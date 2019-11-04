THE TICKER

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

President Trump keeps arguing the stock market is rising and falling on impeachment developments. There’s little evidence for such claims.

But Trump just issued an impeachment-related threat that could cause investors to take notice: He is refusing to rule out shutting down the government if congressional Democrats expand their inquiry into whether the president traded access and aid for personal political gain. “I wouldn’t commit to anything,” Trump told reporters. “It depends on what the negotiations are.”

Federal government funding is set to expire Nov. 21 if lawmakers can’t agree at least to a stopgap measure. Negotiators have only eight legislative days left before that deadline. Talks don't look promising, with the explosive issue of border wall funding again dividing the parties. And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he is "increasingly worried” Trump will seek a shutdown as a distraction from his impeachment woes.

That would leave tens of thousands of federal workers without paychecks in the thick of holiday shopping season, making it a potentially more damaging economic disruption than the shutdown that ended earlier this year. That event started at the end of last year and stretched for 35 days, the longest on record. It shaved .1 percent from economic growth in the fourth quarter of last year and another .2 percent in the first quarter of this year, costing the economy a total of $11 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The specter of a repeat has analysts who translate Washington news for Wall Streeters tracking the latest on the spending talks. "The impeachment inquiry into [Trump] has gained more traction and headlines, but its impact on the financial markets appears to be reaching the point of diminishing returns – at least until an endgame is within sight,” Oxford Economics Senior Economist Bob Schwartz writes.

Indeed, Trump’s arguments that the stock market is gyrating over impeachment news don’t hold water. He chalked up a Friday rally to investors reading the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though, as CNN’s Daniel Dale noted, it was released weeks ago:

Trump told reporters today that the stock market increased today because people finally got to see the White House account of his flawless phone call with Zelensky.



He released that document five weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/APhzrrPOMt — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 1, 2019

Similarly, Trump has predicted a market crash if Democrats see their inquiry through:

If they actually did this the markets would crash. Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn’t! https://t.co/V0WGVWEWTN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Here is how the Dow Jones industrial average has performed since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24:

Nothing suggests a correlation between the market and developments in the impeachment inquiry over this period. If there were a link, stocks should have tanked a month ago, when Trump stood on the South Lawn and invited Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens, publicly repeating the private action that launched the impeachment probe. “The Dow Jones, which was down by more than 100 points when Trump began speaking, suddenly headed upward,” The Post's Helaine Olen wrote. “Trump potentially doubled his trouble, and the stock market went up.”

Instead, investors have remained focused on third-quarter earnings reports, the U.S.-China trade war, the Fed’s next moves, and macroeconomic signals, among other factors. And the historical pattern indicates markets haven't suffered much in past shutdowns. The Dow rallied while the government was shuttered earlier this year. And as we noted here at the time, over the 20 prior shutdowns dating back to 1976, “the S&P 500 has posted a median return of 0 percent, according to data from LPL Financial Research. And the market has actually gained ground during each of the past five.”

MARKET MOVERS

Louis Vuitton bags display at the Macy's Inc. flagship store in New York. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg)

— Fed economist: No recession yet. WSJ's Kate Davidson: "A Federal Reserve economist has come up with a simple rule based on movements in unemployment to rapidly determine when a recession is under way. In conjunction with that rule, Claudia Sahm has also proposed policies to immediately soften the downturn without the political hurdles that usually slow stimulus efforts. For now, the so-called Sahm rule is sending a reassuring signal: The economy may be slowing but no recession has begun. Nonetheless, it is generating excitement among economists and at least one presidential contender looking for new ideas on how to combat future recessions at a time when the Fed lacks its normal ammunition since interest rates are already so low."

— Fed reaches truce with the market. Bloomberg's John Authers: "We have an uneasy peace on our hands. A year ago, world markets began to fight the Federal Reserve. Only now does it appear that they have reached a truculent truce, with honors roughly even: Stocks are at an all-time high, while the U.S. economy — having lost some steam — may still manage to avoid a recession...

"After this week’s Fed policy meeting, which was accompanied by a welter of data from around the world, there is now a cautious preparedness to believe Powell. According to Bloomberg calculations, fed funds futures are signaling expectations for one more cut by the end of next year, putting the chances of this happening at about 80%."

