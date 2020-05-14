with Brent D. Griffiths

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spooked investors with his dire warning about the economic damage that could result if Congress doesn’t spend more money to prop up the economy. Yet small-business owners are still reporting problems using the $660 billion in forgivable loans lawmakers already authorized to see them through the pandemic shutdowns.

The Paycheck Protection Program, the cornerstone of Washington’s economic rescue plan so far, remains a morass of confusing rules, incomplete guidance, and constantly-changing deadlines for businesses that already have their hands full in a crisis.

The latest deadline – ending the no-questions-asked grace period for companies to return loans that they may not actually be able to justify taking or could fail to meet the program’s still-murky forgiveness standard – was set to hit today. Late Wednesday, the Treasury Department extended it for a second time; companies now have until Monday to make that decision.

Controversy continues to ensnare the program. Just Wednesday, it attracted a fresh round of negative attention after The Post’s Jonathan O’Connell reported the Aspen Institute tapped it for $8 million in loans, despite the jet-setter think tank’s $115 million endowment and 72-person board stuffed with ultrarich members. And Maurice Fayne, a star of the reality show, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” faces fraud charges after allegedly spending more than $1.5 million of a $2 million PPP loan on jewelry and child support.

Despite attempts by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to limit access to the program, “large companies have continued to take out big loans through the [PPP], including publicly traded firms with ready access to other forms of capital,” the New York Times's Alan Rappeport and David McCabe report. The development “is likely to set off a wave of new government audits and legal fights over who is entitled to money that was meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.”

President Trump issued a threat Wednesday, telling reporters, “If there’s any companies that got loans that they weren’t entitled to, we’ll go after them very seriously. They’ll have big problems.”

President Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus during a White House briefing last month. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Treasury issued guidance offering some clarity for smaller firms.

The department said on Wednesday it will effectively assume borrowers receiving loans under $2 million acted in good faith when they attested to needing the money in their loan applications. “They’re saying, ‘We’ll assume you’re good to go, unless you violated some other element of the certification process,” says Michael Meehan, a partner with the law firm Fox Rothschild.

Firms taking more than $2 million will get closer scrutiny. But Treasury also indicated if it finds a company didn’t meet the program’s standards, it can avoid prosecution by repaying the loan.

A restaurant worker enters a restaurant on Main Street in Annapolis, Md., temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE)

Borrowers nevertheless are fumbling through a fog of uncertainty on other key questions.

Chief among them: How to ensure they meet the program’s forgiveness requirements.

The administration has issued nine “interim final rules” and rolled out 47 answers to “frequently asked questions” but has yet to present promised comprehensive guidance on the matter.

The program’s stipulation that employers dedicate 75 percent of the loan to payroll has proved particularly knotty.

Some borrowers, for example, are wrestling with how to restore their full workforce in cases where employees may be afraid to return to work, need to stay home for child-care reasons, or are earning more through unemployment insurance. In those cases, small business owners can reduce their baseline payroll by reporting the employee. But they jeopardize that worker’s unemployment benefits by doing so.

Pile onto that quandary the fact that the loan is only meant to cover eight weeks. “Borrowers are hesitant to call employees back, potentially pay them less and then have to terminate them again if the funding runs out before they can reopen,” says Bethany Novis, a partner in the Consulting Services Group of accounting firm RKL.

“In the absence of guidance, we’ve told people to act in good faith, keep good records, and be able to defend their decisions,” Meehan says. “That’s the best you can do.”

The program’s fate could go a long way towards determining the shape of the recovery and the economy that follows.

So far, it has only reached a fraction of the country’s small businesses, 4.2 million out of 30 million. “Many small-business owners say Congress’ financial rescue isn’t designed well to help very small businesses, known as micro firms, that have large overhead costs such as rent,” Heather Long reports. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi tells her he “wouldn’t be surprised if well over 1 million of these micro firms ultimately fail.”

And smaller firms, which employ just under half of all private-sector employees, have been responsible for more layoffs than their larger counterparts.

(via TS Lombard)

“The critical decision to rehire rests with small businesses, firms with headcounts under 500, where the long arm of Fed policy does not reach,” TS Lombard chief U.S. economist Steven Blitz wrote in a Monday note. “This is a small business recession so far. Many of these firms may never reopen, and those that do are likely to hire fewer workers. Getting credit to them helps alter this dynamic.”

Powell himself put an almost lyrical point on it in his virtual appearance Wednesday at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“If you think about the small and medium-sized businesses that are really the heart of our economy and the heart of job creation, those are typically, you know, often, anyway, the product of generations' worth of work to create,” he said. “And if they avoidably become insolvent just because economic activity doesn't recover fast enough, I think we would lose more than just that business. I think we lose something fundamental. And it won't be able to be replaced, you know, quickly.”

Market movers

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

Stock tank after Powell warns of more economic pain.

The Dow has shed more than 1,000 points in the past three days: “U.S. markets tumbled after the Federal Reserve chairman flashed a big caution light informing Wall Street that the road to economic recovery from the pandemic would be prolonged and bumpy,” Thomas Heath and Rachel Siegel report.

“The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 517 points, or 2.2 percent, to close at 23,247.97 and mark its third consecutive day in the red … The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index fell 50 points, or nearly 1.8 percent, to settle at 2,820,00. The Nasdaq composite index slid 139 points, or 1.6 percent, to finish at 8.863.17...

"Stocks had been riding high as recently as last week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq crawling into positive territory for the year on the backs of a handful of tech giants including Apple, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft. (Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) The Nasdaq declined for its second day in a row and is back in the red for 2020.”

Powell warned that Congress needs to do more and fast.

Failing to act will only exacerbate the crisis, he warned: Powell said “that the U.S. economy could become stuck in a painful multiyear recession if Congress and the White House do not authorize more aid to address the pandemic’s economic fallout,” Heather Long and Erica Werner report.

“Powell’s statement was a sharp departure from the economic optimism [Trump] and some senior administration officials have touted in recent days, as they have suggested a dramatic economic rebound will occur later this year and pick up even more momentum in 2021 … Asked about the need for more economic stimulus, Trump told reporters on Wednesday, ‘I don’t know, it depends.’ But Powell sounded a much more urgent tone, describing the United States as in the midst of the ‘biggest shock our economy has felt in modern times’ and potentially facing an ‘extended period’ of weakness.”

Other main points from Powell:

A longer recession has a domino effect: “The record shows that deeper and longer recessions can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy. Avoidable household and business insolvencies can weigh on growth for years to come. Long stretches of unemployment can damage or end workers' careers as their skills lose value and professional networks dry up, and leave families in greater debt.”

“The record shows that deeper and longer recessions can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy. Avoidable household and business insolvencies can weigh on growth for years to come. Long stretches of unemployment can damage or end workers' careers as their skills lose value and professional networks dry up, and leave families in greater debt.” The Fed's not going negative: “The committee’s view on negative rates really has not changed. This is not something that we are looking at,” Powell said in answer to a question. He noted when the FOMC examined the option in October, all of its members – “and that's not a sentence you get to say very often” – opposed it.

– “and that's not a sentence you get to say very often” – opposed it. The Main St. lending programs will go live “in a few weeks.”

Watch the full event here.

Coronavirus fallout

Demonstrators pass Los Angeles City Hall earlier this month. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

State and local efforts might not be enough to save renters.

House Democrats proposed $100 billion, but even more may be needed: “Across the country, dozens of state and local programs have emerged to prevent a potential wave of evictions as the country’s unemployment rate reaches historic highs and moratoriums that prevent landlords from removing tenants from their homes begin to expire,” Renae Merle reports.

“But these patchwork measures are not likely to be enough to prevent millions of people from losing their homes in the coming months, housing industry officials and economists say. Amherst, a data and analytics real estate firm, estimates up to 28 million renters, or 22.5 percent of all U.S. households, are at risk of eviction or foreclosure because of the coronavirus.

What the federal government is considering: "House Democrats included $100 billion for a national rental assistance program in their $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week.Republicans quickly rejected the proposed legislation, and some tenant advocacy groups say $100 billion will not be enough. Many communities were already suffering a housing affordability crisis that made renters more vulnerable to financial shocks from the coronavirus pandemic, they say.”

Corporations are amassing debt as a pandemic life preserver.

The Fed is encouraging such actions: “The Federal Reserve — once among those sounding the alarm — now is helping corporations pile on debt. On Tuesday, the central bank for the first time began buying corporate bond funds …,” David J. Lynch reports.

“But for those companies needing financing the most, taking on new debt can be expensive. Those added costs come just as their ability to pay is threatened by falling earnings, a consequence of the pandemic-related shutdown. Despite the risks, this latest borrowing binge — unusual amid a punishing recession — may be the only way to avoid even more short-term pain for the U.S. economy. But the swollen debt means the recovery is likely to be a slow, grinding affair rather than the sharp, election-year rebound the White House covets."

More from the U.S.:

At least 1,384,000 have been infected ; at least 83,000 people have died.

; at least 83,000 people have died. Trump lauds virus test that may not be accurate: “The Abbott coronavirus test hailed by [Trump] and used by the White House failed to detect infected samples in a large number of cases that were caught by a rival firm, a preliminary study says,” Carolyn Y. Johnson and Steven Mufson report.

“The Abbott coronavirus test hailed by [Trump] and used by the White House failed to detect infected samples in a large number of cases that were caught by a rival firm, a preliminary study says,” Carolyn Y. Johnson and Steven Mufson report. Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay at home order: “The court's conservative majority sided with Republican legislators and struck down on Wednesday the decision by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s administration to extend a stay-at-home order,” Colby Itkowitz reports. This is the first time a court of last resort has struck down an order of this type and the ruling went into effect immediately in areas without local orders in place.

“The court's conservative majority sided with Republican legislators and struck down on Wednesday the decision by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s administration to extend a stay-at-home order,” Colby Itkowitz reports. This is the first time a court of last resort has struck down an order of this type and the ruling went into effect immediately in areas without local orders in place. Ousted vaccine official will warn of possible dire second wave scenario: “Rick Bright, a former top vaccine official removed from his post last month, will testify to Congress [this morning] that the United States faces the ‘darkest winter in modern history’ if it does not develop a more coordinated national response to the coronavirus before an expected resurgence later this year,” John Wagner reports.

The Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

More from the corporate front:

Tesla reaches deal to end standoff over its California plant: Alameda County officials say the automaker could resume operations at its lone U.S. plant as soon as Monday, Reuters's David Shepardson reports. "The county said it would work with police in Fremont ‘to verify’ Tesla is adhering to physical distancing and that agreed upon health and safety measures are in place for the safety of their workers as they prepare for full production.”

Alameda County officials say the automaker could resume operations at its lone U.S. plant as soon as Monday, Reuters's David Shepardson reports. "The county said it would work with police in Fremont ‘to verify’ Tesla is adhering to physical distancing and that agreed upon health and safety measures are in place for the safety of their workers as they prepare for full production.” Companies start reaping billions in tax breaks to try to ride out slump: “Companies reporting tax deferrals or benefits exceeding $100 million each include fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Walt Disney Co., American Airlines Group Inc. AAL and oil refiners Valero Energy Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC,” WSJ's Richard Rubin and Theo Francis report. “So far, more than 50 publicly traded companies have disclosed tax savings and deferrals totaling at least $2.8 billion, according to securities filings. Money is also going to private companies that don’t report earnings.”

“Companies reporting tax deferrals or benefits exceeding $100 million each include fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Walt Disney Co., American Airlines Group Inc. AAL and oil refiners Valero Energy Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC,” WSJ's Richard Rubin and Theo Francis report. “So far, more than 50 publicly traded companies have disclosed tax savings and deferrals totaling at least $2.8 billion, according to securities filings. Money is also going to private companies that don’t report earnings.” Amazon asks for federal law against price gouging during national emergencies: “In a blog post, Brian Huseman, a vice president of public policy at Amazon, noted that different states had different definitions of gouging and that some fight gouging using consumer-protection statutes,” Reuters's Diane Bartz reports.

“In a blog post, Brian Huseman, a vice president of public policy at Amazon, noted that different states had different definitions of gouging and that some fight gouging using consumer-protection statutes,” Reuters's Diane Bartz reports. Producer prices record largest drop since 2009: The drop led to the “l argest annual decline in nearly 4-1/2 years, bolstering some economists’ predictions for a brief period of deflation,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports. “ The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday followed data on Tuesday showing consumer prices dropping by the most since the 2007-09 Great Recession, and a measure of underlying inflation posting a record decline.”

The drop led to the “l Lucia Mutikani reports. “ Food delivery companies are struggling even with Americans stuck at home: “ Companies including Grubhub Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s Uber Eats division, are losing money on delivery orders or barely breaking even. And they say they aren’t sure how many diners will stick with delivery after stay-at-home orders are relaxed,” WSJ's Heather Haddon and Julie Wernau report. “… Increased costs to fund promotions and safety equipment on one hand, and pressure to reduce commissions for strapped restaurants on the other, have created an even worse financial proposition for food-delivery companies.”

Companies including Grubhub Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s Uber Eats division, are losing money on delivery orders or barely breaking even. And they say they aren’t sure how many diners will stick with delivery after stay-at-home orders are relaxed,” WSJ's Heather Haddon and Julie Wernau report. “… Increased costs to fund promotions and safety equipment on one hand, and pressure to reduce commissions for strapped restaurants on the other, have created an even worse financial proposition for food-delivery companies.” You will have to wear a mask on the ride to the airport, but maybe not on the plane: Uber said it will will require drivers, delivery workers and riders globally, Reuters's Tina Bellon reports. But "the top three U.S. airlines have told their flight attendants not to force passengers to comply with their new policy requiring face coverings, just encourage them to do so, according to employee policies reviewed by Reuters,” Tracy Rucinski reports.

Around the world:

U.N. head warns of mental health crisis: “U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called on leaders around the world to put mental health at the front and center of their responses to the virus, warning about the likelihood of a sharp rise in the number and severity of mental illnesses,” Teo Armus reports.

“U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called on leaders around the world to put mental health at the front and center of their responses to the virus, warning about the likelihood of a sharp rise in the number and severity of mental illnesses,” Teo Armus reports. Australia announces record unemployment: “Monthly jobs data, the first official estimate since the shutdown went into effect, heralded a sharp reversal for an economy on its third decade of consecutive growth,” Teo Armus reports.

Money on the Hill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

There are parts of the House Democrats' bill that could lead to a deal.

Republicans universally panned the measure: “Continuing economic misery and a still rising death toll, though, would put pressure on both sides to reach one last deal before campaigns for the November elections are fully engaged. The framework for a compromise -- probably still weeks away -- likely will be built on state and local government aid, expanded tax breaks and legal protections for businesses and assistance for unemployed workers,” Erik Wasson, Steven T. Dennis, and Laura Litvan report.

“There are several pressure points looming that will increase the stakes, including expiring pandemic unemployment insurance and [PPP] provisions at the end of July, and the Sept. 30 ending of grant funding for airlines, as well as the fiscal year.”

The regulators

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing in January. (Ralph Orlowski/File/Reuters)

The Fed rebukes Deutsche Bank, again.

The bank's money laundering controls continue to be an issue: “The Fed’s move comes as Deutsche Bank tries to prove to investors and regulators that it is cleaning up its act under an overhaul that started last year. The bank posted a huge loss in 2019 but reported better-than-expected results in the first quarter, sticking to cost-cutting goals and a plan to streamline its businesses,” Patricia Kowsmann, Andrew Ackerman and Jenny Strasburg report.

“The rebuke, pertaining to the bank’s U.S. operations, came in the form of a letter sent to the bank. According to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, which first reported on it, the U.S. regulator also slapped Deutsche Bank for failing to solve problems that led it to classify the bank’s U.S. operations as being in ‘troubled condition’ in 2017. The Wall Street Journal reported on the classification in 2018, saying it had contributed to constraints on the bank’s operations. The designation is rare for a major bank.”

Pocket change

Darren Woods, pictured in 2017, chairman & CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation. (Brendan McDermid/File/Reuters)

Climate shareholder activists are growing more vocal at Exxon.

They are now calling for an independent board chairman: “Exxon’s broad rejection of climate proposals, challenging sponsors and rebuffing ballot measures as either micromanaging or unneeded, has accelerated under Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods. This year, it blocked six climate resolution from appearing on the proxy ballot at its May 27 shareholder meeting,” Reuters's Jennifer Hiller reports.

“New York state’s pension fund, Church Commissioners for England, and Legal & General Investment Management, which all battled Exxon over global warming and lobbying disclosures have this year taken up a call to split the CEO and chairman roles, expecting a better reception from an outsider.”

Cryptocurrency is becoming even more concentrated: “Bitcoin, Tether and Ethereum accounted for about 90 percent of trading volume on digital-asset exchanges this year among top-10 cryptocurrencies, up from 75 percent a year ago, according to researcher Messari,” Bloomberg's Olga Kharif reports.

“The change follows a deep market crash in March, when Bitcoin as well as the more than 5,000 other coins listed on crypto exchanges nosedived. Searching for safety, many investors also flocked to Tether, which is a so-called stablecoin, whose value is supposed to not deviate much, and is used as a conduit to purchase other coins.”

When superpowers collide

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka in 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/File/Reuters)

Trump continues to bash China.

He said any trade benefits won't be nearly enough: “100 Trade Deals wouldn’t make up the difference - and all those innocent lives lost!” the president wrote on Twitter. “After months of Trump resisting pressure to explicitly tie U.S.-China trade relations to the bilateral coronavirus blame game, the tweet was one of several signs in recent days that the president may be changing tack,” CNBC's Christina Wilkie reports.

