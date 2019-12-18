THE TICKER

Workers walk past a Boeing Co. sign as they leave the factory where the company's 737 Max airplanes are built. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Boeing’s decision to halt production of its staple 737 Max planes is delivering a fresh blow to an already battered manufacturing sector, the weakest spot in a slowing U.S. economy.

And the ripple effects will be wide enough to take a measurable bite out of economic growth early next year if the aerospace giant can’t win regulatory approval to restart production of the plane.

Economic forecasters project the stoppage could cut up to a half-point from GDP growth in the first three months of 2020 at a time when its rate already may be dipping below 2 percent.

Worse, Boeing’s skid will compound manufacturing's woes just as the industry looks to be finding firmer footing. The sector slid into a technical recession in the first half of the year and intensified this fall — pain that was particularly acute in Midwestern swing states that could decide the 2020 presidential election.

The announcement extends “far beyond” Boeing’s own business, Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at accounting firm RSM, wrote in a note. “The damage will ripple throughout the economy, affecting everything from inventory channels, factory orders, industrial production and, ultimately, headcount among Boeing’s vast network of suppliers.”

That could lead to an even greater hit than the 0.5 percent cut to GDP several economists are projecting next quarter, according to Capital Economics senior U.S. economist Michael Pearce. “It appears likely that at least some of the workers at the more than 600 smaller companies in the supply chain will be furloughed or laid off as a result of the decision,” Pearce wrote in a note. “Suppliers may also put on hold investment plans. The longer the shutdown persists, the more likely that is, delivering a broader hit to consumption and investment growth.”

The supply chain involved in making each 737 Max is sprawling, incorporating parts from Japan, Korea and Sweden, but also Washington state, Kansas, Utah and South Carolina. This graphic, which Brusuelas grabbed from Boeing’s website, offers a view:

The company says it will work with suppliers to minimize the impact of its decision. But the uncertainty will make it difficult to navigate the weeks and likely months ahead, at a minimum. “With little ability to predict how long the production will be shut down, suppliers such as Spirit AeroSystems, which builds the Max’s fuselage in Wichita and ships them across the country to Washington state, face a difficult decision,” my colleague Aaron Gregg reports. “Those suppliers can either keep employees on staff indefinitely, in the hope that Boeing’s production lines will resume quickly, or furlough employees.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (R) announced she is directing state agencies to help however they can. The company's stock dropped 2.7 percent on Tuesday — and it has shed about a fifth of its value over the past month.

It’s not just Boeing suppliers suffering from the company’s mess — its customers are, too. Southwest Airlines, the nation’s largest buyer of the planes, “will be pulling approximately 300 flights a day from a peak-day schedule in excess of 4,000 flights,” my colleague Taylor Telford reports. “Customers who have booked these flights will be notified and reassigned to other planes. Last week, American Airlines extended its 737 Max cancellations until early April, after the Federal Aviation Administration said it wouldn’t approve the aircraft’s return for the remainder of 2019.”

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on a tarmac in Victorville, Calif., after being grounded in March. (Mark Ralston /AFP)

But Boeing itself is bearing the brunt of the burden. In an alternate universe where two 737 Max crashes, the most recent in March, didn’t force the worldwide grounding of the jets, this would have been a red-letter month for it. The company was the Dow’s top performer in 2017, with its share price rising 90 percent. Then came the Trump administration’s trade war with China — a direct threat, since Boeing sells 80 percent of its planes abroad, and China is its largest single market. The company’s stock became a proxy for investor nerves over the widening trade conflict. But the Trump team and China appear on track toward negotiating a trade truce that at a minimum will stop further escalations. And the Export-Import Bank, which the company uses heavily to help secure financing for foreign deals, is being reauthorized in the year-end spending package.

Instead, a federal ban on delivery of new 737 Max jets, on the books for nine months, led the company to its worst quarter in its history earlier this year, as it booked $3.38 billion in losses. “Revenue fell $20 billion in the most recent quarter, down 21 percent from the previous year,” Gregg writes, and its stock is off 26 percent from a high it notched in February. “Through it all, Boeing has kept the production line rolling in hopes regulators would lift the grounding order. At times, the company even said it would increase the production rate. Some 400 finished jets ― which will have to be modified when Boeing and the FAA finalize the software fix ― have accumulated at Boeing’s Renton, Wash., production facility and at a nearby airport.”