Morgan Stanley sees meager stock market returns for a decade. "A weak environment for economic growth and inflation, paired with low bond yields, portend anemic returns from a typical stock-bond portfolio over the next decade, according to Morgan Stanley," Bloomberg's Adam Haigh writes. "A traditional fund -- split 60% in equities and 40% in fixed income -- will see an annual gain of just 2.8% over that time, about half the average over the last two decades, the firm’s strategists estimate."

— Saudis are pulling out all the stops for Aramco: “Saudi Arabia is pulling out all the stops to ensure the success of Aramco’s initial public offering after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman finally decided to offer shares in the world’s largest oil producer,” Bloomberg News’s Matthew Martin and Javier Blas report.

“The kingdom cut taxes on the company for a third time, revealed incentives for investors not to sell and is considering boosting dividends further. Yet the Saudi government has already conceded the company probably isn’t worth the $2 trillion valuation Prince Mohammed has long advocated.”

More on its valuation: “Saudi Aramco may be worth as little as $1.5 trillion or even less, well below the target set by the kingdom, according to research sent … to potential investors by the banks involved in the company’s initial public offering,” Bloomberg News’s Archana Narayanan, Blas and Martin report. “The research, according to multiple investors who reviewed it, suggests the banks are struggling to pinpoint a precise valuation for Aramco. Some banks offered a huge range -- as much as $1 trillion in the case of Bank of America -- between their low and high estimates.”

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

— Ross optimistic about U.S.-China deal: “Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism the U.S. would reach a ‘Phase One’ trade deal with China this month and said licenses would be coming ‘very shortly’ for American companies to sell components to Huawei Technologies Co,” Bloomberg News’s Philip Heijmans and Haslinda Amin report.

Trump “told reporters at the White House that a trade agreement, if one is completed, would be signed somewhere in the U.S. ‘First of all I want to get the deal,’ he said after returning for a trip to New York City."

The deal could be signed in the U.S.: “Ross said Iowa, Alaska, Hawaii and locations in China were all possible places for Trump and Xi Jinping to sign the deal after the cancellation of this month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile due to unrest in the country.”

“Ross said Iowa, Alaska, Hawaii and locations in China were all possible places for Trump and Xi Jinping to sign the deal after the cancellation of this month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile due to unrest in the country.” It’s unclear whether Trump will impose tariffs in December: “Ross, who is attending a regional summit hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, remained non-commital on whether the Trump administration would suspend the December tariff hike. He also said further phases of the deal would depend on things involving legislation on the part of China and an enforcement mechanism, without which “all you’ve got is a pile of paper.”

And auto tariffs might not come later this month: “The Trump administration may not need to put tariffs on imported automobiles later this month after holding ‘good conversations’ with automakers in the European Union, Japan and elsewhere, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.”

“ ‘Our hope is that the negotiations we’ve been having with individual companies about their capital investment plans will bear enough fruit that it may not be necessary to put the 232 fully into effect, may not even be necessary to put it partly in effect,’ Ross told Bloomberg Television ... referring to the investigation under Section 232 of a 1962 trade law.”

— China is dominating the future of electric cars: “A little-known Chinese company has become the world’s biggest maker of electric vehicle batteries,” the Wall Street Journal’s Trefor Moss reports. “Beijing engineered a scenario that didn’t give the world much choice.”

“China is by far the biggest EV market, and to boost its standing in the fast-growing industry, China began pressuring foreign auto makers to use locally-made batteries in the country several years ago. One company—Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., known as CATL—was the only shop capable of producing them at scale.”

— And the winner of the trade war is … Canada?: “It’s here, off the coast of its smallest province, where Canada has emerged the surprise winner of a protracted trade war between the United States and China. Beijing’s tariffs on American lobster have gutted exports of the quintessential Maine delicacy, stripping the industry of its Chinese customers without any assurance they will return — and positioning Canada to fill the growing demand, perhaps permanently,” my colleague Rachel Siegel reports from a small town in Prince Edward Island.

“The U.S.-China trade war has upended supply chains around the world. But nowhere may that be starker than in the North Atlantic, where fishing communities that share a history and a way of life have been suddenly splintered. For generations, the maritime border between the United States and Canada has been more of a soft line between friends than a sharp divide between rivals. When it comes to lobster, each nation is the other’s largest foreign buyer.”

POCKET CHANGE

The McDonald's logo. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

— McDonald’s fires CEO over relationship with employee: “McDonald’s fired its CEO Steve Easterbrook after the fast food giant’s Board of Directors found he ‘demonstrated poor judgment’ in a consensual relationship with an employee, the company announced,” my colleague Hannah Knowles reports.

“The board voted Friday to oust Easterbrook following a review, concluding he violated the company’s policy against manager relationships with direct or indirect reports, according to the company. Easterbrook has been replaced with Chris Kempczinski, previously the president of McDonald’s USA. Easterbrook called his recent relationship with an employee ‘a mistake’ in an email to McDonald’s employees.”

— Under Armour is subject to federal probe: “Under Armour is the subject of federal investigations by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over its accounting practices, the company confirmed,” CNBC’s Spencer Kimball and Lauren Thomas report.

“Under Armour began responding in July 2017 to requests for documents and information related to its accounting practices and related disclosures. Under Armour is cooperating with both investigations and believes its accounting practices and disclosures were appropriate, a company spokesperson said.”

The Boeing logo. (Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images)

— Prosecutors face tough task against Boeing: “Federal prosecutors would face a daunting challenge in mounting a criminal case against Boeing Co. BA or its employees, legal experts said, even with evidence showing workers sounded alarms about the 737 MAX’s safety and a company pilot’s chat messages suggesting he misled regulators,” the WSJ’s Andrew Tangel, Jacob Gershman and Andy Pasztor report.

“To bring a successful criminal case against Boeing itself, prosecutors would have to show that executives repeatedly concealed or ignored the 737 MAX’s engineering problems, experts said. And there is a larger economic and political component: A corporate indictment and potentially huge sanctions must be balanced against the economic and national-security risks of incapacitating the country’s second-biggest defense contractor behind Lockheed Martin Corp.”

— UAW president steps aside amid federal probe: “Gary Jones, the president of the United Auto Workers union, is stepping aside to take paid leave amid a federal corruption investigation,” my colleague Eli Rosenberg reports.

“The UAW announced the move Saturday, saying Rory Gamble, the union’s vice president, will take Jones’s place in the meantime. Federal authorities have been conducting what has been a year-long investigation on corruption connected to the union. In August, federal agents searched Jones’s home, as well as that of former UAW president Dennis Williams, according to news reports.”

— People are staying in their homes longer: “U.S. homeowners are staying in their residences much longer than before, keeping a glut of housing inventory off the market, which helps explain why home sales have been sputtering,” the WSJ’s Laura Kusisto reports.

“Homeowners nationwide are remaining in their homes typically 13 years, five years longer than they did in 2010, according to a new analysis by real-estate brokerage Redfin. When owners don’t trade up to a larger home for a growing family or downsize when children leave, it plugs up the market for buyers coming behind them.”

MONEY ON THE HILL

President Trump. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

— A year out before the election: “As [Trump] latches his reelection bid to a strong economy, he has to tread carefully to prevent it all from unraveling before November 2020,” CNBC’s Jacob Pramuk reports.

“Sunday marks a year until voters decide whether Trump will get a second term in the White House. The economy is perhaps the president’s best hope for winning four more years. The Trump campaign clearly thinks it has a good economic story to tell — even if many voters will care more about the president’s health care or immigration policies, or concerns that he has abused his power or endangered national security.”

DAYBOOK

Today:

Uber, Sprint, Marriott, Under Armour, Hertz Global, Groupon, Gannett, Aaron’s and Shake Shack are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger

The Commerce Department releases data on factory orders from September

Tuesday:

Commerce releases international trade figures for September

Peloton, Chesapeake Energy, Mallinckrodt, DaVita, Caesars Entertainment, Choice Hotels, Shutter Stock and Match Group are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger

Georgetown hosts its annual Financial Markets Quality conference, which will feature remarks from NYSE President Stacey Cunningham and FINRA president Robert Cook among others

Wednesday:

The New York Times hosts its DealBook conference in New York, which features remarks from Bill Gates, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and others

Office Depot, CBS Health, CenturyLink, Lumber Liquidators, Expedia Group, Humana, Fossil, Wendy’s, Papa John’s, GoDaddy and the New York Times are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger

The CFPB hosts a symposium on Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which will feature remarks by director Kathleen Kraninger

Thursday:

AMC Entertainment, NewsCorp, Wynn Resorts, Yelp Inc., Activision Blizzard, Monster Beverage, Party City, Ralph Lauren, Planet Fitness, Meredith and Nielsen are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger

The Senate Banking Committee hosts a hearing on bipartisan bills to promote affordable housing

Friday:

Honda Motor, Duke Energy and Revlon are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger

China releases its latest trade figures, per WSJ

