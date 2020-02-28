THE TICKER

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. stocks appear primed to continue plummeting as investors look past Trump administration efforts to contain the coronavirus and focus instead on reports of new cases mounting around the globe.

Stock futures pointed to further losses this morning after markets around the world continued to sell off. “Before trading started in the U.S., futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 0.9%, a day after the biggest percentage drop in U.S. markets since August 2011,” per the Wall Street Journal's Chong Koh Ping and Avantika Chilkoti. Stock markets in parts of the world worst affected by the virus shed substantial ground. The Stoxx Europe 600 was 3.9% lower. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 all ended the day down more than 3%."

The developments look set to pile pain onto an already brutal stretch for U.S. stocks, which have entered correction territory by shedding 10 percent of their value since setting a new high just last week.

The market carnage has already set records. The sell-off marks the fastest stock market correction in history:

And it has erased a third of the market’s gain since President Trump’s November 2016 election, per my colleagues David Lynch, Rachel Siegel and Thomas Heath. The S&P 500 is on track for its worst week since it was in the teeth of the financial crisis in October 2008. And investors seeking the safety of government debt have driven the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds to all-time lows.

Fund managers and market analysts stake out widely diverging views of when the market rout will hit bottom and turn around. BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski, for example, tells me “pure, unadulterated fear” has powered the sell-off, and he remains confident that the market will be higher a year from now.

At the other end of the spectrum, Scott Minerd, who oversees about $215 billion for Guggenheim Investments, said in an appearance on Bloomberg TV the unfolding public-health crisis is “possibly the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my career… It's very hard to imagine a scenario where you can actually contain this thing, and that's the thing to me that's very frightening.”

See Minerd here:

Guggenheim's Scott Minerd says the coronavirus crisis is possibly the worst thing he's ever seen in his career: "This has the potential to reel into something extremely serious" pic.twitter.com/xLhhNm3u7t — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) February 27, 2020

Regardless of outlook, however, investment professionals are taking their cues from assessments of the economy’s underlying strength and the gravity of the evolving threat the stream of new cases poses to it. They are not drawing comfort from the administration’s efforts to contain the disease. And, indeed, the Trump team has done little to inspire confidence:

A Health and Human Services official is seeking whistleblower protection after reporting that the department sent workers to receive Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China without proper training or protective gear, my colleagues Lena H. Sun and Yasmeen Abutaleb report. The workers were not tested for the virus after being exposed to the evacuees, and the official alleges she was improperly reassigned after raising alarms.

after reporting that the department sent workers to receive Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China without proper training or protective gear, my colleagues Lena H. Sun and Yasmeen Abutaleb report. The workers were not tested for the virus after being exposed to the evacuees, and the official alleges she was improperly reassigned after raising alarms. The White House is muzzling the administration’s own public health officials , directing them to clear any comments with the office of Vice President Pence, who Trump has tapped to coordinate the federal response. “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, one of the country’s leading experts on viruses and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told associates that the White House had instructed him not to say anything else without clearance,” the New York Times reports.

, directing them to clear any comments with the office of Vice President Pence, who Trump has tapped to coordinate the federal response. “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, one of the country’s leading experts on viruses and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told associates that the White House had instructed him not to say anything else without clearance,” the New York Times reports. The S&P 500 has dropped 8 percent since Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, on Monday night encouraged people to buy stocks, telling my Post colleague Bob Costa that long-term investors “should seriously consider buying these dips.” “It's going to disappear. One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear,” Trump said during a Thursday evening event at the White House. But the administration remains under fire for its response.

If anything, the scattershot response from Washington is weighing on already-depressed investor sentiment. From CNBC’s Scott Wapner:

Just off the phone with a large hedge fund mgr who says, in his opinion, the market is screaming that it doesn’t believe the Administration is anywhere near ready to deal with this, including doubts about the appointment of VP Pence as point man. — Scott Wapner (@ScottWapnerCNBC) February 27, 2020

The comment speaks to the discrepancy between the CDC’s “not if but when” comment vs. President Trump’s “I don’t think it’s inevitable” remark. — Scott Wapner (@ScottWapnerCNBC) February 27, 2020

Trump — who has fixated on the stock market turmoil the disease has touched off — nevertheless continues presenting a cheery perspective. "It's going to disappear. One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear,” he said during a Thursday evening event at the White House. He echoed the message on Twitter:

Congratulations and thank you to our great Vice President & all of the many professionals doing such a fine job at CDC & all other agencies on the Coronavirus situation. Only a very small number in U.S., & China numbers look to be going down. All countries working well together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

And he also accused cable news networks and Democrats of exacerbating the crisis:

“Anti-Trump Network @CNN doing whatever it can to stoke a national Coronavirus panic. The far left Network pretty much ignoring anyone who they interview who doesn’t blame President Trump.” @trish_regan @FoxNews Media refuses to discuss the great job our professionals are doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

“Diagnosis positive: @CNN is infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome. I’m calling out CNN for irresponsibly politicizing what should be a unifying battle against a virus that doesn’t choose sides.” @trish_regan @FoxNews Like I say, they are Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

The Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting time on the Immigration Hoax, & anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early BORDER & FLIGHT closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with Coronavirus. Dems called it VERY wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

More relevantly to investors, evidence is growing that virus-related disruptions are going to take a bite out of economic growth. Goldman Sachs projects U.S. companies will generate no earnings growth this year, based on a new forecast that factors in the likelihood the virus will become widespread. “Our reduced forecasts reflect the severe decline in Chinese economic activity in [the first quarter], lower end-demand for US exporters, supply chain disruption, a slowdown in US economic activity, and elevated uncertainty,” the firm writes in a note.

“From an economic standpoint, much of the focus had been on coronavirus’s repercussions for global supply chains, which rely heavily on manufacturing and production from Chinese factories,” my Post colleagues write. “But now that public health officials are bracing for the outbreak to spread in the United States, experts worry about an additional threat to the economy. Daily routines and consumer spending could grind to a halt if schools are closed, large gatherings are canceled and businesses close their doors.”

Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk notes that virus fears are already prompting cancellations of conferences:

I am stating to lose count of how many firms have cancelled or downscaled conferences in the US. Feeds vicious cycle scenario of fear triggering lower profits and layoffs. Need to watch closely. Similar to pullback post-9/11 w/o patriotic push to get back to business as usual. — Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk) February 27, 2020

And companies are warning of fallout as they scramble to mitigate the damage:

Pfizer warns of hit to bottom line: The drugmaker warned that the spread of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, could affect its manufacturing, supply chains and clinical trials, some of those fears are already being realized, Reuters's Saumya Sibi Joseph reports.

The drugmaker warned that the spread of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, could affect its manufacturing, supply chains and clinical trials, some of those fears are already being realized, Reuters's Saumya Sibi Joseph reports. Airlines brace for travel slowdown. The crisis is confronting air carriers and “other travel companies with a risk that had been nearly unthinkable over the past decade: a broad decline in travel demand,” CNBC's Leslie Josephs reports. It will cost the industry $29 billion in lost revenue this year, per one industry group.

The crisis is confronting air carriers and “other travel companies with a risk that had been nearly unthinkable over the past decade: a broad decline in travel demand,” CNBC's Leslie Josephs reports. It will cost the industry $29 billion in lost revenue this year, per one industry group. Financial firms begin plotting contingency plans: A number of Wall Street firms have begun discussions with federal regulators to figure out how their employees could work remotely while trying to ensure little to no distribution to markets themselves. The talks include potential waivers to regulations as many aspects of trading are manual and require personnel to be on-site, Reuters's Pete Schroeder reports.

A number of Wall Street firms have begun discussions with federal regulators to figure out how their employees could work remotely while trying to ensure little to no distribution to markets themselves. The talks include potential waivers to regulations as many aspects of trading are manual and require personnel to be on-site, Reuters's Pete Schroeder reports. Auto makers face parts shortages. “Automotive suppliers are warning car companies they could run out of certain parts used in North American factories in coming weeks, with particular concern over potential shortages of electronic components, industry executives and attorneys say,” WSJ's Mike Colias reports. “Hoping to stave off factory work stoppages, some manufacturers have taken the unusual and costly step of flying in critical parts by cargo planes.”

“Automotive suppliers are warning car companies they could run out of certain parts used in North American factories in coming weeks, with particular concern over potential shortages of electronic components, industry executives and attorneys say,” WSJ's Mike Colias reports. “Hoping to stave off factory work stoppages, some manufacturers have taken the unusual and costly step of flying in critical parts by cargo planes.” Film industry expects Chinese box office to tank. “We haven’t seen anything like this before, and we don’t know long it will last,” one industry analyst tells The Post's Travis Andrews. "China now is a much bigger part of the overall box office than when SARS occurred.”

Those sorts of headlines are helping fuel the uncertainty on Wall Street driving the market lower. “This feels like panic, not prudence,” Phil Camporeale, asset allocation strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said of the selloff on a conference call. “Nobody really knows where this thing is heading.”

MARKET MOVERS

International fallout:

A look at the number of cases worldwide:

(Graphic by Post staff)

— What's happening in Europe: “The risk of recession in Europe or Japan, ‘has dramatically risen,’" Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust, wrote in a note to clients, my colleagues David J. Lynch and Jeanne Whalen report.

“The European Central Bank is poorly armed for the battle against this unexpected economic shock. Its key interest rate already is negative, meaning the ECB charges banks for holding their excess deposits. Monetary authorities also already resumed their asset purchase program last fall, buying 20 million euros of bonds each month to stimulate the sagging economy.”

Cancellations are rolling in: Tourism is a major industry for the continent, but the lack of Chinese tourists and the frenzied cancellations from tourists weary of possible quarantines as a result of their trips are hurting areas dependent on such spending. So far, the biggest loses have been felt in Italy where nearly 700 cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

Tourism is a major industry for the continent, but the lack of Chinese tourists and the frenzied cancellations from tourists weary of possible quarantines as a result of their trips are hurting areas dependent on such spending. So far, the biggest loses have been felt in Italy where nearly 700 cases of the coronavirus have been reported. Covid-19 is only compounding problems: Even before the outbreak, “the continent’s major economies were expected to grow just a bit more than 1 percent this year,” my colleagues write.

— Japan close school for about a month: “After weeks of criticism that Japan was bungling its reaction to the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took the drastic step … of asking all the country’s schools to close for about a month,” the New York Times's Motoko Rich, Ben Dooley and Makiko Inoue report.

“The move to shut schools, which would make Japan one of a few countries, including China, to suspend classes nationwide, appeared to be an abrupt reversal of the more cautious stance the administration had taken on the virus.”

Other closures in Japan: The Disney theme parks in Tokyo will be closed until March 15, my colleague Simon Denyer reports. A host of other sporting events and concerts have also been canceled.

— Toronto Stock Exchange forced to halt trading: “The Toronto Stock Exchange effectively ended its Thursday session more than 40 minutes early after halting trade earlier in the afternoon due to a technical issue, according to TMX Group, owner of the exchange,” CNBC's Thomas Franck reports.

“The TSX Composite Index, the exchange’s benchmark, was down 1.9 percent before trading was halted around 2 p.m. Eastern time as coronavirus fears caused global markets to plunge on above-average volume. It later confirmed via Twitter that its cessation would stay in effect for the rest of the day … The trading volume on the Toronto Stock Exchange had already exceeded the 30-day average before trading was halted.”

— Back home, Fed now expected to intervene. Traders now fully expect the central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate by at least a quarter-point when it meets next month. “The Fed will soon have to step in to try to put a firebreak in the stock market," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson writes in a note. “This is not the time to wrong-foot markets accustomed to the idea that the Fed won't let financial conditions tighten aggressively without a response. So far, Fed officials have been reluctant even to suggest they might be considering policy action in the face of the coronavirus. But the latest data on the spread of the infection suggest that policymakers are in imminent danger of being overtaken by events, and we now expect the Fed to cut by 25bp at or before its March 17-to-18 meeting.”

2020 Watch

— Bloomberg vows to stay in until someone gets a majority: Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said "he will stay in the presidential race ‘right to the bitter end’ as long as he's got a chance at winning the nomination," NBC News's Allan Smith reports.

“Bloomberg said that if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) hit the delegate threshold to secure a majority ahead of the Democratic National Convention this summer, then he would not continue his presidential bid. If Sanders had amassed only a plurality, however, Bloomberg says he will keep pressing forward.”

— Pro-Warren super PAC makes gigantic splash: “Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who entered the presidential race loudly denouncing the influence of super PACs and big money in politics, will now be the beneficiary of what is believed to be the largest ad buy by a super PAC in the 2020 Democratic primary,” the Times's Shane Goldmacher reports.

“The super PAC, known as Persist PAC, announced late on [last] night that it was buying $9 million in television and digital ads across nine expensive media markets in three Super Tuesday states: California, Texas and Massachusetts. The reservation is in addition to another $3.25 million previously announced that covers seven other states, plus California.”

POCKET CHANGE

The Federal Reserve building in Washington. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

— Fed takes on its own diversity: “The Federal Reserve, long criticized for being too white and male, crossed a substantial milestone last year: for the first time in its 107-year history, white men held fewer than half of board seats at the Fed’s 12 regional outposts,” Reuters's Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir report.

“The shift, reinforced this January with a fresh round of appointments, has drawn little notice outside the Fed itself. But it is a window into how the U.S. central bank is setting the table for change among top policymakers, where progress toward diversity has been slow. The push has been driven by the Fed’s own acknowledgment that its leaders don’t look like the nation for which they set monetary policy, and by political pressure to fix that, according to interviews with several current and former Fed policymakers.”

— Justice Dept. rebukes Google over slow pace in turning over info: “The U.S. Justice Department issued a rare, private rebuke of Google this week, faulting the tech giant for failing to promptly turn over critical information to government officials who are investigating the search and advertising company for potential antitrust violations,” my colleague Tony Romm reports.

“In a letter sent Monday, the department said Google had engaged in ‘unacceptable’ delays since it received legal orders starting in October to turn over a tranche of evidence, including details involving executives, that shed light on the company’s business practices, according to two people familiar with the missive who requested anonymity to discuss a law-enforcement proceeding.”

More on what the Justice Dept. is saying: “The full scope of what the department has requested is not clear. But Ryan A. Shores, the associate deputy attorney general who signed the letter, appeared to hint at potential legal action if Google fails to comply, the people familiar with the matter said. He gave Google a March 2 deadline and said the department would be “compelled to pursue other mechanisms” if Google does not respond on time, according to sources.”

— Guess he's no longer ‘Above the Law’: “Unlike the vigilantes he played in his movies, Steven Seagal is not above the law — at least according to the Securities and Exchange Commission,” my colleague Renae Merle reports.

“Seagal, 67, did not tell his millions of social media followers that Bitcoiin2Gen had promised him $250,000 in cash and $750,000 worth of its tokens before promoting its initial coin offering on Twitter and Facebook, according to the SEC. Under the settlement, Seagal agreed to pay the SEC more than $330,000 in penalties and interest, including $157,000 that Bitcoiin2Gen had already paid him.”

CHART TOPPER

This look at coronavirus infections in South Korea offers a scary insight into how rapidly the disease can spread once it takes hold in a population:

Dear God, this chart pic.twitter.com/roB2GXwXxG — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) February 27, 2020

THE FUNNIES

From The Post's Tom Toles:

