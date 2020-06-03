with Brent D. Griffiths

As lawmakers wrangle over the details of the next economic relief package, there are new indications that some of the pandemic response programs they already approved are falling well short of their mission.

The trouble runs a gamut — from problems delivering unemployment benefits to millions of workers who have lost their jobs in recent weeks to stabilizing midsize and large companies that have are struggling.

The glitchiness of the federal response reflects its unprecedented speed and scale, as policymakers tossed out old playbooks to invent new initiatives on the fly. But the problems also highlight the urgency for new action: The first burst of Washington spending is beginning to expire even as it has missed many of its marks, threatening to further destabilize an economy reeling from a once-in-a-century shock, as we noted here Tuesday.

Unemployed workers attend to a demonstration to demand their unemployment benefits in Miami Beach last month. (Cristobal Herrera /EPA-EFE)

One-third of unemployment benefits haven’t been paid.

The total payout for the jobless over the past three months should have been $214 billion, but officials still haven’t delivered some $67 billion of that sum, according to an analysis by Bloomberg’s Shawn Donnan and Catarina Saraiva.

The pair came up with the estimated gap by comparing daily Treasury reports of what it has disbursed in unemployment benefits with what should have gone out. They arrived at that second number by adding the $378 in average weekly help states provide each worker to the extra $600 pledged by the federal government as part of its emergency relief package, and multiplying that sum by the growing number of weekly claims.

A Labor Department spokesperson challenged the method, arguing the weekly claims report was “not an effective data point to get at unpaid claims” and noted states are working through their own backlog and struggling to keep up with demand. But the Bloomberg duo concluded their projection “probably understates the total amount owed to unemployed Americans.”

Their estimate “doesn’t include the millions of workers around the country still waiting to have claims processed by overloaded systems, or the retroactive benefits owed to some of the 7.8 million people now claiming under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for independent contractors,” they write.

The Fed’s Main Street program, aimed at supporting struggling midsize companies, is encountering turbulence, too.

The $600 billion lending program hasn’t launched yet. It is likely to debut later this week. But some potential borrowers already are complaining about its terms, pointing to interest rates they deem too high; repayment deadlines that are too short; and strictures on stock buybacks, dividend payments and executive compensation, according to Politico’s Zachary Warmbrodt and Victoria Guida.

A man walks past closed businesses in East Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Officials have expanded eligibility for the program, which is now open to businesses with fewer than 15,000 workers or less than $5 billion in annual revenue — about 30,000 firms. And they tell Warmbrodt and Guida they could further tweak the terms if demand proves weak. Already, though, retailers especially are seeking alternatives, with David French, top lobbyist for the National Retail Federation, ripping the program as “too late and not enough.”

Some large corporations carrying a lot of debt also find themselves vulnerable to potential bankruptcy.

These public companies “that employ millions of people are largely left out of the major direct relief options that Congress, the Federal Reserve and the Treasury have devised to help companies make it through the pandemic,” a new study by Harvard and University of Chicago economists finds, the New York Times's Jeanna Smialek writes.

That was largely on purpose, as the feds remain wary of extending taxpayer help that could be lost on companies too weak to survive the economic upheaval. But these firms excluded from direct federal help employ some 8.1 million people, “roughly 26 percent of all employment at tracked publicly traded companies,” Smialek writes of the study’s findings.

It examined the Paycheck Protection Program, the Main Street lending effort, and another Fed initiative to prop up larger companies by buying corporate bonds. The list of companies includes Gap, Dell Technologies, and Kraft Heinz.

“Companies with low bond ratings could have a particularly large ripple effect: Five million employees work at big companies excluded based on their junk or unrated status,” per Smialek. “A smaller number, about two million, work at medium-size firms left out for their debt levels.” And the remainder could be eligible for the PPP but are unlikely to tap it.

The scale of the economic destruction is coming into sharper focus.

Revelations about the rescue effort's shortcomings so far come as policymakers and others get a clearer sense of what they are up against. “Friday’s U.S. jobs report from the Labor Department is expected to show U.S. employers shed nearly 30 million positions from payrolls this spring,” the Wall Street Journal's Eric Morath reports. “Other data suggest layoffs might have topped 40 million, while another count shows only about 20 million are tapping unemployment benefits. No matter the measure, job loss triggered by the pandemic is historically high and likely to leave a lasting mark on the U.S. economy.”

Protests fallout

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks to Trump at the White House during a meeting March. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Bank of America pledges $1 billion to address racial and economic inequalities.

They are the first big bank to make such a pledge amid protests: “Bank of America said its four-year commitment will include programs such as virus testing and other health services, especially focusing on communities of color, support to minority-owned small businesses, and partnerships with historically black and Hispanic educational institutions,” Reuters's C Nivedita reports.

