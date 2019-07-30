THE TICKER

President Trump welcomes first responders in the Rose Garden on Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Trump could have spent the last several days putting the brightest possible spin on Friday’s second-quarter GDP report, which showed the economy growing at a healthy clip and strong consumer spending.

Instead, Trump opened a new front in what has become a series of charged attacks on Democratic lawmakers of color. And he re-upped his year-long jeremiad against the Federal Reserve, blaming the central bank for hobbling what could be stronger growth.

Taken together, the twin tirades suggest a president unable or unwilling to place his economic record squarely front and center in his reelection pitch to voters.

Trump’s attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.)— unlike the fight he launched against four minority congresswomen two weeks ago, which advisers later framed as a strategic move to elevate the most liberal voices in the opposition — appeared borne of personal pique. The proximate cause was a Fox News segment on Baltimore, but a senior White House official tells The Post’s Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Bob Costa the president was "looking for a reason to attack" the House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman for moving to subpoena communications from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner among others.

And the president's tweet salvo Monday morning directed at the Fed came despite news that the central bank is primed to cut interest rates this week for the first time since the financial crisis, even as unemployment touches historic lows and the stock market is hitting record highs.

After more than a year of jawboning the central bank to make such a move, Trump tweeted that the Fed’s likely quarter-point cut is “not enough”:

“If we had a Fed that would lower interest rates, we’d be like a rocket ship," he told reporters. "But we’re paying a lot of interest and it’s unnecessary. But we don’t have a Fed that knows what they’re doing, so it’s one of those little things.”

The president might have been wise to spend more time addressing Friday's report that showed economic growth slowing to 2.1 percent, especially as the 2020 campaign gets into full swing. That is still a healthy clip. But it marked a steep step down from the 3.1 percent growth the economy recorded in the first quarter — and a potential new normal well below the projections of sustained 3 to 4 percent growth Trump and his allies pledged their tax cut would unleash.

Trump blamed the Fed after the report's release on Friday morning, calling it an “anchor wrapped around our neck.”

Economists and business leaders broadly disagree with him. They point instead to a dramatic drop-off in business investment — which came in at -. 06 percent for the quarter — as holding back stronger growth. And they chalk up that lack of investment to fears about the direction of Trump’s trade wars.

The business investment number is important because it relates back to the 2017 tax cut, Trump’s signature legislative achievement. Boosters of the cut, which tilted its benefits toward businesses, argued it would uncork a boom in corporate spending on research, technological upgrades and more efficient factories. That spending in turn would improve productivity and, ultimately, workers’ wages, lifting the trajectory of economic growth while spreading the gains widely. And the deficit-financed tax cut would end up paying for itself with all the new economic activity it created.

Instead, the deficit has soared as corporate tax collections have cratered (the Treasury Department on Monday said it expects federal borrowing to top $1 trillion this year, for the second year in a row). And Friday’s report shows the prediction of an explosion in business investment is listing badly.

From Jim Pethokoukis, of the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute:

From RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas:

Jason Furman, a former top economic adviser to President Obama, tweaked Gary Cohn, Trump’s former top economist, by unearthing his 2017 prediction that the tax cut would ignite 4 percent growth:

Corporate leaders, in earnings calls this month, similarly have identified trade uncertainty as a prime culprit holding back major new spending. "Tariff uncertainty remains a headwind, primarily in the manufacturing sector,” Alan Shaw, chief marketing officer of rail company Norfolk Southern, said last week, sentiments echoed by dozens of other executives.

And indeed, the Fed is pointing to those Trump-generated headwinds as one reason the central bank is moving toward a more accommodative monetary policy.

For many voters, it’s Trump’s overall behavior in office that remains the issue, creating a historically anomalous gap between a largely positive popular assessment of the economy and Trump’s own underwater approval rating. “The biggest threat to the president’s reelection is the president,” Dan Balz, the Post’s chief correspondent, wrote over the weekend. “That’s the real weight around his shoulders. It is about how he has behaved and the way he treats his political adversaries and the way he talks about immigrants and the tweets — racist or otherwise — that are designed to antagonize.”

MARKET MOVERS

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. (Reuters/Erin Scott)

— Fed poised to cut. The Post's Heather Long describes the pending move as "the biggest gamble" of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's short tenure atop the central bank. "Many economists say the Fed is acting prudently to prolong the economic expansion, which this month became the longest in U.S. history. Yet the support is far from unanimous. Some economists, Fed officials and people on Main Street say the Fed’s action will benefit the stock market more than the real economy. And they argue cutting rates would introduce risks that could worsen the next downturn...

"By acting early, the Fed introduces new risks of its own. New economic data released Friday showed that the economy slowed in the spring, but it was still expanding at a healthy 2.1 percent. If a downturn does hit, Fed will have less room to maneuver in the future, and acting in the face of broadly healthy economic data risks making the Fed seems like it’s caving to pressure from Trump or Wall Street."

— Pound dives on Brexit worries. Bloomberg's John Ainger and Charlotte Ryan: "The pound headed for its worst run of losses in almost three years as investor concerns over a no-deal Brexit intensified. The pound has slumped almost 3% in the past four days, with investors pricing a higher chance of the U.K. crashing out of the European Union on Oct. 31. As differences between the two sides increase, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said the U.K. will push the EU to negotiate a better divorce deal while preparing the country to leave the bloc without one if he fails... It looks increasingly likely that the pound will revisit [its] post-Brexit low over the summer, according to Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG."

Banks aren't moving business out of London, yet. More from Bloomberg: "In many ways, bankers seem to be getting ready for Britain’s exit from the European Union. Bank of America is setting up a new Paris office. A Deutsche Bank executive received a multimillion-euro bonus for overseeing preparations. Estimates of the number of jobs to be moved from the U.K. to other European countries run into the thousands. Yet one thing has changed surprisingly little: the volume of business that the banks do out of their U.K. offices...

"Given the risks, why aren’t banks fleeing? One possible explanation is that there’s no need to hurry: Once they’ve prepared their offices elsewhere in Europe, it’s easy to move the assets when necessary. Another possibility is that bankers don’t believe the U.K. will actually leave, and hence aren’t really prepared."

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is part of the U.S. delegation in trade talks. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

— U.S.-China talks resume in Shanghai: “U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators shift to Shanghai this week for their first in-person talks since a G20 truce last month, a change of scenery for two sides struggling to resolve deep differences on how to end a year-long trade war,” Reuters’s Michael Martina and David Lawder report. “Expectations for progress during the two-day Shanghai meeting are low, so officials and businesses are hoping Washington and Beijing can at least detail commitments for ‘goodwill’ gestures and clear the path for future negotiations.”

— Mnuchin claims Pelosi pledged USMCA vote this fall. Axios's Jonathan Swan: "Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been telling colleagues that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has privately assured him she would allow a vote on the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement by October, according to 3 administration officials familiar with the internal conversations. Pelosi's office unequivocally denies that she gave Mnuchin any assurances on timing for a USMCA vote...

"The Trump administration asked Pelosi to allow a vote on the USMCA as a side agreement to the budget deal, but she refused to put anything in writing, according to 2 sources familiar with the negotiations. Mnuchin told colleagues, however, that Pelosi made a verbal commitment to bringing up USMCA for a vote by October."

Trump Adviser Said to Have Pursued Saudi Nuclear Deal as He Sought Administration Role A report from the House Oversight Committee disclosed new details of how Thomas Barrack, a close friend of the president’s, sought to employ his influence. NYT

Inside Trump’s 'Apprentice'-worthy showdown with airline CEOs The president rebuffed U.S. airlines and trade adviser Peter Navarro in a tense Oval Office meeting last month. NBC

POCKET CHANGE

A Capital One location in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

— Capitol One reveals massive data breach: "Capital One, the Virginia-based bank with a popular credit card business, announced Monday that a hacker had accessed about 100 million credit card applications, and investigators say thousands of Social Security and bank account numbers were also taken," my colleague Devlin Barrett reports. "The FBI has arrested a Seattle area woman, Paige A. Thompson, on a charge of computer fraud and abuse, according to court records."

"The hack appears to be one of the largest data breaches ever to hit a financial services firm."

— Citi fires hundreds of traders. It's a worrying sign for Wall Street, Bloomberg reports: "Citigroup Inc. is preparing to cut hundreds of jobs in its trading division -- stark new evidence that an industrywide slump in revenue this year may be more permanent than the tweets and policy moves rattling clients. The New York-based bank plans to slash jobs across its fixed-income and stock-trading operations over the course of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter. That includes at least 100 jobs in the equities unit, which would amount to almost 10% of the division’s workforce, the people said. About 80 of the cuts will take place at Citigroup’s London operations, one of the people said...

"A constellation of factors have been weighing on trading desks, aside from this year’s market swings. Hedge funds, typically banks’ most active clients, have suffered outflows while struggling to outperform lower-cost funds. New rules are limiting lenders’ ability and willingness to make principal bets with their own money. And technological advancements are narrowing spreads in many corners of the market."

— Pfizer to merge part of its business with Mylan: “Pfizer, the world’s largest drugmaker, plans to divest its off-patent drug business and combine it with generic-drug maker Mylan,” CNBC’s Meg Tirrell reports. “The combined company, which will sell Mylan’s EpiPen and Pfizer’s Viagra, will be domiciled in the U.S. The deal will be structured in what’s known as a reverse Morris trust, with Pfizer’s Upjohn business divested and then combined with Mylan.”

— Under Armour CEO defends Baltimore: “As [Trump] derided [Cummings] and his Baltimore district as a ‘rodent infested mess,’ the CEO of Under Armour shot back to honor the city that the sportswear giant has called home for 21 years,” my colleague Rachel Siegel reports. “Billionaire Kevin Plank joined a vocal chorus of politicians, news organizations and local residents in condemning Trump’s continuing attacks on predominantly African American cities and their elected leaders.”

Business Pentagon issues forceful rebuke of Oracle as debate over a massive federal contract turns caustic The military's remarks and a "Conspiracy" graphic created by Oracle have become flash points in the dispute over a $10 billion government contract that is pitting Amazon, IBM and other big tech firms against one another. Aaron Gregg and Jay Greene

Netflix Splurges on Big-Budget Movies Netflix is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to produce big-budget films as it attempts to shore up its subscriber base and push further into territory once controlled by major Hollywood studios. WSJ

Lyft stock drops on news that COO is leaving Jon McNeill came to Lyft from Tesla, where he served as president of global sales and services. CNBC

MONEY ON THE HILL

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass). (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

— Warren wants to dramatically overhaul trade: “Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America negotiates international trade agreements,” CNBC’s John Harwood reports.

“Complaining that existing procedures enrich multinational corporations at the expense of average workers, the Massachusetts senator argued that revised negotiating standards, increased public disclosure and expanded participation would produce fairer outcomes. Warren called for the changes as part of her ‘economic patriotism’ agenda, which also includes large tax increases on the wealthy, the breakup of major high-tech firms and a regulatory crackdown on Wall Street.”

— Harris’s tough-on-banks record is a bit more complicated: “Since she entered the presidential race, Sen. Kamala Harris has touted her record as California attorney general in forcing big banks to make amends to customers burned in the financial crisis, mentioning it frequently at campaign stops and in a book as central to her lawyer-for-the-people persona,” WSJ’s Aruna Viswanatha and Emily Glazer report.

“An examination of that episode, based on interviews with more than a dozen involved, paints a more complicated picture. Fellow negotiators in the 2012 settlement with major U.S. lenders say Ms. Harris secured some additional benefits for Californians in part at the expense of other states. Some of those officials suggested her efforts to hold banks accountable amounted more to style — seen at times as impeding a resolution — than substance.”

— Cruz urges Mnuchin to move on cap gains tax break. Bloomberg's Laura Davison: "Senator Ted Cruz is pressuring Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to quickly deliver a tax cut to investors by indexing capital gains to inflation, a move that he said would encourage savings, investment and innovation. Cruz, along with 20 other Senate Republicans, are sending a letter to Mnuchin on Monday urging him to index the tax on gains made from real estate, stocks or bonds so investors would pay less when selling an asset than they would under existing law... Cruz and the other GOP senators argue that Mnuchin has authority to make the change through regulation without involving Congress, though previous administrations have concluded that can’t be done."

DAYBOOK

Today:

The Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on the USMCA agreement.

The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee holds a hearing on regulations for digital currencies and blockchain

The second round of the Democratic presidential candidate debates begins in Detroit tonight, participants include Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Apple, Sony, Pfizer, Eli Lily, MasterCard, Under Armour and Electronic Arts are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger.

Upcoming:

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee holds its fifth meeting of the year where it will consider a rate cut on Wednesday.

The second night of round two of the debates is held in Detroit on Wednesday, participants include former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif), Cory Booker (N.J.)

Sprint, Dominion Energy, Fiat Chrysler, Humana, Spotify, McKesson, Hyatt Hotels and Qualcomm are among the notable companies reporting their earnings on Wednesday, per Kiplinger

The Hudson Institute holds an event on countering emerging economic threats on Thursday.

General Motors, Verizon, U.S. Steel, Yum Brands, Re/Max Holdings, Clorox, Dunkin, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland and DaVita are among the notable companies reporting their earnings on Thursday, per Kiplinger.

The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations holds a field hearing in Detroit looking back on the housing crisis in Michigan on Friday.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Honda Motor are among the notable companies reporting their earnings on Friday, per Kiplinger.

THE FUNNIES

From The Post's Tom Toles:

BULL SESSION