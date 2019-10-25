THE TICKER

Vice President Pence’s long-awaited China speech directed a lot of sound and fury at the NBA and Nike. But it was notably more accommodating toward Beijing itself — the latest sign the Trump administration remains in dealmaking mode even as a major tariff escalation looms.

Pence went further than President Trump in criticizing Chinese efforts to suppress protests in Hong Kong, telling protesters, “We stand with you.” But he also emphasized that his boss “does not seek confrontation with China” and isn’t trying to constrain China’s development. The veep offered a resounding ‘no’ to the question of whether the administration is trying to decouple the two nation’s economies. (Read the whole speech text here.)

By contrast, Pence reserved special venom for American multinationals that have “kowtowed to the lure of China’s money and markets by muzzling not only criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, but even affirmative expressions of American values.” He accused Nike of hypocrisy for positioning itself as a social-justice champion while “checking its social conscience at the door” when it comes to Hong Kong. The NBA, he said, is “acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime.”

It's a rich charge from the No. 2 to a president who has been harsher on his Republican detractors — calling them “human scum” this week — than the Chinese regime for its violent crackdown on the freedom movement in Hong Kong. As my colleague David Nakamura notes, “This month, Trump also criticized the NBA for its handling of the controversy, though the president notably did not condemn China for its pressure on the league.”

Indeed, there’s ample evidence the administration has opportunistically pulled its punches with the Chinese. Trump reportedly pledged to Chinese President Xi Jinping to refrain from speaking out on Hong Kong while trade talks continue, per CNN. White House trade czar Peter Navarro refused in an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto to say whether U.S. negotiators discussed a potential Chinese investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son — an action Trump encouraged before national television cameras from the South Lawn.

Here's video of @jimsciutto asking Peter Navarro if political investigations about the Bidens have come up during China trade talks, and Navarro declining to answer. pic.twitter.com/uaev1O960s — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 24, 2019

And Pence’s speech itself, originally slated for June, was postponed twice amid signs that trade talks with China were gaining traction.

Pence’s speech was as remarkable for what he didn’t say. The noted champion of religious liberty only twice mentioned Uighur Muslims, more than a million of whom the Chinese have imprisoned. And Pence declined to single out Xi specifically for reneging on promises not to militarize the South China Sea and to crack down on cybertheft.

“From the Chinese point of view, it will be seen as neutral — not moving the ball up the field but not going backward,” says James Green, who served as a senior trade official until earlier this year at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. “It wasn’t mild, but it’s what you would expect a conventional administration to say. And it came off as more of the same.”

That appeared to be the takeaway for Hu Xijin, editor in chief of the state-controlled Global Times:

My first thought:Pence's speech struck up the same old tune in portraying and defining China. But he spoke quite positively on improving China-US relations, saying the US doesn't want to decouple from China, and the two can and must work to share a peaceful and prosperous future. https://t.co/nCefByr6Fj — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 24, 2019

The official response from Chinese leadership was harsher. Per Bloomberg, "Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, blasted Pence’s 'arrogance' and said no force would stop the country’s progress. She accused him of seeking 'to disrupt China’s unity or internal stability' and called Hong Kong, Taiwan and the far west region of Xinjiang 'internal affairs.' 'The U.S. has already abandoned and cast aside its morality and credibility,' Hua said. 'We hope these Americans can look at themselves in the mirror to fix their own problems and get their own house in order.'"

Talks between the two sides toward a “phase one” trade deal, however, appear to remain on track, with Hua echoing Pence's sentiment the two sides have more to gain by working together. Yet the deal's scope continues to narrow. As we just noted here, Chinese subsidies have fallen off the agenda for U.S. negotiators. And while Trump said as part of their agreement that Beijing had agreed to massively boost purchases of American farm products — to as much as $50 billion — Bloomberg News reports that China aims to buy $20 billion, simply restoring its agriculture imports to pre-trade war levels.

The stock market, which has reacted on a hair-trigger to trade war developments, didn’t budge in the wake of the latest developments. As Barron’s Evie Liu writes, “There wasn’t much detail in Pence’s policy-related remarks, and the stock market largely shrugged off the speech.”

MARKET MOVERS

— Business activity slows globally. WSJ's Amara Omeokwe and Paul Hannon: "Business activity continued to slow around the world headed into the fall, with the U.S. showing signs of tepid growth, an indication that a wave of interest-rate cuts by leading central banks over recent months has yet to turn sluggish economies around. U.S. orders for long-lasting goods fell in September and a measure seen as a proxy for business investment also decreased, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday, providing fresh evidence that global trade worries are hampering business activity.

"The decline in durable goods orders was due in part to a sizable drop in orders for transportation equipment, reflecting the strike at General Motors and the continued grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX airplane."

— BoJo calls for snap elections Dec. 12. The Post's William Booth and Karla Adam: "With his Brexit deal 'paused' and his 'do-or-die' promise to leave the European Union by the end of October dashed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he would ask Britain’s fractious Parliament to support a Dec. 12 general election. In a letter to opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Johnson said he would give lawmakers one last chance to scrutinize his withdrawal legislation and “get Brexit done” by Nov. 6. Or else. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House and a close Johnson ally, said the government would introduce a motion Monday seeking a debate and vote on an early general election."

— Amazon sees first profit drop in two years. Bloomberg's Matt Day: "Amazon.com Inc.’s effort to get packages from warehouse to doorstep in a single day helped push the retail giant to its first year-over-year quarterly profit decline since early 2017. The spending binge isn’t over. Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said Thursday that the costs of the company’s one-day delivery push will total some $1.5 billion during the holiday quarter. Amazon’s projections for operating income and sales in the period fell short of analysts’ estimates, and shares slumped as much as 9.1% in extended trading." (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

TRUMP TRACKER

IMPEACHMENT WATCH:

— White House eyes building impeachment messaging team. NYT's Michael Shear, Maggie Haberman, and Nick Fandos: "White House aides are planning to add communications aides dedicated to impeachment, a move that Jared Kushner, the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, has pushed for. Among those under consideration to help lead the new team is Tony Sayegh, who recently left the Treasury Department where he was the top spokesman. White House aides have also discussed bringing on in some capacity Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida and a favorite of Mr. Trump’s, a person familiar with the conversations said."

Business White House delayed Ukraine trade decision in August, a signal that U.S. suspension of cooperation extended beyond security funds John Bolton, then-national security adviser, had warned the U.S. trade representative that President Trump probably would oppose any action that benefited the government in Kyiv. David Lynch and Josh Dawsey

POCKET CHANGE

— Citigroup puts a woman in line for CEO. NYT's Emily Flitter: "Citigroup became the first giant United States bank to definitively tee up a takeover of its leadership by a woman on Thursday, when it named Jane Fraser, a 15-year veteran of the firm, as its president. The elevation of Ms. Fraser puts her in line to eventually succeed Michael Corbat as chief executive...

"While Mr. Corbat, 59, is widely expected to remain in place for some time, Citi’s announcement offered the latest hope that women are close to cracking the glass ceilings at the country’s largest banks. In April, when the heads of the seven largest banks testified before the House Financial Services Committee, not one raised his hand in response to a question about whose bank might have a woman as its next chief executive."

Women also hold more than a quarter of board seats at big public companies — a first, per Bloomberg's Jeff Green: "A record number of women of all races and non-white men joined boards at S&P 500 companies in the last year. Among new directors, 46% were female and 23% were minorities. Women of color made up 10% of new board members. Combined, women and minority men hold 59% of new seats, and all boards have at least one woman, as of this summer."

One Barneys Suitor Says Bid Accepted, but Chain Hopes for Another Authentic Brands Group said it was the successful bidder, but Barneys is hoping a rival offer will come through to keep its stores open and save jobs. NYT

Former Apple lawyer in charge of preventing insider trading is indicted on insider trading charges Former Apple lawyer Gene Levoff was indicted on insider trading charges, the U.S. Attorney in New Jersey said in a press release on Thursday. CNBC

Business The discount brokerage wars are upon us. Take a deep breath before engaging. As financial houses like Charles Schwab and ETrade race to zero fees, would-be day traders need to weigh the odds and proceed with caution. Thomas Heath

MONEY ON THE HILL

— Warren advisers scrambles to find Medicare-for-all revenue. The Post's Jeff Stein: "Internal and external economic policy advisers are trying to help Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) design a way to finance a single-payer Medicare-for-all health-care system that would place every American on a government insurance program. Warren has promised more details within weeks, but her team faces a challenge in crafting a plan that would bring in large amounts of revenue while not scaring off voters with big middle-class tax increases.

"The proposal could cost more than $30 trillion over 10 years. Complicating matters, she has already committed all of the money she would raise from a new wealth tax, close to $3 trillion over 10 years, to several other ideas, including child care and student debt cancellation. This has limited the Warren campaign’s options for finding additional sources of revenue without affecting middle-class Americans."

— Biden warms to a super PAC. The Post's Matt Viser: "Joe Biden is apparently dropping his long-held opposition to the creation of an outside group that would supply an infusion of money to benefit his campaign, a recognition that financial struggles are becoming a major problem for his presidential prospects. Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that Biden will reform campaign finance if he is president, but in the meantime, he will open the door to outside money...

"Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo declined to provide further clarification on the statement or to comment on why the campaign is reversing what had been a long-held position."

The reversal drew a rebuke from Warren:

It’s disappointing that any Democratic candidate would reverse course and endorse the use of unlimited contributions from the wealthy to run against fellow Democrats.



A handful of wealthy donors should not be allowed to buy the Democratic nomination. That's not who we are. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 25, 2019

— Tulsi Gabbard courts Wall Street donors. Fox Business's Charlie Gasparino and Lydia Moynihan: "Tulsi Gabbard, fresh off her nasty tussle with former first lady, secretary of state, and 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, was given a hero's welcome at a meeting with Wall Street executives and potential donors on Wednesday evening in New York City that took place at Anthony Scaramucci’s Hunt and Fish Club restaurant... 'Tulsi is a rock star,' said one Wall Street heavy hitter who attended. 'She's warm and smart, people in the room loved her.'"

The event was organized by Robert Wolf — an investment advisor, major Democratic donor, and friend of former President Obama. And the piece raised the possibility those in attendance were interested in a potential third-party bid by Gabbard. Wolf took to Twitter to knock that down:

Setting the record on @TulsiGabbard dinner

-set up weeks ago to discuss foreign policy.

- I have met around 15 candidates & never met her before

- she spoke @Scaramucci SALT conf

- she did make it clear she was running as a Democrat candidate & not considering a 3rd party run — Robert Wolf (@robertwolf32) October 24, 2019

Politics Bernie Sanders offers marijuana legalization plan The new proposal highlights how much Democrats, and many Republicans, have shifted on drug penalties. Sean Sullivan

OPINIONS

— Arthur Levitt: SEC chair is turning oversight partisan. Levitt, a former SEC chair himself, tees off on Jay Clayton in a NYT op-ed: "Trump’s appointed chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, this month announced that he has replaced a well-regarded and experienced member of the [Public Company Accounting Oversight Board], Kathleen Hamm, with Rebekah Goshorn Jurata, a policy aide and Republican political regular who had been serving on Mr. Trump’s National Economic Council.

"In addition, Mr. Clayton has placed S.E.C. Commissioner Hester Peirce, a regulation skeptic, in charge of coordination efforts with the board — a signal that the S.E.C. is seeking to pull it into its efforts to weaken requirements for audits of internal controls at public companies. These requirements have proved to be an effective bulwark against sloppiness and fraud, saving the investing public hundreds of millions of dollars. In these two moves, Chairman Clayton demonstrates far too much political deference to the White House."

THE FUNNIES

