Former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter at a campaign event at the W Los Angeles hotel on Wednesday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Wall Street is breathing a big sigh of relief over Joe Biden.

The former vice president’s resurgence, cemented by his surprisingly strong performance across the map on Super Tuesday, helped power a stock market rally. The Dow Jones industrial average surged more than 4.5 percent, with health-care stocks weighed down by fears of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) Medicare-for-all plan, doing even better, soaring by nearly 6 percent.

And Biden’s rise is prompting a swift realignment behind his candidacy of major bundlers and donors from the financial industry who had divided their allegiances among the Democratic moderates in the field. That those rivals — Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg — have dropped out and endorsed the former veep in a matter of days is allowing Team Biden to assemble a Wall Street fundraising mega-machine.

“There was a dramatic increase in interest after South Carolina. And since Amy, Pete and [former Rep.] Beto [O’Rourke (D-Tex.)] joined the team, and now Mike, there’s been a tsunami of people responding or volunteering to be supportive financially in any way they can,” Alan Patricof, the founder of private equity firm Greycroft Partners and a Biden fundraiser, tells me.

Patricof says he has been receiving unsolicited pledges to contribute.

“There have been people sitting on the sidelines, waiting. These were people who’d contributed a small amount and are now saying they’ll fill out the maximum contribution, or people supporting other candidates who are now refocusing their efforts, because it’s clearly coming down to a dual-candidate race,” he says. “With the bifurcation of the race, they clearly want to support a candidate they’ve always liked, even if they hadn’t gotten fully on board.”

Biden will meet his new New York fundraising brigade face-to-face in a weekend swing through the city after the March 17 primary in Florida. “One of the nearly sold-out events is at the home of former ambassador James Costos, said the people with direct knowledge of the matter,” CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports.

That event is said to be “an LGBTQ reception” for former supporters of Buttigieg, the first openly gay major presidential contender. “The event is to be co-hosted by Wall Street executive Charles Myers, former ambassador Rufus Gifford, and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), among many others,” per Schwartz.

Another event set for that weekend will be hosted by Jay Snyder, a principal at HBJ Investments, according to people familiar with the matter. And Biden fundraisers are hustling to organize more events in the city the following weekend.

“People understand that it’s time to get off the sidelines and consolidate,” Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of the public relations firm MWWPR, tells me.

While Biden came into Super Tuesday with little ability to advertise or deploy turnout operation because of sputtering resources, his wins have opened a gusher of donations this week, Kempner says: “There has been a massive surge in fundraising. The tank is filling rapidly.”

The industry’s embrace of Biden, a process that started fitfully months ago, creates opportunity for Sanders as he seeks to cast the former vice president as a tool of a corporatist Democratic establishment:

No, Joe. The "establishment" are the 60 billionaires who are funding your campaign and the corporate-funded super PACs that are spending millions on negative ads attacking me. https://t.co/XDB8OwJB1L — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 4, 2020

Biden and his allies already are seeking to make the attack boomerang, criticizing Sanders for dismissing the support for Biden in the early contests from rank-and-file African American voters and other key Democratic constituencies.

But if there were a stock market primary, Biden would have won it Wednesday. The outperformance of the health-care sector in particular told the tale.

From The Post’s Taylor Telford and Tom Heath: “Cigna and UnitedHealth Group were up more than 10 percent in afternoon trading. Humana saw a 12.7 percent spike, while Anthem closed in on nearly 14.4 percent. UnitedHealth, a Dow component and industry barometer, had its best day in a decade. Big Pharma also had a good day, with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson flying 5 percent.”

As Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, tells my colleagues, “Bernie Sanders’ socialist program includes lots of proposals to increase taxes and regulations, which would weigh on the economy and corporate earnings. The market’s sell-off last week on Sanders’ primary victories and rebound on Monday after Biden’s big win in South Carolina and this morning after Super Tuesday suggest that domestic U.S. politics may matter as much as the global health crisis to investors.”

President Trump sought to downplay Biden’s role in stoking the rally. Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said many in the financial world “don’t like Joe either.”

