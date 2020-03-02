THE TICKER

Trader David O'Day works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Last week was the worst for the U.S. stocks since the 2008 financial crisis, with coronavirus fears vaporizing $3.4 trillion in wealth from the market. But with the disease’s spread accelerating around the world over the weekend and economists talking up the likelihood of recession, the ugliest fallout for financial markets may be yet to come.

U.S. stock futures gave back gains they achieved overnight on the promise of interventions by the Federal Reserve and other central banks. The bounce faded as the global death toll from the disease passed 3,000, new cases mounted, and the Organization for Economic Development and Coordination slashed its 2020 global growth forecast in half to just 1.5 percent.

Stocks could have a way to go before they reach a new bottom, some analysts say.

The S&P 500 shed nearly 12 percent last week, but “some think it might have to drop by more than 20% from its peak before it will find real support from bargain hunters,” the Wall Street Journal’s Paul Davies and Julie Steinberg report. “So far, many investors sitting on big gains made over the previous months haven’t completely given up and sold those positions. Doing so is known as ‘capitulation’ and often seen as a sign of a market bottom. ‘There is not capitulation yet, not at all,’ says David Bieber, a Citigroup Inc. quantitative analyst who studies the size and volume of outstanding bets across all kinds of derivatives markets.”

The turmoil is vexing Wall Street traders. “Fixed-income traders at JP Morgan Chase & Co. and trading teams at Barclays PLC met late in the week, focusing on preparing for further declines in stocks and commodities,” the WSJ’s Julia-Ambra Verlaine and Akane Otani report. “Even those who counsel patience are for now expecting a period of intense volatility.”

(Graphic by Aaron Steckelberg and Jennifer Liberto/The Washington Post)

The Journal story focused on technical factors reinforcing the selloff. More importantly, the economic forecast globally and in the United States is growing gloomier by the day as coronavirus infections mount. Goldman Sachs economists dramatically downgraded the firm’s expectations for U.S. growth, halving it to 1 percent for the year.

“Over the last week the situation has proven worse than we expected in two respects,” the firm’s economists wrote in a note. “First, economic activity in China has remained even weaker than we had anticipated, and our China Economics team cut its forecast for Q1 GDP growth sharply. Second, it has become clear that the new coronavirus is especially infectious as outbreaks have occurred in many additional countries, including the first reported cases of community spread in the US… While the US economy avoids recession in our baseline forecast, the downside risks have clearly grown.”

They aren’t alone in invoking the r-word. So is Evercore, per CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla:

And Morgan Stanley:

MORGAN STANLEY: “we see 3 possible scenarios”:



* 1 – containment by March



* 2 – escalation in new geographies, disruption extends into 2Q20



* 3 – persisting into 3Q, escalating recession risks



“At the current juncture, we believe that we are heading towards scenario 2” (Ahya) pic.twitter.com/aaMttmJ8CM — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 1, 2020

Traders now believe it's certain that the Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark interest rate a half-point by its March meeting in two weeks, with many expecting the central bank to do so even faster.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a readiness to respond in a Friday afternoon statement saying the virus “poses evolving risks to economic activity” and the central bank “will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.” The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England followed suit Monday with statements indicating they will also look to intervene.

Analysts point out that monetary policy won’t do much to address the supply shock the economy faces if manufacturing takes a major hit — an effect already cascading through the systems producing “everything from smartphones to pharmaceuticals,” as the Journal notes. “It should be noted that a rate cut would be very unlikely to bolster economic activity,” JPMorgan Funds chief global strategist David Kelly writes in a note. “However, it could further diminish the attractiveness of bonds and thus help support the stock market.”

But the action in futures suggests investors aren’t taking much solace from potential central bank moves. And the feedback loop between the economy and the markets completes a circuit: An escalating recession risk will push stocks lower; and diving stocks would weigh on business and consumer sentiment, dragging on broader economic growth.

“All we can say with any confidence at this point is that if markets remain at or close to their current levels, you should expect to see an abrupt deterioration in business and consumer sentiment over the next couple of months,” Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Sheperdson wrote in a Sunday note. “Business sentiment is a more reliable indicator of spending than consumer sentiment, but it's no longer reasonable to hold on to forecasts made before the Covid-19 epidemic began. All forecasts now are guesses, because models have no history of previous similar events to guide them.”

MARKET MOVERS

International fallout:

Iranian adviser dies, cases top 1,500 there. Per The Post's Erin Cunningham: “An Iranian official who served as an adviser to the supreme leader died after contracting the new coronavirus, state media reported Monday, deepening fears of a wider outbreak of infections as the number of cases across the country soared past 1,500."

Per The Post's Erin Cunningham: “An Iranian official who served as an adviser to the supreme leader died after contracting the new coronavirus, state media reported Monday, deepening fears of a wider outbreak of infections as the number of cases across the country soared past 1,500." South Korea's struggles continue: South Korea said Monday it had detected 476 new cases the day before, more than double the tally reported in China over the same period. “With 4,212 confirmed infections and at least 22 deaths, South Korea has the second-largest national caseload from the outbreak,” though it has also done far more extensive testing than most other nations, my colleagues Adam Taylor, Teo Armus and Simon Denyer report.

South Korea said Monday it had detected 476 new cases the day before, more than double the tally reported in China over the same period. “With 4,212 confirmed infections and at least 22 deaths, South Korea has the second-largest national caseload from the outbreak,” though it has also done far more extensive testing than most other nations, my colleagues Adam Taylor, Teo Armus and Simon Denyer report. Spread to new countries expected. More from The Post team: “With cases soaring in South Korea, Italy and Iran, officials are expecting more cases in other countries. ‘It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in,’ Brendan Murphy, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, told reporters on Monday, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the day before that he expected the outbreak to ‘spread a bit more’ in Britain, where there are 39 confirmed cases.”

More from The Post team: “With cases soaring in South Korea, Italy and Iran, officials are expecting more cases in other countries. ‘It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in,’ Brendan Murphy, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, told reporters on Monday, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the day before that he expected the outbreak to ‘spread a bit more’ in Britain, where there are 39 confirmed cases.” China is using personal data to combat spread: China is requiring its people to sign up for mandatory app that not only determines whether they should be quarantined, but also appears to share their information with the police — perhaps yet another sign of the greater privacy struggle to come, the Times's Paul Mozur, Raymond Zhong and Aaron Krolik report.



At home:

First cases reported in New York, Rhode Island and Florida. From The Post's Teo Armus: " More than half a dozen cases of the novel coronavirus — and the second death — were reported in the United States on Sunday, resulting in a total of more than 80 patients nationally, including many in quarantine. As health officials in Florida, New York and Rhode Island all announced their state’s first or second likely cases of covid-19, the public response to the virus further reverberated across the country: Airlines suspended international flights, schools and major companies closed their campuses, and crowds raided empty supermarket shelves.

From The Post's Teo Armus: More than half a dozen cases of the novel coronavirus — and the second death — were reported in the United States on Sunday, resulting in a total of more than 80 patients nationally, including many in quarantine. As health officials in Florida, New York and Rhode Island all announced their state’s first or second likely cases of covid-19, the public response to the virus further reverberated across the country: Airlines suspended international flights, schools and major companies closed their campuses, and crowds raided empty supermarket shelves. Ex-FDA head expects cases to jump rapidly . Scott Gottlieb, who left his post in April, said there may be “hundreds or low thousands” of cases in the U.S. yet to be reported. “ We need to get those cases diagnosed and identified so we can start getting people quarantined and into treatment to prevent more spread,” he said in an appearance on CBS's “Face the Nation.”

. Scott Gottlieb, who left his post in April, said there may be “hundreds or low thousands” of cases in the U.S. yet to be reported. “ Twitter, Amazon ban nonessential employee travel. Yahoo Finance's Oscar Williams-Grut: “Travel bans and remote working policies have been introduced in recent days and offices have been closed, as companies to try and protect employees from COVID-19. Twitter, Amazon, Google, Goldman Sachs, and Nike are among the global businesses that have introduced extra measures. The precautions come as infection numbers continue to rise and some staff members at the likes of Amazon, Google, and Nike have tested positive for COVID-19.”

2020 Watch

— Buttigieg drops out: “Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who saw a meteoric rise from virtual unknown to top-tier contender and became the first gay candidate to make a high-profile presidential run, is ending his campaign,” my colleagues Chelsea Janes and Amy B Wang report.

“Buttigieg’s decision comes shortly before Super Tuesday, the biggest primary day of the year, at a time when the Democratic race shows signs of becoming a race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden, with Biden occupying a centrist position that Buttigieg had hoped to make his own.”

Wall Street loved Mayor Pete: Despite his relative newness to national politics, Buttigieg was able to raise significant sums of money from Wall Street. As former vice president Joe Biden himself pointed out, he has been outspent throughout this race. Time will tell if Biden can consolidate support from Wall Street and Silicon Valley funders that bet big on Buttigieg.

— Bernie's money machine keeps going: “Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, his presidential campaign said, a huge sum that could help sustain him in a lengthy battle for the nomination,” my colleague Sean Sullivan reports.

Almost Obama-esque numbers: “When Barack Obama was running for office in 2008, he raised $55 million over the same time period.” (Of course, the field was much smaller in 2008.)

— Biden raises $10 million in two days: “[Biden's campaign announced] that he had raised more than $10 million over the weekend — more than Biden had raised in the entire month of January,” the New York Times's Shane Goldmacher reports.

Biden’s campaign said he had collected $5 million on Saturday, the day he won the South Carolina primary, making it his best day since he launched his candidacy last April. He followed that up with another $5 million day on Sunday, passing that mark before 9 p.m.

Biden said earlier on Sunday that he had raised a total of nearly $18 million in February, including the $5 million he collected on the final day of the month.

— Warren raised $29 million in Feb.: But “there’s a chance she will walk away from Super Tuesday having not carried any of the first 18 contests, including in her home of Massachusetts,” Politico's Alex Thompson reports.

What's her path?: “Warren’s strategy, laid out in conversations with more than a half-dozen of her aides and close allies, relies largely on outlasting several of her less well-financed rivals and trying to collect their supporters when they drop out … The team is also more openly discussing what they have been talking about internally for weeks. Their path to victory is likely at a contested convention and not by outright winning a majority of pledged delegates, which they believe no other candidate will achieve, either.”

TRUMP TRACKER

Milken Had Key Allies in Pardon Bid: Trump’s Inner Circle Rudolph Giuliani and Sheldon Adelson were among those who asked President Trump to pardon a symbol of 1980s greed. NYT

POCKET CHANGE

The logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

— Walmart, Verizon talk about possibly teaming up on 5G: “Walmart Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. are in discussions to outfit the retailer’s stores with antennas and other equipment to create 5G wireless service, a high-profile test of the next-generation networks,” the Wall Street Journal's Sarah Krouse, Sarah Nassauer and Anna Wilde Mathews report.

“The plan would initially bring 5G service to a pair of locations this year to power new Walmart digital health services the retailer aims to start offering to shoppers and employees, according to people familiar with the matter. It would also provide faster wireless connections for other store operations and the surrounding community, the people said. If a deal is signed, it would be part of an effort inside the country’s largest retailer to remake its roughly 4,700 U.S. stores into hubs that draw shoppers for medical treatment and other services, not just groceries and clothes.”

— Saudi Aramco hits lowest point since IPO: “Shares of Saudi Aramco hit 32.50 riyals ($8.66) in intraday trade on Sunday, the lowest since it began trading in December following a record initial public offering, as oil prices plunged amid worries about the global spread of the coronavirus,” Reuters's Saeed Azhar reports.

“Aramco shares broke past their previous low of 32.60 riyals, but were still above their IPO price of 32 riyals. At 32.50 riyals they were down 2.55 percent on the day.”

— Harley-Davidson CEO steps down: “Harley-Davidson Inc. is starting the week in search of a new boss, seeking someone who can stem years of declining sales at the iconic American motorcycle maker just as it’s starting to roll out some new products,” Bloomberg News's Gabrielle Coppola reports.

“Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich unexpectedly stepped down Friday, parting ways with the board after a 26-year career at Harley-Davidson — including five years as CEO in which the company lost more than half its market value. Board member Jochen Zeitz will fill the job for now, the company said after the close of business Feb. 28.”

— AmEx staff misled small-business owners: “Some [American Express] salespeople strong-armed business owners … to increase card sign-ups, according to more than a dozen current and former AmEx sales, customer-service and compliance employees. The salespeople have misrepresented card rewards and fees, checked credit reports without consent and, in some cases, issued cards that weren’t sought, the current and former employees said,” the WSJ's AnnaMaria Andriotis reports.

“An AmEx spokesman said the company found a very small number of cases ‘inconsistent with our sales policies.’ ‘All of those instances were promptly and appropriately addressed with our customers, as necessary, and with our employees, including through disciplinary action,’ he said … Current and former employees said the dodgy sales tactics date to at least 2015, when AmEx was scrambling to retain Costco Wholesale Corp. small-business customers after the warehouse club ended their long-running partnership.”

DAYBOOK

Today:

Tilray is among the notable companies reporting its earnings, per Kiplinger.

Tuesday:

The Supreme Court hears arguments on the constitutionality of the CFPB

Target, Kohl's, Nordstrom, AutoZone and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are among the notable companies their earnings

Wednesday:

Zoom Video, Dollar Tree, Campbell Soup and American Eagle are among the notable companies their earnings

The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance holds a hearing on discrimination in the auto insurance industry

Thursday:

Costco, Kroger, Toro and H&R Block are among the notable companies their earnings

The Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing entitled, “threats posed by state-owned and state-supported enterprises to public transportation”

Friday:

THE FUNNIES

