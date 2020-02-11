THE TICKER

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Wall Street investors spent the fall sweating Elizabeth Warren’s rise in the Democratic primary field. Now, just 10 days after the actual voting started, they are eager to write an obit for the candidacy of the industry scourge if she finishes outside the top tier in New Hampshire.

The latest tracking polls out of the Granite State show Warren, the senator from Massachusetts once expected to finish strongly in her neighboring state, in danger of falling to fourth or fifth place — a possibly crippling blow to her bid after her third-place finish in the Iowa caucuses. A bad night for Warren would come as good news to market participants, who view the combination of her potential to unite the party, detailed regulatory plans, and proven record of efficacy in government as a threat to stocks.

In the eyes of investors assessing the political risks from the Democratic field, those qualities all distinguish Warren from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the candidate who has captured liberal momentum.

Warren and Sanders largely align on economic policy, with both backing a wealth tax, tougher anti-trust enforcement, repealing President Trump’s corporate tax cut and breaking up the big banks.

But Sarah Bianchi, an analyst at research firm Evercore ISI, notes that securing policy changes through executive action, for example, “really take[s] a lot of sustained attention and leadership... You need sustained leadership to get the hard ones across the finish line. As she demonstrated in her time working for the Obama administration, Warren would really drive those issues through the government in a way that I think would be meaningfully different from Sanders's approach."

“There is more interest among investors about Sanders questions now, but not with the fervor of the interest that surrounded Warren," Bianchi said.

Ian Katz, of Capital Alpha Partners, agrees that “there will be a lot of investors who will be relieved if she’s not the candidate… There’s more concern about Warren if she gets the nomination, because she’s seen, at least by some people, as having a better chance against Trump” than Sanders. The Vermont senator has been leading in New Hampshire polling and led in the final vote count of caucus-goers in Iowa, where former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a tiny lead in state delegate equivalents.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

But Katz said it would be a mistake for financiers and investors to write off Sanders as the lesser of two dangers. “Warren has said she believes in the system of capitalism. Sanders said in the last campaign that the business model of Wall Street is fraud,” he notes. “They should be concerned about Sanders, even if they're not."

One factor that could be easing Wall Street anxiety about the Democratic field: The perception that President Trump, whose reelection they view as the friendlier outcome for the market, looks like he's on firmer footing. His overall approval and economic stewardship marks are at personal highs; Senate Republicans acquitted him on impeachment charges; he has reached a trade truce with China; and the January jobs report indicated the economic expansion continues to hum. (Indeed, Americans are registering their greatest optimism about the economy since the late 1990s.)

“There is a view, at least right now, that Sanders can’t beat him," Bianchi says.

The betting market PredictIt, which pegged Warren to capture the Democratic nomination as recently as mid-November, now has her in a tie for fifth in the field with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Sanders has emerged as the favorite:

Meanwhile, Trump remains the betting favorite to win in November:

And certain slices of the market that have proven sensitive to political developments appear to be reflecting investors’ bet on the president's reelection. Stocks of companies that benefit from infrastructure spending, for example, “have rallied again in recent weeks as the prediction markets indicated a growing likelihood of Trump reelection,” Goldman Sachs analyst Ben Snider wrote in a recent research note.

But Washington analysts who advise institutional investors are also counseling against drawing conclusions too early. “We continue to expect a lengthy primary due to an array of factors including the growth of small-dollar donations, social media advertising, internet silos, ideological divides in the base, the age of leading candidates, and the downstream impact of two billionaires in the race,” Compass Point’s Isaac Boltansky writes in a note to clients, pointing out only 4 percent of the total delegates will be awarded in the first four primary contests leading up to Super Tuesday on March 3. “Our sense is that the market will need to wait until March — and possibly the convention in July — for clarity on the Democratic nominee.”

Warren, for her part, insists she's in it to win it -- whatever today's results may bring. “I’m in it for the long haul,” she told reporters. “I built a campaign to be in it for the long haul.”

A child wearing a face mask rides his scooter in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

— Global stocks rally as coronavirus infections slow. Wall Street Journal's Joe Wallace: Global stocks rose as the rate of new coronavirus cases in China slowed, bolstering investors’ hopes that authorities there and in the U.S. will take the necessary steps to contain the outbreak and shield the world economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, a day after the index closed near a record high. The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.7%, hitting an all-time high, and the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.4% in Hong Kong, snapping two days of losses...

"Investors were cautiously optimistic that Beijing’s efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak were starting to bear fruit. While concerns about the widespread transmission of the virus to other countries including the U.S. and U.K. remain, the number of confirmed infections inside China rose by 300 to 42,600 Tuesday, the smallest one-day increase in cases since Jan. 24."

Powell to face questions on the risk from lawmakers. WSJ's Nick Timiraos: "When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill for two days of testimony beginning Tuesday, he will face questions about how the central bank might respond to new economic uncertainties emanating from China... Mr. Powell is likely to say the Fed is monitoring how quarantines and limits on travel could spill over into the broader economy, but he may be unable to offer the kind of certainty that investors often crave about how the Fed will respond to the latest threats to growth."

Ray Dalio says investor concern is exaggerated. Bloomberg News's Nicolas Parasie: "Investor concerns over the pandemic 'probably had a bit of an exaggerated effect on the pricing of assets because of the temporary nature of that, so I would expect more of a rebound,' Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, said at a conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. 'It most likely will be something that in another year or two will be well beyond what everyone will be talking about.'"

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

— Chinese military members charged with Equifax hack: "The Justice Department has charged four members of the Chinese military with a 2017 hack at the credit reporting agency Equifax, a massive data breach that compromised the personal information of nearly half of all Americans," my colleagues Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky report.

"In a nine-count indictment filed in federal court in Atlanta, federal prosecutors alleged that four members of the People’s Liberation Army hacked into Equifax’s systems, stealing the personal data as well as company trade secrets. Attorney General William P. Barr called their efforts 'a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people ...' At a news conference announcing the indictment, Barr said China has a 'voracious appetite' for Americans’ personal information, and he pointed to other intrusions that he alleged have been carried out by Beijing’s actors in recent years, including hacks disclosed in 2015 of the health insurer Anthem and the federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM), as well as a 2018 hack of the hotel chain Marriott."

President Trump greets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the White House in 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

— Amazon seeks to depose Trump and Esper: “Amazon Web Services is seeking to depose [Trump] and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper in a high-stakes protest over the Pentagon’s handling of a $10 billion cloud computing contract, court records show,” my colleagues Aaron Gregg and Jay Greene report.

“The motion filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims significantly raises the stakes in a bitter procurement dispute over a long-awaited defense contract to create the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, known as JEDI. The contract would create a powerful, centralized computing system for use by the military and operated by a single commercial technology company.”

What Amazon wants to know: The company “seeks to question Trump on any communications he’s had with Microsoft, as well as Oracle, another tech giant that sought the JEDI contract and whose chief executive has dined with the president. Amazon also wants to ask Trump about his communications with Jim Mattis, former defense secretary, and learn more about his 'termination and/or resignation.' " (Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— Trump proposes $4.8 billion budget with big cuts: "The White House proposed a $4.8 trillion election-year budget that would slash major domestic and safety net programs, setting up a stark contrast with [Trump’s] rivals as voting gets underway in the Democratic presidential primary,” my colleagues Jeff Stein and Erica Werner report.

"The budget would cut Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program and also wring savings from Medicare despite Trump’s repeated promises to safeguard Medicare and Social Security ... The budget is a proposal to Congress, and lawmakers have mostly rejected the White House’s proposed cuts in the past. Still, the budget plan sets up the Trump administration’s policy priorities heading into the November elections and are likely to draw scrutiny in Washington and on the campaign trail.”

A look at some of the cuts: "It takes aim at domestic spending with cuts that are sure to be rejected by Congress, including slashing the Environmental Protection Agency budget by 26.5 percent over the next year, and cutting the budget of the Health and Human Services department by 9 percent. HHS includes the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will see a budget cut even as the coronavirus spreads — although officials said funding aimed at combating the coronavirus would be protected.”

"It takes aim at domestic spending with cuts that are sure to be rejected by Congress, including slashing the Environmental Protection Agency budget by 26.5 percent over the next year, and cutting the budget of the Health and Human Services department by 9 percent. HHS includes the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will see a budget cut even as the coronavirus spreads — although officials said funding aimed at combating the coronavirus would be protected.” Including to federal retirement benefits: "In some cases, the benefits would be reduced only for future retirees, but in other cases, those already retired would face a cut, as well,” my colleague Eric Yoder reports. "The budget also proposes a 1 percent pay increase for federal employees while recommending 3 percent for military personnel."

Kelleher calls out CFTC funding. From Better Markets president Dennis Kelleher: "The President’s fiscal year 2021 budget for the CFTC is misleadingly presented as a 7% increase when he is in fact proposing to slash the budget by more than 20%. The 2021 budget proposal is $304 million; the fiscal year 2020 enacted level was $284 million. However, the 2021 proposal assumes that Congress will change the law to allow the CFTC to collect user fees in the amount of $77,500,000, even though the Congress has steadfastly refused to do that year-after-year... Slashing the CFTC budget may cheer Wall Street, but it will needlessly put our financial system at risk and expose hardworking Americans to another crash and future bailouts."

Daisy Ronco waits to apply for a job with Marshalls during an October job fair in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

— Why are consumers so confident?: "Americans increasingly rate this as the best economy since the late 1990s, with a recent surge in optimism, even though many economic metrics show striking similarities to the final years of the Obama administration," my colleague Heather Long reports.

"Fifty-nine percent of Americans say they are better off financially today than they were a year ago, the highest since 1999, according to a Gallup survey released last week. And nearly three-quarters predict they will do better a year from now, the most optimistic reading that Gallup’s annual 'Mood of the Nation' survey has ever recorded ... Some of the biggest recent increases in consumer confidence have come from independent voters and less affluent households, according to Richard Curtin, director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. His team always asks people to explain why they feel confident, and lately they are hearing near-record levels of people saying their income and wealth are rising."

— Bayer CEO seeks turnaround: “In April last year, Bayer AG Chief Executive Werner Baumann was on defense. The architect of one of the most disastrous acquisitions in German corporate history, he had become the country’s first chief executive to lose a vote of confidence by shareholders,” the Wall Street Journal's Ruth Bender reports.

“Almost a year later, with the German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company closer to settling more than 42,000 lawsuits inherited from its acquisition of U.S. agriculture giant Monsanto Co., and with a group-wide restructuring under way, investors say [Baumann] might just manage to fix the mess he made. Bayer and plaintiff lawyers are approaching a deal in which Bayer would pay a total of roughly $10 billion for current and future plaintiffs who allege the company’s Roundup herbicide causes cancer, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Many analysts say a settlement in that range would be positive for Bayer."

— Icahn blasts SEC proxy overhaul: “Carl Icahn is escalating his attacks on a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plan that he warns will make it harder for shareholders to hold companies accountable for poor performance,” Bloomberg News's Benjamin Bain reports.

“In a Feb. 7 letter to the SEC, the 83-year-old activist investor called a proposed overhaul of shareholder voting rules 'a big step backward' for corporate governance. The billionaire argued the changes would unfairly tip the scales toward management in elections that determine corporate strategy and who sits on the board. At issue are a series of SEC proposals announced in November that would rein in proxy advisory firms and make it harder for investors to get their petitions on corporate ballots. The revamp is particularly relevant to Icahn, who’s frequently used shareholder elections to oust directors."