MARKET MOVERS

The Wall St. sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

— Stocks eek out gains, futures edge up, as investors shrug off impeachment. CNBC's Fred Imbert and Sam Meredith: "U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday after Wall Street notched its fifth straight gain as investors digested weak earnings from shipping giant FedEx. At around 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded just 12 points higher, indicating a gain of 14 points at the open. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were both slightly higher. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 posted its longest winning streak since November and had a record closing high along with the Dow and Nasdaq."

Stock market gains this year look better thanks to the calendar, Barry Ritholtz writes for Bloomberg Opinion: "Looking at market returns on a calendar-year basis can be misleading. Let’s use the broad benchmark of large U.S. equities, the S&P 500 Index, as our example. From the market close on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, until today, the S&P 500 has gained 27.4%, or 30% including reinvested dividends.

"But let's use a slightly different time horizon -- not a lot -- starting from the Sept. 20, 2018, peak rather than the last day of last December. On that basis, the S&P 500's returns have been almost 9% (more than 11% with dividends) and 9.4% on an annualized basis. Not bad, but not super either. What gives? Much of the gains in this years’ markets are a quirk of that 2018 fourth quarter, which was a debacle no matter how you look at it."

— BoJo: UK will cut EU ties by the end of 2020. WSJ's Max Colchester and Laurence Norman: "Fresh from a convincing election victory, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said it would leave a post-Brexit transition period at the end of 2020, with or without a trade deal with the European Union, raising new fears of a disruptive break with the bloc.

"Last week’s election gave Mr. Johnson the parliamentary majority to pass his withdrawal agreement, putting the U.K. on track to leave the EU on Jan. 31. After that, the two sides will enter a standstill phase in which their practical relationship stays virtually as it is. That transition will continue until the end of next year—although it can be extended until the end of 2022 at the latest."

— Greenspan says inflation’s rise is inevitable: “Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan warned … that inflation is going to pose a larger threat to the U.S. economy as budget deficits continue to rise,” CNBC’s Jeff Cox reports.

“As things stand, the U.S. inflation rate for years has held below the 2% level that the Fed considers healthy for a growing economy, at least gauged by the central bank’s preferred measure.”

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (left) and House Ways and Means Ranking Member Kevin Brady (R-Tex.). (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Rex)

— USMCA floor vote is set for Thursday: “A Democratic-led House committee advanced the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement -- [Trump’s] top legislative priority -- even as the chamber prepares to impeach the president,” Bloomberg reports.

“The trade accord to revamp NAFTA cleared the Ways and Means Committee Tuesday, sending the measure to the full House where a vote is slated for Thursday.”

— Farmers curb enthusiasm for U.S.-China deal. WSJ's Josh Zumbrun and Kirk Maltais: "The partial trade pact reached by the U.S. and China last week could be a boon to American farmers hard hit by the trade war, but the agricultural sector’s relief over a deal is being tempered by skepticism over the ambitious targets set by U.S. negotiators.

"U.S. officials said China has committed to boosting agricultural purchases to at least $40 billion—and perhaps as high as $50 billion—annually over the next two years. The latter figure would nearly double peak sales before the trade war... In nearly two decades of burgeoning American agricultural exports to China since its admission to the World Trade Organization, there has never been a period with the scale of growth foreseen by the deal."

— Trump administration is finalizing rules on sensitive tech exports: “The Trump administration is finalizing a set of narrow rules to limit exports of sophisticated technology to adversaries like China, a document seen by Reuters shows, in a boon to U.S. industry that feared a much tougher crackdown on sales abroad,” Reuters’s Alexandra Alper reports.

“The Commerce Department is putting the finishing touches on five rules covering products like quantum computing and 3-D printing technologies that were mandated by a 2018 law to keep sensitive technologies out of the hands of rival powers. Before drafting the rules, Commerce sought industry comment last year on a raft of high-tech sectors that it could cover under the law, from artificial intelligence technology to robotics. That fueled concerns among U.S. businesses the department would craft broad, tough regulations that would stymy a host of exports to key customers.”

