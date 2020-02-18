THE TICKER

Chinese women wears a mask as they waits to cross the street in Beijing. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

The coronavirus is picking up where the U.S.-China trade war left off, driving a wedge between the world’s two largest economies.

The spread of the virus and Chinese authorities' attempts to contain it have throttled economic activity in the Asian giant this year. Forecasters now expect the Chinese economy to shrink this quarter. How quickly and completely it will bounce back remain open questions.

But in the meantime, U.S.-based multinational companies that rely on Chinese workers to assemble their products and, increasingly, Chinese consumers to buy them, are being forced to reevaluate that reliance. This comes as the Trump administration is bringing new pressure on the commercial ties between the countries, despite signing a phase one trade truce last month that halted the escalating tariff fight between them.

Apple put the issue in high focus Monday. The biggest company in the world by market capitalization warned that the virus will cause it to fall short of its revenue goals for this quarter. “In a statement to investors, Apple said that while factories in China were reopening, iPhone production in the country was ramping up more slowly than expected,” my colleagues Derek Hawkins and Reed Albergotti report. “Demand for Apple products has also dampened in China, where all the company’s stores and many of its partner stores have shuttered, according to the statement. The stores that have remained open were operating on reduced hours ‘with very low customer traffic,’ Apple said.”

Dan Ives, of Wedbush Securities, writes in a note that the “magnitude of this impact… is clearly worse than feared” for Apple; and my colleagues report other analysts project it could soon effect the availability of its products.

The story could play out across a range of companies that lean on Chinese production, accelerating “a process of de-globalisation… by adding to a growing pushback against large and complex supply chains,” Capital Economics group chief economist Neil Shearing writes in a note. “Many firms are now warning about an impending shortage of component parts caused by factory closures in China. Some have already announced production suspensions as a result. More will inevitably follow if the closures in China continue.”

Indeed, Curtis Chin, an Asia fellow at the Milken Institute, last week opined that the coronavirus, though publicly known for barely more than a month, has already done more than the two-year-long trade fight between Washington and Beijing to cleave the supply chains spanning the countries. “The reality is that the US and Chinese economies, from supply chains to investment and trade flows, will be intertwined for years to come,” Chin said, per CNBC. “The coronavirus crisis, however, has underscored to the United States and all of China’s trading and investment partners the value of diversification away from China.”

The ties run deep. A new report from Dun & Bradstreet finds the virus slamming areas in China home to some 49,000 subsidiaries of foreign companies, of which 19 percent are U.S.-based. And “at least 51,000 companies worldwide, 163 of which are in the Fortune 1000, have one or more direct or ‘tier 1’ suppliers in the impacted region,” per CNBC's Elliot Smith.

President Trump, in the wake of signing the phase-one trade truce with China, said the countries are back on a path toward greater economic cooperation:

One of the many great things about our just signed giant Trade Deal with China is that it will bring both the USA & China closer together in so many other ways. Terrific working with President Xi, a man who truly loves his country. Much more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

And he has publicly lavished praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s handling of the health crisis, a posture that has made top advisors "increasingly uncomfortable,” my colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey reported over the weekend. But his administration is moving in the opposite direction, taking a harder line with China on the economic front. That includes exploring new export controls on everything from microchips to jet engines in an attempt to stifle Beijing’s bid to foster homegrown champions in a range of industries.

The push is drawing protests from U.S. businesses. “Firms that specialize in microchips, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other industries have grown increasingly alarmed by the administration’s efforts to restrict the flow of technology to China, saying it could siphon expertise, research and revenue away from the United States, ultimately eroding America’s advantage,” the New York Times’s Ana Swanson and David McCabe report. “The concerns, which have been simmering for months, have taken on new urgency as the Commerce Department considers adopting a sweeping proposal that would allow the United States to block transactions between American firms and Chinese counterparts. Those rules, on top of new restrictions on Chinese investment in the United States and proposed measures that would prevent American companies from exporting certain products and sharing technology with foreign nationals, have the tech industry scrambling to respond.”

The administration is also considering blocking delivery to China of jet engines that General Electric is making jointly with Safran SA, a French company. “Some within the administration are concerned that the Chinese could reverse-engineer the CFM engines, allowing China to break into the global jet-engine market, undermining U.S. business interests,” the Wall Street Journal’s Ted Mann and Bob Davis report.

The Times reports top administration officials are set to meet Feb. 28 to discuss the matter — “and whether to further curtail the ability of Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant, to have access to American technology.”

MARKET MOVERS

Employees wear face masks at Apple Store in Beijing. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

— Socks slip on Apple news. Bloomberg News's Robert Brand: "U.S. equity-index futures fell along with European stocks on Tuesday after Apple Inc. said quarterly sales would miss forecasts, spooking investors who had hoped for a limited economic impact from the deadly coronavirus. Treasuries rose as American markets re-opened after a holiday.

“Contracts on the three major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped, with Apple shares slumping as much as 4.2% in pre-market trading after the iPhone maker warned on both production and sales disruptions due to the epidemic. In Europe, tech companies were among the biggest laggards in the Stoxx 600 index as Apple suppliers including Dialog Semiconductor Plc and AMS AG slid."

— Japan is flirting with recession. Reuters's Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink: "Japan’s economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the December quarter as a sales tax hike hit consumer and business spending, raising the risk of a recession as China’s coronavirus outbreak chills global activity. Analysts say the widening fallout from the epidemic, which is damaging output and tourism, could have a significant impact on Japan if it’s not contained in coming months…

“Japan’s gross domestic product shrank an annualized 6.3% in the October-December period, government data showed on Monday, much faster than a median market forecast for a 3.7% drop and the first decline in five quarters.”

German growth is also stumbling. NYT's Jack Ewing: "Growth in Germany came to a halt in the last quarter of 2019 as consumers became more cautious about spending, leaving the economy vulnerable as it begins to feel the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“Economic growth in Germany was zero from October through December, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, down from 0.2 percent growth in the previous quarter. The chances that Germany will bounce back during the current quarter are slim because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has hobbled one of Germany’s most important customers and suppliers.”

The Federal Reserve building in Washington. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

— The Fed's job is about to get harder: “A young generation of aggressive savers could leave central bankers with less room to cut interest rates, which they have long done to boost growth in times of economic trouble,” the New York Times's Jeanna Smialek reports.

“To leave the work force early, millennials would need to build up massive retirement funds and consume less in the process. That hit to demand could slow growth and force rates to drop ever lower to entice spending. And if today’s workers actually managed to retire young, it would exacerbate the situation by shrinking the labor force, further weighing on the economy’s potential.”

2020 WATCH

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. (Doug Strickland/File/Reuters)

— Bloomberg makes the debate stage. The Post's Michael Scherer reports the former New York mayor “qualified for Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Tuesday, setting the stage for a clash that will test the staying power of a campaign that has so far been defined by its astronomical advertising spending…

”Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has called Bloomberg’s spending on his campaign ‘precisely what the corruption of the American political system is all about,’ and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has demanded that he release women who worked for him from legal settlement agreements. Bloomberg’s campaign has spent more than $330 million so far in this campaign cycle."

By the numbers: “Bloomberg’s last poll, from National Public Radio-PBS NewsHour-Marist, showed him with the support of 19 percent of Democratic primary voters nationwide — in second place behind Sanders, who received 31 percent.” He only had to clear 10 percent to qualify. Biden dropped to third place nationally in the poll, pulling in 15 percent support.

Bloomberg to release his plan for regulating Wall Street. NYT's DealBook reports the plan, out today, will call for a 0.1 percent financial transactions tax; “[t]oughening banking regulations like the Volcker Rule and forcing lenders to hold more in reserve against losses"; beefing up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and “expanding its jurisdiction to include auto lending and credit reporting," among other proposals.

— Bloomberg builds army of execs: “Dozens of elite business leaders have joined Mike Bloomberg’s ‘army’ of surrogates in a bid to help him win the Democratic presidential nomination,” CNBC's Brian Schwartz reports.

“The leaders have signed onto a group called the Committee for Mike, whose organizers call on participants to publicly endorse Bloomberg’s campaign, push their networks to vote for him, appear at events and potentially attend briefings with Bloomberg himself, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

— Europe is watching 2020 with bated breath: “Deep into [Trump's] convention-busting presidency, Europeans who once found his approach to the world unbearable are grappling with the possibility that a more inward-looking America is here to stay,” my colleagues Michael Birnbaum, Loveday Morris and John Hudson report.

“A year after former vice president Joe Biden told Europe’s gloomy foreign policy elite that America would bestride the globe just as soon as Democrats take back the White House, that audience is now bracing for four more years of Trump. Even should the president lose, many here watching the Democratic primaries see [Sanders] topping the field and say that Washington’s old embrace of free trade and a muscle-popping military may be a thing of the past.”

Biden used to be the preferred option: “Given a choice, many Europeans would embrace him over his Democratic opponents, simply because he would be a predictable president on foreign policy after years of Trump’s tweet-lashing. But U.S. political news is just as easy to read on the eastern side of the Atlantic, and they have watched the former vice president’s struggling candidacy with concern.”

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

A plate with United States name is pictured at the WTO headquarters in Geneva. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

— WTO gives somber outlook: “Growth of global trade in goods is likely to remain weak in early 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said … adding that the below-trend performance could become even worse due to the new coronavirus,” Reuters's Philip Blenkinsop reports.

“The Geneva-based trade body said its goods trade indicator fell to 95.5 from the 96.6 reading reported in November. Readings of less than 100 indicate trade growth below medium-term trends. The WTO said the new figure did not take into account the most recent developments, such as the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which could dampen trade prospects further.”

— Trump's reelection trade pitch: “Trump’s place in the history books is likely to be that of the iconoclastic disruptor. He was elected in 2016 promising an economic agenda meant to give mainstream practitioners and policy makers tariff-derived palpitations. And by and large — on trade, certainly — he has delivered on the palpitations,” Bloomberg News's Shawn Donnan reports.

“The disruptions are certainly continuing. But one remarkable development this year is that as he runs for re-election, Trump and his team are offering an oddly orthodox economic sales pitch … What is ironic is that it’s a recipe that echoes the promises his predecessors made on behalf of trade pacts: that they offer a revolutionary path of growth, jobs and mutual benefit.”

Trump’s Top Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Has a Side Project: Secretly Hunting for ‘Anonymous’ The search is on for the alleged insider who has been raising concerns about the president’s acumen and ineptitude. Daily Beast

TRUMP WATCH:

Trump's predecessor took to Twitter on Monday to recognize the 11th anniversary of his stimulus package, in a not-so-subtle reminder that the economic recovery Trump inherited launched long before he took office:

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

Trump noticed:

....ever. Had to rebuild our military, which was totally depleted. Fed Rate UP, taxes and regulations WAY DOWN. If Dems won in 2016, the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

As we noted here, by a number of key measures of its strength, the economy under Trump has merely continued its momentum from the Obama years. Here, for example, is GDP:

POCKET CHANGE

An HSBC branch in London. (Andy Rain/ EPA-EFE)

— HSBC axes 35,000 in massive overhaul. AP's Danica Kirka and Elaine Kurtenbach: "HSBC will shed some 35,000 jobs as part of a deep overhaul to focus on faster-growing markets in Asia and as it tries to cope with a slew of global uncertainties, from Brexit to the trade wars to the new coronavirus. The interim chief executive, Noel Quinn, said Tuesday the number of people employed by the bank would fall from 235,000 to 200,000 in the next three years. Some of the reductions would come from attrition as opposed to outright cuts.

“HSBC, which is based in London but does most of its business in Asia, is caught among myriad uncertainties. From Brexit uncertainties to the Hong Kong protests and trade disputes between the United States and China. Now the new coronavirus is adding further uncertainty. The bank’s net profit fell 53% to $6 billion in 2019 and, for this year, it warned of ‘significant disruption' to its business due to the outbreak of the virus in China."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

— Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change: “Jeff Bezos announced the formation of the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday, saying it will provide $10 billion in grants to scientists and activists to fund their efforts to fight climate change,” my colleague Kimberly Kindy reports.

“The Amazon founder and CEO said the grants, which will be issued this summer, will go to individuals and organizations from around the globe, adding that the effort will ‘take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals.’ The fund builds off prior commitments that Bezos has made in recent years to reduce Amazon’s impact on the environment, including signing a ‘climate pledge’ last year that commits the company to operate on 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030. Bezos signed the pledge one day before company employees — members of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice — planned to walk off the job in protest, saying the retailer and tech giant needs to do more to reduce its carbon footprint. (Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)”

— Tesla taught investors to love the electric car: “As longtime auto makers try to sell investors on their visions for the future, they keep hearing the same thing: What about Tesla?” the Wall Street Journal's Tim Higgins reports.

“Investors increasingly see the future of the car as electric — even if most car buyers haven’t yet. And lately, those investors are placing bets on Tesla Inc. to bring about that future versus auto makers with deeper pockets and generations of experience … investors and analysts also say it reflects a view that the moment for electric vehicles is arriving. Tesla, to a large extent, has become the purest proxy for betting on electric vehicles."

— Pier 1 files for Chapter 11: Pier 1 announced “that it began Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Virginia and that it is pursuing a sale of the company,” CNBC's Thomas Franck reports.

“The home furnishings chain said in a release that it filed for bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, after warning less than two months ago about its business operations in 2020. The company said … that it plans to use this process to complete the previously announced closure of up to 450 store locations, including the closure of all its stores in Canada to help stanch its cash burn.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

— China fracas cost NBA “hundreds of millions”: “There is now a price tag on the tweet that ravaged the NBA’s business in China: hundreds of millions of dollars,” the WSJ's Ben Cohen reports.

“The loss ‘will be in the hundreds of millions,’ NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday, the first time he’d used such a number to estimate the cost to the league’s China business. The hit amounted to ‘probably less than $400 million,’ Silver said in response to speculation that the losses could reach $1 billion, though he cautioned that the final number might be lower than the figure he cited. [Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl] Morey’s tweet, China’s backlash, the U.S. political establishment’s uproar, the NBA’s initially conciliatory response and its defiant refusal to buckle under Beijing’s pressure were the roots of the greatest crisis the league had encountered in years.”

— Opioids payout won't be as big as expected: “As talks escalate to settle thousands of opioid-related lawsuits nationwide, a harsh reality is emerging: The money the pharmaceutical industry will pay to compensate ravaged communities will likely be far less than once envisioned,” the Times's Jan Hoffman reports.

“Lawyers on all sides have been stepping up efforts to reach a national agreement before the start of a New York trial next month. But even plaintiff lawyers now believe the payout from dozens of opioid makers, distributors and retailers is likely to be less than half of what the four Big Tobacco companies agreed to pay more than 20 years ago in a landmark settlement with states over costs associated with millions of smoking-related deaths.”

