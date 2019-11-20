THE TICKER

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (AP Photo/John Locher)

Investors are taking the possibility Elizabeth Warren wins the White House seriously enough to start pricing it into some stocks.

But the effort remains inconsistent at best, pointing in part to uncertainty about the state of the unpredictable 2020 Democratic primary and the hurdles the Massachusetts Democrat would face advancing her priorities even if she wins the ultimate prize next November.

Share prices of health-care providers and insurers have staged a big rally since Warren announced Friday she would not seek to implement her Medicare-for-all plan until the third year of presidency, delaying what some in the industry consider an existential threat to the sector. The stocks of UnitedHealth Group, Humana, and Anthem have all climbed since.

Yet investors’ calculus about how Warren’s prospects shape corporate valuations are muddy. Some of her statements and policy rollouts have translated immediately into the stock prices of targeted industries. Others haven’t. And Warren's rise in the polls has coincided with a record-breaking run in the stock market that defies the catastrophe some prominent investors are predicting if she wins the White House.

Indeed, the Democrat's most recent tweak to her Medicare-for-all plan wasn’t the first time one of her policy announcements moved the market. Shares of oil companies that operate on federal lands have underperformed their peers since Warren said she would immediately prohibit the federal government from signing new leases for drilling. And stocks of two of the largest private prison companies shed 5 percent back in June when she called for a ban on their facilities. (“They shouldn't have a share price because they shouldn't exist,” Warren campaign spokeswoman Kristen Orthman said at the time.)

But a parade of hedge fund titans — including Paul Tudor Jones, Steven Cohen and Leon Cooperman — have said this fall that a Warren victory would prompt the market to tank by as much as 25 percent.

John Studzinski, Pimco’s managing director and vice chairman, offered up the latest dire prediction on Tuesday, when he said Warren would spark a sell-off simply by securing the Democratic nomination. “Putting aside whether she was president or not, if she was the Democratic candidate, the stock market will adjust — probably downward — in a material way as soon as that became clear,” he told CNBC.

John Studzinski, managing director and vice chairman of Pimco. (Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Steve Massocca of Wedbush Securities says the stock market rally demonstrates investors don’t really believe Warren’s candidacy has legs. “The stock market really thinks there’s a very slight and limited chance that Elizabeth Warren will be elected president of the United States,” he tells me. “Stock prices have been breaking out to records,” he notes, a function in part of the fact that “Trump is still the prohibitive favorite to win reelection.”

Or investors could be reflecting a more nuanced take — that even if Warren wins, she will need to pull the electoral equivalent of an inside straight to advance her ambitious policy agenda, says Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard. “You really need a route of the Republicans to get the kind of majorities to get this thing passed,” he says, adding that will require “a sizable economic dislocation. I can see slow growth next year but not that kind of dislocation.”

The skepticism that Massocca and Blitz ascribe to investors, however, doesn’t explain their sensitivity to her some of her plans. Perhaps the severity of the threats they pose to the targeted industries makes them impossible to ignore. "The stock market has a habit of shooting first and asking questions later," Eddie Perkin, chief equity investment officer at Eaton Vance, tells me in an email. "There is nuance that the market doesn't always seem to understand and it creates opportunities for active managers willing to take a view of greater than 12 months."

Likewise, Torsten Slok, chief economist for Deutsche Bank Securities, thinks investors otherwise haven’t begun to focus on what the election outcome will mean for the market. When they do, some sectors — pharmaceuticals, financials and traditional energy among them — should suffer. Others, like retailers, could get a boost. That’s because if Warren succeeds in imposing a wealth tax on billionaires to fund student debt relief, millions of lower and middle income earners would suddenly find themselves with new money to spend. “That will be really good for consumer spending,” Slok noted to me in a recent interview.

And analysts have made doomsday predictions before about what would happen if a certain candidate won the presidency — namely, Trump, in the runup to the 2016 election, as CNBC’s Thomas Franck noted recently.

“Wall Street’s early focus on Trump’s personality and his unorthodox policy proposals ultimately proved of little concern to investors,” Franck writes. “Almost overnight Wall Street realized that congressional stalemate would work as a counterbalance to the president-elect’s more extreme proposals and his ultimate effect on corporate profits would be positive.”

MARKET MOVERS

A Kohl's in North Carolina. (Chuck Burton/AP)

— Retailers sending mixed signals: “Sluggish sales at Home Depot Inc. and Kohl’s Corp. underscored challenges facing retailers ahead of the key holiday season, while growth at off-price retailer TJX Cos. showed that shoppers are still snapping up bargains,” the Wall Street Journal’s Suzanne Kapner and Allison Prang report.

“Despite a strong U.S. economy, traditional retail chains have battled for customers as spending moves online and people do more of their browsing on their smartphones and less in the aisles of department stores. [The] Tuesday’s mixed results follow a strong quarterly performance by Walmart Inc., the country’s biggest retailer. Last week, the company said traffic to its U.S. stores was increasing and consumer spending was healthy. On Thursday, investors are set to hear from Target Corp., which like Walmart, has been taking market share from weaker chains.”

— Fed minutes to offer fresh look at internal rate debate. WSJ's Nick Timiraos: "The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its Oct. 29-30 meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST, shedding light on its decision to cut interest rates and signal a wait-and-see policy stance... The minutes could offer hints about what conditions would open the door wider to more cuts and how broadly shared these views were last month. New York Fed President John Williams told reporters Tuesday that a sustained downturn in inflation or global factors that cause the economy to slow down more than expected could both build a case to cut rates again."

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem in 2017. (Andy Wong/AP)

— U.S., China agreement building on failed May deal: “The near-deal between the U.S. and China that fell apart six months ago is now being used as the benchmark to decide how much tariffs should be rolled back in the initial phase of a broader trade agreement, people familiar with the talks said,” Bloomberg News reports.

“The two sides, who are locked in tough — perhaps final — negotiations on a phase-one pact, are discussing linking the size of tariff rollbacks to the preliminary terms set in that failed May deal, according to the people, two of whom said the White House is still debating the precise percentage internally. The Chinese have demanded that all tariffs imposed after May be removed immediately and then tariffs imposed before that be lifted gradually, according to one of the people.”

Meanwhile, Trump again threatens higher tariffs if there’s no deal: “ ‘If we don’t make a deal with China, I’ll just raise the tariffs even higher,’ Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. Financial markets, which have proven reactive to developments in the ongoing trade war, largely shrugged off Trump’s latest warning,” CNBC’s Tucker Higgins reports.

Senate approves Hong Kong bill. CNN's Jessie Yeung: The chamber "unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would require an annual review of the special treatment Hong Kong receives under US law following almost six months of unrest in the Asian financial hub. The vote will be seen as boost for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, and a challenge to the Chinese government at a time of strained US-China relations, marked by a protracted trade war and geopolitical jostling."

China condemned the measure, saying it interferes in the country's internal affairs.

And Pence warns against Hong Kong using violence: “Vice President Mike Pence said … that it would be difficult for the U.S. to sign a trade agreement with China if demonstrations in Hong Kong are met with violence,” Bloomberg News’s Jordan Fabian reports.

“‘The president’s made it clear it’ll be very hard for us to do a deal with China if there’s any violence or if that matter is not treated properly and humanely,’ Pence said during an interview with Indianapolis-based radio host Tony Katz. The vice president said the U.S. is ‘taking a strong stand with China’ while “currently negotiating a phase-one deal.’ ”

But Trump has been more measured in his comments: “Trump has spoken delicately about the protests while he attempts to close a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping that may wind down the trade war with Beijing. Trump has yet to weigh in on an effort by Senate Republicans to pass legislation supporting the Hong Kong demonstrators, a measure that would risk angering Beijing.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)

— Trump claims Pelosi is using USMCA as impeachment bait: “Trump claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using negotiations over a new North America trade deal to try to get votes for impeachment,” my colleague Erica Werner reports. “‘And I’ve been told — and who knows if this is so, but it I think it’s so — I have pretty good authority on it that she’s using USMCA because she doesn’t have the impeachment votes, so she’s using USMCA to get the impeachment vote,’ Trump said. The president offered no evidence for making this claim.

Pelosi responds: “As the president well knows, the speaker has been working diligently with his trade representative to advance Democrats further down a path to yes on the USMCA,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said. “The president’s desperate attacks aside, this issue is totally separate from the ongoing impeachment inquiry.”

IMPEACHMENT MINUTE: A speed read on the latest from the congressional impeachment inquiry.

"‘Comes down to one guy’: In impeachment probe, all eyes turn to Gordon Sondland." By The Post's Aaron C. Davis and Rachael Bade

"Gordon Sondland’s testimony: The contradictions and discrepancies." By The Post's Glenn Kessler

"Trump said his Ukraine call was ‘perfect.’ Impeachment witnesses testified otherwise." By The Post's Karoun Demirjian, Mike DeBonis and Matt Zapotosky

"U.S. military aid bolsters Ukraine’s front lines, but the Trump drama makes Kyiv nervous." By The Post's Sergey Morgunov, Will Englund and Michael Birnbaum

POCKET CHANGE

Boeing 787 Dreamliners in final production in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Reuters/Eric Johnson)

— Boeing secures deal for 737 Max jets: “ Boeing Co. BA has secured more deals for its grounded 737 MAX, a timely endorsement as the plane maker seeks regulatory approval for returning the aircraft to service,” the WSJ’s Benjamin Katz and Doug Cameron report.

“The MAX deals, happening at the biennial Dubai Air Show, broke a five-month order drought for the plane, which has been grounded worldwide since March following its second fatal crash.”

— Tech stocks headed for the best year in a decade: “Technology stocks are racing toward their best year in a decade, underscoring investors’ interest in companies offering everything from memory chips to social-media platforms,” the WSJ’s Akane Otani and Karen Langley report.

“Investors have favored shares of rapidly growing, relatively pricey companies over their more low-valued counterparts for much of the more-than-decadelong bull market. Although the latter group has rebounded over the past three months, technology stocks remain the market’s leaders: The S&P 500 technology sector’s 41% gain for the year has put the group well above the S&P 500’s 24% climb and on course for its biggest one-year advance since 2009.”

— GM not liable for punitive damages in ignition switch cases: “A federal appeals court said General Motors Co is not liable for punitive damages over accidents that occurred after its 2009 bankruptcy and involved vehicles it produced earlier, including vehicles with faulty ignition switches,” Reuters’s Jonathan Stempel reports.

“The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said … that the automaker did not agree to contractually assume liability for punitive damages as part of its federally-backed Chapter 11 reorganization.”

MONEY ON THE HILL

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

— House passes interim spending bill to avert shutdown. The Post's Erica Werner: "The House passed a short-term spending bill Tuesday that would avert a government shutdown Friday, setting up a December showdown over [Trump’s] border wall that could fall in the midst of impeachment votes against the president. The legislation, which passed 231 to 192, extends government funding through Dec. 20. It must pass the Senate and be signed by Trump before midnight Thursday. If not, government funding would expire, causing many agencies to begin to shutter operations and furlough staff.

"The Senate is expected to act on the legislation ahead of the deadline. A senior administration official said Tuesday that Trump is expected to sign the bill. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid speaking publicly ahead of an official announcement."

— House hearing shows bipartisan support for private equity: “A high-profile House hearing … designed to showcase the dangers of private equity instead revealed that the industry enjoys bipartisan backing in Washington despite a wave of attacks from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other critics,” Politico’s Zachary Warmbrodt reports.

“The tone of many members at the Financial Services Committee hearing titled ‘America for Sale?’ suggested that the Massachusetts Democrat will struggle to rally her party against the industry in the 2020 presidential campaign … For much of the morning and early afternoon, business-friendly Democrats and Republicans played down the most controversial effects of the industry's investments in struggling companies, instead highlighting its benefits to the economy and questioning anecdotal evidence of the problems cited by its critics.”

— Blankfein goes at Warren, again: “Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein pushed back … against [Warren’s] criticism of him and other prominent billionaires, saying the singling out of individuals makes him fear for the “political process in the United States,” Reuters’s Elizabeth Dilts Marshall reports.

“ ‘I’m used to Wall Street getting pelted,’ Blankfein said in an interview on CNBC. ‘But going after specific individuals ... is that really good? I’m not so sure.’ ”

About the that tweet that mentioned “tribalism”: “Asked on Tuesday whether the comment was intended to be a dig at Warren’s claims of Native American heritage, Blankfein declined to elaborate, saying people can come to their own conclusions.”

“Asked on Tuesday whether the comment was intended to be a dig at Warren’s claims of Native American heritage, Blankfein declined to elaborate, saying people can come to their own conclusions.” But he also appeared to double-down on the swipe. "If I could, I would just bury the hatchet and move on," Blankfein said.

OPINIONS

THE REGULATORS

SunTrust headquarters in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

— Regulators sign off on SunTrust, BB&T merger. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Federal bank regulators on Tuesday approved the merger of SunTrust Banks and rival BB&T, removing the final hurdle for the financial giants to merge into the nation’s sixth-largest bank. Atlanta-based SunTrust and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based BB&T announced plans in February to join forces. The combined bank will be based in Charlotte, though Atlanta will retain the corporate and investment banking division of what will be known as Truist Bank.

"The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation granted approval and the banks said in a news release they expect the deal to be completed Dec. 6."