TRUMP WATCH:

The White House. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

— CNBC looks ahead to a Trump second term: “A second term would see the administration go after the globe’s multilateral trade institutions, multiple Wall Street policy analysts said. It would also allow Trump to further pressure Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and eventually replace him when his term expires in 2022 with a more amenable monetary policy head, according to analysts,” CNBC’s Thomas Franck reports.

POCKET CHANGE

A WeWork logo. (Kate Munsch/Reuters)

— Goldman backs WeWork: “WeWork has obtained $1.75 billion in new financing in a fundraising push led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., under terms that free up a mountain of cash for the struggling office-sharing company,” Bloomberg News’s Sridhar Natarajan and Gillian Tan report.

“The new line of credit is the first hurdle cleared by SoftBank in its pledge to put together $5 billion in debt financing for WeWork as part of a bailout package. The move should free up roughly $800 million in cash that WeWork had set aside to satisfy covenants on its previous credit line, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.”

— Big banks settle with Fannie and Freddie: “Thirteen prominent banks and financial services companies agreed to pay $337 million to resolve claims by investors that they conspired to rig prices of bonds issued by mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for a decade,” Reuters’s Jonathan Stempel reports.

“The preliminary settlements, filed late Monday night in federal court in Manhattan, require a judge’s approval and would conclude private nationwide antitrust litigation brought against 16 defendants, with settlements totaling $386.5 million.”

— Bed Bath & Beyond CEO ousts senior execs: “Bed Bath & Beyond’s new CEO just ousted six senior executives — in the midst of the holiday shopping season — as he tries to turn the embattled retailer around,” CNBC’s Lauren Thomas reports.

“The ousters … mark CEO Mark Tritton’s first major maneuver since joining Bed Bath & Beyond on Nov. 4 from Target. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged more than 11% after Tritton’s clean sweep was announced.”

MONEY ON THE HILL

The U.S. Capitol. (Saul Loeb/Getty Images)

— House passes $1.4 trillion spending deal: “The House approved a massive $1.4 trillion spending package that would stave off a looming government shutdown and fund the federal government through next September, acting in a burst of bipartisanship just a day before Democrats plan to impeach [Trump],” my colleagues Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis report.

“The legislation would also remove three controversial taxes from the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law that was a top legislative achievement of President Barack Obama.”

How the votes went: “The package passed in two pieces, one focused on GOP national security priorities including the Pentagon, the other on domestic agencies dear to Democrats such as the Department of Health and Human Services. The vote on the national security package was 280-138. The vote on the domestic agencies was 297-120.”

— Bloomberg won’t disclose finances until after Iowa: “Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg won’t have to file a mandatory financial disclosure until after Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential contest, under an extension granted by the Federal Election Commission this week,” the Associated Press’s Brian Slodysko reports.

“Presidential candidates are required to reveal their investments, businesses and streams of income. Only Bloomberg, fellow billionaire Tom Steyer and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick have yet to do so. Each of those candidates was late entering the Democratic presidential primary.”

THE REGULATORS

The Federal Reserve. (Reuters/Chris Wattie)

— Regulators see problems with living wills of six banks. Reuters's Pete Schroeder: "Two U.S. banking regulators signed off on Tuesday on “living wills” submitted by eight large U.S. banks, although the regulators said six of those plans had shortcomings that must be addressed.

"The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said all the plans show how the banks could be safely dissolved in a crisis. But most of the banks struggled to produce key data, like how much capital and liquidity are held by subsidiaries, under stressed conditions. The issue did not rise to the level that the banks — Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, State Street and Wells Fargo — had their plans rejected, but they must tell the agencies how they will fix the issue by the end of March."

CHART TOPPER

— U.S.-China trade deal won't make much of a dent in tariff rates. ""Average US tariffs on imports from China will remain elevated at 19.3 percent, even after the deal is implemented, which is currently expected for February 2020," writes Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "These tariffs are more than six times higher than before the trade war began in 2018."

DAYBOOK

Today:

General Mills and Toro Co. are among the notable companies reporting their earnings.

Thursday:

Rite Aid, Conagra Brands and Accenture PLC are among the notable companies reporting their earnings.

The American Enterprise Institute holds an event about the USMCA with Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

Friday:

Nike, Carnival Corp. and Carmax are among the notable companies reporting their earnings.

