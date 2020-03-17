THE TICKER

Streets and sidewalks were mostly empty near the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Washington has been banging together all of its recession-fighting pots and pans, but it can’t shake Wall Street out of its coronavirus-induced nightmare.

But now the Trump administration is preparing its boldest move yet, pitching an enormous $850 billion plan to avert economic catastrophe, my colleagues Erica Werner and and Jeff Stein are reporting this morning. The proposal, pricier than both the stimulus package and the Wall Street bailout that followed the financial crisis, “would be mostly devoted to flooding the economy with cash, through a payroll tax cut or other mechanism," two officials familiar with it tell Erica and Jeff.

Some $50 billion of it would be set aside to help the airline industry, they report. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is set to present the details to Senate Republicans later today, told some on Monday he wants the package approved by the end of the week.

The White House intervention comes after the stock market on Monday endured one of its worst days ever, an increasingly common occurrence this month as spooked investors see no bottom to the growing economic crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average collapsed by 13 percent, shedding nearly 3,000 points for its biggest-ever point loss. The S&P 500 tanked 12 percent, its new worst performance since Black Monday in 1987, and the Nasdaq lost 12.3 percent.

Volatility spiked to a new record high, overtaking the previous record set in October 2008 during the global financial crisis. And Monday's trading session was the third in a row to see a swing of more than 9 percent, the first time that's happened since the 1929 stock market crash.

The S&P 500 now is down 30 percent from an all-time peak it hit less than a month ago. Another 5 percent drop would erase all of its gains since President Trump’s inauguration. “This is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, tells my colleagues Taylor Telford and Tom Heath.

Stock futures are pointing to a bounce at the open in what promises to be another turbulent trading day.

The latest market bloodletting followed the Federal Reserve's shock-and-awe-scale intervention aimed in part at stemming the panic, and as Congress and the Trump administration signaled major fiscal help is on the way.

But Trump — displaying a newly grave tone in a news conference just before the market closed — appeared to add momentum to the sell-off by warning the crisis might not ebb until July or August. And he acknowledged the economy may be heading into a recession.

Investors had already been dumping stocks in the wake of the Fed’s second emergency rate cut in the past month, announced Sunday, which returned the benchmark interest rate to zero. The central bank coupled that move with restarting its post-financial crisis bond-buying program, a plan to purchase $700 billion of government and mortgage-backed debt to smooth financial market operations.

Investors and portfolio managers have complained for weeks the Fed alone can’t mitigate a shock grinding activity to a nearly complete stop. Instead, they say, this economic Armageddon requires a fiscal response.

And Washington now seems prepared to deliver one. It would be the third such relief effort from Congress — after an $8.3 billion package to shore up public-health needs and another, still awaiting Senate approval, to expand sick leave, food assistance and unemployment insurance.

One source described the third installment to Jeff as a “monster”:

Other key items on list:



-- Anti-price-gouging measures

-- Assistance for Amtrak/transit authorities

-- Expanded Medicaid spending

-- Expanded unemployment insurnace



Described to me as "monster" of a bill coming, much bigger than packages 1 or 2https://t.co/Q5e4paXs48 — Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 16, 2020

From CNN's John Harwood:

how severe a crisis?



ex-GWB economic adviser Mankiw echoes Obama counterpart Furman on need for massive stimulus



"I'd start w/$1,000 check for every American as quickly as possible. That's about 1.7% of GDP



"if pandemic continues, might have to do it again in a month" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 16, 2020

“Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) proposed a $750 billion package to address everything from hospital capacity and loan forbearance to treatment affordability and remote learning,” Jeff, Erica Werner, Paul Kane and Seung Min Kim reported.

It is not yet clear, however, what measures can earn bipartisan backing. “Industries including airlines, cruise lines and casinos have been seeking Congress’s help,” they report. And one idea to send $1,000 to every American adult to help them pay bills and keep money flowing through the economy appeared to be gathering some support from both parties.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is spearheading the effort, an echo of the universal basic income proposal that drove Andrew Yang’s unlikely bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. And it has drawn support from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, pegged at $400 billion the amount of stimulus in the second relief package now awaiting Senate approval.

The urgency for action is building as fears deepen of a looming economic disaster. “When the world’s largest economy begins to shut down — closing schools, sports arenas and entire categories of businesses, and sending millions of American workers home — it’s no longer a question of whether a recession may be coming,” The Los Angeles Times’s Don Lee writes. “The only questions now are: How soon, how deep and how can the government best respond?”

Economists with the UCLA Anderson Forecast revised earlier estimates to project the economy has already entered a recession — a view shared by a growing number of forecasters.

From the New York Times's Alan Rappeport:

IHS Markit: "We now expect a recession to begin in the second quarter." — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) March 16, 2020

Former Trump administration economist Kevin Hassett told CNN the U.S. could lose up to 1 million jobs this month. "You're looking at one of the biggest negative job numbers we've ever seen," he said. And he put the odds of a global recession at “close to 100 percent.”

One of the first readings of how the coronavirus shock is colliding with the real economy offered a bracing preview of what’s coming. The New York Fed’s monthly manufacturing survey marked the biggest one-month drop in its history. It “showed a drop in activity to -21.5 from 12.9 in February,” per Barron’s Lisa Beilfuss.

The message, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson, “is that manufacturing has plunged headlong into deep recession… We now guesstimate that second quarter GDP will drop at a 10% annualized rate, after a 2% fall in Q1.”

MARKET MOVERS

President Donald Trump holds his coronavirus taskforce's guidelines as he announces them on Monday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Coronavirus response in the United States:

Trump says outbreak could last months, and gatherings should be limited to 10 people: The president “recommended that states with evidence of community transmission of the virus should close schools, as well as bars, restaurants, gyms and other gathering spots,” my colleagues Derek Hawkins, Kim Bellware, Katie Mettler, Lateshia Beachum, Jennifer Hassan and Reis Thebault report.

The president “recommended that states with evidence of community transmission of the virus should close schools, as well as bars, restaurants, gyms and other gathering spots,” my colleagues Derek Hawkins, Kim Bellware, Katie Mettler, Lateshia Beachum, Jennifer Hassan and Reis Thebault report. But the guidelines don't go as far as some experts wanted: “The guidelines, which officials described as a trial set, are not mandatory and fall short of a national quarantine and internal travel restrictions, which many health officials had urged,” the New York Times's Katie Rogers and Emily Cochrane report.

“The guidelines, which officials described as a trial set, are not mandatory and fall short of a national quarantine and internal travel restrictions, which many health officials had urged,” the New York Times's Katie Rogers and Emily Cochrane report. The U.S. saw the largest death toll increase yesterday from the virus so far. “ As of Monday evening, just before 8 p.m., officials had reported 18 people dead, bringing the nationwide total to 85, according to a Washington Post tally,” Reis reports. Most of those deaths were in Kings County, Wash.

As of Monday evening, just before 8 p.m., officials had reported 18 people dead, bringing the nationwide total to 85, according to a Washington Post tally,” Reis reports. Most of those deaths were in Kings County, Wash. Ohio governor Mike DeWine postpones election: “ Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced late Monday night that polls will be closed in the state on Tuesday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," per CNN's Dan Merica. “The order came from Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, who said she was ordering ‘the polling locations in the State of Ohio closed on March 17’ in order to ‘avoid the imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19.’”

More market fallout:

SEC chief says markets should stay open despite turmoil: ” 'Markets should continue to function through times like this,' Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton told CNBC,” Reuters's Michelle Price and John McCrank report. There had been speculation that the government might try to shut down exchanges as stock prices continue to plunge. Stacey Cunningham, president of the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted in opposition to closing the markets, saying it would “only compound the current market anxiety.”

” 'Markets should continue to function through times like this,' Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton told CNBC,” Reuters's Michelle Price and John McCrank report. There had been speculation that the government might try to shut down exchanges as stock prices continue to plunge. Stacey Cunningham, president of the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted in opposition to closing the markets, saying it would “only compound the current market anxiety.” Banks face pressure as clients scramble for cash: “Companies around the world are drawing down their credit lines at the same time, forcing banks to cough up large sums of money on short notice and further straining a financial industry already hammered by sinking interest rates,” the WSJ's Serena Ng reports.

“Companies around the world are drawing down their credit lines at the same time, forcing banks to cough up large sums of money on short notice and further straining a financial industry already hammered by sinking interest rates,” the WSJ's Serena Ng reports. Big banks plan to borrow from the Fed . “Eight major financial-services firms are borrowing money from the Federal Reserve, a day after the central bank urged them to tap its short-term funding facility to make it easier for credit to continue flowing through the economy,” the NYT's Kate Kelly, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Jeanna Smialek report. “ Morgan Stanley was the first within the group to tap the Fed’s so-called discount window on Monday… Other banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase… are expected to borrow as early as Tuesday.”

. “Eight major financial-services firms are borrowing money from the Federal Reserve, a day after the central bank urged them to tap its short-term funding facility to make it easier for credit to continue flowing through the economy,” the NYT's Kate Kelly, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Jeanna Smialek report. “ Oil ends below $30: U.S. crude prices are now at a new four-year low “with analysts expecting the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russia price war to result in a glut of fuel,” the Wall Street Journal's Amrith Ramkumar reports. “Prices had been falling for much of 2020 before crashing last Monday, sending [Brent Crude] down 24 percent and U.S. crude down 25 percent in the biggest drop for both gauges since the first Gulf War in 1991.”

Corporate fallout:

Airline industry asks for more than $50 billion: “Among the requests is nearly $30 billion in grants for passenger airlines and cargo carriers, according to a document from Airlines for America, the industry’s leading trade group,” my colleagues Lori Aratani reports. “In addition, the industry is seeking $25 billion in loans and temporary tax relief in the form of a repeal of all federal excise taxes on tickets, fuel and cargo through the end of 2021 and a rebate of all federal excise taxes paid between January and March of 2020.”

“Among the requests is nearly $30 billion in grants for passenger airlines and cargo carriers, according to a document from Airlines for America, the industry’s leading trade group,” my colleagues Lori Aratani reports. “In addition, the industry is seeking $25 billion in loans and temporary tax relief in the form of a repeal of all federal excise taxes on tickets, fuel and cargo through the end of 2021 and a rebate of all federal excise taxes paid between January and March of 2020.” Casinos want help, too . “The requested aid for the casino companies, raised by lobbyists in recent days, could come in the form of a comprehensive bailout package,” per Jeff Stein, Rachel Siegel and Jonathan O'Connell. “Other possibilities include direct cash payments, deferred taxes or special bankruptcy protections."

. “The requested aid for the casino companies, raised by lobbyists in recent days, could come in the form of a comprehensive bailout package,” per Jeff Stein, Rachel Siegel and Jonathan O'Connell. “Other possibilities include direct cash payments, deferred taxes or special bankruptcy protections." Nordstrom, Microsoft and Sephora are closing or changing hours, Teo Armus reports.

or changing hours, Teo Armus reports. No more Uber “pool,” or shared rides, in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, Meryl Kornfield writes.

or shared rides, in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, Meryl Kornfield writes. Amazon to hire 100,000 new workers: “Amazon plans to deploy the new workers to fuel its sprawling e-commerce machine and is raising pay for all employees in fulfillment centers, transportation, stores and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada by $2 an hour through April,” my colleague Dana Mattioli reports. “In the U.K., it will go up £2 ($2.45) per hour and approximately €2 ($2.24) an hour in many EU countries, according to the company.”

“Amazon plans to deploy the new workers to fuel its sprawling e-commerce machine and is raising pay for all employees in fulfillment centers, transportation, stores and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada by $2 an hour through April,” my colleague Dana Mattioli reports. “In the U.K., it will go up £2 ($2.45) per hour and approximately €2 ($2.24) an hour in many EU countries, according to the company.” Calls mount to halt foreclosures: “Miami and San Jose, Calif., have temporarily stopped all evictions in light of the pandemic, and several other cities, including San Francisco and New York, are considering doing the same,” American Banker's Hannah Lang reports. But increasingly, many activists have started to push the federal government to act.

The newspaper L'Eco di Bergamo usually has an obituary section of two or three pages. In recent days, it has been 10 or 11 pages. Some 90 percent of the deaths, its editor says, are related to the coronavirus. (L’Eco di Bergamo)

International fallout:

China's economy is in a historic slump: “China suffered an even deeper slump than analysts feared at the start of the year as the coronavirus shuttered factories, shops and restaurants across the nation, underscoring the fallout now facing the global economy as the virus spreads around the world,” Bloomberg News reports. “I ndustrial output plunged 13.5 percent in January and February from a year earlier, retail sales fell 20.5 percent, and fixed-asset investment dropped 24.5 percent.”

“China suffered an even deeper slump than analysts feared at the start of the year as the coronavirus shuttered factories, shops and restaurants across the nation, underscoring the fallout now facing the global economy as the virus spreads around the world,” Bloomberg News reports. “I The devastation is historic in Italy: “In the part of Italy hit hardest by the coronavirus, the crematorium has started operating 24 hours a day … The local newspaper's daily obituary section has grown from two or three pages to 10, sometimes listing more than 150 names, in what the top editor likens to ‘war bulletins,’” my colleagues Chico Harlan and Stefano Pitrelli report from Rome.

“In the part of Italy hit hardest by the coronavirus, the crematorium has started operating 24 hours a day … The local newspaper's daily obituary section has grown from two or three pages to 10, sometimes listing more than 150 names, in what the top editor likens to ‘war bulletins,’” my colleagues Chico Harlan and Stefano Pitrelli report from Rome. The U.K. is bucking Europe's lockdowns for now: “Unlike Italy, France and Spain, the British government hasn’t stopped anyone from going anywhere,” my colleague William Booth reports from London, where the pubs are still open. “[Prime Minister Boris] Johnson and his team are betting that the pandemic lasts for many months, or longer. And they have worried that asking citizens to stay at home and avoid social contact is ‘very difficult to maintain over a long time,’ [Chief Medical Officer Chris] Whitty said.”

POCKET CHANGE

Homes in suburban Salt Lake City are seen in 2019. (Rick Bowmer/File/AP)

— Lenders deluged with refinance requests: “Homeowners are rushing to refinance their mortgages thanks to big falls in interest rates prompted by fears of the spreading coronavirus. Some lenders are having trouble keeping up with the red-hot demand,” the Wall Street Journal's Orla McCaffrey, Julia Carpenter and Ben Eisen report.

“Weekly refinancing applications recently hit their highest level in nearly 11 years, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan in the U.S., is close to its lowest level in nearly 50 years of record-keeping, hitting 3.36 percent last week. Falling rates are generally considered good news for the mortgage market. But the current jump in refinancing demand presents a dilemma for some lenders, which must balance their desire for volume with their capacity to process applications."

Wells Fargo Claws Back $15 Million of Former CEO’s Pay Timothy Sloan, the Wells Fargo chief executive who left last year after failing to turn around the troubled lender, lost $15 million in compensation after he exited. WSJ

France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues The fine comes as the iPhone maker deals with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. NYT

OPINIONS

Airlines Won't Get Something For Nothing There’s a case for supporting the airlines through this crisis. It’s also a moment to address longstanding structural problems and climate goals. Bloomberg Opinion's Chris Bryant

THE REGULATORS

WSJ News Exclusive | CFTC to Give Work-From-Home Relief to Traders Regulators are preparing for the likelihood that trillions of dollars of financial-market activity may soon move from high-tech exchanges and corporate offices to homes across America. WSJ

CHART TOPPER

A closer look at bull and bear markets since 1929:

Most S&P 500 companies are sending workers home, and more than 40 percent of them have sent at least half their workforce home:

BARCLAYS: “Geolocation data suggests that the median S&P 500 company had reduced headquarters (HQ) staff by 46% as of Friday, and more than 40% of those firms had cut staff by 50% or more.”#COVID19 #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/YIxzyoEiZv — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 16, 2020

No surprise here, but restaurant-going has fallen off a cliff. Via Bloomberg's Anne Cronin:

DAYBOOK

Note: The House is on recess, but the Senate is in session.

Today:

FedEx and Lands' End are among the notable companies to report their earnings, per Kiplinger

Wednesday:

The Labor Department releases consumer price data for February

General Mills, Five Below and Williams-Sonoma are among the notable companies to report their earnings

Thursday:

Darden Restaurants, Lennar and Cintas are among the notable companies to report their earnings

Friday:

The University of Michigan releases a preliminary report on consumer sentiment for March

