Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg listens to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during the Democratic presidential primary debate. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Mike Bloomberg got an ugly reception from his 2020 Democratic rivals on his first national debate stage. They turned the former New York mayor into an avatar for out-of-touch Wall Street wealth – and attacked him with more gusto than the president they are all ultimately aiming to replace.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) landed the most punishing blows, lighting into the multi-billionaire over a history of off-color remarks; failing so far to produce his tax returns; the treatment of women at his financial data company; the stop-and-frisk policing policy he instituted as New York mayor; and past comments suggesting red-lining reform, rather than the big banks, drove the financial crisis.

“So I'd like to talk about who we're running against, a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians.’ And, no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” Warren said just minutes into the debate. “Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk.”

See some of Warren's opening salvo here:

WATCH: Sen. Warren kicks off the #DemDebate by launching a direct criticism of Mike Bloomberg's previous comments about women. pic.twitter.com/SROJoQXU9Z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg absorbed the blows more than he parried them. In the face of attacks from the Massachusetts Democrat, in particular, he conjured the image of financiers who have withered before her pointed questioning from the Senate Banking Committee.

Indeed, at one point, Warren commandeered the role of the moderators to press Bloomberg on whether he would release female former employees from nondisclosure agreements signed after they sued him so they can discuss their experiences at his company. Here’s how some of that went:

Warren: So, Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements, so we can hear their side of the story?

Bloomberg: We have a very few nondisclosure agreements.

Warren: How many is that?

Bloomberg: Let me finish.

Warren: How many is that?

Bloomberg: None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn't like a joke I told. And let me just -- and let me -- there's agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet and that's up to them. They signed those agreements, and we'll live with it.

Bloomberg’s response drew boos from the crowd and jeers on Twitter. There, a consensus emerged that the more than $400 million the candidate already has poured into his bid from his own pocket was a steep price for the privilege of enduring such abuse on national television.

From former Obama advisor David Axelrod:

Bubble box over @MikeBloomberg’s head:

“I can’t believe I spent half a billion to be here!” — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 20, 2020

From the American Enterprise Institute's Jim Pethokoukis:

Bloomberg is doing a great job proving that even billions of dollars can't buy a presidential nomination! No oligarchy! — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) February 20, 2020

From elections analyst Stu Rothenberg:

“Maybe this was a mistake.” — Michael Bloomberg to himself. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) February 20, 2020

From Republican lobbyist Bruce Mehlman:

Bloomberg brought a wallet to a knife fight. — Bruce Mehlman (@bpmehlman) February 20, 2020

And here's how it played on the front pages of Bloomberg's hometown tabloids. From the New York Post:

Today's cover: Michael Bloomberg’s campaign implodes onstage in Nevada Democratic debate https://t.co/b94S7ugXe5 pic.twitter.com/S0Jj7cIiAt — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2020

And the New York Daily News:

Bloomberg takes haymakers from Warren and other Dems at contentious debatehttps://t.co/7H5D1CBc3x pic.twitter.com/AjpDyn65jY — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 20, 2020

Warren’s campaign highlighted the exchange online and in a fundraising blitz that her team said netted more than $1 million. “Tonight, Elizabeth got on the debate stage, took on an arrogant billionaire, and won. And with your help, she'll do it again in November,” a Warren email solicitation said.

The question for Bloomberg in the coming days will be whether his formidable campaign operation can steam past the damage the candidate left on the debate stage. By one snap test, the answer is that the Bloomberg team has some cleanup work to do. My colleague Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports the candidate’s performance alarmed one key constituency that has been torn between Bloomberg and former vice president Joe Biden:

Several donors and fundraisers who were on the Biden/Bloomberg fence are texting me about their disappointment with Bloomberg tonight.



One said when asked about Bloomberg: "An unmitigated disaster. ... Bloomberg isn't the answer, that's for sure." — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg arguably found firmer footing mixing it up with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who entered the night leading the official delegate count and in the latest Washington Post-ABC News national poll.

Sanders, defending his comment that billionaires shouldn’t exist, took aim again at Bloomberg. “We have enormous problems facing this country, and we cannot continue seeing a situation where, in the last three years, billionaires in this country saw an $850 billion increase in their wealth — congratulations, Mr. Bloomberg — but the average American last year saw less than a 1 percent increase in his or her income,” he said.

Bloomberg replied that he couldn’t “speak for all billionaires. All I know is I've been very lucky, made a lot of money, and I'm giving it all away to make this country better.” And he defended how much he’s made. “I worked very hard for it,” he said.

It was a missed opportunity for Bloomberg to talk up his plan to raise $5 trillion from higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations or plug the Wall Street reform plan he released this week to qualified but mostly positive reviews from industry critics.

But he returned to the broader issue of inequality and Democratic prescriptions for it several minutes later. “What a wonderful country we have. The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses,” he said of Sanders. "What did I miss here?”

And he said while he disagrees with Warren’s proposal to impose a wealth tax on net worths greater than $50 million — with a surcharge on those worth more than $1 billion — he does back higher taxes on top incomes. "We should raise taxes on the rich. I did that as mayor in New York City. I raised taxes,” he said. “And if you take a look at my plans, the first thing I would do is try to convince Congress, because they've got to do it, we can't just order it, to roll back” Trump’s tax cuts.

Mostly, though, Bloomberg's presence served to unify a cast of candidates that was otherwise as fractious as ever on one point: That he is wrong person to lead the party into its fight for the White House. Bloomberg reflected his isolation midway through the debate. “I can't think of a way that would make it easier for Donald Trump to get re-elected than listening to this conversation,” he said.

Trump, who has focused his attention on Bloomberg in recent days, dedicated his one comment about the debate to trashing the candidate's debut:

Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Prediction markets registered a steep drop in Bloomberg's perceived chances, with the site Election Betting Odds showing a 12.5 percent falloff in his odds of capturing the nomination. The Bloomberg camp itself indicated he has to improve when he appears in the next debate, set for Tuesday in South Carolina. “Everyone wanted him to lose his cool. He didn't do it,” Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a post-debate statement, adding, “He was just warming up tonight.”

Commuters wear masks on a train in Tokyo. (Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE)

— Investors eye coronavirus spread beyond China. Bloomberg News's Tom Redmond and Abhishek Vishnoi: "Investors are growing increasingly concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases outside China, threatening gains in riskier assets that propelled the S&P 500 Index to an all-time high this week. A spike in confirmed infections in South Korea and two more deaths in Japan jolted markets on Thursday, sending the won and Singapore dollar down as much as 1%. Asian shares slid to a two-week low, and some money managers said they’re bracing for further losses…

“While China reported a sharp decline in new infections, the country’s shifting reporting guidelines have raised doubts about the reliability of data from the center of the outbreak. South Korea reported its first death from the virus Thursday while cases surged to 104, and infections in Japan shot up in the past week. In Singapore, more than 80 people have contracted the virus.”

Fed flagged the virus at January meeting. NYT's Jeanna Smialek: "Federal Reserve officials left interest rates unchanged at their January meeting as the economy grew steadily, but they spent their meeting reviewing risks to the outlook — including fresh concerns about the coronavirus that had begun to take hold in China.

“Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s Jan. 28 and 29 meeting showed that officials called the new coronavirus ‘a new risk to the global growth outlook.’ At the time, the outbreak had killed more than 100 people and sickened about 5,000. It has continued to spread since, causing more than 2,000 deaths and infecting more than 75,000 people. Central bankers have been cautious about predicting how much the virus will affect the United States economy, though they have made it clear that they expect some spillover.”

Oxford Economics: Virus will cause global growth to skid this year. The macroeconomic forecasting firm projects the outbreak will cut global GDP growth to 2.3 percent this year, “its weakest since 2009.” In the firm's worst-case scenario, the firm says in a new research note, “the US and eurozone would enter technical recessions in the first half of 2020… However, we find this would be followed by a rapid recovery so that such a worldwide pandemic inflicts a short, but very sharp, shock on the world economy.”

— Housing market remains strong: “U.S. homebuilding fell less than expected in January while permits surged to a near 13-year high, pointing to sustained housing market strength that could help keep the longest economic expansion in history on track,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports.

“Other data … showed producer prices increasing by the most in more than a year last month, boosted by rises in the cost of services such as healthcare and hotel accommodation. The reports could support the Federal Reserve’s desire to keep interest rates unchanged at least through this year after lowering borrowing costs three times in 2019.”

The U.S. Capitol. (Alex Edelman/Bloomberg)

— White House advisers float minimum tax on corporations: “Economic advisers to the White House have suggested [Trump] propose a new minimum tax on corporations as part of his election year ‘tax cut 2.0’ package, two people briefed on the planning said, hoping to address criticism that the 2017 tax law allowed many of the country’s largest firms to virtually eliminate their federal tax burden,” my colleague Jeff Stein reports.

“The idea, which is part of preliminary discussions and has not been officially endorsed, could attempt to blunt criticism from Democrats that the GOP tax law allowed many large corporations to wipe out their federal corporate taxes altogether. The plan could also help generate revenue that might be used to offset the impact of new, middle class tax cuts. Trump has promised he would roll out a middle class tax plan before the 2020 presidential election.

"The 2017 tax law lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, but it allowed companies to continuing using loopholes and tax breaks to lower their taxes even further. The tax law also eliminated the corporate alternative minimum tax, which was supposed to prevent companies from overusing deductions to avoid paying any taxes.”

This could be seen as a big admission: “Proposing a minimum tax on corporations could be interpreted by critics as an extraordinary admission by the White House that its 2017 tax cut went too far in slashing business rates. The potential tax plan also underscores the enormous political and policy challenges the White House will face in crafting a second tax cut proposal in time for the 2020 election, in part because the White House appears to have overestimated the economic benefits that would result from the 2017 law.”

— Barr raises possibility tech companies may be held liable for dangerous posts: “U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr blasted Big Tech, raising the specter that Silicon Valley might soon be held accountable for a wide array of dangerous, harmful content that critics say has flourished on their sites and services,” my colleague Tony Romm reports.

“At an event that laid bare tech’s broad troubles — including the spread of terrorism, illicit drug sales and child sexual exploitation online — Barr said it may be time for the government to seek sweeping changes to a key portion of federal law, known as Section 230, that long has spared tech companies from liability for content posted by their users. Barr’s shot at Silicon Valley offers the latest evidence that regulators in Washington — Democrats and Republicans alike — believe some of the federal safeguards that helped incubate the Internet have become hindrances, preventing law enforcement and aggrieved users from obtaining justice when people are harmed.”

Trump Administration Sees No Threat to Economy From Monopolies The latest Economic Report of the President remains optimistic about growth while clashing with Democrats who have proposed breaking up large companies to improve competition. NYT

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Evan Vucci/AP)

— India looms in the trade conversation: “ You may have missed it amid headlines of the U.S. trade war with China, but a low-intensity trade conflict with Asia’s other emerging giant is also smoldering. It began a year ago when the U.S. stripped India of special low-tariff status over claims it discriminated against American companies. India responded by implementing tariffs it had previously threatened over U.S. steel duties,” Greg Ip writes in the Wall Street Journal.

“Trump travels to India next week where he may reach some sort of truce with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the underlying conflict will likely persist, because it is driven by forces similar to those behind the trade war with China. In essence, Modi seeks to replicate the formula that made China the world’s No. 2 economy by welcoming foreign investment while protecting more of the domestic market for Indian companies.”

— WH: Trade uncertainty weighed on growth. Bloomberg News's Rich Miller: “The White House acknowledged what many economists considered obvious through much of last year: [Trump’s] trade stance depressed economic growth and business investment. ‘Uncertainty generated by trade negotiations dampened investment,’ Trump chief economist Tomas Philipson told reporters in a briefing on the annual Economic Report of the President released on Thursday. The admission contrasted with Trump’s repeated assertions that his tariff tactics hadn’t hurt the economy while swelling the government’s tax coffers.”

The Forbidden City in Beijing. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

— China expels three WSJ reporters: “China revoked the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters based in Beijing, the first time the Chinese government has expelled multiple journalists simultaneously from one international news organization since the country began re-engaging with the world in the post-Mao era,” the WSJ reports.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the move “was punishment for a recent opinion piece published by the Journal. The expulsions by China’s Foreign Ministry followed widespread public anger at the headline on the Feb. 3 opinion piece, which referred to China as ‘the real sick man of Asia.’ The ministry and state-media outlets had repeatedly called attention to the headline in statements and posts on social media and had threatened unspecified consequences.”

Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York.

— Breaking: Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade. WSJ's Liz Hoffman: "Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade Financial Corp. in a $13 billion deal that will reshape the storied investment bank and firmly stake its future on managing money for regular people. The all-stock takeover, set to be announced Thursday, will combine a Wall Street firm in the late innings of a decade-long turnaround with a discount broker built on the backs of dot-com day traders. It is the biggest takeover by a giant U.S. bank since the 2008 crisis.

“E*Trade brings five million retail customers, their $360 billion in assets and an online bank with cheap deposits that Morgan Stanley can funnel into loans. Its CEO, Michael Pizzi, is coming along to run the e-brokerage business, which will keep its brand, its handful of retail storefronts and its buzzy and well-funded ad campaigns, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said.”

The CEO of German telecommunications giant Deutsche-Telekom Timotheus Hoettges. (Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images)

— T-Mobile owner wants company to lead U.S. market: “Deutsche Telekom is aiming to become market leader in the United States, CEO Tim Hoettges said … now that a deal for its T-Mobile U.S. unit to take over Sprint is within reach,” Reuters's Douglas Busvine reports.

“Striking a bullish tone after a New York judge threw out a petition brought by a dozen U.S. states to block the deal, Hoettges said the ‘new’ T-Mobile would go on the attack and look to close a valuation gap with AT&T and Verizon. Hoettges, 57, has campaigned for seven years to do a U.S. deal that, on completion, would create a transatlantic business with $120 billion in revenues and 270 million customers.”

— UBS names new CEO: “UBS Group AG Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is stepping down and will be succeeded by current ING Groep NV boss Ralph Hamers, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday, marking another leadership change at a major Swiss bank,” WSJ's Margot Patrick reports.

“Ermotti has been UBS’s CEO since 2011 and was expected to announce his departure this year or next. He led UBS through a post-financial-crisis restructuring and repositioned it as a global wealth manager serving billionaires and entrepreneurs. Hamers, an ING veteran, has been that bank’s chief executive since 2013.”

— Investment funds distance themselves from Sacklers: “Two hedge funds are reducing their ties to the embattled Sackler family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP,” WSJ's Juliet Chung and Jared S. Hopkins reports.

“DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC and Sunriver Management LLC have each redeemed investments by a private Sackler investment firm, Kokino LLC, according to people familiar with the changes. Kokino is the family office of Jonathan Sackler, a former Purdue board director and the son of a Purdue co-founder … Sunriver’s relocation was at least partly driven by a desire to reduce ties with the Sacklers, according to people familiar with the fund’s management.”

Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) seen here last year. (Susan Walsh/AP)

— Big Pharma looks a little smaller now: “The drug industry doesn’t pack the lobbying punch it once did, and one sign is something rare in the capital today—a dose of bipartisanship,” WSJ's Brody Mullins and Stephanie Armour report.

“Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) to write a bill last July to regulate prescription-drug prices, an idea the industry has bottled up since the 1960s. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) sponsored a bill in May to block drug companies from using patent laws to delay lower-priced drugs … A growing rift between the GOP and longtime drug-industry allies is shaking up pharmaceutical policy, and for the first time in a generation, some Republicans and Democrats are joining to overhaul drug-price regulation."

How the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls compare when it comes to proposed tax hikes on corporations, via Bloomberg News's Laura Davison:

All 2020 Democrats want to raise corporate taxes, but there's a big difference in magnitude.https://t.co/TROq5eDiI9 pic.twitter.com/ucGK8xjVjw — Laura Davison (@laurapdavison) February 19, 2020

Today:

ViacomCBS, Domino's Pizza, Hormel Foods, Re/Max Holdings, Dropbox and Six Flags are among the notable companies to report their earnings

Friday:

The annual U.S. Monetary Policy Forum is held in New York, Fed governor Lael Brainard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be among those speaking

Deere, Cinemark and Royal Bank of Canada are among the notable companies to report their earnings

Via the Post's Tom Toles:

