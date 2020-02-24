THE TICKER

A trader works on the trading floor after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

Nobody knows what’s going to happen next. That’s as true in financial markets as it is for the 2020 election. And the proof, in part, is in the divergence between a surging stock market and sinking yields for long-term Treasury bonds.

Government debt, as of Friday, is offering a historically low return, typically a sign investors are piling into the bonds as a hedge against a looming economic downturn. Yet stocks keep hitting fresh highs: Despite a dip on Friday, the S&P 500 is up 20 percent over a year ago, as my colleague Peter Whoriskey notes.

The mixed message is dividing the world “into two remarkably contrary camps: those who see the new [bond yield] lows as another sign of relative U.S. strength, and those who see it as an unmistakable augury of tough economic times ahead, and possibly, recession,” he writes. “As a result, for those who look to the stock and bond markets for clues to the U.S. economy, the picture it presents alternates between exuberance and, increasingly, deep gloom.”

The fate of the coronavirus could go a long way toward resolving the muddle. One explanation for bottoming Treasury yields holds that the havoc the disease is wreaking overseas is prompting investors to flock to the relative stability of U.S. debt.

But there’s no guarantee if the outbreak evolves into a global pandemic the United States would be insulated from the economic fallout. If that becomes the case, the optimism reflected in the stock market probably would curdle, sending share prices headed in the opposite direction.

Indeed, U.S. stocks appear primed for an ugly open this morning after a weekend that saw new cases of the disease surge outside China. Per the Post team tracking the latest developments, “South Korea said Sunday that it was raising its national threat level to ‘red alert,’ the highest, after 169 new cases were confirmed Sunday; in Italy, the number of cases spiked to 152, the largest number outside Asia.”

A woman wearing a face mask enters the Milano Cadorna railway station during morning rush hour. (Matteo Corner/ EPA-EFE)

As a consequence, futures for the Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all lower, pointing to steep losses this morning. And global stocks are taking a pounding, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index posting its worst losses since 2016, erasing its gains this year. “The risk of the virus for growth has finally struck home,” Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham, tells the Wall Street Journal's Chong Koh Ping and Anna Isaac. “Developments in Italy are all of a sudden so close to the forefront of where European investors are.”

From RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas:

S&P futures point towards a decline of 91.50 on the open. That data viz is an apt illustration of the risk aversion across global markets this morning. pic.twitter.com/DjMC4PCKys — Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) February 24, 2020

“I know there are economists out there saying there is no chance of a recession,” Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk tells Whoriskey. “But I know that hubris is your enemy late in the business cycle.”

A recession would no doubt shake up the presidential race, too. The betting market PredictIt now assigns President Trump a 55 percent chance of winning reelection. His advantage has grown in recent days as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) solidified his position as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, never mind that Sanders has won only 39 delegates of the 1,991 he will need to secure the nod, per NBC News.

The sentiment the race is Trump’s to lose also reflects a widely shared belief among investors that the strength of the economy will deliver him a second term. For example, Ray Fair, the Yale economist behind the first model predicting election outcomes based on economic data, sees the strength of GDP growth and Trump’s incumbency adding up to a November win. His latest assessment projects a 4.5 percent risk of recession.

The coronavirus however remains a wild card. Goldman Sachs economists now see it costing U.S. growth 0.8 percent in the first quarter of this year and warn in a Sunday note that “the risks are clearly skewed to the downside until the outbreak is contained. ”

MARKET MOVERS

An employee wearing a plastic raincoat and a face mask counts Chinese yuan banknotes at a bank in Shanxi province. (Reuters)

— Millions of Chinese firms face collapse without bank help. Bloomberg News: “With much of China’s economy still idled as authorities try to contain an epidemic that has infected more than 75,000 people, millions of companies across the country are in a race against the clock to stay afloat. A survey of small- and medium-sized Chinese companies conducted this month showed that a third of respondents only had enough cash to cover fixed expenses for a month, with another third running out within two months. Only 30% of such firms have managed to resume operations due to a complicated local government approval procedure as well as a lack of employees and financing, a government official said at a press conference on Monday.”

The threat to global supply chain is building. WSJ's Chuin-Wei Yap and Jon Emont: "With fears of contagion keeping Chinese workers home, production is getting pinched. In the U.S., General Motors Co. unions have warned that a lack of China-made parts could slow assembly lines at sport-utility vehicle plants in Michigan and Texas; the company said it is working to mitigate the risk. Elsewhere, the story is the same—even in places that might seem remote…

“A month after the epidemic forced factories into limbo past their usual Lunar New Year break—a handful are reopening—officials and economists are warning that an extended Chinese shutdown could cripple global manufacturing and cost the world up to $1 trillion in lost output.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Mnuchin throws cold water on Fed coordination. Bloomberg News's Saleha Mohsin: "U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he sees no need to boost coordination between the government and the Federal Reserve, rebuffing investors who’ve called for more cooperation as central bankers run out of tools to counter the next recession. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Inc. and former central bankers are among those who’ve advocated for more explicit cooperation between the Fed and the government.

“'I don’t agree that there necessarily should be coordinated action,' Mnuchin said in an interview on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Riyadh. ‘I don’t believe that there needs to be defined coordination or there needs to be defined independence.’ Mnuchin has kept up the long-held tradition of weekly meetings between Treasury secretaries and Fed chairs. For now, his talks with Jerome Powell will continue as they always have, the Treasury chief said.”

Fed officials say they need lawmakers' help to fight the next recession. NYT's Jeanna Smialek: "Federal Reserve officials and top economists have been debating which tools will work best to fight future recessions, and a clear consensus is forming: They are going to need lawmakers’ help. Interest rates are mired at lower levels than in past economic expansions, part of a long-running trend that looks unlikely to reverse anytime soon. That leaves central bankers with less room to goose the economy in a downturn — and raises the possibility that they could exhaust their monetary ammunition in a serious slump.

“Lael Brainard, a Fed governor, on Friday issued one of the clearest calls for proactive congressional action, while speaking at a conference in New York held by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. ‘Just as monetary policymakers are actively reviewing their tools and strategies, now is the time to undertake a review of fiscal tools and strategies to ensure they are ready and effective,’ she said. Fiscal policy is made by lawmakers with taxing and spending authority, and Ms. Brainard said the design of ‘more automatic, faster-acting’ responses in that arena would take work.”

TRUMP TRACKER

A man crosses a bridge past an ad with the images of President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, India. (Amit Dave/Reuters)

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

— Trump is in India, but trade won't be the headline: “Trump will almost certainly not complete a new U.S.-India trade deal during his two-day visit [this] week to the world’s most populous democracy. The trophy agreement has been repeatedly postponed amid trade tensions,” my colleagues Anne Gearan and Seung Min Kim report.

“Instead, the centerpiece of the brief trip is a massive rally in Trump’s honor that his host, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has billed as ‘Namaste Trump.’ The greeting loosely translates from Sanskrit as, ‘I bow to you,’ which may appeal to Trump as much as the idea that the gathering [today] in Ahmedabad is expected to fill, or nearly fill, the world’s largest cricket stadium. Never mind that the projected stadium capacity is perhaps 120,000, not “millions,” as Trump has exclaimed, and that it seems a stretch to estimate that a crowd approaching the population of New York City will line the streets for his arrival.”

— Economic ministers warn U.S. digital tax fight won't end well: “The world’s top economic leaders warned on Saturday that an international tax fight between the United States and Europe poses a new threat to the global economy if a resolution is not reached this year,” the New York Times's Alan Rappeport and Jim Tankersley report.

“After two years of economic fallout from a trade war between the United States and China, finance ministers and other senior officials at the Group of 20 meeting in Riyadh expressed alarm about an impasse over plans by foreign governments to impose new taxes on American technology companies. If a deal proves elusive in the coming months, European countries will begin collecting levies, which would probably set off retaliatory tariffs from the United States.

The head of the OECD speaks: “The trade tensions of today would look like they are not so serious compared to the consequences of something like this,” Angel Gurría, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, [told the Times] in an interview on the sidelines of the G20. “There’s the cacophony, the trade tensions that would invariably follow, and then there’s the impact on growth.”

2020 WATCH

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

— Bernie is the unquestioned frontrunner now: “Bernie Sanders has seized a commanding position in the Democratic presidential race, building a diverse coalition that is driving his liberal movement toward the cusp of a takeover of a major political party,” my colleagues Robert Costa and Philip Rucker report.

“Following Sanders’s resounding victory in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, and with polls showing him on the rise, Democrats are entering a season of open warfare over whether Sanders (I-Vt.) is equipped to beat Trump in what could be a brutal general election. The senator and his allies insist he could, but his detractors say he is too polarizing to win in November — and could severely cost Democrats in congressional or state races if Republicans use Sanders’s self-description as a democratic socialist to paint all Democrats as extreme.”

— Blankfein: Might vote for Trump over Sanders. Politico's Caitlin Oprysko: "Former Goldman Sachs CEO and lifelong Democrat Lloyd Blankfein told the Financial Times in an interview published Friday that he could have an easier time voting to reelect President Donald Trump than for Sen. Bernie Sanders, should the latter secure the Democratic nomination for president.

“'I think I might find it harder to vote for Bernie than for Trump,' the billionaire banker said, though he pointed out that the Democratic primary has just kicked off and the nomination is very much still up for grabs. ‘There’s a long time between now and then. The Democrats would be working very hard to find someone who is as divisive as Trump. But with Bernie they would have succeeded.’"

Sanders responded:

I welcome the hatred of the crooks who destroyed our economy. https://t.co/aZcdCFpeqt — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 21, 2020

Politics As Bernie Sanders’s momentum builds, down-ballot Democrats move to distance themselves Democrats fear that with the Vermont senator at the top of the ticket, their chances of winning the Senate would evaporate and their House majority would be at risk. Mike DeBonis and Michael Scherer

POCKET CHANGE

The Boeing logo. (Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images)

— Boeing offers more support to cushion Max fallout: “Boeing Co. is planning more support for suppliers for its 737 MAX jetliner program to prepare them for restarting production — and to dissuade some from seeking more business from Airbus SE,” the Wall Street Journal's Doug Cameron reports.

“Boeing suspended MAX production in January after building more than 400 planes it was unable to deliver … that has left a network of more than 600 big suppliers and hundreds of smaller firms in limbo about business that in some cases contributed half their annual sales. Many suppliers had expanded factories and hired more staff to help Boeing fill orders for more than 4,500 MAX jets it had planned to build at a rate of 57 a month. Now, analysts say, it could take three years to reach that level when production restarts after the plane is cleared to fly again.”

— Intuit close to buying Credit Karma: “Intuit Inc. is nearing a deal to buy personal-finance portal Credit Karma Inc. for about $7 billion in cash and stock, in a move that would push the bookkeeping-software giant further into consumer finance, according to people familiar with the matter,” the WSJ's Cara Lombardo and Dana Cimilluca report.

“The maker of TurboTax could announce a deal to buy privately held Credit Karma by [today], assuming talks don’t fall apart, the people said. Credit Karma was valued at roughly $4 billion in a private share sale about two years ago. The deal would mark Intuit’s largest acquisition by far in its 37-year history and the first sizable transaction under Chief Executive Sasan Goodarzi, who took over a little more than a year ago."

— What Buffett told shareholders: “Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha has long been the Warren and Charlie Show, as Warren Buffett and sidekick Charlie Munger offer up investment wisdom, crack wise and hand out life advice. But Buffett revealed Saturday in his annual letter to shareholders that this year they will hear more voices. And it might say something about who’s likely to one day succeed him as Berkshire’s CEO and chairman once he’s left the stage,” the Omaha World Herald's Henry J. Cordes reports.

“Buffett said shareholders on May 2 will have the opportunity to ask questions of Ajit Jain and Greg Abel, the men he installed as Berkshire’s primary operating managers two years ago … Buffett has long said that investors should focus on companies’ long-term performance and ignore shorter-term fluctuations in the stock market.”

Berkshire Hathaway underperforms most since '09: “Berkshire’s stock rose 11 percent in 2019 compared with a 31.5 percent total return in the S&P 500, including dividends — Berkshire’s biggest underperformance since 2009. Buffett has long said that investors should focus on companies’ long-term performance and ignore shorter-term fluctuations in the stock market,” the WSJ's Nicole Friedman reports.

THE REGULATORS

Joseph M. Otting, the Comptroller of the Currency. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

— Otting seeks bank CEO support for low-income lending changes. WSJ's Andrew Ackerman: "Joseph Otting, a top U.S. regulator, is personally lobbying bank chiefs to win support for his signature initiative: an overhaul of rules governing hundreds of billions of dollars in lending to low-income areas. Mr. Otting, the comptroller of the currency, has reached out to some of the country’s most prominent bank chief executives this month. They include JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s James Dimon and Bank of America Corp. ’s Brian Moynihan, according to people briefed on the conversations.

“The responses have been cordial but lukewarm, the people said. Mr. Otting, a former bank CEO himself, wants to rewrite the rules under the 1977 Community Reinvestment Act, which he says are vague and don’t account for the age of digital banking. Banks must heed the rules to win approval for mergers or to open new branches.”

CHART TOPPER

From the NYT's Lazaro Gamio:

Here's a flow chart of first choice votes among dems in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada =>https://t.co/2XlPpLRoPU pic.twitter.com/u84VdkIBnI — Lazaro Gamio (@LazaroGamio) February 23, 2020

THE FUNNIES

From The Post's Tom Toles:

