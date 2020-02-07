THE TICKER

Judy Shelton, a nominee for the Federal Reserve Board. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Senate Republicans just proved they will defend President Trump against an existential threat to his power. Next week will test whether they stand with him as he attempts to exert that power on a key economic personnel decision.

The president has gone an ignominious zero-for-four on winning Senate confirmation of his most recent picks for the Federal Reserve Board. His latest controversial pick, Judy Shelton, will face a trial by fire Thursday when she takes questions from Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee.

“Her hearing performance could make or break her confirmation,” my colleagues Heather Long and Erica Werner write in a preview that turned up some skeptical GOPers on the panel.

Shelton — whose nomination the White House paired with Christopher Waller, an economist for the St. Louis Fed considered a lock for confirmation — has a history of expressing policy views outside the mainstream. While she has met with some with senators, the pressure will be on to sand off the rough edges when she appears before the committee.

Shelton has advocated a return to something like the gold standard, for example. And she has questioned the need for the Fed to maintain its independence from the White House, a particularly fraught matter given the pressure Trump has sought to impose on the central bank. She has also flip-flopped on interest rate policy, decrying rates as too low during the aftermath of the financial crisis in the Obama era, then calling them too high recently, tracking with Trump’s own movable standard.

Those issues have gathered the most public attention, yet Heather and Erica report Shelton has alarmed banking interests with her call “to end federal deposit insurance that currently ensures Americans’ deposits of up to $250,000 at banks. And her recent questioning of the Fed’s overnight borrowing market, referred to as repo operations, which is a critical way the Fed keeps cash flowing through the financial system.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala). (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The Republicans’ razor-thin 13-12 majority on the banking panel, and likely unified Democratic opposition to Shelton’s nomination, gives her no margin for losing GOP votes and winning committee approval. And Shelton has work to do putting Republican misgivings to rest. “There are a lot of questions about her," Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), a senior member of the panel, tells Heather and Erica. “I have a few, but I’m not the only one.”

As they note, Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.), another top committee Republican, has voiced consternation about the prospect of moving back to the gold standard.

Democrats on the committee may not be winnable votes for Shelton, but she will need to mind tough questions they aim to put to her. Presidential candidate and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), for example, recently wrote Shelton a letter, combing through her commentary and asking about her “history of statements and actions that call into question your economic expertise and judgment.”

On Shelton’s evolving stance on interest rates, Warren wrote, “This drastic switch in your opinion to reflect President Trump's preferences suggests that your judgments are informed by political opportunism rather than sound economic analysis that a Fed Governor is expected to undertake when making decisions that will affect millions of Americans.”

Shelton will need to prepare some answers on short notice: Fed chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the panel a day before she appears, and she will likely face questions on the substance of those exchanges.

One tricky question sure to surface in both sessions will focus on how the central bank has been managing a cash crunch in the repo market. Four top Democrats on the panel — including Warren and ranking Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) — wrote Powell this week asking if banks are trying to exploit the disruptions in the overnight borrowing market to ease post-crisis regulations. Shelton has raised concerns about the deficit impact of the central bank’s moves to stabilize the market by expanding its balance sheet.

The fact that Shelton’s hearing was scheduled at all indicates “she’s made some progress on Capitol Hill,” Capital Alpha’s Charles Gabriel wrote in a recent note.

Whether it will be enough to secure her confirmation will turn on her performance next week.

Workers stock items at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

— Economists expect strong jobs report. Bloomberg News's Jeff Kearns and Max Reyes: "Economists are looking for U.S. payroll gains to start the year with a sturdier reading than the prior month, another sign that the labor market is holding up even if hiring trends aren’t as strong. Labor Department data due at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Washington will show 165,000 jobs were added in January as private hiring rise to 155,000, according to Bloomberg’s survey of economists. The jobless rate is seen holding at a half-century low of 3.5%, while annual wage growth improved to 3% from a 17-month low of 2.9%."

From Morning Consult's John Leer:

Ahead of the #JobsReport, Americans increasingly believe they're doing better off financially than they they were 12 months ago and they'll be doing even better a year from now. @MorningConsult pic.twitter.com/PjENOEJmkr — John Leer (@JohnCLeer) February 6, 2020

Mnuchin expects GDP hit from Boeing mess. WSJ's Kate Davidson: "Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that U.S. officials have reduced their expectations for economic growth in 2020 because of disruptions caused by the grounding of Boeing Co. ’s 737 MAX.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Mr. Mnuchin said gross domestic product growth may be lower than 3% this year. 'Boeing has had a big impact on our exports, being our largest exporter,' Mr. Mnuchin said. 'I think that could be 50 basis points if not more.'"

The canceled flight between Bangkok and Shanghai is displayed on a monitor at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. (Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE)

— China grows more isolated: “One by one, air carriers have cut service after demand fell sharply and governments took more drastic measures that they say aim to curb the spread of the disease ...," CNBC's Leslie Josephs reports of the more than 50,000 canceled flights in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

“Airlines in dozens of countries — from New Zealand to Finland to the United Arab Emirates — have scaled back service or in the case of U.S. airlines canceled flights altogether to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong as the coronavirus spreads. This will drive down airlines’ 2020 revenue and deprive other segments of the travel industry, including hotels and retailers, of high-spending tourists.”

Warnings grow for investors. Bloomberg News's Cecile Gutscher and Anchalee Worrachate: "Right on cue, investors and strategists are lining up to heap doubt on a frenetic rally sweeping up assets from Singapore to New York. As a gauge of global stocks moves toward a record, alarm bells are ringing over the speed and scale of a rally built on hopes that the economic damage from the coronavirus will be contained.

"A steady stream of earnings beats and signs of an uptick in growth are on the side of markets seizing on any bit of good news. Yet behind every upbeat corporate result there’s another with a sober warning that the deadly outbreak will roil economic output and business activity."

From Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal:

New all-time high for $AAPL, a company that is massively exposed to China on both the supply chain and sales side. pic.twitter.com/Ia7W0LbLGA — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) February 6, 2020

Attorney General William P. Barr. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

— Barr pitches move to Huawei: “U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the United States and its allies should consider the highly unusual step of taking a 'controlling stake' in Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson to counter China-based Huawei’s dominance in next-generation 5G wireless technology,” Mark Hosenball and David Brunnstrom report.

“In a remarkable statement underscoring how far the United States may be willing to go to counter Huawei Technologies Co, Barr disclosed in a speech at a conference on Chinese economic espionage that there had been proposals to meet the concerns 'by the United States aligning itself with Nokia and/or Ericsson.' ”

— Trade panel opens probe into Google speakers: “The U.S. International Trade Commission said ... it was launching a patent investigation into certain audio players and controllers sold by Alphabet Inc.’s Google based on a complaint by rival smart speaker maker Sonos Inc,” David Lawder and Paresh Dave report.

“The ITC has in some cases issued orders banning products from U.S. entry on the grounds they infringe U.S. patents. The threat of such bans, known as exclusion orders, can be leverage in settlement discussions.”

Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

— Treasury cooperates with Senate GOP probe of Hunter Biden. Yahoo News's Luppe Luppen: "The Treasury Department has complied with Republican senators’ requests for highly sensitive and closely held financial records about Hunter Biden and his associates and has turned over '"evidence" of questionable origin' to them, according to a leading Democrat on one of the committees conducting the investigation....

"[Sens. Charles] Grassley [R-Iowa] and [Ron] Johnson [R-Wisc.] have sought to obtain some of the most sensitive and closely held documents in all of federal law enforcement — highly confidential suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed by financial institutions with FinCEN, an agency of the Treasury that helps to police money laundering.

"The senators’ requests to the Treasury have borne fruit, according to the ranking Democratic senator on the Finance Committee, Ron Wyden of Oregon, who contrasted the cooperation given to the Republican senators with the pervasive White House-directed stonewall that House Democrats encountered when they subpoenaed documents and witnesses in the impeachment inquiry."

Jeff Bezos.. (AP Photo/John Locher)

— Bezos steps up Navarro feud with Instagram post. The Post's Jeff Stein and Abhai Bhattarai: "Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos rebuked a White House adviser on Thursday with an Instagram post that included a 'Seinfeld; meme, the latest twist in an increasingly personal clash between the e-commerce giant and a key Trump administration official.

"Bezos’s social media post appeared to be a direct attack at White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro. In an article The Washington Post published Tuesday, Navarro alleged that the Amazon founder had backed out of a promise to meet in person, saying he was instead offered a meeting with other senior executives... (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)...

"In his Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, Bezos appeared to accuse Navarro of ambushing him at the Alfalfa Club dinner on Jan. 25 and also calling his colleagues at Amazon 'minions.' He also asked his social media followers how he should have handled being confronted. And in a sign that tensions between the two are escalating quickly, Navarro responded to the Instagram post almost immediately, calling Bezos’s message a 'wonderfully banal passive aggressive post.'” Here's the post:

Mike Bloomberg. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

— Bloomberg courts the wealthy, without the fundraising ask. NYT's Alex Burns and Nick Corasaniti: In the middle of January, most Democratic presidential candidates were scrambling to raise money to keep their campaigns afloat. But at an airy gallery in downtown San Francisco, Michael R. Bloomberg gathered a group of several dozen local political donors to make a different kind of appeal.

"Mr. Bloomberg told the group that he did not want their money and would not accept it if they offered it. What he wanted, he said, was their personal support... Mr. Bloomberg has made versions of that pitch at several events in recent weeks, in major cities including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York. It has unnerved — and sometimes intrigued — supporters of other Democratic candidates, who fear that Mr. Bloomberg’s charm offensive could discourage giving to other candidates who lack multibillion-dollar personal fortunes with which to fund their efforts."

Meanwhile, The Intercept's Akela Lacy reports, the Bloomberg campaign "plagiarized portions of its plans for maternal health, LGBTQ equality, the economy, tax policy, infrastructure, and mental health from research publications, media outlets, and a number of nonprofit, educational, and policy groups...

"The Intercept found that exact passages from at least eight Bloomberg plans or accompanying fact sheets were direct copies of material from media outlets including CNN, Time, and CBS, a research center at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, the American Medical Association, Everytown for Gun Safety, Building America’s Future Educational Fund, and other organizations... The Bloomberg campaign did not deny the plagiarism. In a statement, the campaign said, 'Much of what you flagged were fact sheets that went out via MailChimp” — an online newsletter service — “which doesn’t support footnote formatting.'"

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam. (Fabrice Coffrini/ AFP via Getty Images)

— Credit Suisse CEO ousted amid spying scandal. WSJ's Margot Patrick and Ben Dummett: "Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has left the Swiss bank, succumbing to months of pressure over a spying scandal that has engulfed the Swiss lender in recent months. Hired in 2015 as an outsider to shake up the bank, he will now be replaced by veteran Swiss banker Thomas Gottstein, a decision that indicates the sprawling manager of rich people’s wealth is returning to its less flashy roots...

"The spying scandal began in September when former international wealth management head Iqbal Khan spotted and confronted an investigator following him in Zurich, sparking international headlines and a police investigation. The Credit Suisse board hired an outside law firm to review Mr. Khan’s surveillance, and on Oct. 1 said it had been ordered by its chief operating officer, who resigned. The law firm said it found no evidence Mr. Thiam knew about the surveillance."

Steve Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

— More problems arise for 737 Max's return: “Flight testers discovered another flaw in the software of Boeing Co’s grounded 737 MAX, the plane that suffered two fatal crashes, though the company and the top U.S. aviation regulator said ... the issue most likely could be fixed without extending the target date for the plane’s return to service,” Reuters's Alistair Smout and David Shepardson report.

“U.S. Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson mentioned the new flaw at an airline industry event in London, but said he did not think it 'will be a significant delay' in the aircraft’s return.”

— It's 2020 and women lead just 6 percent of top companies: “Why, when women earn the majority of college degrees and make up roughly half the workforce, do so few occupy the chief executive job? Women today lead 167 of the country’s top 3,000 companies. That’s more than double the share a decade ago, but still under 6%," the Wall Street Journal's Vanessa Fuhrmans reports.

“For many, the barrier isn’t only a glass ceiling at the very top, but also an invisible wall that sidelines them from the kinds of roles that have been traditional stepping stones to the CEO position. A Wall Street Journal study of executives at the top companies, the biggest publicly traded firms by market value, shows that men on the way up overwhelmingly get the management jobs in which a company’s profits and losses hang in the balance. So-called line roles with profit-and-loss, or P&L, responsibilities, such as heading a division, unit or brand, are what set executives on the CEO track.”

— Musk plans IPO for Starlink: “Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to list its space internet venture, Starlink, but not for several years, a company official told Reuters on Thursday,” Joey Roulette and Ayanti Bera report.

“The plan comes as Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. prepares to build its own internet network of over 3,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit through its Project Kuiper. SpaceX has been launching Starlink satellites in batches of 60 since May and currently has 240 orbiting Earth. The company aims to make the broadband internet service operational by the end of 2020.”

— Elliot builds stake in SoftBank: “Elliott Management Corp. has quietly built up a more than $2.5 billion stake in Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. 9984 3.28 percent and is pushing the sprawling technology giant to make changes that would boost its share price, according to people familiar with the matter,” the WSJ's Jenny Strasburg and Bradley Hope report.

“Founded by billionaire Paul Singer, New York-based Elliott is known as a formidable activist investor, often seeking to influence company management. SoftBank is one of Elliott’s largest bets, according to people familiar with the matter. At current prices, the investment would be equivalent to around 3% of SoftBank’s market value.”

Rep. Bobby Scott, (D-Va.). (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Bloomberg)

— House passes pro-labor bill. Politico's Ian Kullgren: "The House on Thursday passed an ambitious bill, 224-194, to expand union power, signaling to Midwestern presidential battleground states an emphatic re-commitment by Democrats to organized labor. The bill was endorsed by most of the top Democratic presidential candidates. Although its co-sponsors also include three House Republicans, the bill is unlikely to clear the Republican-controlled Senate...

"Supporters of the bill say it would put workers on more equal footing with employers, raising wages and improving working conditions nationwide... But businesses and many Republicans regard the bill as a declaration of war. In the weeks leading up to the vote, business groups sought to peel off vulnerable Democrats and to stop additional Republicans from signing on."

Today:

The Labor Department releases the January jobs numbers

Honda Motor and AbbVie are among the notable companies reporting their earnings.

From the New Yorker:

