Mike Bloomberg — who made his $60 billion fortune selling data to Wall Street — is getting positive if qualified reviews from industry critics for his new proposal to curb its excesses.

The plan, which the rising Democratic presidential contender rolled out just a day before taking his first debate stage in the 2020 race, marks an about-face: Bloomberg even in the wake of the financial crisis had remained a steadfast Wall Street defender, criticizing the Obama administration’s regulatory crackdown as overbearing.

But facing a growing chorus of criticism from the left over that track record, the former New York mayor is pitching a plan to tighten the screws on the Obama-era regulatory regime. Some liberal advocates of fundamentally overhauling the industry’s size and influence say the plan doesn’t go far enough; others said Bloomberg still needs to explain his evolution.

But most are giving him credit for offering a plan detailed enough to fill nine pages, presenting more specifics on the matter than some of his moderate rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg. The plan would:

Impose a 0.1 percent financial transactions tax, long opposed by the industry. A similar version is backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as my colleague Renae Merle notes.

Limit bank overdraft fees.

Subject banks to tougher regulation by imposing stricter stress testing, reinstating annual living wills, and strengthening the Volcker Rule, the ban on proprietary trading by banks that Bloomberg once criticized.

Merge Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into a single, government-owned giant that guarantees mortgages

Beef up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and give it authority over auto loans and credit reporting.

Direct the Justice Department to target wrongdoing executives for white collar crimes.

“On paper, it’s a fine plan but frankly lacks some of the structural change other candidates have talked about,” says Gregg Gelzinis, an economic policy analyst at the Center for American Progress, pointing to its lack of a call for breaking up the big banks, overhauling private equity and addressing executive compensation. “The positive here is it puts some pressure on the campaigns that haven’t talked about these issues to put out a plan that’s more than just a couple bullet points saying they want to strengthen” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

And former congressman Barney Frank (D-Mass.), who co-wrote the landmark bill imposing post-crisis restrictions on the industry, said Bloomberg’s previous posture shouldn’t be disqualifying. “I am very pleased that he has decided to come around,” he tells Renae.

Bloomberg benefits from a comparison to the man he is aiming to replace. His plan, for example, calls for the Justice Department to create a group dedicated to prosecuting corporate crime and start pursuing individual cases against executives again, rather than the recent norm of settling for fines against their companies.

Trump meanwhile grabbed headlines Tuesday for pardoning Mike Milken, the “junk bond king” of the 1980s who served 22 months in federal prison and earned a lifetime ban from the securities industry after he was found guilty of insider trading. (The White House says the ban will stay in place.) Milken had cultivated close ties to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. And he had a long list of heavy hitters from Wall Street and beyond going to bat for his pardon.

They included financier Nelson Peltz, who Milken helped to enrich to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars — and who held a $580,600 per-couple fundraiser to benefit Trump’s reelection at his Palm Beach estate on Saturday night, the most expensive such event of Trump’s presidency.

The Milken pardon was one of several Trump granted for a range of high-profile felons. But it cuts to the core of a vulnerability some Trump’s advisers see for the president as he enters his fight for reelection: that he is susceptible to charges he reneged on campaign promises to crack down on Wall Street, instead filling his Cabinet with financiers and rolling back taxes and regulations on the industry.

Bloomberg claims even deeper ties to the industry. And he is still personally profiting from its business at the helm of Bloomberg L.P. But on Tuesday his campaign said Bloomberg will put the business (worth an estimated $40 billion) into a blind trust for “eventual sale” if elected and disclose his tax returns. The move is intended to show the candidate is “180 degrees away from where Donald Trump is on these issues,” Bloomberg aide Tim O'Brien told CNN. Trump regularly mixes his official duties with the interests of his real estate empire while battling in court against releasing his tax returns.

But Democratic primary voters will have their say about Bloomberg first. And he must convince them his campaign-trail conversion is heartfelt.

"Citizen Bloomberg made billions from Wall Street. Mayor Bloomberg said bankers didn't cause the financial crisis, irresponsible borrowers did. Now Candidate Bloomberg has realized corporate criminal impunity is a significant problem,” says Jesse Eisinger — whose book, “The Chicken*** Club,” details the Justice Department’s failure to hold Wall Street executives personally accountable for the financial crisis, and which Bloomberg’s plan cites. “These are good ideas but voters will wonder if he's sincerely committed to becoming a traitor to his class."

Jeremy Kress, an assistant professor of business law at the University of Michigan and a crisis-era attorney at the Federal Reserve, said he remains skeptical. He said Bloomberg still needs to address why his views on financial regulation changed so dramatically — and offer a roadmap to how he would fill key regulatory positions in his administration. “That’s where the rubber meets the road,” he says, adding Bloomberg might still not be able to assuage him he would vigorously push to implement the plans he just laid out.

“We've got a set of candidates who have lived and breathed these issues for their entire lives and who have been on the right side of them. As a primary voter, I’m not sure I could be convinced of his conversion.”

— Chinese officials project confidence coronavirus will peak soon. The Post's Gerry Shih: "Chinese leader Xi Jinping is striking an increasingly confident note that the country can control the coronavirus outbreak and manage the economic and social fallout, as some Chinese health experts predict a peak in infections by the end of the month.

“Chinese leaders, eager to kick-start economic activity, have dismantled some highway checkpoints, while businesses have begun to reopen. As of Wednesday, however, restrictions on personal mobility remained tight, suggesting wariness about rising infections. China on Wednesday reported that the rate of new cases continues to decline, but international experts, including Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, say they are wary of declaring that the pace of worldwide infections is slowing.”

Fed’s Balance Sheet Dominates What to Watch For in FOMC Minutes Traders and investors are eager for more detail on the Federal Reserve’s plans to wrap up its balance sheet expansion and a related short-term lending program when minutes of the Jan. 28-29 policy meeting are released Wednesday in Washington. Bloomberg News

— New Post poll finds Trump continues to be boosted by the economy: More than half of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the economy, though his level of support is down slightly from its record high late last month. According to The Washington Post-ABC News poll released today, 52 percent of Americans approve of the president's handling of the economy while 40 percent disapprove.

As I pointed to previously, Trump's handling of the economy continues to run ahead of his overall job approval. Just over 4 out of 10 voters (43 percent) approve of the president's job performance while a majority of 53 percent continue to disapprove. Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial since the last Post poll.

The survey also offers a new look into the Democratic presidential race, with Sanders surging into a commanding, double-digit lead over the field. More on that here. Here's a snapshot of how the race has developed over the last few weeks, per the poll:

— “Tariff man” is just getting started: “Even as Trump celebrated hard-won gains in negotiations with the nation’s largest trading partners, he laid the groundwork for more tariffs, more challenges to long-standing trade norms and more disruption to global commercial flows in the months ahead,” my colleague David J. Lynch reports of the juxtaposition between signing the USMCA and the phase 1 deal while preparing to unleash the tariff playbook elsewhere.

“In the past four weeks, the president expanded his March 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs to cover products made from those materials, an implicit acknowledgment that his original approach to curbing a flood of imported industrial metals hadn’t worked. He authorized the Commerce Department to begin imposing tariffs on U.S. trading partners that allegedly used undervalued currencies to subsidize their exports. And he considered withdrawing the United States from a global agreement on government procurement, alarming foreign allies. These actions come as Trump sparred with his next trade war target, the European Union, a longtime U.S. ally that he says treats American businesses even worse than China does, and mulled additional deals with India, Kenya and Britain.”

— Trump plays down more China export restrictions: “Trump downplayed the possibility of further restricting exports of U.S. goods and technology to China, going as far as calling some of the proposals being circulated ‘ridiculous,’ ” Politico's Adam Behsudi reports.

“'I have seen some of the regulations being circulated, including those being contemplated by Congress, and they are ridiculous,' Trump wrote Tuesday in a string of tweets. ‘I want to make it EASY to do business with the United States, not difficult. Everyone in my Administration is being so instructed, with no excuses...’ Administration officials are weighing a number of rules that would further restrict the ability of U.S. companies to do business with blacklisted company Huawei and potentially other Chinese enterprises.”

Huawei loses in federal court: A federal judge in Texas “rejected Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s constitutional challenge to a U.S. law that restricted its ability to do business with federal agencies and their contractors,” Reuters's Jonathan Stempel and Diane Bartz report . “

Meanwhile, the State Dept. cracked down on Chinese media outlets: “The State Department designated five Chinese media outlets as official government entities under the Foreign Missions Act, meaning they will be treated as though they are diplomatic outposts of the Chinese government and subject to the same constraints,” my colleagues Anna Fifield, Carol Morello and Emily Rauhala report.