“Some of Joe’s handlers are further left than Bernie,” he said. “That’s pretty scary. ”

The latest on the coronavirus in the United States:

“The United States confirmed its 11th death from the outbreak on Wednesday ,” my colleagues Adam Taylor and Teo Armus report, “along with more than 150 confirmed cases. Health experts have warned that the country may struggle to rapidly test thousands of Americans. [Trump} downplayed worries on Wednesday evening, telling Fox News that a 3.4 percent mortality rate announced by the World Health Organization was “false” and suggesting it was under 1 percent. ‘This is really my hunch,’ Trump said.”

,” my colleagues Adam Taylor and Teo Armus report, “along with more than 150 confirmed cases. Health experts have warned that the country may struggle to rapidly test thousands of Americans. [Trump} downplayed worries on Wednesday evening, telling Fox News that a 3.4 percent mortality rate announced by the World Health Organization was “false” and suggesting it was under 1 percent. ‘This is really my hunch,’ Trump said.” California reports first death outside of Washington state: “The patient was an elderly adult with underlying health conditions, county officials said, adding that the person was the second confirmed COVID-19 case in the county and is now the first death related to the virus in the state,” CNBC's William Feuer reports.

“The patient was an elderly adult with underlying health conditions, county officials said, adding that the person was the second confirmed COVID-19 case in the county and is now the first death related to the virus in the state,” CNBC's William Feuer reports. The health-care system is showing why it's not ready: “The growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States is revealing serious gaps in the health system’s ability to respond to a major epidemic, forcing hospitals and doctors to improvise emergency plans daily, even as they remain uncertain how bad the crisis will get,” my colleagues Christopher Rowland and Peter Whoriskey report.

“The growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States is revealing serious gaps in the health system’s ability to respond to a major epidemic, forcing hospitals and doctors to improvise emergency plans daily, even as they remain uncertain how bad the crisis will get,” my colleagues Christopher Rowland and Peter Whoriskey report. It's still not clear when enough tests will be available: “Federal health officials announced … that anyone who wants a coronavirus test may get one if a doctor agrees. But the nation’s testing capacity is still so limited that experts feared clinics and hospitals could be overwhelmed by an avalanche of requests,” the New York Times's Roni Caryn Rabin and Katie Thomas report.

A commuter wearing a protective mask walks through the 86th subway station in New York. (David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg)

Corporate fallout:

SEC grants regulatory relief: “The SEC said it temporarily will lift some requirements that publicly traded companies periodically alert shareholders to their financial health and quickly disclose significant corporate changes that could affect the stock price,” my colleague Renae Merle reports.

“The SEC said it temporarily will lift some requirements that publicly traded companies periodically alert shareholders to their financial health and quickly disclose significant corporate changes that could affect the stock price,” my colleague Renae Merle reports. Data shows the economy is still strong: “U.S. services sector activity jumped to a one-year high in February,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports. Those numbers combined with other data showing private payrolls increase more than expected suggest that the economy remains on solid ground.

“U.S. services sector activity jumped to a one-year high in February,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports. Those numbers combined with other data showing private payrolls increase more than expected suggest that the economy remains on solid ground. But businesses are showing concern: The Fed's latest “beige book” finds the coronavirus has “n egatively impacting travel and tourism” domestically and there are additional concerns of disruptions in the supply chain, Reuters's Lindsay Dunsmuir reports. The coronavirus was mentioned 48 times in the report.

The Fed's latest “beige book” finds the coronavirus has “n Lindsay Dunsmuir reports. The coronavirus was mentioned 48 times in the report. United to cut 10 percent of domestic flights next month . “The carrier said Wednesday it plans to store some wide-body jets and is offering staff unpaid leaves of absence in April. The effort is the latest by airlines to mitigate the shock to the industry caused by cascading travel restrictions and passenger concerns over flying,” per WSJ's Doug Cameron.

. “The carrier said Wednesday it plans to store some wide-body jets and is offering staff unpaid leaves of absence in April. The effort is the latest by airlines to mitigate the shock to the industry caused by cascading travel restrictions and passenger concerns over flying,” per WSJ's Doug Cameron. Campbell Soup ramps up production. “Campbell’s stock, which has a market value of $15.9 billion, closed Wednesday up 10% after its second-quarter earnings topped estimates and it raised its full-year outlook,” CNBC's Amelia Lucas reports.

International fallout:

Global markets are surging: “Shares in Asia rose [this morning], building on a U.S. surge,” the Wall Street Journal's Chong Koh Ping reports. “Benchmarks in Japan, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Shanghai all rose more than 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite closed 2 percent higher, taking it back into positive territory for the year.”

“Shares in Asia rose [this morning], building on a U.S. surge,” the Wall Street Journal's Chong Koh Ping reports. “Benchmarks in Japan, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Shanghai all rose more than 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite closed 2 percent higher, taking it back into positive territory for the year.” Nearly 300 million kids are out of school: “More than 290 million students from prekindergarten through 12th grade globally have had their education disrupted by school closures amid the continuing spread of a new coronavirus, a figure one United Nations agency dealing with the crisis says is unprecedented,” my colleague Valerie Strauss reports.

“More than 290 million students from prekindergarten through 12th grade globally have had their education disrupted by school closures amid the continuing spread of a new coronavirus, a figure one United Nations agency dealing with the crisis says is unprecedented,” my colleague Valerie Strauss reports. Deaths in China top 3,000: “The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has topped 3,000, according to new official figures released,” my colleague Adam Taylor reports.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

— Why the Fed is likely to cut again. WSJ's Nick Timiraos: "The three main reasons behind the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts on Tuesday help explain why the central bank is likely to lower rates again. The Fed hoped to boost public confidence, prevent financial conditions from worsening and cushion the U.S. economy against a global growth downturn. While the rate cut may help on each of those fronts, the outlook could grow darker in the weeks ahead as the number of U.S. coronavirus cases rises.

“The rate cut Tuesday came between the Fed’s regularly scheduled policy meetings, illustrating urgency to get ahead of an unfolding shock, even if the underlying nature of the threat isn’t economic. Since 1998, the Fed has cut interest rates six other times between regularly scheduled meetings. Following each of those moves, the Fed has lowered rates again at its next policy meeting.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

— House passes $8.3 billion to fight outbreak: “The House overwhelmingly approved an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the coronavirus, sending the legislation to the Senate, which could act as soon as [today],” my colleagues Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis report.

“Trump is expected to sign the legislation, which is more than triple the size of the White House’s budget request from last week. It sends billions to address nearly every aspect of the outbreak, from vaccine research and development, to support for state and local public health agencies, to medical supplies and preparation at home and abroad. The vote in the House was 415 to 2.”

What's included:

Almost all of the money will be spent domestically: “Some 85 percent of the money in the bill would be spent domestically, but there is also $1.25 billion for the State Department to assist in battling the spread of the coronavirus overseas. This would include evacuation expenses and humanitarian aid, among other things.”

“Some 85 percent of the money in the bill would be spent domestically, but there is also $1.25 billion for the State Department to assist in battling the spread of the coronavirus overseas. This would include evacuation expenses and humanitarian aid, among other things.” Billions for research: “ More than $3 billion for research and development on vaccines, therapeutics and other treatments, as well as $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the response from federal, state, and local public health agencies, including for lab testing and infection control.”

More than $3 billion for research and development on vaccines, therapeutics and other treatments, as well as $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the response from federal, state, and local public health agencies, including for lab testing and infection control.” Small business loan subsidies: “… $1 billion in loan subsidies for small businesses, which Democrats said would enable the Small Business Administration to provide $7 billion in low-interest loans for companies affected by the outbreak."

— Sanders frames race against Biden as fight against corporate elite: “Bernie Sanders thinks Joe Biden is a ‘decent guy.’ He just believes the only person now capable of denying him the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is wrong about, well, a lot of things,” CNBC's Jacob Pramuk reports.

“After the Super Tuesday primary results set the Vermont senator and former vice president on a collision course in the race to take on [Trump], Sanders contended Wednesday that Biden had much to ‘explain’ to American voters. From trade deals to the Iraq War, the health-care system and the social safety net, Sanders aimed to draw distinctions between his record and Biden’s.

More on Bernie's approach: “He framed the next phase of the Democratic primary as a fundamental question of, ‘which side are you on?’ He cast Biden as beholden to billionaire donors, questioning whether a candidate backed by the ‘corporate world’ would bring about changes working families ‘desperately need.’ ”

“He framed the next phase of the Democratic primary as a fundamental question of, ‘which side are you on?’ He cast Biden as beholden to billionaire donors, questioning whether a candidate backed by the ‘corporate world’ would bring about changes working families ‘desperately need.’ ” Meanwhile, Biden made a pitch for unity: “What we can’t let happen in the next few weeks is let this primary turn into a campaign of negative attacks,” Biden said in California, flanked by more than a dozen supporters, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, his campaign co-chair, my colleague Cleve Wootson reports. “The only thing that will do is help [Trump], and it doesn’t help any of the other candidates who are left in the campaign.”

The remaining states will also challenge Sanders: “The next primaries on March 10 and March 17 go through states where Biden is poised to do well, like Michigan with its autoworkers and African-American population, Florida with its older residents and Ohioans who embrace Biden’s working-class roots. April 28 sees six important states that Biden could sweep, including New York and his home state of Delaware,” Bloomberg News's Magan Crane, Tyler Pager, and Gregory Korte report.

— Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden: “Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York who had hoped to self-fund his way to the Democratic presidential nomination but was spurned by voters in Tuesday’s balloting, dropped out of the race,” my colleagues Amy B Wang and Michael Scherer report.

“Bloomberg will put his resources “in the broadest way possible behind [Biden’s] candidacy,” Tim O’Brien, a senior adviser to the Bloomberg campaign, said Wednesday. ‘We have long-term leases and long-term contracts with the team and the intention was always to put this big machine we have built behind whoever the nominee is.’ ”

A look at Bloomberg's vote share by state:

(Graphic by Kevin Schaul and Alyssa Fowers/The Washington Post)

The returns for Bloomberg's millions: “Bloomberg spent more than $200 million on advertising in the 14 Super Tuesday states, often amounting to more than $100 per vote, according to a preliminary analysis of Advertising Analytics data. These numbers do not include spending on other aspects of his campaign, such as staffing and transportation,” my colleagues Kevin Schaul and Alyssa Fowers report.

Here's that spending broken down:

(Graphic by Kevin Schaul and Alyssa Fowers/The Post)

— Warren mulls dropping out: "[Warren's] campaign manager, Roger Lau, told staffers in an email that the campaign was ‘disappointed in the results’ of the Super Tuesday vote and that Warren would decide her path forward in coming days,” my colleague Annie Linskey reports.

“ 'She’s going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight,' Lau wrote, according to a copy of the email. Adding that Warren is aware of the high stakes in the primary and the general election, he wrote, ‘This decision is in her hands, and it’s important that she has the time and space to consider what comes next.’ ”

The campaign is waiting to see how many delegates it will net: “The Warren campaign was still waiting for additional results to determine how many delegates Warren had won from the 14 states that voted Tuesday. Early results showed her capturing just 36 of the 1,357 delegates at stake, though that number could grow as California, which provides the biggest trove of delegates, continues to tabulate its numbers.”

“The Warren campaign was still waiting for additional results to determine how many delegates Warren had won from the 14 states that voted Tuesday. Early results showed her capturing just 36 of the 1,357 delegates at stake, though that number could grow as California, which provides the biggest trove of delegates, continues to tabulate its numbers.” Nothing will sugarcoat just how badly Super Tuesday went: “… Especially given that the Massachusetts senator was once seen as a top candidate in the field. She came in fourth in several states and finished third in her home state of Massachusetts, behind [Biden] and [Sanders].”



Bloomberg Businessweek's new cover.

— Is Larry Kudlow's cheerleading what the economy needs now? Shawn Donnan asks the question in a new Bloomberg Businessweek cover profile of the president's top economic advisor. Kudlow, in his own words, from the piece:

On pushing a stimulus to address the virus: “I am aware that there are going to be some speed bumps coming. But in talking to the president about this, a) We’re not going to panic over this at all, because the economy is sound, and we will get through this, and then the virus will end. Secondly, frankly, short-term fixes never work. You know, these temporary tax cuts or rebates and things of that sort. You look at the history—I mean I’ve lived with this for decades—they just never work.”

On Trump's praise of his ability to boost the stock market: “I appreciate President Trump’s support, but my influence on markets is vastly overrated in this building and anyplace else.”

Huawei's logo. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg News)

— Huawei pleads not guilty to new charges: “China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker … pleaded not guilty in a New York federal court to new charges in a 2018 case against the company,” Reuters's Karen Freifeld reports.

“The latest indictment accused Huawei of conspiring to steal trade secrets from six U.S. technology companies for two decades, lying about its business in North Korea and helping Iran track protesters during the 2009 anti-government demonstrations in that country.”

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed on the floor the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2016.

— Home is where the investor is: “Wall Street’s latest real estate grab has ballooned to roughly $60 billion, representing hundreds of thousands of properties. In some communities, it has fundamentally altered housing ecosystems in ways we’re only now beginning to understand, fueling a housing recovery without a homeowner recovery,” Francesca Mari reports in the New York Times magazine.

“Before 2010, institutional landlords didn’t exist in the single-family-rental market; now there are 25 to 30 of them, according to Amherst Capital, a real estate investment firm. From 2007 to 2011, 4.7 million households lost homes to foreclosure, and a million more to short sale. Private-equity firms developed new ways to secure credit, enabling them to leverage their equity and acquire an astonishing number of homes.”

How one firm did it: “ When credit was tight after the financial crisis, the acquiring firms, led by Blackstone, figured out a way to generate more of it by creating a new financial instrument: a single-family-rental securitization, which was a mix of residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized by home values, and commercial real estate-backed securities, collateralized by expected rental income.

“ In 2013, a year after Ellingwood’s home was acquired, Blackstone’s Invitation Homes securitized the first bundle of single-family rentals — 3,200 of them for 75 percent of their estimated value: $479 million. Those who bought these bonds received 3 to 5 percent in monthly interest until their principal was returned (generally in five years)."

— Mortgage lenders go on hiring spree: “A drop in interest rates in response to the coronavirus outbreak is adding urgency to a hiring spree across the mortgage industry,” Bloomberg News's Shahien Nasiripour and Prashant Gopal report.

“Executives at four of the nation’s 15 biggest mortgage lenders, already gearing up for a busy 2020, anticipate hiring thousands of employees this year to keep up with what they expect to be a flood of demand for purchase loans and refinancings. Lenders are zipping through applications so fast that some expect to blow past origination records they set just last year."

— Sanofi pushes back in drug pricing debate: “Sanofi SA maker of the world’s best-selling insulin, said the price it received for its drugs fell on average just over 11 percent last year, including rebates it pays to insurers and health pharmacy-benefit managers,” WSJ's Denise Roland reports.

“It is the latest in a series of drug company pricing disclosures aimed at trying to spread the blame for rising health-care costs. Insulin, in particular, has become a political lightning rod in the drug-price debate. Politicians, including Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have called price increases for the lifesaving drug, around in some form since the 1920s, egregious. Sanofi and other large insulin makers have become prime targets for criticism in the presidential race.”

Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to US fuel pump recall Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall AP

The Federal Reserve building. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Fed adopts new stress capital buffer for banks. Reuters's Pete Schroeder: "The U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled new rules on Wednesday that create a ‘stress capital buffer’ to determine how much banks must hold in reserve to guard against downturns.

"The final rule would integrate capital requirements stemming from the Fed’s annual bank stress tests with regular capital standards, in an effort to make it easier for banks to predict how much they must hold in reserves, while also making those standards more customized to each firm. Fed staff estimated the final rule would actually lead to somewhat higher capital requirements for the nation’s largest banks, like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, and lower requirements for smaller institutions."

A reminder from Bloomberg News's Joe Weisenthal that the big market upswings this week don't mean it isn't headed dramatically lower:

Not to be that guy, but we got some HUGE rallies in the stock market during the 2008/2009 stock market crash pic.twitter.com/JvNWZWM0nX — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) March 4, 2020

But as his colleague Luke Kawa notes, history also suggests we just don't know yet where this is headed:

This is shaping up to be the 274th rally of at least 3% in the S&P 500 since 1928.



136 have come during bull markets, 136 have come during bear markets, and two we don't know about because they happened this week. — Luke Kawa (@LJKawa) March 4, 2020

Today:

Costco, Kroger, Toro and H&R Block are among the notable companies their earnings

The Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing entitled, “threats posed by state-owned and state-supported enterprises to public transportation”

From The Post's Tom Toles:

