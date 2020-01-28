THE TICKER

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Investors are looking beyond the impeachment drama transfixing Washington to another geopolitical disruption, as the ongoing spread of coronavirus originating in China prompted the steepest stock sell-off since October.

The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 both shed 1.6 percent, and Nasdaq lost 1.9 percent. The day’s losses were significant enough to erase the Dow’s gains this year. Investors sought the safety of government bonds, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond dropped to 1.605 percent, a low it hasn’t seen since October.

The stock sell-off was especially acute among hotel, airline and cruise names as investors braced for tourism to take a hit. Per the Wall Street Journal’s Karen Langley, “Wynn Resorts lost 6.7%, due to its large presence in gambling hot spot Macau. Las Vegas Sands was down 5.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises fell 6%. Airlines were also big losers. United Airlines Holdings dropped 5%, and American Airlines fell 5.5%. Delta Air Lines lost 3.4%.”

Investment managers said while stocks could continue to slide if the virus spreads and grows more virulent, the market also has been primed for a pullback: A rally that began when U.S.-China trade tensions eased in the fall has strained valuations.

“The market was already a little extended and expensive. Any kind of bump in the road is going to be felt when you’re traveling 1,000 miles an hour,” Scot Lance, managing director at California-based Titus Wealth Management, tells me. “We look at it as a healthy decline, and it could become a buying opportunity.”

Health officials have confirmed cases in 14 countries, including five in the United States, though China remains the epicenter:

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus Chinese health officials confirmed that the pneumonialike coronavirus came from wild animals sold at a market in Wuhan, the city of 11 million people and capital of the Hubei province in China. Lauren Tierney, Tim Meko and Joe Fox

The death toll in China now stands at 106 with more than 4,565 cases reported. "Hong Kong announced dramatic measures to stem the flow of mainland Chinese into the territory, closing two railways, ferries and cross-border tour buses," the Post's Gary Shih and Simon Denyer report this morning. "Flights to mainland China will be slashed by half and individual visas to Chinese no longer be issued, starting from Thursday."

One assessment of the spread of the disease, “assuming an optimistic 90 percent quarantine, still predicted more than 59,000 infections and 1,500 deaths — twice the toll of the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak,” my Post colleagues report. And estimates of the macroeconomic impact on China vary; the Economist Intelligence Unit projects it could shave 0.5 to 1 percent off 5.9 percent of forecast growth in China this year.

China’s rapid growth this century means the fortunes of its economy matter more than ever to global economic health. During the SARS epidemic, for example, the country accounted for 4 percent of the world’s economic activity — a stake it has since quadrupled, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas notes. “The market is right to worry about what this means to the Chinese economy, and by extension, to the rest of the world,” he tells me.

Some economists remain unperturbed about the risks to the U.S., where "fear of the disease is currently a bigger worry than the disease itself," according to a note from Ryan Sweet, director of real-time economics at Moody's Analytics. "The 2003 outbreak of [SARS] is perhaps the most relevant comparison, but coronavirus is reportedly not as deadly and containment methods today are more effective. We don’t anticipate making an adjustment to our baseline forecast for the U.S. economy."

There are plenty of bouncing balls for investors to track this week beyond the coronavirus.

Most notably, on top of impeachment, the Federal Reserve meets midweek, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to face reporters on the economy’s trajectory. Plus, a raft of major corporations are reporting their earnings. Both Powell and corporate chiefs joining earnings calls could offer guidance on how seriously they are taking the threat the disease poses. “This has taken center stage for investors, and it will remain there for several more days, at least,” Colas says.

MARKET MOVERS

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

— Fed eyes tweaks to its balance sheet. WSJ's Nick Timiraos: "With Federal Reserve officials likely to hold interest rates steady in coming months, the focus of their meeting this week shifts to fine-tuning their control of short-term rates. The Fed successfully flooded markets with cash late last year to avoid a spike in overnight lending rates. Now, officials have to decide when and how to wind down the program. The task could be more complicated if some market commentators are right that the moves have fueled a stock-market rally."

— Ultrafast trading costs billions: “High-frequency traders earn nearly $5 billion on global stock markets a year by taking advantage of slightly out-of-date prices, imposing a small but significant tax on investors, a new study says,” the Wall Street Journal’s Alexander Osipovich reports.

“The study — released … by the U.K.’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority — sheds light on a controversial practice called ‘latency arbitrage,’ in which ultrafast traders seek to react to fresh, market-moving information more quickly than others can.”

It’s worth noting this comes as lawmakers are taking notice: “The FCA’s study comes as politicians in both Europe and the U.S., including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have pushed for a financial-transaction tax, a policy aimed in part at curbing high-speed trading. The study could also fuel efforts by exchanges to restructure their markets to limit latency arbitrage — for instance, by introducing split-second delays before trades, known as speed bumps.”

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

President Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP)

— Trump expands steel tariffs: “ [Trump] has announced plans to broaden his tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, saying the existing tariffs had not proved as effective as he had hoped in reviving American production,” the New York Times’s Ana Swanson and Peter Eavis reports.

“In a proclamation on Friday night, the president accused foreign companies of trying to ‘circumvent’ the 25 percent tariff he placed on foreign steel and the 10 percent tariff he placed on foreign aluminum in 2018. Imports of steel and aluminum into the United States have declined since the tariffs went into place, he said, but imports of products made with those metals had ‘significantly increased.’ ”

What’s new: New tariffs “will cover products made of steel and aluminum — like nails, tacks, staples, cables, certain types of wire, and bumpers and other parts for cars and tractors — as of Feb. 8.”

New tariffs “will cover products made of steel and aluminum — like nails, tacks, staples, cables, certain types of wire, and bumpers and other parts for cars and tractors — as of Feb. 8.” There’s a feeling of relief: “Jeff Ferry, the chief economist at the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a trade group that counts companies making steel, cables and other products among its membership, called the measure ‘a wise move.’ ”

“Jeff Ferry, the chief economist at the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a trade group that counts companies making steel, cables and other products among its membership, called the measure ‘a wise move.’ ” And of I-told-you-so: “Economists have long argued that by raising the price of steel and aluminum, [Trump’s] tariffs would make it more expensive to produce things like nails or cars in the United States — and would encourage companies to import more of those items, rather than making them in the United States. Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, called this an example of ‘cascading protectionism’ that he said was ‘entirely predictable.’ ”

— Canada moves forward on USMCA: “Canada’s minority Liberal government kicked off the ratification process for a new continental trade pact on Monday and urged opposition lawmakers to formally approve the deal as quickly as possible,” Reuters’s Kelsey Johnson reports.

“Canada is the only country still to ratify the trilateral United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which updates the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who led Canada’s negotiating team, urged lawmakers to set partisanship aside. The Liberals do not control the House of Commons and must rely on opposition legislators to govern.

POCKET CHANGE

A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett, Wash. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

— Boeing gets more money to weather Max issues: “Boeing has secured commitments of more than $12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks, according to people familiar with the matter, as the industrial giant shores up its balance sheet amid the nearly yearlong grounding of the 737 Max,” CNBC’s Leslie Josephs reports.

“The manufacturer was trying to secure a loan of at least $10 billion, CNBC reported last week … Boeing is expected to detail its financing strategy when it reports earnings before the market opens on Wednesday.”

— California law divides Uber drivers: “Uber’s decision to allow drivers to set their own rates in three California markets is triggering fears of a race to the bottom in pricing,” my colleague Faiz Siddiqui reports.

“The test, taking place in Sacramento, Santa Barbara and Palm Springs, is one of Uber’s responses to AB5, the new California law requiring companies to make workers employees or establish clearly that they are independent contractors. That requires, among other qualifications, demonstrating the workers are free from the company’s control.”

— Village Inn files for bankruptcy: “The operator of the Village Inn and Bakers Square restaurant chains has filed for bankruptcy after years of losses as it faces ongoing pressure from new casual dining brands and larger competitors,” the WSJ’s Jonathan Randles reports.

“Restaurant operator American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. The bankruptcy filing comes after Blue Ribbon said it closed 33 underperforming restaurant locations and laid off about 1,100 employees.”

Fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant with makeshift memorials in front of LA Live across from Staples Center. (Keith Birmingham/Orange County Register/AP)

— Kobe, the investor: “When he retired after a championship-studded two-decade reign in the National Basketball Association, Kobe Bryant made one thing crystal clear: He was not done competing,” my colleague Taylor Telford reports. “Bryant’s second act revealed the basketball legend to be a savvy entrepreneur whose work ethic and wide-ranging interests propelled him to success as an investor, author, and film and podcast producer.”

“‘The Black Mamba,’ as Bryant was known, began plotting his post-basketball life years before his 2016 retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent his entire 20-year career. Among the highest-paid basketball players in NBA history, Bryant multiplied his millions through a lucrative slate of endorsements, including Nike, McDonald’s, Nintendo and Sprite. He set his sights on becoming an investor, approaching billionaire Chris Sacca for advice on how to become a mogul.”

Sacca was skeptical. But Bryant went all in: “In 2013, Bryant co-founded a venture capital firm geared toward investing in media and technology with entrepreneur Jeff Stibel, founder of Web.com. Bryant Stibel, which now has more than $2 billion in assets, got a jump-start when Coca-Cola took a majority stake in sport-drink maker Bodyarmor, turning Bryant’s $6 million investment into more than $200 million. Since then, Bryant Stibel has built itself on high-profile investments in companies such as Epic Games — maker of the wildly popular Fortnite — as well as hot-sauce maker Cholula, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and the personal-computer giant Dell.”

— Possible Dean Foods merger probed: “Federal antitrust regulators are probing a possible deal between a major U.S. dairy cooperative and Dean Foods Co., the bankrupt milk-processing giant, as the dairy industry realigns after decades of declining milk consumption,” the WSJ’s Jacob Bunge reports.

“Officials and people in the industry said the Justice Department is discussing with farmers and retailers the potential impact of such a deal on milk prices and competition in the dairy business, as Dean explores asset sales after filing for bankruptcy … Some farm groups have raised concerns that a tie-up between Dean and DFA might lead to an excessive concentration of milk buyers in parts of the country. As U.S. milk consumption has fallen about 40 percent over the last four decades, fluid-milk production has shifted to a smaller number of bigger plants.”

THE REGULATORS

The Federal Reserve building. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Volcker Rule rollback would ease bank investments in VC funds. Bloomberg News's Jesse Hamilton: "Wall Street banks would face much looser restrictions on investing in venture-capital funds under regulators’ latest rollback of the Volcker Rule, according to three people familiar with the matter.

"Making it easier for lenders to take stakes in venture funds is among changes that the Federal Reserve and other watchdogs are set to propose this week, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the plan. The Dodd-Frank Act rule has been a top target of regulators appointed by [Trump] and some of the agencies involved plan to vote on the fresh overhaul Jan. 30."

CHART TOPPER

The spread of the coronavirus is interrupting the world's largest annual migration, via economist Adam Tooze:

DAYBOOK

Today:

Apple, Starbucks, Pfizer, United Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Harley-Davidson, 3M, eBay Inc. are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton addresses the 47th Annual Securities Regulation Institute

The House Ways and Means Committee holds a hearing on paid family and medical leave proposals

The Hamilton Project holds an event on equitable ways to raise tax revenue

Wednesday:

Trump is expected to sign the USMCA

Boeing, Tesla, Facebook, Microsoft, McDonald's, General Electric and AT&T are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

The House Budget Committee holds a hearing on the CBO's economic outlook

The Ways and Means Committee holds a hearing on future infrastructure investments

Thursday:

Amazon, Verizon, Visa, Coca-Cola, U.S. Steel and Raytheon are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

The House Financial Services Task Force on Financial Technology holds a hearing on the rise of mobile payments

THE FUNNIES

From The Post's Tom Toles:

