cautioned that the injuries weren't serious, questioning whether Epstein might have staged an attack or a suicide attempt to get a transfer to another facility."

— Big bank lobby eyes shakeup. Politico's Zachary Warmbrodt: "A trade group representing many of the largest U.S. banks is weighing a major expansion of its membership that may include a number of Wall Street giants and global institutions like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. Several sources familiar with the matter told POLITICO that members of the Bank Policy Institute were considering the move, which could inflame tensions between the international megabanks and regional, U.S.-focused lenders over the direction of the association...

"The addition of the investment banking powerhouses and other big institutions would bring with it a new source of dues and a broader industry perspective. But it could also put new strains on the group, with representatives of some regional lenders already skeptical about the extent to which the association's agenda is controlled by several of the world's largest, most complex banks."

DAYBOOK

Today:

The Financial Services Committee's Task Force on Financial Technology holds a hearing on alternative data in underwriting and credit scoring.

Amazon, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Alphabet, T-Mobile, Intel, Bristol-Myers Squibb, 3M, American Airlines, Comcast, Unilever and Valero Energy are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger.

Upcoming:

McDonald’s, Goodyear Tire and AbbVie are among the notable companies reporting their earnings on Friday, per Kiplinger.

THE FUNNIES

From The Post's Tom Toles:

BULL SESSION