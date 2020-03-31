THE TICKER

Pedestrians walk past a boarded-up Pottery Barn in downtown Beverly Hills. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Today marks the last day of an ugly month in an ugly quarter that ushered the coronavirus crisis into the United States and definitively ended a historically long economic expansion.

But determining just how bad a gash the pandemic has opened in the domestic economy, and how much deeper it will tear, largely remains a guessing game.

Every day brings a raft of new data. Little of it is encouraging.

Yet as with the disease itself, the spread of potential outcomes is wide. Economists, investors and business leaders can still marshal evidence for everything from a once-in-a-century-scale depression to a relatively sharp bounce back.

Here, we lay out the relatively bearish and the bullish cases based on the latest economic readings and other indicators.

The bearish case:

1. Jobless claims are set to surge again this week, with the direst prediction seeing them surpass the record-setting 3.28 million seeking unemployment benefits last week. “The median projection from economists surveyed by Bloomberg puts the figure at 3.5 million, slightly above the prior reading, which was already more than quadruple the previous record,” Bloomberg News’s Max Reyes reports.

Visitors to the Department of Labor in New York City are turned away at the door over coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2. Economists at the St. Louis Fed project the economic freeze forced by the coronavirus ultimately will put 47 million Americans out of work, sending the unemployment rate spiking to 32.1 percent. That’s worse than the 30 percent jobless rate St. Louis Fed President James Bullard predicted just last week — and more than seven points worse than the highest unemployment rate the country saw during the Great Depression.

The economists arrived at the number by an admittedly “back-of-the-envelope” method: averaging two different data sets, one that pegs 66.8 million jobs at high risk of being eliminated, and another that found 27.3 million workers are in jobs requiring a high degree of contact (think hairstylists and flight attendants.) Significantly, the estimate doesn’t account for the impact of the $2.2 fiscal stimulus just signed into law.

Meanwhile, the New York Fed's new “weekly economic index” shows activity plunging below levels last plumbed during the financial crisis.

3. Oil prices continue to collapse. The commodity hit an 18-year low on Monday and is on pace for its biggest percentage drop of any month or quarter on record. The slump is both a sign of the national economic disaster and a contributor to it, since the oil industry has become an important driver of broader activity.

“Typically when fuel prices plummet, consumers drive more, helping the energy sector recover,” the Wall Street Journal’s Amrith Ramkumar and David Hodari write. “That process can’t occur due to the restrictions on travel and movement in place around the world to fight the virus, leaving traders to project a massive surplus of oil and even lower prices ahead.”

4. In more bad news from the Texas oil patch, a new reading of the Dallas Fed’s manufacturing gauge showed activity dropping to a record low. It was the latest of many, per Bloomberg News’s Jeff Kearns: “The figure, well below all estimates in Bloomberg’s survey, is consistent with severe declines in other regional gauges as unprecedented shutdowns freeze large parts of the industrial economy. Regional Fed bank measures of manufacturing in New York, the Philadelphia area, and Kansas City district all showed record monthly declines.”

5. A number of other economic readings are due this week, including the March jobs report Friday, and, today, the Conference Board’s monthly look at consumer confidence. Both are lagging indicators of the pandemic’s impact. But there were indications coming into the week that American consumers already were in a shaky position, with delinquency rates on auto and credit card loans trending up.

And, as noted by the WSJ's Daily Shot, Google searches for “can't pay” have been climbing sharply:

“With 25% of US workers making less than $600 a week, how deep this recession will be depends importantly on how long … it will take before the stimulus money arrives into the hands of consumers,” Deutsche Bank Securities Torsten Slok wrote in a weekend note.

The bullish case:

1. The stock market may have found a silver lining as the Dow Jones industrial average approaches the end of its worst quarter since 1987: a bottom. The Dow and the S&P 500 have both climbed in four of the last five trading sessions, including Monday, as they posted gains of more than 3 percent. The performance has encouraged some investors that after shedding roughly a fifth of its value since the crisis hit, the market now has priced in the damage — drawing strength from the swift monetary and fiscal response from Washington.

“The hope is that the combination of fiscal and monetary initiatives will enable the economy to get over the covid-19 recession hump,” Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial Partners tells my colleagues Tom Heath and Jacob Bogage. “There was good news from Abbott Labs on a five-minute test and from Johnson & Johnson on a vaccine. Barring any big surprises, the market continues to recover.”

2. More help may be on the way from Washington. A government as bitterly divided as any time in recent history — Trump’s Senate impeachment trial ended less than two months ago — has responded to the economic shock with what counts as top speed, approving three economic stabilization measures in quick succession. And administration officials and lawmakers are already considering what will go into a fourth.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on a conference call with reporters “said the legislation will include a focus on infrastructure, Occupational Safety and Health Administration protections for front-line workers and funding for the District of Columbia, among other things,” my colleague Felicia Sonmez reports. A White House wish list compiled from government agencies tops $600 billion, Bloomberg reports.

3. The toll the disease is taking on Americans is bad and getting worse — daily deaths in the U.S. topped 500 for the first time Monday, as the White House’s coronavirus coordinator said 200,000 could die in the best-case scenario. But data from a medical technology firm suggest harsh social distancing measures taking hold are having their intended effect, “potentially reducing hospital overcrowding and lowering death rates,” the New York Times reports.

Other epicenters of the pandemic may be turning corners.

China reports its manufacturing activity actually expanded in March, defying expectations. And there is evidence new infections are slowing across western Europe, including Italy, which has been hit especially hard. Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson notes the country “yesterday reported a mere 4.1% increase in cases, the best day since the crisis began, lifting the doubling rate to 17.1 days. We think Italy will see its first day with fewer than 1,000 new cases by about April 15, with sub-100 case days likely before mid-May.”

This is not noise; it's signal. Huge progress over the past two weeks in Italy. Yes, the situation is horrendous, but the rate of spread of the infections is slowing steadily. pic.twitter.com/FewSHF3mEU — Ian Shepherdson (@IanShepherdson) March 30, 2020

The dramatic moves by the Fed, Congress and the administration to pump unprecedented trillions into the economy — and their willingness to do more — will go a long way toward determining the speed and shape of the eventual recovery.

But that comeback won’t sustain until the disease is brought to heel. “Today’s problem is a health issue,” Blackstone chief investment officer Joe Zidle wrote in a weekend note advising investors not to fixate too closely on latest economic signals. “Fiscal and monetary stimulus will help, but only a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus can lift the uncertainty and put a floor under capital markets.”

You are reading The Finance 202, our must-read tipsheet on where Wall Street meets Washington. Not a regular subscriber?

CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

In the United States:

CDC considers recommending Americans wear face coverings: The potential guidance is still being developed. “[A federal] official said the new guidance would make clear that the general public should not use medical masks — including surgical and N95 masks — that are in desperately short supply and needed by health-care workers,” my colleagues Joel Achenbach, Lena H. Sun and Laurie McGinley report.

The potential guidance is still being developed. “[A federal] official said the new guidance would make clear that the general public should not use medical masks — including surgical and N95 masks — that are in desperately short supply and needed by health-care workers,” my colleagues Joel Achenbach, Lena H. Sun and Laurie McGinley report. Roughly 3 out of 4 Americans are under stay at home orders: “ While many states have issued stay-at-home directives to try to slow the virus’s spread — with Maryland, Virginia and Arizona becoming the latest to do so on Monday,” the New York Times reports

An empty shopping cart outside a Macy's department store in Paramus, N.J. (Justin Lane/ EPA-EFE)

Corporate fallout:

Instacart and Amazon workers stage walkoffs . The NYT's Noam Scheiber and Kate Conger report that “workers in a variety of occupations across the country are protesting what they see as inadequate safety measures and insufficient pay for the risks they are confronting.” Some Instacart workers stayed off the job Monday, demanding better pay, sick leave, and health protections. Whole Foods Market workers are calling for a sickout today.

. The NYT's Noam Scheiber and Kate Conger report that “workers in a variety of occupations across the country are protesting what they see as inadequate safety measures and insufficient pay for the risks they are confronting.” Some Instacart workers stayed off the job Monday, demanding better pay, sick leave, and health protections. Whole Foods Market workers are calling for a sickout today. Macy's, Gannett, Gap announced major furloughs . The Post's Abha Bhattarai, Rachel Siegel, and Jeff Stein: “Macy’s announced it will furlough most of its 125,000 workers as sales evaporated with the shuttering of 775 stores. Kohl’s and Gap also announced furloughs of about 80,000 each. Media giant Gannett announced furloughs for newspaper employees who earn more than $38,000 a year and pay cuts across the company. Sysco Corp., the country’s largest food distributor, also confirmed thousands of furloughs and layoffs of undisclosed number of workers worldwide.”

. The Post's Abha Bhattarai, Rachel Siegel, and Jeff Stein: “Macy’s announced it will furlough most of its 125,000 workers as sales evaporated with the shuttering of 775 stores. Kohl’s and Gap also announced furloughs of about 80,000 each. Media giant Gannett announced furloughs for newspaper employees who earn more than $38,000 a year and pay cuts across the company. Sysco Corp., the country’s largest food distributor, also confirmed thousands of furloughs and layoffs of undisclosed number of workers worldwide.” Corporate America focuses on governors' response: “When Goldman Sachs directed more than 12,000 employees in the New York City metro area to work from home two weeks ago, bank President John Waldron didn’t need to check with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — he got on the phone with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy,” Politico New Jersey's Sam Sutton reports. “ The states’ assertion of decision-making power over commerce is nearly unprecedented — and it hasn’t been pretty, from the viewpoint of many businesses.”

“When Goldman Sachs directed more than 12,000 employees in the New York City metro area to work from home two weeks ago, bank President John Waldron didn’t need to check with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — he got on the phone with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy,” Politico New Jersey's Sam Sutton reports. “ Companies rush to meet demand for ventilators, masks: Ford and GE are estimating they can produce Ford and GE are estimating they can produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days starting April 20 ; 3M has doubled production of its much-discussed N95 masks and it expects to double it again over the next year ; a slew of clothing companies have also overhauled production to meet the demand. The latest is Brooks Brothers, which aims to produce 150,000 masks per day

Johnson & Johnson says human testing of coronavirus vaccine to begin by Sept.: “ J&J also said it has committed more than $1 billion of investment in partnership with the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, to co-fund vaccine research,” CNBC's William Feuer reports.

Home & Garden An onslaught of orders engulfs seed companies amid coronavirus fears Companies struggle to meet surging demand, especially for vegetables. Adrian Higgins

International fallout:

Wuhan begins to reopen: “After 10 weeks confined to their apartments, unable to exercise, shop for groceries or walk their dogs, Wuhan residents are emerging into the daylight,” my colleague Anna Fifield reports of the Chinese city's slow reemergence after being the global epicenter for the virus.

“After 10 weeks confined to their apartments, unable to exercise, shop for groceries or walk their dogs, Wuhan residents are emerging into the daylight,” my colleague Anna Fifield reports of the Chinese city's slow reemergence after being the global epicenter for the virus. Japan likely to bar U.S. visitors: The country “is likely to bar foreign visitors from the United States, as it expands travel bans that already encompass visitors from Europe, China, South Korea and Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday,” my colleague Simon Denyer reports.

The country “is likely to bar foreign visitors from the United States, as it expands travel bans that already encompass visitors from Europe, China, South Korea and Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday,” my colleague Simon Denyer reports. Vietnam bans gatherings of more than two: “The socialist-run country is adamant that it must keep coronavirus cases in the country, now at 204, under 1,000, and has been working hard to limit the number of clusters and instances of community transmissions,” my colleague Shibani Mahtani reports.

MARKET MOVERS

The empty floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Kearney Ferguson/NYSE/AP)

— Clayton pushes back on potential short-selling ban: “ 'We shouldn’t be banning short selling,' Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said … in an interview on CNBC. 'You need to be able to be on the short side of the market in order to facilitate ordinary market trading,' ” the Wall Street Journal's Paul Kiernan reports. “At times of heightened volatility, critics often argue that the practice exacerbates downward pressure on equity prices. Market regulators sometimes heed their warnings.”

— Powell puts Fed on wartime footing: “He took up the central bank’s playbook from the 2008 financial crisis and then some — cutting rates to near zero, purchasing huge quantities of government debt and, breaking a taboo, lending to American businesses,” Nick Timiraos reports.

“When Fed officials met Sunday morning, March 15, infections were rising along the East Coast. Powell and his colleagues left empty seats in between them at the central bank’s oval boardroom table... They made decisions in four hours that would usually take two days.”

Powell's call with Trump last week: “People who work with Powell, a 67-year-old lawyer who isn’t an economist, say he has carried a calm demeanor throughout. That, they say, reflects his comfort with the team inside the central bank, the relationships he has cultivated across Washington and his experience studying the economy and financial markets during a career in private equity and a stint in the Treasury Department during George H.W. Bush’s presidency.”

“People who work with Powell, a 67-year-old lawyer who isn’t an economist, say he has carried a calm demeanor throughout. That, they say, reflects his comfort with the team inside the central bank, the relationships he has cultivated across Washington and his experience studying the economy and financial markets during a career in private equity and a stint in the Treasury Department during George H.W. Bush’s presidency.” Key quote: “His feel for markets 'is more second nature, and that gives him a greater level of confidence,' said William Dudley, a former president of the New York Fed who served alongside Powell for six years."

Janet Yellen Says Too Much Corporate Borrowing Will Hinder Economic Recovery Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said bad choices by broad swaths of the financial industry and companies, abetted in part by low rates, are likely to make it harder for the economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. WSJ

TRUMP TRACKER

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

— Administration preps to roll out aid to individuals and small businesses.

For individuals. “The government will begin sending out stimulus payments to households in the next three weeks, and will distribute them automatically, with no action required for most people, officials said Monday,” per the WSJ's John D. McKinnon. “But some seniors and others who typically don’t file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the economic-impact payments, the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service said in an announcement.”

The IRS has also issued new guidance on its three-month tax filing delay and audit relief.

For small business owners. The Post's Aaron Gregg put together a step-by-step guide for small business owners seeking relief. And the Small Business Administration is pointing people to its own guide.

Business Treasury eyes new roles for top officials as they scramble to implement $2 trillion stimulus package Treasury Deputy Secretary Justin Muzinich is under serious consideration to serve in a leading role, including helping oversee a nearly $500 billion program that will provide funding for businesses, cities and states. Jeff Stein

MONEY ON THE HILL

Pelosi. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

— Pelosi floats rolling back SALT repeal. NYT's Jim Tankersley and Emily Cochrane report the House Speaker suggested the next stimulus package could “include a retroactive rollback of a tax change that hurt high earners in states like New York and California. A full rollback of the limit on the state and local tax deduction, or SALT, would provide a quick cash infusion in the form of increased tax rebates to an estimated 13 million American households — nearly all of which earn at least $100,000 a year… Republicans called the effort hypocritical, saying that it would primarily benefit wealthy households in high-tax states.”

DAYBOOK

Today:

Habit Restaurants, McCormick, ConAgra and Blackberry are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger

Wednesday:

The Institute for Supply Management releases its March manufacturing survey

Thursday:

The Labor Department releases its weekly report of initial unemployment claims

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Dave & Busters, Carmax and Chewy are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

Friday:

The Labor Department releases the monthly jobs report

THE FUNNIES

From The Post's Tom Toles:

BULL SESSION