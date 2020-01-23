THE TICKER

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon works the crowd in Davos. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

From a mile high in the Swiss Alps, the world’s top financiers see a U.S. bull market in stocks running all the way to the horizon. “It’s hard not to be happy with the economy,” Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman told CNBC, summing up the prevailing view among the titans of finance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

But the facts present a darker outlook for those at the bottom of the wealth heap back home. The forum’s own social mobility index ranks the United States 27th in the world, behind Estonia, Lithuania, and Singapore. The bottom half of Americans own just 1.6 percent of the nation’s wealth, up from 1.1 percent when President Trump took office but down from 2.1 percent in 2006 — and that group is largely untouched by stock market gains. And while wages have started rising faster for lower-income earners, they have a wide chasm to close with those at the top:

The divergent prospects for the narrowest slice of winners in the U.S. economy and the rest of the population were on stark display in Davos this week. And they point to a challenge for President Trump as he swaps out his 2016 campaign promise to restore the fortunes of what he called "the forgotten man" for a message that claims victory and defends the status quo.

Addressing the global elite at the Swiss conclave, Trump called the U.S. economy the “greatest economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country,” one that is “no longer simply concentrating wealth in the hands of a few.”

The data support neither claim. (Growth topped 4 percent for four straight years during the 1990s, for example, while under Trump, the economy has yet to record a full year of growth above 3 percent.) More significantly, though, Trump's position ignores the structural problems exacerbating the spread between the haves and have-nots, which are primed to throttle future growth. “Inequality generally has deteriorated everywhere, but it is still the case that the U.S. is by far the most unequal country in the world in terms of income distribution and wealth distribution,” Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Torsten Slok said in a podcast interview from Davos.

Wealth has indeed piled up in the United States since the financial crisis as stock and home prices have risen. But as Slok explains, contrary to Trump’s claim, it “has been concentrated in fewer hands.”

“It’s correct that stock prices have gone up and home prices have gone up,” he said. “That has benefited those who own stocks and those who own homes. But unfortunately it’s fewer and fewer people who own stocks and fewer and fewer people who own homes. So that means inequality has actually been increasing even though we have seen this increase in stock prices and home prices.”

And because wealthier people have less of a tendency to spend extra money they pull in, as they get richer, the consumption that supports most economic activity remains stagnant. “It means that growth is probably going to be on the weaker side," Slok says.

Bridgewaters's Ray Dalio. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

That risk is front and center for economists, according to Saadia Zahidi, the WEF’s managing director. “We did a chief economist outlook a couple weeks ago, and one of the biggest threats to global growth over the coming year is likely to be the economically-motivated social protest that we’re seeing,” she told Bloomberg TV. And Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell has called inequality the greatest threat to the U.S. economy over the next decade.

But financiers aren’t registering the same alarm. They are advising investors to boost their exposure to the market. “Cash is trash,” Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, told CNBC. “Get out of cash.” Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones agreed: “The train has got a long, long way to go if you think about it,” he told the network.

And JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, while declining to discuss 2020 candidates by name, issued a warning about the dangers of socialism that appeared aimed at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has been rising in the Democratic primary polls for president. Socialist governments, he said, produce "an eroding society... They do need to fix inner-city schools, infrastructure, health care. We can fix all of those in a capitalist society.”

The comment drew a response from Sanders:

That's funny. Jamie Dimon seemed fine with corporate socialism when his bank got a $416 billion bailout from American taxpayers. https://t.co/KYhvG2kVvt — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 22, 2020

And Andrew Ross Sorkin, who helped conduct the CNBC interview with Dimon, weighed in to fact-check Sanders:

Fact check: This is misleading, if not inaccurate. 1) JPM took a $25B loan from Treasury because the govt insisted; it didn’t want it paid it back. The Senator then conflates $391B of loans from Federal Reserve as taxpayer money, which it traditionally would not be considered. https://t.co/DeG5Ldf8oh — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) January 23, 2020

MARKET MOVERS

A policeman uses a digital thermometer to take a driver's temperature at a checkpoint at a highway toll gate in Wuhan. (Chinatopix via AP)

— Wuhan quarantine expands as coronavirus spreads. The Post's Anna Fifield: "The central Chinese city of Wuhan pulsated with fear and anger Thursday, as 11 million people awoke to news that they were being confined to a metropolis-sized quarantine zone designed to contain a widening coronavirus outbreak. The quarantine is also spreading, with nearby Huanggang and Ezhou announcing they were shutting down travel networks, effectively confining some 20 million people to their municipalities...

"But experts warned that it would not be enough to stop the spread of the pneumonia-like virus, which has now killed 17 people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province. The number of people infected in China stood at 617 on Thursday afternoon."

Markets shudder. WSJ's Steven Russolillo and Avantika Chilkoti: "Investors fear that if the sickness grows into a pandemic like the SARS outbreak in 2002, it could slow global economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 152.06 points, or 0.5%, to 29196.04, its first decline in six sessions. The S&P 500 fell 8.83 points, or 0.3%, to 3320.79. The Nasdaq Composite lost 18.14 points, or 0.2%, to 9370.81."

There's more turbulence ahead, also via the WSJ: "Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%, while the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.8%, its biggest drop since May, on the final day of trading before the market closes for the Lunar New Year holiday period."

— Home sales are looking up. WSJ's Will Parker and Sarah Chaney: "Home sales hit their high mark for the year in December, a sign that favorable mortgage rates and low unemployment are starting to lure more house hunters back into the market. Sales of previously owned homes increased 3.6% in December compared with November to reach a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

"Compared with a year earlier, December sales of existing homes were up 10.8%, though December 2018 was a particularly weak month for sales and economic uncertainty around the federal government shutdown caused some buyers to delay purchases, NAR found."

TRUMP TRACKER

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Davos. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

— Mnuchin tells Greta Thunberg to study economics. CNBC's Sam Meredith: "Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sharply criticized the financial credentials of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, saying the 17-year-old should study economics at college before lecturing the U.S. on fossil fuel investments. Speaking at a press briefing at the [World Economic Forum], Mnuchin was asked whether the world’s largest economy needed to completely and immediately divest from fossil fuels.

“'Is she the chief economist or who is she? I’m confused,' Mnuchin said, before adding this was 'a joke. That was funny.' 'After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us,' Mnuchin said. Thunberg, alongside 20 other young climate activists, has called on all of those attending the forum to stop the 'madness' of ongoing investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction and 'completely divest' from fossil fuels."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren is pressing banks on their climate change plans. Reuters reports the Massachusetts Democrat "is asking the biggest U.S. banks for details on their assessments of and preparations for risks related to global warming. 'To protect themselves and the economy from climate-driven catastrophes, large financial institutions must act quickly to address risks,' Warren, a frequent critic of big banks, said in letters sent on Tuesday to top executives at Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, State Street and Wells Fargo."

She asked "for more information about the risks caused by the climate crisis on the financial industry and your institution’s practices, including what steps, if any, your institution is taking to adapt to mitigate these risks," and requested detailed responses by Feb. 7.

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg News)

— Europe is bracing for Trump’s attacks: “European politicians said they are prepared to defend themselves and would retaliate against any American tariffs, after [Trump] set his sights on the continent as the next front in his global fight over trade,” the Wall Street Journal’s Stephen Fidler and Greg Ip report.

“With a first-phase China deal in his pocket, [Trump] said he wants to reach an agreement with the European Union before the U.S. presidential election, and threatened to levy tariffs if talks failed. … France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, who was also making the rounds at Davos, quickly shot back. ‘If we were to be hit by American tariffs, we would have no choice but to retaliate,’ he told The Wall Street Journal.”

More from Le Maire: He said “the EU had already shown itself prepared to retaliate when the U.S. imposed tariffs on European steel. ‘A trade war between U.S. and Europe would be a full political and economic failure,’ he said.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross weighs in, via The Post's Heather Long:

Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross says the 232 auto tariffs ARE still a live option.



"We have not abandoned the tariffs. We are not abandoning the tariffs. They are still available and we hope they don’t need to be used."



He says 232 not expired b/c Trump decided 2 continue negotiating — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) January 23, 2020

— Canadian prosecutors say fraud is key to Huawei case: “Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a Vancouver courtroom ... where Canadian prosecutors defended a U.S. extradition request, saying Meng’s alleged bank fraud is the heart of the case that has strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing,” Tessa Vikander of Reuters reports.

“Canadian prosecutors have told the British Columbia Supreme Court that Meng was arrested on charges of bank fraud, which is a crime in both countries, and not because of U.S. allegations she violated U.S. sanctions against Iran.”

IMPEACHMENT MINUTE: A speed read on the latest from the congressional impeachment process.

"Democrats scale back language as Trump and GOP press ahead with attacks on Senate impeachment trial." By The Post's Seung Min Kim, Elise Viebeck and Colby Itkowitz

"Biden says he refuses to be part of impeachment witness deal." By The Post's Matt Viser

"Gordon Sondland plugs away in Brussels while playing a central role in Trump’s impeachment trial." By The Post's Michael Birnbaum, John Hudson, Josh Dawsey and Aaron C. Davis

POCKET CHANGE

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

— U.N. says MBS was involved in Bezos hack: “United Nations human rights investigators have now concluded with ‘medium to high confidence’ that an account belonging to [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent [an] infected video to [Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff] Bezos, triggering a gigantic extraction of data and fueling a concerted campaign against the billionaire, Amazon and The Post,” my colleague Marc Fisher reports.

“Human rights investigators Agnes Callamard and David Kaye said that a forensic probe of Bezos’s phone ‘suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr. Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia.’ In a statement, Callamard and Kaye called for the United States and other nations to investigate the alleged hacking of Bezos’s phone as part of a larger look at what they called ‘the continuous, multiyear, direct and personal involvement of the Crown Prince in efforts to target perceived opponents.’ ”

How it happened: Bezos and Mohammed had dinner in April 2018 and exchanged texts afterward. “Four weeks later, on May 1, the prince sent Bezos a WhatsApp message containing a video in Arabic promoting Saudi Arabia’s telecom market,” our colleague writes. “Allegedly inside the video file, according to a United Nations report, was a tiny, malicious piece of code that allowed the sender to extract massive amounts of information from the phone over the course of many months.”

Bezos and Mohammed had dinner in April 2018 and exchanged texts afterward. “Four weeks later, on May 1, the prince sent Bezos a WhatsApp message containing a video in Arabic promoting Saudi Arabia’s telecom market,” our colleague writes. “Allegedly inside the video file, according to a United Nations report, was a tiny, malicious piece of code that allowed the sender to extract massive amounts of information from the phone over the course of many months.” The connection to Jamal Khashoggi: “The United Nations experts decided to examine the hacking of Bezos’s phone as an extension of their investigation into the killing of Khashoggi, who wrote opinion columns for The Post and was killed in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.”

“The United Nations experts decided to examine the hacking of Bezos’s phone as an extension of their investigation into the killing of Khashoggi, who wrote opinion columns for The Post and was killed in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.” The Kingdom dismissed the report: “Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, called the U.N. report ‘absurd.’ At a meeting of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, the minister said, ‘The idea that the crown prince would hack Jeff Bezos’s phone is absolutely silly.’ ”

New Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is acknowledged by President Trump during a U.S.-China trade signing ceremony earlier this month. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

— New Boeing CEO says company has hurt itself: Boeing chief executive David Calhoun, speaking on a conference call with reporters for his first public comments as CEO, “said Boeing has been ‘our own worst enemy’ in the months since the Federal Aviation Administration has worked to certify safety improvements to the plane. The company publicly set deadlines it didn’t keep and pressured the FAA to speed up its certification, damaging its relationships with regulators, customers and the flying public,” my colleague Douglas MacMillan reports.

“The CEO went further than his predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, in saying the company and regulators made a ‘fatal assumption’ in how pilots would respond to the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) in situations when it forcefully pushed the jets’ noses downward. He described the circumstances that led to these crashes as a ‘boundary condition,’ which wasn’t considered in the design of the jets. … Another priority for Calhoun will be repairing Boeing’s corporate culture following recent revelations that employees had mocked regulators, bragged about persuading an airline not to require training and described its airplane as ‘designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys.’”

The debacle has cost the company more than $25 billion: “ Boeing Co. bill for the 737 MAX grounding could balloon to more than $25 billion, analysts estimated on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. plane maker warned of further delay in returning its once best-selling jet to service, ” Reuters ’ s Ankit Ajmera reports.

— Complaint says FAA had lower bar for Southwest: “U.S. air-safety regulators likely acted improperly in the way they authorized Southwest Airlines Co. to begin flights between California and Hawaii last year, according to the main government agency that handles federal whistleblower complaints,” WSJ’s Andy Pasztor and Alison Sider report.

“The preliminary conclusion by the Office of Special Counsel pertains to a Federal Aviation Administration employee’s allegations that agency managers gave the carrier preferential treatment by rushing the approval process and cutting corners in other ways. The counsel’s staff ‘found a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing’ by FAA employees, according to one document, among several documents and emails between staff and the whistleblower reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The inquiry hasn’t been made public.”

— TikTok looks for new CEO: “Chinese Internet giant ByteDance Inc. is seeking a new chief executive officer for its TikTok business, a hugely popular video app that American politicians have targeted as a potential security threat,” Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and Sarah Fryer report.

“The company has interviewed candidates in recent months for the CEO role, which would be based in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the search is private.”

MONEY ON THE HILL

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. (Reuters)

— Tech giants are spending big money on lobbying: “Ten years ago, Google executives rarely spoke to Congress. Amazon employed just two of its own registered lobbyists in Washington. And Facebook had only recently graduated to a real office after running its D.C. operation out of an employee’s living room,” my colleague Tony Romm reports.

“Since then, though, these technology companies have evolved into some of the most potent political forces in the nation’s capital, a Washington Post analysis of new federal records reveals, with just seven tech giants accounting for nearly half a billion dollars in lobbying over the past decade. The data — culled from the companies’ required filings to the government, including new reports made public late Tuesday — tells the story of a sector that increasingly has tapped its deep pockets to beat back regulatory threats and boost its bottom line.”

— Social security thrust into the 2020 race: “Statements by President Trump and top Democratic presidential candidates in recent days have thrust Social Security into the middle of the 2020 campaign, revealing tensions within both political parties over government spending and a program that pays monthly benefits to nearly 70 million people,” my colleagues Jeff Stein and Matt Viser report.

“Trump appeared to express a new openness to revamping entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare in an interview aired Wednesday morning, potentially opening the door to overhauling two of the country’s largest government programs if he is elected to a second term. … Those comments come amid a heated debate in the Democratic presidential primary over former vice president Joe Biden’s record on Social Security, just days before the Iowa caucuses.”

