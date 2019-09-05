THE TICKER

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, left, and Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, walk the grounds during the Jackson Hole economic symposium last month. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Investors are all but taking it for granted that the Federal Reserve will trim interest rates in the coming weeks. But there's disagreement boiling among officials about what to do next.

They are struggling to assess the path forward in an economy that seems to be a walking contradiction — with record-low unemployment and blaring warnings of a looming recession. As they confront whether to cut interest rates this month for only the second time since the recession or hold off until the picture becomes clearer, they can't agree on what conflicting economic signals are saying about conditions on the ground.

On the one hand, for example, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren told my colleague Heather Long before a Tuesday speech in Easton, Mass., that he will oppose any new cuts. Rosengren pointed to an economy he believes remains “relatively strong” thanks to low unemployment, rising wages and still-solid growth on the back of consumer spending. And he argued the Fed should be careful to preserve its ammunition until bigger threats than, say, the trade war materialize. “You don’t want to apply accommodation at a time when you don’t need it, in part because you won’t have it when you do need it,” he said.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. (Alastair Pike / AFP)

On the other hand, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued Tuesday that the U.S.-China trade war represents a “global shock” and the Fed needs to take “aggressive” action to contain it, pressing for a half-point interest rate cut. While stock market choppiness shouldn’t force the Fed’s hand, Bullard said, “in this situation I would respect the market signal … We should have a robust debate about moving 50 basis points at this meeting … It’d be better in my mind to go ahead and get realigned right now,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

Other Fed officials come down somewhere in between. Arguably splitting the difference between Bullard and Rosengren, for example, was Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who described the economy as “mixed” and said he will continue to monitor whether new evidence of manufacturing weakness is also reflected in consumer spending. “My own view is I’m going to assess the data leading right up to the meeting, and make a judgment on what the appropriate action, if any, would be for us to take,” he told reporters on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

But the relative cacophony among monetary policymakers presents its own risk. “There has to be more of a consensus and more of a unified voice from the Fed that reveals agreement on current and future financial conditions. That is not what we’re seeing,” Oxford Economics chief U.S. economist Gregory Daco tells me. “Everybody has strong views, those are very different, and that fuels further uncertainty” among investors and others in the private sector.

The Fed. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Bond market traders are assigning a 91.5 percent probability to investors trimming its benchmark interest rate by another quarter-point when policymakers gather in two weeks, predicting if the Fed makes any other move, it will be to slash rates by twice as much, per the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Yet the Fed’s Beige Book, its regular survey of business executives on economic conditions nationwide, on Wednesday echoed the uncertainty of Fed officials. It depicted an economy growing modestly, stoking business optimism even as the escalating trade war clouds the outlook. The survey turned up mixed reports on consumer spending, slowing manufacturing activity, and flat home construction — but it found auto sales grew, tourism remained solid, and employment and wages both edged up.

The survey also offered plenty of fodder for those focused on the damage tariffs are wreaking on businesses: The Wall Street Journal counted 62 references to tariffs and other trade-related matters, up from 54 in the most recent version from July. From Daco:

As far as the Fed’s next move, expectations of a rate cut may force one, whether or not officials agree on its merits. Joel Prakken, chief U.S. economist for IHS Markit, tells me his firm is forecasting two quarter-point rate cuts this year, though they see economic fundamentals as strong and view tariffs as “a headwind, not a brick wall.” Nevertheless, Prakken says, the rate cuts constitute an “insurance policy that’s already cooked in. If the Fed weren’t to lower rates, it’d be a shock.”

And Prakken said he isn’t overly concerned about the diversity of views among Fed policymakers at the moment. “I do think the fact that there’s a spectrum of opinions on the [Federal Open Market Committee] right now about appropriate monetary policy creates uncertainty about what the Fed will do, and it gets reflected in the economic data,” he said. “But I’m willing to cut them some slack. It’s a hard job, and the circumstances aren’t making it any easier.”

A container ship unloads its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, Calif. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

— U.S., China will resume talks next month. The Post's Gerry Shih: "China said Thursday its trade representatives will fly to Washington in early October to resume negotiations with the United States, raising the possibility that both sides might arrest a recent deterioration in the bilateral relationship that has cast a shadow over the world economy.

"China’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, agreed to the October visit in a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement. It added that 'serious' mid-level discussions will begin in mid-September to prepare for the October visit... It's unclear whether either side expects significant outcomes from the talks."

Stocks, futures rally. Bloomberg's Samuel Potter: "U.S. equity futures and European stocks climbed on Thursday, tracking a rally in Asia on news that top American and Chinese officials will hold fresh negotiations on trade next month. Haven assets including the yen, gold and Treasuries retreated. Contracts for all three of the main U.S. equity gauges pointed to a strong start on Wall Street, while 10-year Treasuries erased this week’s advance after China announced a meeting between the top trade negotiators for the world’s two biggest economies."

Trump acknowledged earlier Wednesday that the trade war with China is hurting the stock market, an admission he first made last month. See him here:

U.S. trade deficit shrinks overall, but not with China: “The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in July, but the gap with China, a focus of the Trump administration's “America First” agenda, surged to a six-month high,” Reuters’s Lucia Mutikani reports.

“The trade deficit dropped 2.7% to $54.0 billion as exports rebounded and imports fell. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap narrowing to $53.5 billion in July. The monthly trade gap has swelled from $46.4 billion at the start of 2017, when Trump took over from former president Barack Obama.”

— Boris Johnson's agenda is in tatters after two failed votes. The Post's Kevin Sullivan and Keria Adam: "Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has staked his job on his ability to deliver Brexit, suffered two major losses in Parliament on Wednesday, leaving his governing authority in doubt and the terms of Britain’s pending divorce from the European Union unclear...

"Things came to a head Wednesday night when lawmakers in the House of Commons, as they had the night before, defied Johnson’s will and, this time, passed legislation seeking to avert a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 and effectively delay Brexit another three months. Opposition lawmakers were joined by more than 20 rebel members of Johnson’s Conservative Party to hand him a humiliating defeat."

The chaos could sour Trump on Brexit. The Post's David Lynch: "Trump’s support for Britain’s exit from the European Union may be about to collide with his election-year hopes of presiding over a strong economy... Continuing instability in the world’s fifth-largest economy — coupled with anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a U.S.-China trade war, and financial problems in major developing countries such as Argentina and Turkey — threatens to become a drag on an already troubled global economy...

"Despite the economic danger, the Trump administration continues to cheer on the long-running Brexit drama. At the White House on Wednesday, the president praised the embattled British prime minister shortly before his fourth parliamentary humiliation in little more than 24 hours. 'He’s a friend of mine, and he’s going at it; there’s no question about it,' Trump told reporters. 'Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him.'"

— Greenspan: Stock market will determine recession. CNBC's Yun Li: "Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said Wednesday the stock market will determine whether the U.S. is headed for a recession. 'Strangely enough, it’s going to depend in large part on the stock market,' Greenspan said on CNBC’s 'Squawk on the Street.' 'We underestimate the wealth effect on the economy and this type of volatile stock market moves, it has an impact which I don’t think we fully understand nor measure correctly.' Wealth effect suggests people spend more when the value of their assets rise."

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— American banks rule the world. WSJ's Liz Hoffman and Telis Demos: "A decade after fueling a crisis that nearly brought down the global financial system, America’s banks are ruling it. They earned 62% of global investment-banking fees last year, up from 53% in 2011, according to Coalition, an industry data provider. Last year, U.S. banks took home $7 of every $10 in merger fees, $6 of every $10 in stock commissions, and $6 of every $10 paid to hold and move corporate cash... Europe’s banks are smaller, less profitable and beating a hasty retreat from Wall Street...

"Coming out of the crisis, U.S. banks quickly raised capital and shed risk, unpleasant tasks that Europeans put off. American businesses recovered quickly, and its consumers are eager to borrow and spend. A tax cut in 2018 boosted profits. Interest rates have risen. Meanwhile in Europe, regional economies are sputtering and borrowing has slowed."

Goldman thins its partnership ranks. WSJ's Liz Hoffman: "Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s partnership is shrinking under a new chief executive who wants to restore its exclusivity. At least a dozen Goldman partners are negotiating their exits from the firm that are likely to be announced in coming weeks, executives said. They would add to a spike in departures already this year among Goldman’s partners, whose title has inspired envy across Wall Street for decades but lost some of its luster in recent years."

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

— Apple becomes latest giant to issue new bonds: “Apple Inc. on Wednesday joined U.S. companies ranging from Deere & Co. to Walt Disney Co. in a recent sprint to issue new bonds, taking advantage of the steep decline in benchmark interest rates and a surge in investor demand,” the Wall Street Journal’s Matt Wirz reports.

“Apple launched its first bond deal since 2017 and is looking to raise $4 billion to $5 billion with bonds ranging in maturity from three to 30 years, according to people familiar with the sale. Twenty-one corporations with investment-grade credit ratings issued bonds totaling about $27 billion on Tuesday, said Andrew Karp, head of investment-grade capital markets at Bank of America Corp. ‘That’s equivalent to a busy week for us — in one day,’ he said.”

— Google to pay $170 million to settle charges it violated kids’ privacy law: “Google will pay $170 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected data about children younger than age 13 who watched toy videos and television shows on YouTube, settling a long-running government investigation but leaving some in Washington once again furious that regulators had been outmatched by Silicon Valley,” my colleagues Tony Romm, Greg Bensinger and Craig Timberg report.

“In a sweeping complaint, state and federal regulators alleged Google knew that some channels on YouTube were popular among young viewers and tracked kids’ viewing habits for the purpose of serving them targeted ads, ultimately raking in ‘close to $50 million’ from just a short list of channels that violated federal children’s privacy laws … While the fine set a record for a violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), the federal law that forbids the tracking of users under 13 without parental permission, it amounted to less than two days’ worth of profits for the tech giant, advocates noted.”

Former vice president Joe Biden. (Meg Kinnard/AP)

Biden set to return to Wall Street: “Former Vice President Joe Biden is heading back to Wall Street for two fundraisers Thursday, the day after he participates in a climate change town hall,” CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports.

“Biden will be hosted on Thursday by real estate executive Jack Rosen and his wife, Phyllis, for a cocktail party, with tickets at $2,800, according to people with direct knowledge with the matter. Rosen is the CEO of Rosen Partners and president of the American Jewish Congress, a group dedicated to defending Jewish interests in the U.S. and abroad … That same day, Biden will be heading to the home of investment banker David Solomon, the invitation says. Solomon is a partner at family run investment firm Hildred Capital Partners.”

One of the co-hosts is raising eyebrows: “The day after [Biden] participates in CNN’s climate forum in New York, the former vice president will head to a high-dollar fundraiser co-hosted by a founder of a fossil fuel company,” the Intercept’s Akela Lacy reports. “Andrew Goldman, a co-founder of Western LNG, a natural gas production company based in Houston, Texas, is co-hosting one of two high-dollar fundraisers Biden will attend in New York on Thursday. Western’s major project is a floating production facility off the northern coast of British Columbia designed to provide Canadian gas to markets in northeast Asia.”

— Bill Dudley: What I meant when I told the Fed not to enable Trump. Via Bloomberg Opinion: "My Bloomberg Opinion article from last week, titled “The Fed Shouldn’t Enable Donald Trump,” elicited an intense and often critical reaction. To provide context and address any misunderstanding, I believe some further explanation is warranted... I wanted the Fed to be more explicit that the greatest risk to the economy was the uncertainty created by the U.S. trade war with China. By making this clear, the Fed would increase [Trump’s] stake in that downside risk. As a result, with more at stake, the president might be more attentive to the risks the trade war posed to the U.S. economy."

The CFTC. (Stephen Voss / WSJ)

— Options Clearing Corp. to pay $20 million fine. WSJ's Dave Michaels and Gunjan Banjerji: "The central clearinghouse serving as a backstop for trades in the options market has agreed to pay a $20 million fine and strengthen its compliance programs to settle U.S. regulatory investigations. Options Clearing Corp. will pay the penalty to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission... The settlement, which was confirmed by the regulators late Wednesday, will close one chapter in a period of turbulence at the financial-market utility, which has struggled for several years with compliance issues and the implementation of a new capital plan."

— FAND doesn't have the same ring to it. Dominos has outperformed Google since the two went public within a month of each other back in 2004. Via Bianco Research president Jim Bianco:

Today:

Luluemon Athletica, Lands' End, Zoom Video and Signet are among to notable companies reporting their earnings today, per Kiplinger.

