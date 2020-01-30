THE TICKER

President Trump speaks during a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

A softening economy will allow the Democratic presidential nominee to recapture a handful of states across the Rust Belt that went Republican in 2016. Yet President Trump will still eek out reelection, in part by flipping Virginia. That’s the assessment of a state-level examination of economic and voting trends by the macroeconomic forecasters at Oxford Economics.

The projection applies economic trends to swing states to forecast who will assemble a winning margin in the electoral college. And it comes with a major asterisk that will cheer Democrats: Even a modest uptick in Democratic turnout should scramble the model and deliver the Democratic challenger “a large win.”

In that case, even if the current economic expansion continues apace, the Democrat nominee would secure a 347-to-191 victory in the electoral college — as opposed to the “razor-thin win” for Trump, by 274 to 264, the firm’s model projects if economic growth and Election Day turnout hold steady. A mild recession would also sweep a Democrat to victory.

Here is the Electoral College map Oxford projects delivering Trump a win:

But the bigger-picture takeaway from Oxford’s forecast is that Trump can’t rely on the relative strength of the economy to ensure his reelection. That marks a break from the historical link between the economy’s performance and the fate of an incumbent president. And this fall, Oxford’s own national model concluded three key economic indicators — unemployment, inflation and real disposable income growth — predicted Trump should cruise to reelection in November with 55 percent of the popular vote.

“What I found really striking in doing this exercise is that economic variables are important but only up to a certain point,” Oxford Economics chief U.S. economist Gregory Daco tells me.

The state-level model — which accurately predicted eight of the 10 presidential elections dating back to 1980 (missing the mark in 1992 and 2012) — assigns four times more weight to voter turnout than to economic factors. And Daco says Democrats could deny Trump a win if they simply replicate their turnout from 2004, 2008 or 2016.

Trump himself has taken note — and drawn encouragement — from the macroeconomic models produced by Oxford, Moody’s Analytics and others that depict him on a glide path to reelection. “He was delighted by those stories. He’s been very interested in them,” Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, told my colleague Jeff Stein last year.

But economists say the projections rely on a correlation between measures of economic strength and political preference that have been eroding for over a decade — and that deterioration has accelerated in the Trump era. “In any other prior period, with these headline growth and unemployment numbers, people wouldn’t be writing articles about the 2020: They’d assume it’s a foregone conclusion” that Trump would win reelection, says John Leer, senior director for Morning Consult Economic Intelligence.

A recent political science study found a positive correlation between consumer confidence and presidential approval that ran from John F. Kennedy’s administration through that of George W. Bush. That relationship “disappeared under Barack Obama and has been absent during Mr. Trump's three years in office,” The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip wrote last year. “His approval rating has remained both unusually stable, and low relative to consumer confidence.”

More from Ip:

One reason is that ‘partisan divides have put people into parallel universes when it comes to understanding and interpreting the economy,’ said Jonathan Rothwell, principal economist at Gallup. Republicans consistently rated economic conditions more poorly than did Democrats when Mr. Obama was president. Those attitudes flipped almost overnight with Mr. Trump's election. In August, 84% of Republicans were satisfied with the economy compared with just 36% of Democrats, the largest such spread since years five and six of George W. Bush's administration, according to polls conducted by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal… Polls suggest economics will again take a back seat next year. Just 11% of voters rank any economic problem as the biggest problem facing the country now, according to Gallup, the lowest level in at least 18 years, while 34% cite government or poor leadership.

A large crowd of protesters rallies at the Trump Hotel. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post)

The Republican wipeout in the 2018 midterms supports the finding. As we’ve noted, the GOP’s performance in that election marked the worst midterm defeat for the president’s party in at least a century, given the strength of the economy at the time, according to a study by Michael Cembalest, JPMorgan Asset Management’s chairman of market and investment strategy.

And a glance around the map reveals how poor a predictor economic strength can be of political outcomes. Some of the bluest states are clustered on the coasts, where growth is surging in major cities that are benefiting from the expansion of the service economy. Some of the reddest states, by contrast, in the Southeast and Plains states, are struggling to keep up, because the agriculture and manufacturing sectors haven’t done as well:

“Initially we wanted to find something that would say economic factors at the regional level matter more,” Daco says. “What we found was, at the regional level, they matter less.”

MARKET MOVERS

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

— Fed doesn't touch interest rates but eyes risks. The Post's Heather Long: "The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday, a widely expected move as the U.S. economy continues to grow at a slow and steady pace.But central bank officials are monitoring a number of risks, including ongoing trade tensions and the coronavirus outbreak in China that has many government executives, public health officials and business leaders on edge.

"'We expect moderate economic growth to continue,' Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell told reporters Wednesday. But 'uncertainties about the outlook remain, including those posed by the new coronavirus.' Powell said it was too early to tell what the impact of the coronavirus would be on China’s economy or any other part of the world."

He signaled a possible dovish shift. Bloomberg News: "Powell said he is intent on evading the downward spiral in inflation and inflation expectations that’s bedeviled other countries. 'We have seen this dynamic play out in other economies around the world, and we are determined to avoid it here in the U.S.,' he said.

"The strong words -- combined with a minor, yet telling tweak in the Fed’s post-meeting statement -- suggested that the central bank is moving toward a major change in how it interprets its price-stability mandate as it completes a review of its policy framework by mid-year."

A worker uses a thermometer to check the temperature of a customer as she enters a Starbucks in Beijing. (Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

— Corporate giants scramble to respond to coronavirus. The Post's David Lynch and Rachel Siegel: "With an official lockdown affecting more than 50 million people, consumer spending on restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues in China has plunged. Many factories have extended their customary closure beyond the end of the Lunar New Year celebration this week into at least the second week of February...

Starbucks temporarily closed more than half of its stores — or more than 2,000 locations — in China, its largest market outside the United States. Google said it closed its five offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and self-governing Taiwan... The White House has told airline executives that it is considering suspending all flights between the United States and China...

"McDonald’s, KFC and Apple have also announced closures, which will probably dent their financial results. Walt Disney said it would temporarily close its Disneyland and Disneytown parks in Shanghai. Ikea said it would close nearly half of its 30 Chinese locations."

Boeing is also raising concerns. "Boeing CFO Greg Smith noted in a call with analysts Wednesday the moderation in air traffic growth and said the 'impact of the coronavirus on near-term traffic growth is clearly a watch item this year,'" per CNBC.

An updated look at the global spread of the disease, which has now infected 7,700 people in China with 170 deaths there and 100 people beyond it:

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus Chinese health officials confirmed that the pneumonialike coronavirus came from wild animals sold at a market in Wuhan, the city of 11 million people and capital of the Hubei province in China. Lauren Tierney, Tim Meko and Joe Fox

Stocks are slumping on renewed virus fears. WSJ's Xie Yu and Caitlin Ostroff: "Stocks fell Thursday on fears that an increasingly severe outbreak of coronavirus originating in central China may damp prospects for global economic growth. Futures tied to the S&P 500 index fell 0.7%. Europe also saw a selloff, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gauge dropping 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2.6%, retreating for a second day after reopening following the Lunar New Year holidays, while benchmark equity indexes in both South Korea and Japan dropped 1.7% by the end of trading."

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

President Trump greets Republican lawmakers after signing the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday.

— Trump signs USMCA: “Trump signed a revamped trade agreement with Canada and Mexico into law, fulfilling his pledge to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement even as he contends with the Senate impeachment trial,” my colleague Jeff Stein reports.

“The revised treaty, called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), creates new environmental and labor standards for the countries, while also giving farmers greater access to Canadian markets and ensuring car companies have to use a higher share of North American parts in their production, among other changes. Mexico has ratified the deal, and Canada is expected to formally approve it soon.”

Signing ceremony snub: “Trump was able to win congressional passage of the deal because of substantive changes he made to get support from Democrats and labor unions. But no Democratic lawmakers were present at the signing ceremony. Two people familiar with talks said that U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer had told lawmakers he wanted to include Democrats at the event but that his efforts to do so were unsuccessful. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations.”

“Trump was able to win congressional passage of the deal because of substantive changes he made to get support from Democrats and labor unions. But no Democratic lawmakers were present at the signing ceremony. Two people familiar with talks said that U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer had told lawmakers he wanted to include Democrats at the event but that his efforts to do so were unsuccessful. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations.” A reminder of what's in the deal: “The new agreement makes mostly modest changes and will leave more than $1.2 trillion in North American trade flows largely unchanged. While the deal has been forecast to create 176,000 U.S. jobs over 15 years, it is not expected to bring factory jobs lost to Mexico back to the United States in the coming years,” Reuters's David Lawder, Daina Beth Solomon and Andrea Shalal report in their wrap-up.

— Q4 trade deficit widens: “The U.S. goods trade deficit rose sharply in December as imports rebounded and businesses became more cautious on accumulating inventory, prompting some economists to cut their fourth quarter economic growth estimates,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports.

“The Commerce Department said the goods trade gap, which had dropped for three straight months due to declining imports, surged 8.5 percent to $68.3 billion last month. The overall trade deficit is on track for its first annual fall since 2013, with economists saying the Trump administration's 'America First' agenda, underscored by an 18-month trade war with China, has restricted the flow of goods, particularly imports.”

IMPEACHMENT MINUTE:

POCKET CHANGE

The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last year. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

— Boeing posts historic losses: “Boeing reported its first annual loss in more than two decades, as the 737 Max ― a once-promising line of commercial jets whose flawed control systems played a role in two deadly crashes ― remains at the center of a historic safety crisis,” my colleague Aaron Gregg reports.

“Boeing closed out the fourth quarter with $17.9 billion in revenue, the company announced, a 37 percent decline from the fourth quarter of 2018. The company’s 2019 net losses of $636 million mark its first annual loss since 1997. The losses stem from the continued worldwide grounding of Boeing’s Max jets and a production halt this year in the wake of two fatal crashes.”

— GE finds its footing: “General Electric Co. reported strong cash flow from its industrial operations and gave an upbeat outlook, as the conglomerate reverses losses in its power business and continues to draw support from its jet-engine division,” the Wall Street Journal's Thomas Gryta reports.

“GE ... said it generated $3.9 billion in industrial free cash flow in 2019’s final quarter, helping the company exceed its targets for the full year. Cash flow is essentially the money left after a business pays its bills and makes investments. GE executives projected cash flow and profit would rise in 2020, as restructuring efforts and improved business conditions offset challenges from the grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 MAX jet. GE is part of a joint venture that makes the engines for the airplane; its financial projections assume the plane returns to service in mid-2020.”

— Wexner in talks to sell Victoria's Secret stake: “Leslie Wexner, the billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret, is in discussions to step aside as chief executive officer of his retail empire and is exploring strategic alternatives for the lingerie brand, according to people familiar with the matter,” the WSJ's Khadeeja Safdar and Corrie Driebusch report.

“The parent company, L Brands Inc., is in discussions with Sycamore Partners, a private-equity firm that has scooped up several troubled apparel brands, some of the people said. The discussions are ongoing and could result in a full or partial sale of Victoria’s Secret, some of the people said ... Last year the reclusive Ohio billionaire drew attention for his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who for nearly two decades managed [Wexner’s] wealth.”

A Lyft logo on a driver's car. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

— Lyft plans job cuts: Lyft said “that it was embarking on a corporate restructuring that would result in job cuts, as the ride-hailing company grapples with questions about whether it can make money,” the New York Times's Kate Conger and Mike Isaac report.

“The layoffs will affect around 90 people in Lyft’s marketing and enterprise sales departments, the company said. In marketing, Lyft is shifting from city-by-city marketing groups to regional teams, while its enterprise sales group is shuffling which markets are its top priorities. The company has 5,500 employees.”

— Buffet getting out of newspapers: “Berkshire Hathaway announced that it is selling its newspaper operations to publisher Lee Enterprises for $140 million. The deal allows Lee to take ownership of 31 newspapers it has managed since 2018 and expands its portfolio to 81, including the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska, Tulsa World in Oklahoma and Buffalo News, which Berkshire owned separately from the BH Media Group,” my colleague Taylor Telford reports of Warren Buffett's latest move.

“The sale comes at a time when industry consolidation is already rampant. In August, the merger of the nation’s two largest newspaper publishers, McLean, Va.-based Gannett and GateHouse Media, created a conglomerate with a combined total of almost 600 daily and weekly papers. Executives from both companies touted the deal as an opportunity to slash as much as $300 million in annual costs within two years, The Washington Post has reported, while 'continuing to invest in newsrooms.' ”

MONEY ON THE HILL

The U.S. Capitol. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

— Big union vote set for next week: "One of the most significant bills to strengthen workers’ abilities to organize in the past 80 years is headed to a vote next week in the House, where it will probably pass amid a newfound momentum for progressive legislation," my colleague Eli Rosenberg report.

"The Protecting the Right to Organize Act would amend some of the country’s decades-old labor laws to give workers more power during disputes at work, add penalties for companies that violate labor law, and grant potentially hundreds of thousands of workers collective-bargaining rights they don’t currently have. It would also weaken “right-to-work” laws in 27 states that allow employees to forgo participating in and paying dues to unions. Although the bill is unlikely to be taken up by the Senate, it comes amid a growing conversation about workers’ rights."

THE REGULATORS

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.). (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

— Waters slams OCC's Otting over anti-redlining law. Politico's Katy O'Donnell: "Rep. Maxine Waters and other House Democrats tore into Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting today over his proposed revamp of banks’ low-income lending requirements, accusing the regulator of ignoring both Congress and the Civil Rights movement.

"Otting last month joined the FDIC in releasing a plan to dramatically overhaul the way banks can comply with the 1977 Community Reinvestment Act, a landmark law to combat the practice of redlining where low-income and minority neighborhoods were shunned as too risky for loans.

"Waters accused him of dismissing Democrats' concerns over a plan that could reshape lending decisions worth hundreds of billions of dollars. 'Basically, you’ve decided that you know best about everything that has to do with CRA reform — you do not wish to work with us,' Waters (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, said during a contentious hearing."

OPINIONS

— Banks won't solve the climate crisis. WSJ's Greg Ip: "Attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week repeatedly heard that the path to a carbon-free future runs through the financial system... And indeed, environmentally conscientious bankers and investors are rushing to get on the right side of history by shunning coal, Canadian oil sands and arctic drilling.

"But for all its attractive symbolism, divestment isn’t going to shrink the fossil-fuel industry. Capital and oil are the world’s two most fungible commodities. Choke off one source of money—say, bank loans—and another will fill the void."

DAYBOOK

Today:

Amazon, Verizon, Visa, Coca-Cola, U.S. Steel and Raytheon are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

The House Financial Services Task Force on Financial Technology holds a hearing on the rise of mobile payments

THE FUNNIES

