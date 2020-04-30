with Brent D. Griffiths

Main Street businesses are getting a new lobbying voice in Washington – underwritten by a Wall Street giant.

Goldman Sachs is organizing alums of its "10,000 Small Businesses” training program into a network that will press federal policymakers for more small business relief from the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

The banking behemoth has a long-term vision for the lobbying initiative, which it's calling “10,000 Small Business Voices.” It aims to transform the roughly 10,000 entrepreneurs who have graduated from its accelerated business training program over the last decade into a permanent lobbying corps that will press their own interests from city halls to the halls of Congress.

A Goldman Sachs sign inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

“With this launch, we’re going to give them more tools and more resources,”John F.W. Rogers, chair of the firm’s foundation, which sponsors the program, tells me.

The push comes as big banks engage in a quiet but high-stakes campaign to overhaul their image to a skeptical public.

A decade after helping drive the economy to the brink then taking billions of taxpayer dollars to stay afloat, the industry is keen to demonstrate it has emerged stronger, safer and ready to battle an economic crisis for which they bear no responsibility.

It's been a bumpy road so far. Banking giants partnering with the Small Business Administration to hand out taxpayer-backed rescue loans are catching criticism from lawmakers and small-business people for prioritizing larger firms and established clients.

Goldman isn’t among them. The investment bank doesn’t lend directly to small businesses. Instead, it remains a step removed from the action in the Paycheck Protection Program: It has committed to providing $500 million in capital to a handful of Community Development Financial Institutions, which in turn are issuing loans to small outfits in rural or otherwise underserved areas.

But the firm is nevertheless placing itself in the thick of it.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has rolled out the firm’s capital commitments to local lenders by joining virtual news conferences with the mayors of Detroit and Baltimore and issuing news releases with others.

He convened a national webcast for graduates of the firm’s program to quiz Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.), the top senators on the Senate Small Business panel, on the loan initiative days before it launched. Goldman has since organized others with statewide leaders in Iowa, Ohio, New York, New Hampshire.

Goldman Sachs CEO David M. Solomon listens to President Trump as he discusses the coronavirus response with bank executives last month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

And Solomon touted its involvement to President Trump earlier this month in a White House video conference with other top financial executives. In that meeting, he requested the administration carve out a portion of the original $349 billion in loans for smaller lenders. It didn’t. But Congress did in the second round of funding after taking heat when mom-and-pop operations didn’t secure help from the initial batch.

Goldman has now devoted its homepage to spotlighting its efforts. It features a blurb headlined “Supporting Our Communities,” and links to the text of Solomon’s remarks at the White House meeting.

Meanwhile, the firm has polled graduates of its program twice in recent weeks on their economic outlook and opinions of the federal response, then circulated the results to policymakers. The most recent survey, last week, found 91 percent of respondents had applied for a PPP loan but only 29 percent had actually received funding. The next poll, set for May, will solicit views of what Washington should do next. That will inform the nascent lobbying network’s agenda, Rogers says.

Small businesses already have a dedicated lobbying operation in Washington: the National Federation of Independent Business claims 325,000 members across the map and spent $4.7 million lobbying the federal government last year. Rogers says the firm's surveys indicate small businesspeople still want a stronger role shaping policy. Both he and NFIB spokesman Adam Temple said they viewed the efforts as complementary.

Critics charge the firm is courting goodwill to fend off stricter oversight.

Solomon, far right, joined other top bank CEOs — from left, Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, State Street Corporation's Ronald O'Hanley, and then-Bank of New York Mellon's Charles Scharf — testifing before House Financial Services Commitee last year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“Until Goldman fundamentally reforms its culture, ethics and business models — away from primarily relatively high-risk, dangerous and anti-social trading and investment practices like 1MDB and the activities that have given rise to dozens and downs of lawsuits and settlements — it’s fair to question whether the attempt to put a different face on a largely unchanged business practice is genuine,” says Dennis Kelleher, president of Better Markets, which advocates tougher financial regulation.

Rogers says it has proved its commitment to boosting small businesses by piloting, scaling up and sustaining the program over a decade. “We've been at this for a long time. We’re deeply invested in it,” he says.

To those who remain skeptical, Rogers says he hopes the firm “can be viewed as being constructive here. One of the things that we certainly learned in the financial crisis is that we operate by a set of permissions that are given from the public. So I certainly would hope that we are able through this to demonstrate we're contributing to constructive society.”

The bank had long been moving to establish its small-business program as a political force.

Last year, it kicked off a series of 10,000 Small Businesses-branded forums in Iowa and New Hampshire featuring presidential hopefuls talking about their plans to boost entrepreneurship. Goldman executives say issues facing smaller employers, responsible for roughly half the American workforce, were otherwise ignored: Rogers says across 11 Democratic presidential debates, only one question focused on it.

The project also served as a “a subtle rebranding exercise by a firm at the center of a knockdown political fight between Wall Street and Main Street,” as I wrote at the time. Twelve candidates participated, including now-presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Two who refused — Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), both among the financial sector’s most outspoken foes — came up short in their bids. Yet they endure as power-brokers whose supporters Biden is eager to recruit.

This kinder, gentler Goldman also aligns with the firm’s new corporate mission.

A woman looks at Marcus, a new savings and loans app recently launched by Goldman Sachs. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

Goldman held its first-ever investment day in January, “aiming to turn skeptics into believers in [Solomon’s] turnaround plan,” the Wall Street Journal’s Liz Hoffman reported. “The new Goldman, sketched out by Mr. Solomon, resembles less the storied investment bank Goldman was for most of its 150-year history than the giant commercial banks that in recent years have surpassed it.”

And, per Hoffman, the firm “debuted a newfound openness once unthinkable for the aloof Wall Street firm. Mr. Solomon, a year into the CEO job, has tried to humanize Goldman and drop some of the secrecy that once bolstered its mythic status but has played poorly with investors as profits fell.” The posture gels with a strategy that calls for expanding revenue from consumer offerings “like checking accounts and financial management that might have come straight from JPMorgan Chase & Co. or Bank of America Corp.”

Lab technicians load filled vials of remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, Calif., on March 18. (Gilead Sciences Inc/Handout via Reuters).

Markets jumped on positive news about a potential treatment.

Dr. Anthony Fauci compared the news to a breakthrough during the AIDS epidemic. “Small but significant scientific advances against covid-19 sent stocks bursting upward Wednesday, all but ignoring sobering data that shows a U.S. economy in paralysis,” Thomas Heath and Taylor Telford report.

“Stocks are on pace for one of their best months in decades as the United States ramps up coronavirus testing and states take steps to emerge from the weeks-long lockdown. Wednesday’s rally picked up steam after Gilead Sciences reported ‘positive data’ coming from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ clinical trial of its investigational remdesivir treatment for covid-19. The company said ‘the trial has met its primary endpoint.’”

Key quote: “What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told reporters. “But we think it’s really opening the door to the fact that we now have the capability of treating. And I can guarantee you, as more people and more companies, more investigators get involved, it’s going to get better and better.”

The rally came against the backdrop of a GDP drop that echoes The Great Depression.

But Q2 will be even worse: “The U.S. economy suffered its sharpest decline since the Great Recession — a 4.8 percent drop — from January through March, and the head of the Federal Reserve warned the second quarter would be even uglier …,” Heather Long reports.

“There is widespread agreement that the U.S. economy is in the midst of its worst crisis since the Great Depression, and Commerce Department data released revealed just how severe it is becoming. Consumer and business spending nosedived in the first quarter, even with the economy shuttered for only half of March. Household spending tumbled 7.6 percent, and business investment sank 8.6 percent.”

From RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas:

US Q1’20: I like this data viz because it provides just a glimpse of the damage wrought by the Pandemic during the final weeks of the quarter by sector. pic.twitter.com/4SRUy8bCos — Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) April 29, 2020

Health care was the biggest drag: “The single biggest source of the GDP decline came from health care, which subtracted 2.3 percentage points,” Barron's Matthew C. Klein reports.

“Every subcategory of health spending plunged by the most on record. It makes sense that dentists, regular checkups, and elective surgeries were all hit hard by people afraid of contracting a dangerous respiratory virus, but the scale of the health-care decline is still striking given the nature of the crisis and the focus on the travails of bars and restaurants.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell vows robust response, but warns recovery will take time.

He emphasized that now is not the time to worry about the debt: “Powell vowed repeatedly to use all of the Fed’s tool to keep U.S. businesses and households afloat during the crisis, but he warned that a recovery could take a while and that there is a significant risk of long-term damage if Congress and the central bank do not do enough to aid the economy.”

Key quote: "This is the time to use the great fiscal power of the United States,” Powell told reporters, adding that “this is not the time” to be concerned about the national debt.

From the New York Times's Neil Irwin:

Powell's overall message today is unmistakable, and directed at Congress. It is that Fed lending alone will not get us out of this, and that fiscal action beyond what has been done thus far will be needed to get the economy to the other side of the crisis. — Neil Irwin (@Neil_Irwin) April 29, 2020

Economists are telling GOP lawmakers the same thing: "Economists from a broad range of ideological backgrounds are encouraging Congress to keep spending to combat catastrophic job losses — and say now is not the time to focus on the deficit. They emphasize that the federal government can borrow at near-zero interest rates, as investors seek the safety of U.S. bonds and the Federal Reserve buys up tens of billions of dollars worth of Treasury securities each week,” Politico's Victoria Guida and Marianne LeVine report.

“GOP concerns over the deficit will play a central role in negotiations as lawmakers begin working on the next emergency spending bill and Democrats push for more funds for state and local governments.”

Jobless claims tally could top 30 million if new filers are close to last week's level About 4 million workers could have filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing total claims above 30 million in just six weeks. CNBC

ECB Expands Stimulus Amid Economic Downturn The European Central Bank said it would launch new long-term loans for eurozone banks, lower the interest rate on an existing batch of loans, and stand ready to increase purchases under a recently announced bond-buying program. WSJ

Healthcare workers gather for lunch purchased by members of the New York City Police Department outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

In the U.S.:

Another grim milestone: “Less than three months after the first case was confirmed on U.S. soil, more lives have now been lost in the United States from the pandemic than the 58,220 Americans who died over nearly two decades of fighting during the Vietnam War,” Adam Taylor reports.

“Less than three months after the first case was confirmed on U.S. soil, more lives have now been lost in the United States from the pandemic than the 58,220 Americans who died over nearly two decades of fighting during the Vietnam War,” Adam Taylor reports. One-sixth of nursing homes have had a coronavirus case: “The number of nursing homes publicly reporting cases of covid-19 has doubled in the past week … The rise is driven in part by newly released information about infections from states including Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and South Carolina. Some states have not yet publicly released the names of affected nursing homes,” Joel Jacobs, Shawn Mulcahy, Sidnee King and Debbie Cenziper report.

Corporate impact:

Boeing plans to slash 10 percent of its workforce: “The company, which reported a loss of $1.7 billion for the first quarter, employs more than 140,000 people globally … Boeing executives said job cuts would likely focus on commercial aircraft factories in the Seattle area, the company’s 787 Dreamliner facility in South Carolina, and smaller aircraft services facilities across the United States. The job cuts would affect at least 14,000 based on recently reported employment figures.," Aaron Gregg reports.

“The company, which reported a loss of $1.7 billion for the first quarter, employs more than 140,000 people globally … Boeing executives said job cuts would likely focus on commercial aircraft factories in the Seattle area, the company’s 787 Dreamliner facility in South Carolina, and smaller aircraft services facilities across the United States. The job cuts would affect at least 14,000 based on recently reported employment figures.," Aaron Gregg reports. Volkswagen, Toyota delay restarting production: “VW said it is indefinitely delaying the resumption of production at its Tennessee assembly plant that had been set to restart on May 3. Toyota said it will delay the resumption of North American manufacturing operations to the week of May 11 from the week of May 4 after an ‘extensive review with our supplier and logistics network,’” Reuters's David Shepardson and Ben Klayman report.

“VW said it is indefinitely delaying the resumption of production at its Tennessee assembly plant that had been set to restart on May 3. Toyota said it will delay the resumption of North American manufacturing operations to the week of May 11 from the week of May 4 after an ‘extensive review with our supplier and logistics network,’” Reuters's David Shepardson and Ben Klayman report. JetBlue, Delta seek OK to suspend flights to 25 U.S. airports: “JetBlue wants to halt flights to 16 U.S. airports, including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Dallas and Detroit through Sept. 30,” Reuters's David Shepardson reports. “The airlines must maintain minimum service levels in exchange for getting cash grants from the U.S. Treasury to assist in payroll costs unless the department issues a waiver.”

“JetBlue wants to halt flights to 16 U.S. airports, including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Dallas and Detroit through Sept. 30,” Reuters's David Shepardson reports. “The airlines must maintain minimum service levels in exchange for getting cash grants from the U.S. Treasury to assist in payroll costs unless the department issues a waiver.” Lyft to cut almost 1,000 jobs: [The rideshare company] “ plans to lay off 982 employees, or 17% of the ride-hailing firm’s workforce,” Reuters's Munsif Vengattil reports.

[The rideshare company] “ Munsif Vengattil reports. Yum sees sales improving this month after Q1 hit: “The KFC and Pizza Hut operator said same-store sales fell 7 percent in the first quarter and deteriorated through March but were improving in April, with global sales trends picking up significantly across its brands in restaurants that are open,” Reuters's Nivedita Balu reports. “Digital sales played a major role … Yum Brands expects KFC’s digital sales to account for a quarter of the company’s annual sales.”

“The KFC and Pizza Hut operator said same-store sales fell 7 percent in the first quarter and deteriorated through March but were improving in April, with global sales trends picking up significantly across its brands in restaurants that are open,” Reuters's Nivedita Balu reports. “Digital sales played a major role … Yum Brands expects KFC’s digital sales to account for a quarter of the company’s annual sales.” Blue Apron fails to boost sales: “ Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. slumped as much as 33 percent … as the meal-kit company posted a steep decline in quarterly sales even after seeing a boost in orders from Americans confined to their homes …,” Reuters's Aishwarya Venugopal reports.

“ Aishwarya Venugopal reports. Elon Musk launched into an expletive filled rant on Tesla's earnings call: Tesla's CEO called stay at home orders “fascist” and demanding political officials “give people back their g-- d--- freedom,” Faiz Siddiqui reports.

Tesla's CEO called stay at home orders “fascist” and demanding political officials “give people back their g-- d--- freedom,” Faiz Siddiqui reports. Apple, Google move forward on contract-tracing tools: Public health organizations will now start building applications before the system launches in mid-May, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report.

Around the world:

South Korea reports no transmission after holding elections: “Some 29 million voters lined up to cast ballots on April 15, Yoon Tae-ho, the country’s director general for public health policy, said at a news briefing. None of the cases reported over the subsequent two-week incubation period could be traced to the election,” Antonia Farzan reports.

“Some 29 million voters lined up to cast ballots on April 15, Yoon Tae-ho, the country’s director general for public health policy, said at a news briefing. None of the cases reported over the subsequent two-week incubation period could be traced to the election,” Antonia Farzan reports. Sri Lanka reintroduces strict 24-hour curfew: The move follows a surge in cases. The country has recorded a 630 cases and seven deaths to date. Nearly half of the new infections were discovered after April 22, according to the Associated Press,” Antonia Farzan reports.

Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Treasury and SBA temporarily shut out big banks.

The goal is too boost smaller lenders: “The move applies to any lender with more than $1 billion in assets for an eight-hour time period starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to an email obtained by CNBC,” Hugh Son reports.

“… The U.S. agencies appear to be experimenting with reserving blocks of time for smaller banks, blocking access to big lenders in an attempt to improve the odds that small customers can have their loans approved. ”

The GM logo. (Rebecca Cook/File/Reuters)

Federal investigators are now looking GM as part of UAW probe.

This is a new front in a yearslong criminal investigation: “Agents have interviewed both current and former GM employees within the company’s labor relations department and raised questions about interactions between GM’s top bargainers and their counterparts at the UAW, say people with knowledge of the inquiry,” WSJ's Ben Foldy, Nora Naughton and Christina Rogers report.

“Investigators have also subpoenaed records from the company’s now-closing employee training center, an entity GM had jointly operated with the UAW for decades, according to a training center email sent to staff in February and people familiar with the matter … Federal authorities are trying to determine whether GM, in its dealings with UAW, violated U.S. labor law barring companies from providing union officials with items of value, some of these people say.”

Juul plans to cut roughly one-third of its workers: “The San Francisco company will cut between 800 and 950 of its staff as part of a broader restructuring plan, one of the people said. The cuts aren’t related to the coronavirus pandemic, this person said,” WSJ's Jennifer Maloney reports.

“Juul last year recorded $2 billion in sales and a loss of $1 billion, according to a financial disclosure the company made to its employees … [the company] cut about 650 jobs late last year after stopping sales of its sweet and fruity flavors in anticipation of a U.S. ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges. Blamed for a rise in teenage vaping, Juul is the subject of several federal investigations.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Former CFPB official says Trump appointees manipulated payday lending research. NYT's Nick Confessore and Stacy Cowley report that last summer, on his final day at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a staffer named Jonathan Lanning wrote a memo that "detailed several maneuvers by his agency’s political overseers that he considered legally risky and scientifically indefensible, including pressuring staff economists to water down their findings on payday loans and use statistical gimmicks to downplay the harm consumers would suffer if the payday restrictions were repealed…

“Political appointees at the bureau, led by its director, Kathleen Kraninger, have pressed forward with the Trump administration’s deregulatory drive despite the logistical hurdles posed by the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the agency is expected to release the revised payday rule, which will no longer require lenders to assess whether customers can afford their fees before offering a loan.”

Amazon's logo. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

USTR targets Amazon's foreign websites over piracy and counterfeiting concerns.

Other e-commerce giants have previously made the list: “The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative… cited allegations of counterfeit goods sold on the Seattle-based online retailer’s websites in Canada, Germany, France, India and the United Kingdom,” Reuters's Chris Sanders reports.

“The office is “considering seeking more information regarding e-commerce platforms, including those based in the United States, in future reviews of Notorious Markets,” it added. "Amazon said it strongly disagreed with the report, describing it as a ‘purely political act’ and an example of the administration of [Trump] ‘using the U.S. government to advance a personal vendetta against Amazon.’” (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post)

