with Brent D. Griffiths

The images from Memorial Day weekend tell the story: Americans are venturing back out to parks, beaches and malls as state and local officials across the map ease restrictions.

The tentative thaw is showing up in measures of economic activity — from restaurant reservations to airline ticket purchases — that have been throttled by coronavirus shutdowns. The upticks so far offer little clarity about the speed, scale and durability of a recovery. The course of the disease will determine how the economy bounces back. Indeed, while the national count of new infections is dropping, the disease continues to spread in rural areas. And premature reopening could invite a second wave of outbreaks.

People shop along the boardwalk in Ocean City on Monday. (Jessica Kourkounis/Reuters)

Though polls show a majority of Americans continue to harbor fear of the virus, the turnaround in the data shows many consumers are ready to resume the activity that will help power a comeback.

“The economy is beginning to pick itself up from the floor, though the monthly indicators will be grim for the next few weeks, because of the lags in data collection and publication,” Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson writes in a note. “But the near-real-time numbers are all rising, from their incredibly depressed lows last month. … With more states opening over the past couple weeks, we expect the numbers for the Memorial Day weekend — the start of the summer season — to be considerably better.”

The firm created graphics outlining a handful of categories showing that people are venturing back out to spend. Restaurant reservations are picking up:

Airline travel looks to be recovering sharply:

People are checking back into hotels:

Per the Wall Street Journal, Americans are also looking at real estate again — with showings up 27 percent as of May 23, by one industry measure — and applying for mortgages:

The shipping industry, likewise, is registering a resurgence in activity. “The numbers remain low by historical standards but suggest the carriers have turned a corner,” Harriet Torry and Josh Mitchell write in the Wall Street Journal. “Truckstop.com, which measures demand in trucking’s spot market, says its weekly index has improved for four straight weeks and that available loads were up 27% in the week ended May 18.”

Today marks an important symbolic step for the financial industry, as the New York Stock Exchange reopens its trading floor after a two-month closure, though it won’t look quite the same. “A visitor ban means splashy bell-ringings and celebrations to mark initial public offerings won’t be happening anytime soon,” the WSJ’s Alexander Osipovich writes. “Media organizations that broadcast from the floor, like CNBC and Cheddar, aren’t coming back yet either.” And floor traders must sign liability waivers.

Yet the experience of the meat industry offers a cautionary tale.

Workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Tyson Foods, the country’s largest meat processor, is seeing a surge in the number of infected workers — from under 1,600 a month ago to more than 7,000 today — despite taking a number of steps to test and protect those in its plants, Taylor Telford reports.

“What has happened at Tyson — and the meat industry overall — shows how difficult getting the nation back to normal is, even in essential fields such as food processing,” she writes. “The prospect of long-term shortages is giving rise to an intensifying debate about whether the industry should reopen faster or safety should be prioritized, even at the cost of the nation’s food supply.”

Surveying the broader landscape, economists aren’t confident about what the latest flickers of recovery portend.

“While we think the worst of the bad news is behind us, we remain unsure how long activity will remain at subdued levels — in other words, we cannot be sure of the duration of the recession,” High Frequency Economics chief U.S. economist Rubeela Farooqi writes in a note.

Shepherdson warns his firm forecasts for activity in May and June “should properly be described as guesses. We expect a hefty rebound in Q3, with GDP rising at a 30% annualized rate, followed by a 10% increase in Q4. But that would still result in a 6% drop for the year, leaving the year-end economy some 8% smaller than it likely would have been without the virus."

Welcome to The Finance 202, our must-read tipsheet on where Wall Street meets Washington.

Market movers

A staff member rings closing bell in honor of Memorial Day as preparations are made for the return to trading on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

— Dow futures surge on vaccine hopes. CNBC's Yun Li: "Stock futures traded sharply higher early Tuesday to begin a holiday-shortened week, as optimism grew about a potential coronavirus vaccine. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed to an implied opening gain of more than 550 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to solid gains at the open…

“American biotech company Novavax said Monday it started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. The company said it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July.”

Mortgage Credit Tightens, Creating Drag on Any Economic Recovery Housing is often the most immediate way the Federal Reserve transmits lower interest rates to the economy, as homeowners refinance to free up cash and as home buying spurs construction and spending. But the downturn and prepandemic regulations are making lenders skittish. WSJ

Coronavirus fallout

The corporate front:

A Hertz Car Rental in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Hertz was teetering. The pandemic delivered a knockout. The rental car giant, which filed for bankruptcy Friday, made a series of “strategic missteps and other blunders” that kept it behind competitors and burdened by debt, WSJ's Nora Naughton, Matt Wirz, and Cara Lombardo report. “The crisis has battered the whole rental-car industry with a plunge in bookings. Hertz was more vulnerable than competitors, having borrowed about $19 billion directly and through a series of complex financial transactions. In addition to its sedan commitment, the company was held back by its troubled 2012 acquisition of Dollar Thrifty and efforts to move into the leisure-traveler market, a niche dominated by Avis Budget Group Inc. and Enterprise Holdings Inc.”

Car shoppers could score some deals. “Industry experts expect the company to sell off a large portion of its fleet. And that should bring about some deals car shoppers might very well want to consider, experts say,” CNN's Peter Valdes-Dapena writes.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots during the first half of a game on March 8. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sports are coming back. “More than two months into the shutdown, the biggest, richest, most popular American sports leagues have decided their games must go on. While they are proceeding with caution, there has been more progress in the last 10 days than in the previous 10 weeks,” WSJ's Ben Cohen and Louise Radnofsky report. "There is now real momentum behind the comeback of American sports. The NBA is looking to restart in late July and relocate the whole league inside a Walt Disney Co. complex in Orlando. MLB owners and the players’ union are hammering out a deal that could start the baseball season even sooner. NHL players recently approved plans for an expanded playoff."

“More than two months into the shutdown, the biggest, richest, most popular American sports leagues have decided their games must go on. While they are proceeding with caution, there has been more progress in the last 10 days than in the previous 10 weeks,” WSJ's Ben Cohen and Louise Radnofsky report. "There is now real momentum behind the comeback of American sports. The NBA is looking to restart in late July and relocate the whole league inside a Walt Disney Co. complex in Orlando. MLB owners and the players’ union are hammering out a deal that could start the baseball season even sooner. NHL players recently approved plans for an expanded playoff." Lufthansa secures $10 billion bailout . “The agreement, reached after several weeks of negotiations, will give the government part ownership of the airline for the first time since it was privatized in 1997,” the New York Times's Jack Ewing reports. “Berlin will take a 20 percent stake and two seats on Lufthansa’s 20-person supervisory board. In the event of a takeover attempt, the government can raise its stake to 25 percent, which would allow it to veto a deal." Meanwhile, Latam, Latin America's largest airline, filed for bankruptcy.

. “The agreement, reached after several weeks of negotiations, will give the government part ownership of the airline for the first time since it was privatized in 1997,” the New York Times's Jack Ewing reports. “Berlin will take a 20 percent stake and two seats on Lufthansa’s 20-person supervisory board. In the event of a takeover attempt, the government can raise its stake to 25 percent, which would allow it to veto a deal." Meanwhile, Latam, Latin America's largest airline, filed for bankruptcy. Number of working black business owners plunges 40 percent. Hannah Knowles writes it's a “far steeper drop than other racial groups experienced, according to an analysis confirming fears the pandemic would deepen inequalities in the business world.”

From the U.S.:

At least 1,655,000 cases have been reported ; at least 97,000 people have died.

; at least 97,000 people have died. Trump administration moves up travel ban on foreigners who have recently been to Brazil . “The Trump administration will begin enforcing restrictions on travel from Brazil two days ahead of schedule, as the South American nation outpaces the United States’s daily death toll from the coronavirus,” The Post reports. “The White House announced Sunday that foreigners who have visited Brazil in the past 14 days would be barred from entering the U.S., beginning Friday at midnight. On Monday, officials adjusted that timeline to allow the ban to go into place at midnight on Wednesday.”

. “The Trump administration will begin enforcing restrictions on travel from Brazil two days ahead of schedule, as the South American nation outpaces the United States’s daily death toll from the coronavirus,” The Post reports. “The White House announced Sunday that foreigners who have visited Brazil in the past 14 days would be barred from entering the U.S., beginning Friday at midnight. On Monday, officials adjusted that timeline to allow the ban to go into place at midnight on Wednesday.” Trump threatens to pull GOP convention out of North Carolina . The president issued the threat “while denying that he wants to hold the convention at his namesake resort in Florida even as some state officials started clamoring for the president’s adopted home state to be the venue,” Seung Min Kim and Sean Sullivan report. “Accusing North Carolina’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, of being in a “shutdown mood,” Trump — in a string of early-morning Memorial Day tweets — pressured Cooper to guarantee that “we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena” in Charlotte by the late-August convention.”

. The president issued the threat “while denying that he wants to hold the convention at his namesake resort in Florida even as some state officials started clamoring for the president’s adopted home state to be the venue,” Seung Min Kim and Sean Sullivan report. “Accusing North Carolina’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, of being in a “shutdown mood,” Trump — in a string of early-morning Memorial Day tweets — pressured Cooper to guarantee that “we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena” in Charlotte by the late-August convention.” D.C. is “back on track” for a gradual reopening. “D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Monday that the city is “back on track” to move toward a gradual reopening after seeing a slight spike in new cases over the weekend,” Rachel Chason and Julie Zauzmer report. “Meanwhile, Virginia reported a record number of new cases — mostly in the Washington suburbs — but the area’s leaders said they are planning for a transition to Phase 1 of reopening starting at the end of the week. Bowser said she would wait until Wednesday to decide whether to move to Phase 1 of the city’s reopening on Friday.”

Around the world:

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine over safety concerns . The health organization announced it has “temporarily halted its global trial of the drug, citing a new study that found a significantly higher risk of death among those taking hydroxychloroquine or the closely related drug chloroquine,” Tim Elfrink reports. “Trump, meanwhile, said on Sunday that he is no longer taking hydroxychloroquine, but again defended the drug as a covid-19 treatment, pointing to ‘tremendous, rave reviews.’”

. The health organization announced it has “temporarily halted its global trial of the drug, citing a new study that found a significantly higher risk of death among those taking hydroxychloroquine or the closely related drug chloroquine,” Tim Elfrink reports. “Trump, meanwhile, said on Sunday that he is no longer taking hydroxychloroquine, but again defended the drug as a covid-19 treatment, pointing to ‘tremendous, rave reviews.’” Japan ends emergency . “Japan inched toward resuming more activities Tuesday after a dropoff in virus cases led the government to end its nationwide state of emergency and bring a new focus to rebuilding a battered economy,” Bloomberg's Isabel Reynolds reports. “Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the virus emergency Monday evening and told a news conference that reviving an economy mired in a recession was now the top priority. He added his government will decide on a second extra budget Wednesday to help people and businesses reeling from the pandemic.”

. “Japan inched toward resuming more activities Tuesday after a dropoff in virus cases led the government to end its nationwide state of emergency and bring a new focus to rebuilding a battered economy,” Bloomberg's Isabel Reynolds reports. “Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the virus emergency Monday evening and told a news conference that reviving an economy mired in a recession was now the top priority. He added his government will decide on a second extra budget Wednesday to help people and businesses reeling from the pandemic.” Boris Johnson aide resigns over Dominic Cummings scandal. Rising-star Scottish Conservative lawmaker Douglas Ross said he was unsatisfied with Cummings explanation for taking a family road trip that defied government-imposed restrictions.

When superpowers collide

A masked Huawei employee walks along the hallway of the company headquarters in Shenzhen. (Noel Celis / AFP)

Trump administration eyes new crackdown on Chinese telecoms. Politico's John Hendel and Betsy Woodruff Swan: "The Trump administration is signaling a broader crackdown on the Chinese communications sector — well beyond the companies that have already come under harsh U.S. scrutiny. In an interview, a senior DOJ official told Politico that the government’s past objections to powerful Chinese telecommunications players operating in the U.S. may provide a blueprint for the Federal Communications Commission to pursue other firms as well.

“This administration blessing comes potentially weeks ahead of the agency moving to revoke licenses for some of the few remaining Chinese telecom companies authorized to operate within the U.S., including China Telecom and China Unicom, and marks an escalation in the tensions between Washington and Beijing that have only grown more acute since the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping the globe.”

Proposed audit requirement for U.S.-listed Chinese firms is inflaming tensions. The Senate-passed bill would boot Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges unless they submit to review by American regulators.

“With the global economy reeling from the coronavirus, a worsening of the relationship could create more skepticism about the resumption of trade talks and send both U.S. and Chinese shares lower,” WSJ's Dave Michaels and Akane Otani report. “Unlike other countries, China has never given U.S. regulators routine access to audit records needed to review the quality of financial accounting, according to U.S. officials, who have sought a deal for years. That covers about 200 companies with a total market value exceeding $1.4 trillion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.”

The funnies

From Tom Toles:

Bull session