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. (Nati Harnik/AP)

— Buttigieg sees surge in C-suite support. CNBC's Brian Schwartz: "Dozens of executives who have largely remained on the sidelines during the 2020 election cycle have shown increased interest in Buttigieg’s presidential campaign over the past week, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be named because these conversations were deemed private...

"One new Buttigieg supporter is former Goldman Sachs partner David Heller, who has spoken with members of Buttigieg’s bundler operation and has indicated he will back his campaign, these people said. Heller, an investor in Peloton and a former minority owner in the Philadelphia 76ers, was a key architect during Barack Obama’s fundraising operation during his first run for president in 2008."

Where S&P CEOs are standing on 2020. More from Brian: “Chief executives of companies in the S&P 500 combined to spend at least $2 million on political causes in the fourth quarter of 2019, helping both Democrats and Republicans, according to a CNBC analysis of data provided by the Center for Responsive Politics.

“The two biggest contributors, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and Netflix’s Reed Hastings, gave to groups looking to elect Democrats in Congress this year. Buffett contributed just more than $245,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The DCCC is focusing on protecting the Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives. Hastings wrote a $500,000 check to the Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC dedicated to assisting Democrats in their Senate races."

— Tom Barrack: Bloomberg would be an "amazing" president. CNN's Paul LeBlanc: "One of [Trump's] close friends and the former chairman of his inaugural committee thinks Michael Bloomberg 'would be an amazing president.' 'I like Mike Bloomberg. I know him, I think he would be an amazing president. He was an amazing mayor,' Tom Barrack told CNBC on Monday. 'He's run a first-class business, he's smart, he's thoughtful, he's considerate, he's done it all before, and he doesn't need anything.'

"Barrack, who also said that Trump 'has done a great job,' highlighted Bloomberg's ability to self-fund his campaign... 'Nobody should count him out of the race. Strong, thoughtful, considerate, powerful, experienced -- a long shot for sure in Democratic circles, but as the other candidates start to winnow out, you never can tell what happens,' he told CNBC."

Judy Shelton. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Yes, Judy Shelton is that bad. The Post's Catharine Rampell: "Okay, she’s bad. But hopefully she won’t be that bad. Such is the damningly faint praise Senate Republicans have offered President Trump’s latest unfit nominee for the Federal Reserve Board, Judy Shelton, ahead of her confirmation hearing Thursday.

"To be clear: As these senators are aware, there are many reasons why this goldbug and Trump economic adviser would, in fact, be that bad. First and foremost is that she threatens the Fed’s political independence, which is necessary for the central bank to function effectively. How can you tell she would politicize the Fed? Because, like earlier (failed) Trump Fed picks, Shelton has ditched lots of supposedly deeply held beliefs to pander to the president."

Another look at Mike Bloomberg's field-lapping spending on his Democratic presidential bid, via AEI's Jim Pethokoukis:

Today:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies in front of the House Financial Services Committee

Lyft, Goodyear Tire, Under Armour, Hasbro, Hilton and Dominion Energy are among the notable companies to report their earnings.

The House Ways and Means Committee holds a hearing entitled “the disappearing corporate income tax.”

Wednesday:

Powell testifies in front of the Senate Banking Committee

CVS Health, TripAdvisor, Teva Pharmaceutical, MGM Resorts, Molson Coors Brewing, CenturyLink and Shopify are among the notable companies to report their earnings.

The Financial Services Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion holds a hearing on diversity at America’s biggest banks

Thursday:

The Banking Committee holds a confirmation hearing, mostly notably on Fed nominees Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller

The Labor Department releases the latest CPI

PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Yeti Holdings, AIG, Roku and Nvidia are among the notable companies to report their earnings.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar testifies in front of the Senate Finance Committee about Trump’s budget

Friday:

The Commerce Department releases the latest data on retail sales

