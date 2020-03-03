THE TICKER

People wear face masks as they walk down a street in Flushing area of Queens in New York City. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/ AFP)

U.S. stocks charged out of their coronavirus-induced funk Monday, snapping a seven-day losing streak as the major indexes gained between 4 and 5 percent. But the news from the broader economy indicates we are only now beginning to see the leading edge of the damage the disease will cause to growth both at home and abroad.

Most ominously on the economic front, a report on February manufacturing activity from the Institute for Supply Management showed production has already slowed in a sector just getting off the mat from the U.S.-China trade war. The group’s index fell to 50.1, slipping even further than economists expected. That reading is barely above the 50 mark below which manufacturing would be shrinking.

Anecdotal evidence from the report suggests the state of play could be uglier. Respondents to the survey painted a grim picture. One said the coronavirus is “wreaking havoc on the electronics industry”; another, in transportation equipment, said “layoffs are here”; a third, in fabricated metal products, said the virus is “to be front and center as a major supply chain risk to our company.”

The report leads Bloomberg Opinion columnist Brooke Sutherland to conclude, “The worst of the coronavirus is yet to come for U.S. factories… The longer this public-health crisis drags on, and the more countries it ensnares, the harder it is to ensure parts can travel seamlessly through intricate, far-flung networks.”

U.S. factories are hardly alone. “Reports from around the world on Monday also showed factories taking a beating from the coronavirus outbreak, with activity in China shrinking at a record pace,” Reuters’s Lucia Mutikani reports. “Japan’s PMI showed its factory activity was hit by the sharpest contraction in nearly four years in February. In South Korea, factory activity also shrank faster in February.” One measure of global factory health, the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI, showed manufacturing contracted the most in February since 2009.

There was more bad news from the front lines of the health crisis. The United States has confirmed more 100 cases of the virus across 15 states, resulting in six deaths — contributing to roughly 90,000 cases globally. “We're dealing with clearly an emerging infectious disease that [has] now reached outbreak proportions and likely pandemic proportions,” Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC News’s Richard Engel. A new report from the Brookings Institution finds the mildest pandemic would result in more than 15 million deaths globally and 236,000 in the U.S. (compared to the 55,000 that die each year during flu season).

Investors focused instead on economic leaders in developed countries announcing they will work to coordinate a policy response. Finance ministers and central bankers from the G-7 countries are holding a teleconference this morning to discuss the matter. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are set to lead it. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the countries will take “concerted action” to address the fallout from the virus, though it’s not clear yet what mix of monetary and fiscal policy that could include. Participants are drafting a statement about their plans, but it “so far excludes direct calls for new government spending or coordinated central bank rate cuts,” Reuters reports.

“The usual toolbox in times of economic emergencies — cutting interest rates, increasing government spending and cutting taxes — are limited right now, which is exacerbating fears about how bad the situation could get,” my colleague Heather Long notes. “President Trump and congressional Democrats are at loggerheads, making a massive government stimulus difficult to achieve. And interest rates are already low, leaving little room left to cut. These tools are good at encouraging people to spend money, but as the coronavirus spreads, more Americans are likely to want to stay home no matter how low rates go.”

Trump nevertheless continues to jawbone the Fed to cut rates:

....paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less. Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage. Must be the other way around. Should ease and cut rate big. Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

He's also calling for the House to offer a temporary payroll tax cut:

The Democrats in the House should propose a very simple one year Payroll Tax cut. Great for the middle class, great for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Economists Heather talked to named a number of potential responses from Washington. They include the Fed cutting interest rates by a half-point at or, perhaps even more likely, before, their next meeting in two weeks; the administration and Congress providing a multibillion-dollar package to fund a medical response, from accelerating development of a vaccine to deploying protective gear; bridge loans to aid businesses facing cash-flow problems; lifting tariffs; and issuing stimulus checks to workers or covering their sick pay.

Probably the most imminent response is that of looser money coming from the Fed and other central banks. “There are huge consequences for business and consumer sentiment, so on the margin it's not going to hurt things if they do cut rates, which I think they will. In terms of confidence, to calm nerves, it’s the right thing to do,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics, tells me. Yet, she said, “I don’t think the monetary policy is the right way to deal with a virus that’s causing supply chain disruptions.”

For a day, at least, the promise of Fed action was enough to cheer the market. The scale of the stock surge was simultaneously historic; not surprising, considering the size of the downdraft that preceded it; and insufficient to put the market back in the black for the year.

Some context, via Charlie Bilello of Compound Capital Advisors:

In the last 80 years, there were only 10 days in which the Dow was up more than today...

Oct 20 & 21 in 1987

Jul 24 & 29 in 2002

Oct 10 & 28 in 2008

Nov 13 & 21 in 2008

Mar 10 & 23 in 2009 https://t.co/pnx6dV8oBR — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) March 2, 2020

From the WSJ’s Akane Otani:

As @FrankCappelleri often likes to remind us: big up days tend to happen around big down days. https://t.co/8TKRZOz0bL — Akane Otani (@akaneotani) March 2, 2020

And from Bloomberg Business senior editor John Authers:

Glass half full; S&P has rallied 8.2% since Friday's low.

Glass half empty. S&P not quite back to Thursday's opening. pic.twitter.com/ntsCMZWGid — John Authers (@johnauthers) March 2, 2020

Writing for Bloomberg Opinion, Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian questioned the efficacy of central bank interventions — and cautioned investors to brace for a lot more volatility. “As for financial markets, look for significant price and liquidity swings as traders navigate the tug-of-war between deepening economic and corporate damage on the one hand and central bank liquidity injections, policy announcements and health news on the other,” he writes. “The immediate opportunity for investors will differ depending on whether they favor highly tactical drivers (that is, day trading and exploiting arbitrage opportunities because of indiscriminate behavior in markets) or secular and structural ones (those looking for longer-term portfolio positioning that can withstand the considerable volatility ahead).”

MARKET MOVERS

International fallout:

The heart of China's economy is getting rocked: “Chinese officials and economists are increasingly worried about the devastation wrought on a crucial part of the economy: restaurants and retailers, karaoke halls and family-owned factories — countless small and midsize businesses that collectively employ 80 percent of China’s workers and produce 68 percent of the country’s business revenue,” my colleague Gerry Shih reports from Beijing.

“Chinese officials and economists are increasingly worried about the devastation wrought on a crucial part of the economy: restaurants and retailers, karaoke halls and family-owned factories — countless small and midsize businesses that collectively employ 80 percent of China’s workers and produce 68 percent of the country’s business revenue,” my colleague Gerry Shih reports from Beijing. But new cases there are reportedly slowing . “China, the epicenter of the outbreak and still the worst hit, announced its lowest number of new cases since late January — 125 in the past 24 hours — and 31 deaths, bringing its totals to 80,151 infections and 2,943 deaths. The country has pledged to help others hit by the outbreak, offering advice to Iran, which has reported 2,336 confirmed cases and 77 deaths,” per my colleagues Adam Taylor, Rick Noack, and Teo Armus.

. “China, the epicenter of the outbreak and still the worst hit, announced its lowest number of new cases since late January — 125 in the past 24 hours — and 31 deaths, bringing its totals to 80,151 infections and 2,943 deaths. The country has pledged to help others hit by the outbreak, offering advice to Iran, which has reported 2,336 confirmed cases and 77 deaths,” per my colleagues Adam Taylor, Rick Noack, and Teo Armus. Australian central bank cuts rates: “The Reserve Bank of Australia reduced interest rates by a quarter percentage point to a record-low 0.50 percent after the coronavirus began to choke key exports, including foreign education and tourism,” the Wall Street Journal's James Glynn reports.

Corporate fallout:

Big banks step up travel restrictions. Per Bloomberg News's Jennifer Surane: "Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. told employees not to travel internationally without approval from top company executives, expanding earlier restrictions that targeted countries where the outbreak was most severe. MetLife Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. imposed similar rules, people familiar with the matter said, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest U.S. bank, did so last week.

Per Bloomberg News's Jennifer Surane: "Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. told employees not to travel internationally without approval from top company executives, expanding earlier restrictions that targeted countries where the outbreak was most severe. MetLife Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. imposed similar rules, people familiar with the matter said, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest U.S. bank, did so last week. Airline woes continue . From the FT: “The coronavirus epidemic has forced British Airways and Ryanair to cancel hundreds of flights, as the airlines industry body warned about the impact of a collapse in passenger numbers. BA announced on Monday it would cancel more than 200 flights to countries including Italy, Germany and the USA ‘to match reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue’. Ryanair said it was cutting short-haul flights to Italy by up to 25 per cent, mostly on routes to northern Italy."

. From the FT: “The coronavirus epidemic has forced British Airways and Ryanair to cancel hundreds of flights, as the airlines industry body warned about the impact of a collapse in passenger numbers. BA announced on Monday it would cancel more than 200 flights to countries including Italy, Germany and the USA ‘to match reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue’. Ryanair said it was cutting short-haul flights to Italy by up to 25 per cent, mostly on routes to northern Italy." Apple pays again for its reliance on China. WSJ's Tripp Mickle reports senior managers at the company as far back as 2015 recommended diversifying its supply chain away from China but were rebuffed. “Apple’s reliance on China has long frustrated staff—and more recently unnerved investors. The coronavirus represents Apple’s third major setback there in as many years, including the fallout from tensions with the U.S. that included tariffs and slower-than-expected iPhone sales in the country.”

2020 WATCH

What's at stake today:

(Graphic by Washington Post staff)

— Biden gets rush of endorsements on Super Tuesday eve: “A parade of establishment Democrats began coalescing around Joe Biden, an attempt to bolster the former vice president and stall Sen. Bernie Sanders’s ascent as voters in 14 states prepared to cast ballots [today], the most consequential day of the presidential nominating contest,” my colleague Matt Viser reports.

Beto, Buttigieg and Klobuchar all endorsed the former VP: “On a day with cascading developments that rapidly recast the presidential race, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) dropped out and rushed to join Biden at his rally in Dallas on Monday night. In a visual symbol of Biden’s attempts to consolidate the moderates in the party, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg — who dropped out Sunday night and who had an intensely frosty relationship with Klobuchar — also scrambled to get to Texas and endorse Biden … Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who ended his presidential bid in November, joined Biden on stage at the end of the Dallas rally — and concluded a speech by inviting him for dinner at a nearby Whataburger."

— Buttigieg's finance operation begins move to Biden: “Orin Kramer, an influential Democratic fundraiser and hedge-fund founder who spent the past year helping [Buttigieg], is throwing his weight behind [Biden],” the Wall Street Journal's Julie Bykowicz reports.

“Alex Slater and Harmony Knutson, public-relations professionals in Washington who had been some of Buttigieg’s top fundraisers, said … that they also now will help raise money for Biden. Knutson said she and other Buttigieg fundraisers reached out to Biden’s finance team late Sunday, and she had spent much of Monday on the phone trying to convince people in her network to give to Biden.”

— The coronavirus could spell bad news for Trump's reelection. Jim Pethokoukis lays out the logic over at AEI: "Without considering more dire virus scenarios, it seems safe to say that pre-[virus] forecasts will likely prove too optimistic. And so might investor election forecasts. The Economist’s forecast model suggests that with a negative 10-point approval rating gap, Trump would win 49 percent of the two-party vote with a 2.0 percent economy.

“Trump probably only needs to win about 48.5 percent to win the Electoral College, according to the model. But he is currently at -9.3 with an economy perhaps slowing toward 1.0 percent. No incumbent party has won the presidency with an economy that weak in the postwar era. Indeed, that [Goldman Sachs]-forecasted rate of growth for 2020 would be slower than in 2016 (1.6 percent vs. 1.3 percent, year-over-year), a rate which likely hurt Hillary Clinton… This isn’t about a recession… Even a slowdown can sometimes be fatal for a presidential incumbent party."

TRUMP TRACKER

TRADE FLY-AROUND:

President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

— U.S.-U.K. trade deal unlikely to live up to Trump's hype: “As Britain and the Trump administration prepare to launch talks to craft a free-trade agreement between the two close allies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government revealed that even a super deal won’t be worth that much money to either side,” my colleague William Booth reports.

“Trump has boasted that a trade pact with Johnson would be ‘fantastic and big’ … But in the best-case scenario, in a tariff-free and quota-free deal, trade between the two countries would increase by $20 billion over the next 15 years, according to the British government. The United Kingdom’s end of that? About $4.3 billion by the mid-2030s. One reason for the relatively humble sum is that Britain and America already do a brisk trade in goods and services — some $280 billion in 2019.”

— Chinese news outlets ordered to reduce staffs: “In a major escalation of a media war between Beijing and Washington, the Trump administration on ordered four Chinese news outlets operating in the United States to reduce the number of Chinese nationals working on their staffs by more than a third,” my colleague Carol Morello reports.

“The action comes on the heels of a State Department decision on Feb. 18 requiring five Chinese news organizations considered organs of the government to register as foreign missions and provide the names of employees. U.S. officials said that by March 13, the Chinese news outlets can have no more than 100 Chinese citizens on staff, down from 160 currently employed by the five outlets. The officials said it was an effort to bring ‘reciprocity’ to the U.S.-China relationship and to encourage the ruling Chinese Communist Party to show a greater commitment to a free press. They noted that only 75 American reporters are known to be working in China.”

— Documents show how Huawei flouted sanctions: “China’s Huawei Technologies, which for years has denied violating American trade sanctions on Iran, produced internal company records in 2010 that show it was directly involved in sending prohibited U.S. computer equipment to Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator,” Reuters's Steve Stecklow reports.

TRUMP WATCH:

Richard Cordray talks to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at the White House in 2013. (Susan Walsh/AP)

— The long-running CFPB fights now moves to SCOTUS: “The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments [today] in a case that could determine once and for all whether a president can fire the CFPB director ‘at will.’ The ruling could shape the future of the 1,600-person bureau and throw into question the legitimacy of the billions of dollars in fines it has imposed on mortgage lenders, credit card companies and banks over the past eight years,” my colleague Renae Merle reports.

“The court will be hearing the case of a California law firm, Seila Law, which has refused to cooperate with a CFPB investigation, arguing that the bureau’s leadership structure is unconstitutional.”

What we learn from Rich Cordray's new book: The former CFPB director feared for weeks that Trump would oust him. “The possibility that Trump would test those constraints and immediately move to fire Cordray ‘loomed over everything,’ according to Cordray’s book ‘Watchdog,' [published on Monday]. Cordray says he hired an attorney and prepared for a fight to keep his job. But instead of a dismissal notice, he received an invitation from Gary Cohn, who was head of the National Economic Council and a former Goldman Sachs executive, to meet for dinner at Trump’s new D.C. hotel. Cohn had been tasked with deciding his fate but didn’t want a big fight, Cohn told him. They settled on a temporary truce that left Cordray in place for nearly a year.”

The former CFPB director feared for weeks that Trump would oust him. “The possibility that Trump would test those constraints and immediately move to fire Cordray ‘loomed over everything,’ according to Cordray’s book ‘Watchdog,' [published on Monday]. Cordray says he hired an attorney and prepared for a fight to keep his job. But instead of a dismissal notice, he received an invitation from Gary Cohn, who was head of the National Economic Council and a former Goldman Sachs executive, to meet for dinner at Trump’s new D.C. hotel. Cohn had been tasked with deciding his fate but didn’t want a big fight, Cohn told him. They settled on a temporary truce that left Cordray in place for nearly a year.” Warren refused to compromise when Republicans balked at the agency: "[Warren] rejected the idea of legislative compromise, according to ‘Watchdog.’ She said 'her first choice was a strong consumer agency, her second choice was ‘no agency at all and plenty of blood and teeth left on the floor.’ ”

POCKET CHANGE

A plane sits on the tarmac at a South Carolina airport on Sunday in Columbia, S.C. (Spencer Platt/AFP/Getty Images)

— Airlines fight with CDC over passenger data: “U.S. officials are pressuring airline executives to turn over the email addresses and phone numbers of international passengers as the Trump administration tries to track who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to five people briefed on the situation,” my colleagues Jeff Stein, Lena H. Sun and Lori Aratani report.

“Government officials have said they need the data so they can warn local authorities about who might have been exposed to the virus. But the airline industry has balked, saying the federal government should instead share information it already collects among different agencies and come up with a system for obtaining the rest … It has become a top issue of the Trump administration’s virus task force and U.S. lawmakers. Airline executives are slated to meet with Vice President Pence on Wednesday.”

— Feeling like a billion bucks amid a possible pandemic: “Like everyone across the U.S., the rich are bracing for a deadly coronavirus outbreak. Ken Langone, the co-founder of Home Depot Inc., watched [Trump’s] press conference and wondered if the media was overplaying the risk — but he also made two well-placed phone calls from his winter outpost in North Palm Beach,” Bloomberg News's Max Abelson reports.

“One was to a top executive of NYU Langone Health, and the other was to a top scientist there. Both were reassuring … Some billionaires, bankers and other members of the U.S. elite are calm, others are getting anxious and everyone is washing their hands. But the rich can afford to prepare for a pandemic with perquisites, like private plane rides out of town, calls with world-leading experts and access to luxurious medical care."

Images of Jack Welch appear on screens above trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Richard Drew/AP)

— Former GE maven Jack Welch dead at 84: “Jack Welch, the hard-charging former head of General Electric who transformed his company and corporate America with his ruthless attention to the bottom line, died March 1 at 84,” my colleague Jia Lynn Yang reports.

“The hallmarks of Mr. Welch’s tenure during the 1980s and 1990s have become part of the playbook for chief executives everywhere: unflinching layoffs, ambitious expansion around the world, lucrative stock options for high-performing executives and a relentless drive to reward shareholders with stellar earnings quarter after quarter. His methods were divisive. Nicknamed ‘Neutron Jack’ for his massive firings of GE employees, he was hailed in 1999 as ‘manager of the century’ by Fortune magazine.”

What his tenure meant for GE: “In his 21 years at the helm of GE, Mr. Welch increased annual revenue from $25 billion to $130 billion; profits rose to $15 billion from $1.5 billion; and the company’s total value on the stock market grew 30-fold to more than $400 billion — which at one point made it the most valuable public company in the United States.”

“In his 21 years at the helm of GE, Mr. Welch increased annual revenue from $25 billion to $130 billion; profits rose to $15 billion from $1.5 billion; and the company’s total value on the stock market grew 30-fold to more than $400 billion — which at one point made it the most valuable public company in the United States.” Trump pays tribute:

Jack Welch, former Chairman and CEO of GE, a business legend, has died. There was no corporate leader like “neutron” Jack. He was my friend and supporter. We made wonderful deals together. He will never be forgotten. My warmest sympathies to his wonderful wife & family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

— Apple surges back: “Shares in Apple surged 6.9 … helped by a broad Wall Street rebound and an upgraded rating from an analyst who said the iPhone maker’s stock had become oversold following last week’s rout related to fears about the new coronavirus,” Reuters's Noel Randewich reports.

“Oppenheimer upgraded its rating on Apple to ‘outperform’ from ‘perform’, saying the Cupertino, California, company was more prepared than its competitors to absorb the impact of the global health crisis. Apple’s stock tumbled over 16 percent from its record high on Feb. 12 through Friday.”

THE REGULATORS

— Banking industry calls for regulatory rollback in face of coronavirus. Via Axios: “Top officers at America's largest bank lobbying organization are calling on the Fed not only to cut U.S. interest rates, but also to institute a series of reforms that were last put in place during the 2008 financial crisis. The president and CEO, the chief economist and the head of research of the Bank Policy Institute, which represents the nation's leading banks, posted a blog Sunday laying out a set of policy prescriptions they encourage the Fed to use to fight possible economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The proposals include cutting banks' reserve requirements to zero, lowering the Fed's discount borrowing rate, and several other measures designed to increase banks' resilience to a major financial shock.”

Dennis Kelleher of Better Markets responds: “It is shameless but not surprising, that Wall Street’s biggest banks would use the coronavirus to attack the financial rules they have been trying to weaken for a decade, including weakening critically important capital and liquidity requirements."

CHART TOPPER

Coronavirus headlines weren't the only ones preoccupying investors on Monday, as Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal notes:

Health insurance stocks spiked after Klobuchar endorsed Biden. Traders betting that's bad news for Bernie and the fight for Single Payer https://t.co/mauWSuC6Jc pic.twitter.com/chTDWMUCBh — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) March 2, 2020

DAYBOOK

Today:

The Supreme Court hears arguments on the constitutionality of the CFPB

Target, Kohl's, Nordstrom, AutoZone and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are among the notable companies their earnings

Wednesday:

Zoom Video, Dollar Tree, Campbell Soup and American Eagle are among the notable companies their earnings

The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance holds a hearing on discrimination in the auto insurance industry

Thursday:

Costco, Kroger, Toro and H&R Block are among the notable companies their earnings

The Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing entitled, “threats posed by state-owned and state-supported enterprises to public transportation”

THE FUNNIES

From The Post's Tom Toles:

