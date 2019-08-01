THE TICKER

Former Vice President Joe Biden waves to the audience after the second night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Color Joe Biden a newly-minted populist when it comes to free trade deals.

The former vice president on Wednesday night declared himself opposed to the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership as it was constructed — even though he helped forge it and tried to it push over the finish line in the twilight of the Barack Obama era.

Biden also indicated he also opposes a rejiggered North American Free Trade Agreement that the Trump administration has identified as its top legislative priority. He voted in favor of the original version from the Bill Clinton era that's fairly similar.

The TPP, which would have knit together 12 Pacific Rim countries representing 40 percent of the global economy, has become something of a signpost for the protectionist tide sweeping through the 2020 Democratic field. Only former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) has said without qualification he’d seek to revive the pact.

Biden until Wednesday night hadn’t clarified his position. But as a co-architect and onetime committed booster of the deal — not to mention a lifelong internationalist and former Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman — he might have been expected to stand up for an initiative that President Obama unsuccessfully pursued as a would-be capstone to his presidency. And that Trump derided as a globalist disaster.

Instead, Biden said, “I would not rejoin the TPP as it was initially put forward.” And he said he “would insist that we renegotiate pieces of that with the Pacific nations that we had in South America and North America, so that we could bring them together to hold China accountable for the rules of us setting the rules of the road as to how trade should be conducted.”

Then, under questioning from New York mayor Bill de Blasio, Biden disavowed Trump’s renegotiated NAFTA, a top priority for big business that the AFL-CIO and other core Democratic interest groups oppose. Asked if he was “ready to say here and now that you will oppose a new NAFTA and that what you will believe in … is trade treaties that empower organized labor across the boundaries of the world,” Biden said simply, “Yes,” before adding, “He said, would I insist that labor be engaged? The answer is yes.”

Biden would hardly be the first Democratic presidential nominee to adopt a more hostile attitude toward free trade on the campaign trail. Obama himself struck a populist pose during the 2008 primary battle, acknowledging after he won the nomination that “sometimes during campaigns the rhetoric gets overheated and amplified.” And in 2016, Hillary Clinton said she would abandon TPP if elected, though she, too, helped launch it as secretary of State.

This year, however, it’s not clear the old politics of the issue still apply. Clear and growing majorities of voters believe Trump’s trade agenda — and the tariffs he’s imposed to attempt to advance it — is bad for the country. On Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) prosecuted the case against the president’s approach most aggressively, saying his tariffs amount to a “Trump trade tax that has resulted in American families spending as much as $1.4 billion more on everything from shampoo to washing machines.”

More notably, Pew Research Center polling this month found Democrats, by a record-high 73-15 percent margin, believe free trade deals have been a good thing for the U.S.

Those numbers suggest a deep disconnect on the issue between Democratic voters and the candidates seeking their support to challenge Trump.

MARKET MOVERS

— The Fed cut rates. But the stock market and Trump aren’t satisfied. Investors had already priced in at least a quarter-point rate cut, which is what the central bank delivered on Wednesday. But Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell spooked the market in his follow-up press conference by signaling that more cuts aren’t necessarily on the way.

“Let me be clear. What I said was it’s not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts,” Powell said.

The comment sparked a steep sell-off in stocks, with the Dow Jones industrial average diving 426 points in 20 minutes, recovering slightly by the end of the day to close down 333 points, or 1.2 percent:

Powell under pressure. From The Post’s Heather Long: “The strong reactions -- from the President and the markets -- underlined the pressures on Powell as he tries to navigate between a White House and Wall Street demanding further interest rate reductions, and the warnings from a number of economists and Fed leaders who do not think the central bank should be cutting rates to stimulate growth when the economy looks solid, if not strong.”

From The Post’s Heather Long: “The strong reactions -- from the President and the markets -- underlined the pressures on Powell as he tries to navigate between a White House and Wall Street demanding further interest rate reductions, and the warnings from a number of economists and Fed leaders who do not think the central bank should be cutting rates to stimulate growth when the economy looks solid, if not strong.” There were two dissents to the rate-cutting decision. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George both voted against the move, believing the benchmark interest rate should stay where it is. "Two dissents is a little unusual and suggests there was a sizeable minority of non-voting officials who were uncomfortable with the rate cut," Capital Economics chief U.S. economist Paul Ashworth wrote in a note.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George both voted against the move, believing the benchmark interest rate should stay where it is. "Two dissents is a little unusual and suggests there was a sizeable minority of non-voting officials who were uncomfortable with the rate cut," Capital Economics chief U.S. economist Paul Ashworth wrote in a note. Quantative tightening ends early . Fed officials also announced they would stop the runoff of the Fed's $3.8 trillion balance sheet today, two months ahead of schedule. The maneuver has been sucking stimulus out of the economy, drawing more gripes from Trump.

. Fed officials also announced they would stop the runoff of the Fed's $3.8 trillion balance sheet today, two months ahead of schedule. The maneuver has been sucking stimulus out of the economy, drawing more gripes from Trump. Powell gets poor marks as a communicator. “I lost count of how many times he said ‘uncertain’ or he ‘didn’t know,’ which is very disconcerting,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, told Heather, echoing criticisms from several other economists and investors.

“I lost count of how many times he said ‘uncertain’ or he ‘didn’t know,’ which is very disconcerting,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, told Heather, echoing criticisms from several other economists and investors. BofA: “A muddled and confusing message.” The bank rendered a tough verdict on Powell’s performance. Via the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Derby:

Bank of American on Fed: "The rates market interpreted Chair Powell's press conference as sending a muddled and confusing message on the outlook for the fed funds target rate and one that disappointed market participants hoping for a more clearly dovish signal." — Michael S. Derby (@michaelsderby) July 31, 2019

Tim Duy, the University of Oregon economist and Fed watcher, heard a signal in the noise:

This is a mess, but what he is trying to say is that this isn’t beginning of a long cycle but it isn’t necessarily one and done. Basically, this was the insurance, nothing else decided. — Tim Duy (@TimDuy) July 31, 2019

Powell never mentioned Trump by name. But he called the president’s trade wars a major source of uncertainty. “Trade is unusual,” Powell said. "We don’t, you know, the thing is there isn’t a lot of experience in responding to global trade tensions. So it is something that we haven’t faced before and that we are learning by doing. Trade policy tensions nearly boiled over in May and June but now appear to have returned to a simmer.” See him address the issue here:

Federal Reserve Chair Powell, responding to a question from CNBC's @steveliesman, said that trade tensions "do seem to be having a significant effect on financial market conditions and on the economy."

🎥 https://t.co/M0T9QNKwyn pic.twitter.com/3NWd91z1hk — CSPAN (@cspan) July 31, 2019

It's not clear how much a quarter-point cut will actually do. "One question now is how much a one quarter-percentage-point drop in borrowing costs will help businesses and cushion a broader slowdown driven by some factors outside the Fed’s control," the Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos writes. "The central bank’s policy may be an imperfect instrument if investment is being held back chiefly by concerns over tariff-fueled doubts, analysts said."

"One question now is how much a one quarter-percentage-point drop in borrowing costs will help businesses and cushion a broader slowdown driven by some factors outside the Fed’s control," the Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos writes. "The central bank’s policy may be an imperfect instrument if investment is being held back chiefly by concerns over tariff-fueled doubts, analysts said." More coming? The bond market is pricing in a 56.5 percent chance of another quarter-point cut in September, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Goldman Sachs agrees: "We continue to see a 55% chance of a 25bp cut in September, a 5% chance of a 50bp cut, and a 40% chance of no cut," Goldman economists wrote in a note.

— Powell "seriously considering" payments system. Politico's Zachary Warmbrodt and Victoria Guida: "Powell has informed lawmakers that the central bank is "seriously considering" moving forward with the development of a faster payments system that would compete with a network built by the nation's largest financial institutions.

"In a letter to senators that was obtained by POLITICO, Powell gave his most forceful defense yet of the Fed potentially establishing a new real-time payments system, which would help consumers and businesses make transactions in a speedier fashion... Powell's comments will likely escalate tensions with big banks that have invested more than $1 billion in launching their own faster payments network under the Clearing House Payments Co."

— Wage gains lose steam. WSJ's Sarah Chaney: "Compensation gains for U.S. workers continued to outpace inflation in the second quarter, but those increases leveled off. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the employment-cost index, which measures wages and benefits, rose 2.7% in the second quarter from a year earlier, marking a slight pullback from the first quarter’s 2.8% annual rise. The quarterly easing is in line with separate readings on compensation that also have peaked as the overall economy started to slow... Wage growth has steadily increased since bottoming out in 2012 and remains solid, but the data point to a plateauing trend after an acceleration above 3% toward the end of last year."

GOP senators uneasy with Fed pick on gold, deposit insurance Republican senators expressed concerns about Federal Reserve nominee's support for a return to the gold standard and eliminating federal deposit insurance. Roll Call

TRUMP TRACKER

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, poses with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, before holding talks in Shanghai on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

— U.S., China talks to continue in September: “U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators plan to meet again in early September, as the latest round of negotiations ended with few signs of concrete progress,” Bloomberg News reports.

“U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer wrapped up talks with their Chinese counterparts including Vice Premier Liu He Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai.”

The next round is in D.C.: “The White House in a statement specified Washington as the location for the next round of talks, and said the sides held ‘constructive” talks this week over “forced technology transfer, intellectual-property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, and agriculture.’”

“The White House in a statement specified Washington as the location for the next round of talks, and said the sides held ‘constructive” talks this week over “forced technology transfer, intellectual-property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, and agriculture.’” Why is this taking so long?: “Plodding progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China this week is partly the result of a new tactic from Beijing, which increasingly thinks waiting may produce a more-favorable agreement,” the Wall Street Journal’s Chao Deng reports. “.... Many Chinese policy makers believe that t he economy is bottoming out, these experts and others said. Meanwhile, they said, a protracted dispute is likely to prove a headache for [Trump], as tariffs pinch U.S. farmers and consumers in the run-up to the presidential election.:

“Plodding progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China this week is partly the result of a new tactic from Beijing, which increasingly thinks waiting may produce a more-favorable agreement,” the Wall Street Journal’s Chao Deng reports. “.... Many Chinese policy makers believe that he economy is bottoming out, these experts and others said. Meanwhile, they said, a protracted dispute is likely to prove a headache for [Trump], as tariffs pinch U.S. farmers and consumers in the run-up to the presidential election.: … But China confirmed it would buy farm goods: “China has confirmed its ‘commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports,’ the White House said Wednesday, one day after [Trump] lashed out at Beijing for keeping him waiting on that front,” Politico Doug Palmer reports. “... The statement did not elaborate on what type of goods Beijing would purchase or provide a time frame for the agricultural sales.”

Chinese Billionaire Indicted on Charges of Evading Nearly $2 Billion in Tariffs A powerful Chinese billionaire has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he evaded nearly $2 billion in tariffs as part of a conspiracy to smuggle massive quantities of aluminum into the U.S. WSJ

POCKET CHANGE

President Donald Trump. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

— Drug industry lashes out at Trump: “The Trump administration jumped into a fight with drugmakers Wednesday by promising to allow importation of cheaper drugs from Canada and other countries, advancing an idea the pharmaceutical industry and many members of the president’s party have long opposed,” Politico’s Sarah Owermohle and Arthur Allen report. “The pharmaceutical industry swiftly attacked the plan, citing [ Health and Human Services Secretary Alex] Azar’s own words from just last year, when he called drug importation a ‘gimmick.’”

— Health insurers mostly stay out of Medicare-for-all fray: “As Democratic presidential candidates take aim at the health-insurance industry, companies are striking a delicate balance, trying to fight the plans without attracting the political spotlight or sparking investor alarm,” WSJ’s Anna Wilde Mathews and Stephanie Armour report.

“The health insurers are deploying a two-pronged approach. Collectively, a number of insurers are putting their might into a coalition mounting an aggressive campaign against Democratic health-care proposals billed as ‘Medicare for All.’” Television ads began running during Tuesday night’s presidential debate. But individual companies are mostly staying out of the public fray.”

MONEY ON THE HILL

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Senators introduce bipartisan bill to weaken the dollar: “[Trump] is not the only one who wants a weaker U.S. dollar in order to help American exporters compete with China. A pair of senators will introduce a bipartisan bill on Wednesday to lower the value of the U.S dollar through a tax on foreign investments,” Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith reports.

“Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) argue China and other countries manipulate their currencies to boost exports and make American products more expensive abroad. Supporters make the case that the overvalued dollar is putting American businesses at a disadvantage.”

— Brown proposes curbing buybacks: “Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown on Tuesday introduced legislation to curb Wall Street’s longtime and controversial practice of stock buybacks,” CNBC’s Thomas Franck reports. “Brown said his bill would both prohibit ‘excessive’ buybacks and require companies to offer employees $1 for every $1 million spent on stock repurchases.”

