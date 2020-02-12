THE TICKER

Subway passengers wear protective facemasks in Shanghai. (Noel Celis / AFP)

Stocks worldwide are on a hair trigger tied to the latest developments from the coronavirus outbreak. But as investors signal they expect the Federal Reserve to respond — and President Trump renews pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates — Fed Chair Jerome Powell says it will take a longer view.

“We’ll be watching this carefully,” Powell yesterday told the House Financial Services Committee. “What will be the effects on the U.S. economy? Will they be persistent? Will they be material? That’s really the question.” Otherwise, he said the U.S. economy remains in a "very good place."

His appearance came two days after the global death toll from the disease topped that of the SARS virus in 2002 and 2003. It now stands at 1,115, with more than 45,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

But the Chinese economy is four times as big as it was during the SARS outbreak, magnifying the global impact of an event that grinds down activity there.

“It used to be when the U.S. got a cold, everybody else got the flu,” and now China may be able to make a similar claim, S&P Global U.S. chief economist Beth Ann Bovino tells me. Shrunken trade as a result of the virus is already costing major shipping firms $350 million a week, for example, and many factories in China remain shuttered or operating at a fraction of their capacity, per the Wall Street Journal’s Costas Paris.

Powell named the disruption to global supply chains as just one coronavirus consequence that could darken the economic outlook here. Among the others: the drop-off in Chinese tourism to the United States, diminished U.S. exports to China, and the ongoing convulsions in financial markets. The Fed chief predicted “there will very likely be some effects” on U.S. growth, though he was loath to get specific. “We have to resist the temptation to speculate on this,” he said.

Investors nevertheless are doing their best to assess how the Fed could adjust monetary policy to soften the blow: They see a 42 percent chance of at least one interest-rate cut by June, double the probability they assigned that move just a month ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Many macroeconomic forecasters see the virus running its course by spring at the latest, allowing Chinese economic activity to make up most of the ground it has lost and leaving an even smaller mark on the U.S. “While the markets are apparently convinced that the virus will force the Fed to cut rates again by year-end, the likelihood of a US epidemic now appears low, and we expect the knock-on impact of the disruption in China to shave no more than a few tenths off first-quarter GDP growth,” Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist for Capital Economics, writes in a research note.

Yet others are cautioning against jumping to optimistic conclusions. Bovino says an extended crisis that crimps Chinese supply chains, for example, could derail a fragile U.S. manufacturing recovery just getting its footing after U.S.-China trade tensions cooled.

And David Wilcox, a macroeconomist who until recently served as the Fed’s research director, tells me at least “two dimensions of uncertainty” are complicating the task of assessing the disease’s threat to U.S. growth — namely, the course of the disease itself and the actions authorities take to fight it.

Wilcox, now a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, underscored he is not a public health expert. But, he said, “the progression of the disease has been pretty rapid, and where we are today is pretty different from what I would have expected a month ago. And that makes me cautious about saying where we will be in a month.”

For now, he says, “There is not a factual basis for making an adjustment in the stance of monetary policy. But the presumption should be that this may have a noticeable effect on economic activity, and what will be critical will be to judge just how persistent that effect is.”

But if the virus is still a fixture of news headlines "six months to a year from now, which is the horizon that's more relevant for monetary policy, we will have a very serious problem on our hands” of a magnitude that will make Fed interventions irrelevant, Wilcox says. “The scale of the human tragedy will be very big.”

MARKET MOVERS

Powell. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Powell also warns Congress on the deficit. The Post's Heather Long writes he told lawmakers that "now would be a good time to reduce the federal budget deficit, which is expected to top $1 trillion this year. 'Putting the federal budget on a sustainable path when the economy is strong would help ensure that policymakers have the space to use fiscal policy to assist in stabilizing the economy during a downturn,' Powell said in testimony to the House Financial Services Committee.

"In past recessions, the Fed has played a large role in reviving the economy by sharply cutting interest rates. But Powell has been warning lawmakers that the central bank won’t have much ammunition left to fight the next downturn because interest rates are so low (the benchmark rate is just below 1.75 percent, far below rates above 5 percent in the past). More government spending is likely to be needed to aid the economy in the next recession."

And he had an uncomfortable exchange with Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who questioned his attendance at a recent party thrown by Amazon CEO (and Washington Post owner) Jeff Bezos:

The Chair of the Federal Reserve is the top official responsible for our country's economic well-being. Partying with the ultra-wealthy creates the appearance that those billionaires have an unfair opportunity to weigh in on economic policy decisions. pic.twitter.com/HslCpHpNI2 — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) February 11, 2020

— Consumer confidence hits two-year highs. Morning Consult's three indices of the sentiment hit levels not seen since early 2018. Per the outlet, "Consumer confidence surged Friday after the January jobs report beat expectations, climbing 3 points in a single day... U.S. consumers remain largely unfazed by the increasing severity of the coronavirus outbreak — even as economists at the Federal Reserve assess the downside risk to the economy."

Meanwhile, credit card debt just touched a record. WSJ's Yuka Hayashi: "Credit-card debt rose to a record in the final quarter of 2019 as Americans spent aggressively amid a strong economy and job market, and the proportion of people seriously behind on their payments increased. Total credit-card balances increased by $46 billion to $930 billion, well above the previous peak seen before the 2008 financial crisis, according to data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday.

Uh oh: "Some cardholders, particularly younger ones, are running into trouble. The proportion of credit-card debt in serious delinquency, meaning payments were late by 90 days or more, rose to 5.32% in the fourth quarter, the highest level in almost eight years, from 5.16% in the third quarter. The serious-delinquency rate for borrowers from 18 to 29 years old rose to 9.36%, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2010, from 8.91%."

2020 WATCH

— Sanders wins New Hampshire, barely: " Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) claimed unchallenged control of the Democratic Party's left wing with a victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary Tuesday as two moderates, Pete Butti­gieg and a newly surging Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), vied for the opposition mantle in a campaign that has been remade over the past eight days," my colleagues Matt Viser and Sean Sullivan report.

"Sanders and Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Ind., marked their second straight strong showings — they essentially tied in last week's Iowa caucuses, with Sanders carrying the popular vote and Buttigieg winning a slight edge in delegates."

Sanders will emphasize a populist contrast with Buttigieg and the rest of the field. Taking the stage at his victory party after the crowd there mocked Buttigieg with a chant of "Wall Street Pete," Sanders said, "In this point in the campaign, we are taking on billionaires and we’re taking on candidates funded by billionaires. But we are going to win because we have the agenda that speaks to the needs to working people throughout this country… The wealthy and powerful will start paying their fair share of taxes.”

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein helped Sanders make his point:

If Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US. Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll ruin our economy and doesn’t care about our military. If I’m Russian, I go with Sanders this time around. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) February 12, 2020

Here's what Sanders's victory looks like statewide: (Note this is from early this morning, the latest results can be seen here.)

— Biden's bad showing has donors anxious: "Panic set in among some of Biden’s financiers on Wall Street and in other industries when it became clear Tuesday night that the one-time Democratic front-runner wouldn’t hit the 15 percent threshold to score any delegates from the New Hampshire vote," CNBC's Brian Schwartz reports.

"Other Biden supporters, however, shrugged off the lackluster showing while they wait and see what happens in the Nevada caucus Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary Feb. 29. Some Biden bundlers, who declined to be named due to concern about upsetting the campaign, told CNBC that members of their donor networks are already calling to say that the former vice president’s flop in the Granite State looks like an insurmountable hurdle. These donors are also saying that they will stop backing Biden’s campaign if he continues under performing."

The exit polls don't look much better for him: (These numbers could change, you can find the latest here.)

(Graphic by Chris Alcantara, Scott Clement, Emily Guskin and Dan Keating/The Washington Post)

— The moderate muddle: "[Sanders] has staked his claim as the favored candidate of the party’s liberal wing and a threat to win the nomination. But his performance in New Hampshire was hardly overwhelming and far short of what he accomplished here four years ago," my colleague Dan Balz reports.

"Yet if Sanders is the candidate of the liberal wing, those who are more moderate are still divided in their choice ... The likely prospect now is that Sanders and several other candidates will divide the vote and delegates the rest of this month and into March, when more than 60 percent of the pledged delegates will be chosen. With support among the center-left candidates divided, Sanders could emerge from Super Tuesday with a lead in delegates. He would then be in a position to do what few Democrats thought possible before the campaign started, which is win the nomination — but not without a major fight."

— There goes the UBI talk: "Andrew Yang, a Democratic businessman who campaigned on giving every adult American a monthly check for $1,000, [ended] his campaign for president after a disappointing showing," my colleagues David Weigel and Amy B Wang report.

Yang said he had not decided whether to endorse another candidate, though campaigns have reached out ... In his stump speech, Yang warned of the societal and economic changes automation would continue to bring to the United States. He proposed countering it by implementing universal basic income in the form of a $1,000-a-month 'Freedom Dividend' for U.S. citizens."

How one influential Yang supporter reacted: (Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey)

Really sad Andrew is dropping out. He’s an incredibly authentic person who was focused on solving the big existential problems facing the world. Thank you Andrew for bringing universal basic income back into the national conversation. It’s well overdue. #yanggangforever https://t.co/hwdeXSPba0 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) February 12, 2020

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

The Huawei logo. (Toby Melville/File/Reuters)

— Officials claim Huawei has back doors: "U.S. officials say Huawei Technologies Co. can covertly access mobile-phone networks around the world through 'back doors' designed for use by law enforcement, as Washington tries to persuade allies to exclude the Chinese company from their networks," WSJ's Bojan Pancevski reports.

"Intelligence shows Huawei has had this secret capability for more than a decade, U.S. officials said. Huawei rejected the allegations. The U.S. kept the intelligence highly classified until late last year, when U.S. officials provided details to allies including the U.K. and Germany, according to officials from the three countries. That was a tactical turnabout by the U.S., which in the past had argued that it didn’t need to produce hard evidence of the threat it says Huawei poses to nations’ security."

TRUMP WATCH:

President Trump. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

— Treasury nominee pulled amid Stone sentencing fight: "All four career prosecutors handling the case against Roger Stone withdrew from the legal proceedings Tuesday — and one quit his job entirely — after the Justice Department signaled it planned to undercut their sentencing recommendation for President Trump’s longtime friend and confidant," my colleagues Matt Zapotosky, Devlin Barrett, Ann E. Marimow and Spencer S. Hsu report.

"As the drama unfolded, Trump also decided to withdraw his nomination of the District’s former U.S. attorney, Jessie K. Liu, to serve as Treasury Department undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, people familiar with the matter said. The withdrawal was first reported by Axios."

— Trump praises big tech companies: “Trump gave a shout out to a group of four big tech giants that have market caps larger than $1 trillion, calling them MAGA,” CNBC's Patti Domm reports.

“Trump said four tech giants, Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon.com, are part of a trillion-dollar club — MAGA. The term originated as Trump’s campaign slogan — Make America Great Again — and is widely used by the president and his supporters. According to a press pool report, Trump said: 'For 144 days we set a record stock market. It means 401(k)s, it means jobs. Four trillion-dollar companies: Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft. You have MAGA. The trillion-dollar club.' " (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

POCKET CHANGE

Smartphones with the logos of T-Mobile and Sprint. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

— Sprint, T-Mobile deal wins judicial approval: “A federal judge has ruled in favor of Sprint and T-Mobile’s $26 billion merger, dismissing anti-competition concerns and clearing the way for a deal that would create the nation’s third-largest wireless carrier as the industry hurtles toward the new frontier of ultrafast 5G service,” my colleague Taylor Telford reports.

“T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest U.S. carriers, respectively, have long argued that the deal would shield them from the industry’s brutal pricing wars and expedite their ability to deliver 5G to the masses. Last year, they promised Washington that they would build out a 5G wireless network to 97 percent of the country in three years, including much of rural America, while offering the 'same or better rate plans at the same or better prices.' The combined company, which will retain the T-Mobile name, is expected to serve more than 100 million subscribers, rivaling the even larger footprints of AT&T and Verizon. Sprint shares spiked more than 72 percent on the news, trading at $8.25 by midday. T-Mobile surged 11.1 percent, to $93.90.”

It's not quite over yet: “The deal could be completed as soon as April 1, the companies said in a news release, though it still requires the approval of the California Public Utilities Commission. And though the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department approved the deal last year, it is possible the legal battle is not over. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who spearheaded the lawsuit, said that the states 'wholeheartedly' disagree with the ruling and are considering an appeal."

— FTC expands antitrust probe of tech companies: “Federal regulators opened a new front in their investigation of big tech firms, seeking to determine whether the industry’s giants acquired smaller rivals in ways that harmed competition, hurt consumers and evaded regulatory scrutiny,” the Wall Street Journal's John D. McKinnon and Deepa Seetharaman report.

“The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday ordered Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google owner Alphabet Inc. to provide detailed information about their acquisitions of smaller firms over the last decade. The new probe likely will involve hundreds of transactions that never came under federal scrutiny because they were under the dollar-value threshold for antitrust review, which will rise to $94 million for 2020, officials said."

— Microsoft slams Amazon's JEDI suit: "Redmond, Wash.-based computing giant Microsoft has criticized its rival Amazon for employing 'sensationalist and politicized rhetoric' in a lawsuit over a lucrative military contract known as JEDI, according to court records made public Monday," my colleague Aaron Gregg reports.

"Microsoft’s comments, included in a motion to partially dismiss a protest filed by Amazon, paint the clearest picture yet of how the company will defend its surprise win in the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure procurement. Microsoft was awarded the contract in late October after an 11th-hour intervention by President Trump prompted Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper to reexamine the Pentagon’s approach ... Microsoft’s attorneys said Amazon’s claims are not supported by evidence and should be rejected."

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and former chief executive officer of Theranos Inc., is seen in 2019. (Michael Short/Bloomberg)

— Some charges dismissed against Theranos founder: A federal judge late "dismissed some charges against Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes, but let stand wire fraud charges accusing her and an associate of misleading patients about the abilities of her company’s blood tests," Reuters's Aakriti Bhalla reports.

"The court ruled that since the tests were paid by their medical insurance companies the patients were not deprived of any money or property in taking Theranos blood testing services."

— Airbnb struggles ahead of IPO: “Airbnb Inc. swung to a loss for the first nine months of last year as costs rose sharply, according to people close to the company, raising questions about the valuation and timing of the home-sharing giant’s much-anticipated public-markets debut,” the WSJ's Jean Eaglesham, Maureen Farrell and Kirsten Grind report.

“The multibillion-dollar start-up racked up a $322 million net loss for the nine months through September, down from a $200 million profit a year earlier, one of the people said. The slide into the red could affect Airbnb’s price tag in an initial public offering, according to investors. Airbnb’s profitability was expected to give it an edge as it wooed public investors. After the troubled debuts of Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc., investors have grown increasingly suspicious of companies with losses and no clear path to profitability."

Charles Scharf Puts Stamp on Wells Fargo With Overhaul of Reporting Lines Wells Fargo is overhauling its reporting lines, Chief Executive Charles Scharf’s first move to stamp out the structure implicated in its fake-account scandal. WSJ

Nissan seeks $91 million in damages from Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> on Wednesday said it had filed a civil lawsuit in Japan... Reuters

MONEY ON THE HILL

The U.S. Capitol. (Susan Walsh/AP)

— GOP corporate tax rate looks to be locked in gridlock: “The sharp divergence between Republicans and Democrats over the 21 percent corporate income tax rate was on display ... at the House Ways and Means Committee as Democrats began making the case for a large increase should their party succeed in November’s elections,” Bloomberg News's Laura Davison reports.

“Several Democratic presidential candidates [including Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg] propose pushing the rate as high as 35 percent, its level before a Republican Congress enacted a massive tax cut in 2017. [Trump] has advocated for a rate as low as 15%, creating a 20 percentage point spread between leaders in the two parties. That amounts to a win for the status quo, essentially locking in the Republicans’ 21 percent corporate rate for several more years unless Democrats sweep control of Congress and the White House.”

Meanwhile, here's how companies are responding to law's changes: “U.S. corporations accelerated deductions and deferred income to maximize the benefits of the 2017 tax-rate cut, contributing to a large temporary drop in federal corporate-tax revenue in 2018, according to newly released data,” the WSJ's Richard Rubin reports. “The data came from tax returns the nonpartisan analysts can review, but which aren’t available to the public. The analysts focused on 50 large companies that generate almost 20 percent of U.S. corporate income. They found that their total income rose 3.8 percent from 2016 to 2017 while deductions jumped 11 percent."

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

— Former CNBC anchor will primary AOC. NY Post's Mark Moore: "Watch out, AOC — MCC is gunning for your congressional seat. Former CNBC cable TV journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera filed the paperwork this week to take on firebrand Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in this year’s Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District in Queens and The Bronx. Caruso-Cabrera boasts a similarly hardscrabble story of growing up in New York to AOC’s — she says she once worked as a waitress while the 30-year-old congresswoman was employed as a bartender. Caruso-Cabrera has even chosen a similar moniker — wanting to be known as MCC."