Mark Zuckerberg tries to quell employee unrest. The Facebook chief “held a last-minute town hall Tuesday to address mounting outrage among employees who believe the company should take action on a controversial post by President Trump,” Elizabeth Dwoskin reports. “During the town hall, Zuckerberg did not back down from his decision to keep up the post, as many employees had hoped, according to several workers who were listening but declined to provide their names for fear of retribution.”

Civil rights leaders say they're “disappointed and stunned” after talking with Zuckerberg: “Leaders of three civil rights groups — Color of Change, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund — released the statement after a Monday night Zoom call with Facebool CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg,” CNBC's Lauren Feiner reports of the conversation about how the social network deals with Trump's posts.

“Leaders of three civil rights groups — Color of Change, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund — released the statement after a Monday night Zoom call with Facebool CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg,” CNBC's Lauren Feiner reports of the conversation about how the social network deals with Trump's posts. From their statement: “He did not demonstrate understanding of historic or modern-day voter suppression and he refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump’s call for violence against protesters. Mark is setting a very dangerous precedent for other voices who would say similar harmful things on Facebook.”

Franklin CEO says they have “zero tolerance” for racism after viral Central Park incident: “Franklin Templeton’s zero-tolerance policy on racism led to the swift firing of its former head of insurance investment, Amy Cooper, according to the head of its parent company,” Bloomberg's Lananh Nguyen and Scarlet Fu report.

“Jenny Johnson, chief executive officer of Franklin Resources Inc., said the company is reviewing its diversity and inclusion efforts after a viral video of the employee surfaced last week. In it, Cooper called the police on her mobile phone to say that an African-American man was threatening her and her dog in New York’s Central Park. The man, Christian Cooper, said he had earlier asked her to leash her dog.”

Coronavirus fallout

Treasury Deputy Secretary Justin Muzinich, left, talks with Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso last year. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Top Treasury official's family firm has benefited from the bailout.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich has taken an important behind-the-scenes role in the federal response. “A major beneficiary of that bailout so far: Muzinich & Co., the asset manager founded by his father where Justin served as president before joining the administration. He reported owning a stake worth at least $60 million when he entered government in 2017,” ProPublica's Justin Elliot, Lydia DePillis and Robert Faturechi report.

Muzinich retains financial ties to the firm . The arrangement comes through an “ opaque transaction in which he transferred his shares in the privately held company to his father. Ethics experts say the arrangement is troubling because his father received the shares for no money up front, and it appears possible that Muzinich can simply get his stake back after leaving government.”

opaque transaction in which he transferred his shares in the privately held company to his father. Ethics experts say the arrangement is troubling because his father received the shares for no money up front, and it appears possible that Muzinich can simply get his stake back after leaving government.” The federal interventions in the corporate debt market have boosted the firm . “Muzinich & Co. has long specialized in precisely this market, managing approximately $38 billion of clients’ money, including in riskier instruments known as junk, or high-yield, bonds. Since the Fed and the Treasury’s actions in late March, the bond market has roared back. Muzinich & Co. has reversed billions in losses, according to a review of its holdings, with 28 of the 29 funds tracked by the investor research service Morningstar Direct rising in that period. The firm doesn’t publicly detail all of its holdings, so a precise figure can’t be calculated.”

. “Muzinich & Co. riskier instruments Treasury responds. “A Treasury spokeswoman declined to say whether Muzinich has pledged not to take back the stake in the family firm once his public service ends. Muzinich ‘takes his ethics obligations very seriously’ and ‘any suggestion to the contrary is completely baseless,’ she said.”

Vehicles are displayed for sale at a General Motors Co. Buick and GMC car dealership in Woodbridge, N.J. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg)

May auto sales show encouraging signs for Detroit: “ Several automakers reported stronger-than-expected May sales in the United States, and the Detroit automakers said they will work through their annual summer shutdowns to rebuild inventories as demand recovers from coronavirus shutdowns,” Ben Klayman of Reuters reports . “ No. 1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said it will keep building vehicles at most of its U.S. plants ‘to meet strengthening customer demand,’ instead of taking a traditional two-week summer shutdown starting June 29, GM spokesman Jim Cain said.”

“ Ben Klayman of Reuters reports No. 1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said it will keep building vehicles at most of its U.S. plants ‘to meet strengthening customer demand,’ instead of taking a traditional two-week summer shutdown starting June 29, GM spokesman Jim Cain said.” Wells Fargo stops making loans to most independent car dealers: “A Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed that the bank, which only makes auto loans through car dealerships, will no longer accept loan applications from most independent shops. … The move follows Wells’s retrenchment from parts of the mortgage market as the pandemic took hold,” CNBC’s Hugh Son reports.

Trade fly-around

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrives at the White House in Jan. 2019. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

U.S. starts probe into digital tax plans.

Trading partners could potentially see retaliatory tariffs: “The Trump administration said it was investigating digital services taxes being enforced or considered by several U.S. trading partners including the European Union, India and Brazil, opening the door to the first new tariffs since the economy tumbled into a deep recession,” David J. Lynch reports.

“The investigation follows a similar probe last year of a proposed French tax, which authorized the president to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on a range of products from France, including popular wines and cheeses. … The USTR statement said the investigation would cover the E.U. and nine countries: Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The probe is being conducted under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, which grants the president broad powers to impose tariffs if a country’s trade practices are judged to be unfair to U.S. companies.”

The details: “U.S. officials say the taxes discriminate against the American Internet companies that dominate the online economy, such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon. Countries adopting the digital taxes complain that the American companies exploit local consumers for their valuable data without paying sufficient taxes in return.” (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

When superpowers collide

A farmer plants soybeans in a field in Springfield, Neb., in 2019. (Nati Harnik/File/AP)

American exporters continue to sell soy to China.

Some transactions are continuing even as Beijing tries to pause them: “Shippers sold as many as four cargoes of U.S. soybeans from the new crop. … State-run stockpiler Sinograin was bidding earlier for Pacific Northwest cargoes,” Bloomberg News reports.

“Chinese government officials have told major state-run agricultural companies to halt imports of some American farm goods including soybeans. … U.S. cotton and corn imports by state buyers have also been paused …”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) says China is using Huawei as a wedge: “Cotton is one of several members of Congress who have sought to put pressure on Britain to reverse its January decision to give China’s Huawei a limited role in building Britain’s 5G networks,” Kylie MacLellan and Jack Stubbs of Reuters report.

“‘It is my hope that the special relationship remains strong although I fear China is attempting to drive a hi-tech wedge between us using Huawei,’ Cotton told the British Parliament’s defense committee.”

Market movers

Michael Blaugrund, the New York Stock Exchange's chief operating officer, rings the Closing Bell on Tuesday. (New York Stock Exchange via AP Images)

Stocks keep rallying.

The market continues to defy scary signals from the economy and beyond. “Stocks rose on Tuesday as traders focused on the reopening of the economy from the coronavirus pandemic even amid civil unrest around the U.S.,” CNBC's Fred Imbert and Yun Li report.

“The S&P 500 gained 0.8% to close at 3,080.82, reaching its session high with less than 30 minutes left in the session. Tuesday’s gains put the S&P 500 up more than 40% from its late-March intraday low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 267.63 points, or 1.1%, to 25,742.65. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6% to 9,608.37.”

What's going on? Bloomberg Opinion's John Authers offers this view: “ I don’t think ultimately that this rally makes sense, and I definitely didn't expect anything so strong and sustained. If there is a justification, it goes as follows. Equity prices are dependent on future earnings, and on the interest rate we use to discount them. The rally in share prices is the product of well-founded expectations of higher corporate profits and low interest rates into the future.”

GDP is projected to fall over 50 percent in the second quarter.

The outlook is really unclear after the third quarter: “The GDPNow outlook is now showing a 52.8 percent tumble, following data Monday that U.S. manufacturing remains firmly in decline and will weigh on investment and consumption. That data from the Institute for Supply Manufacturing showed just 43.1 percent of firms seeing expansion in May,” CNBC’s Jeff Cox reports of the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s projection.

“Extrapolating from that data, the Atlanta Fed anticipates personal consumption expenditures, which make up 68 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, to fall 58.1 percent in the April-to-June period. Gross private domestic investment, which accounts for 17 percent of GDP, is now projected to slide 62.6 percent.”

Pocket change

Lizzo performs onstage at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Lizzo is among the top artists signed with Warner Music. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Warner Music, ZoomInfo poised to boost IPO.

The burst comes after months of quiet: “Warner Music Group Corp. and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. plan to list their shares [today] and Thursday, respectively, potentially raising more than $2.5 billion combined. Together with three other companies expecting to make their debuts, the listings would make the week the year’s biggest for U.S. initial public offerings, according to Dealogic,” WSJ’s Corrie Driebusch reports.

“With shutdowns beginning to lift, and the benchmark S&P 500 index now down less than 5 percent on the year, issuers are starting to return. Should this week’s crop of IPOs fare well, a host of companies are likely to follow in the coming months, according to bankers. Grocery giant Albertsons Cos., for example, plans to launch a roadshow to market its shares as early as this month, while online used-car seller Vroom Inc. did so this week. Some debuts that were to take place in 2020 will likely remain on ice. The pandemic and the dramatic blow it has delivered to the travel and hospitality industry will likely delay Airbnb Inc.’s highly anticipated IPO until at least 2021, according to people familiar with the matter.”