“The move is the latest in a series of U.S. efforts to tackle China’s influence in the United States. It will be sure to anger Beijing, which generally views U.S. government actions — such as the trade war, accusations against tech firm Huawei and criticism of the country’s human rights record — as efforts to thwart China’s global rise … The 1982 Foreign Missions Act covers matters such as license plates for embassy vehicles and diplomatic immunity, but it also governs how foreign governments operate in the United States. Practically speaking, [the] decision was likely more symbolic than punitive.”

— Bloomberg joins the debate tonight: “Bloomberg will be forced to leave his comfort zone and test his chops as a charismatic politician. When he steps onto the debate stage in Las Vegas for his first hostile and uncontrolled campaign test, there will be no management decisions to make, teleprompters to lean on or endless ad budgets to filter his image with focus-grouped messaging,” my colleague Michael Scherer reports.

“In preparation, his advisers have spent much of the past week drilling him for the big jump, which could make or break the momentum he has generated with his extravagant spending. In debate prep sessions, they have armed him with comebacks for the inevitable attacks on his enormous wealth and past record, while also coaching him to move beyond his sometimes distant, wonky and diffidently logical public persona.”

The other candidates are waiting to take him on: “[Sanders] spent Tuesday in Reno, Nev., denouncing Bloomberg’s campaign as an example of ‘oligarchy, not democracy.’ Former vice president Joe Biden has been boasting for days about his desire to confront Bloomberg in person because he cannot compete with the billionaire’s advertising budget. ‘At least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire,’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) warned in a tweet about Bloomberg.”

— Warren gets a super PAC?: “A group of women progressives who back [Warren] has formed Persist PAC, a super PAC airing pro-Warren ads starting Wednesday in an effort to boost her performance ahead of Saturday's crucial Nevada caucuses, a spokesman told Axios,” Margaret Talev and Alexi McCammond report.

“Warren has spoken adamantly against the influence of unlimited spending and dark money in politics. But these supporters have concluded that before Warren can reform the system, she must win under the rules that exist — and that whether she likes it or not, their uncoordinated help may be needed to keep her viable through this weekend's contest and into South Carolina and Super Tuesday.”

— Walmart posts disappointing holiday sales: “Walmart disappointed on multiple fronts, falling short of its fourth-quarter targets and full-year outlook after shoppers scaled back on clothing, toys and video games during the holiday shopping season. But analysts say a key question remains: How will the coronavirus affect the world’s largest retailer?” my colleague Abha Bhattarai reports.

“The retail giant — which has hundreds of stores in China and gets about 15 percent of its products from factories there — says that while it is monitoring the outbreak, it has no immediate plans to lower its sales forecast because of it … With $524 billion in annual sales, Walmart is a closely watched bellwether for the rest of the industry. Its share price remained largely flat as investors digested the news.”

Conornavirus fears aren't the only issue: “Walmart’s tepid results come as retailers across the country struggle to get customers into their stores. Same-store sales — a closely watched measure at stores and websites open at least one year — grew 1.9 percent during the fourth quarter, vs. 4.2 percent growth a year earlier.”

“Walmart’s tepid results come as retailers across the country struggle to get customers into their stores. Same-store sales — a closely watched measure at stores and websites open at least one year — grew 1.9 percent during the fourth quarter, vs. 4.2 percent growth a year earlier.” There are some bright spots: “Online sales, which grew 37 percent last year compared with the year before, remained a bright spot for the company, as did groceries. Walmart has invested heavily in its e-commerce business in recent years as it looks for new ways to win over customers. The company said it expects that growth to slow this year, to about 30 percent.”

— Kickstarter staff votes to unionize: “The staff at the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter voted to join a labor union, part of a rising wave of workforce activism in tech,” my colleague Eli Rosenberg reports.

“The staff voted 46 to 37 to join a chapter of the Office and Professional Employees International Union, the company said. Though small in numbers, the union carries symbolic weight. Waves of activism have coursed through the world of tech in the past few years but they have largely stopped short of union campaigns.”

— Virgin Galactic surge looks a lot like Tesla: “A seven-day surge in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has lifted the stock four times above its level in December. Gains are snowballing, options traders are piling in, chatrooms are lighting up. It’s all starting to look similar to another space-age growth stock’s recent run,” Bloomberg News's Luke Kawa and Bailey Lipschultz report.

“Though the company is just a fraction of Tesla Inc. in terms of market value, the frenzy around its shares is similar. The average increase in Virgin’s share price has totaled more than 9 percent since last Monday, and double-digit rallies have been propagating.”

