The billionaires won’t save us.

That has been true. But it’s especially so now as the nation confronts a cascade of challenges crying out for a major philanthropic response that the wealthiest haven’t met.

The top 50 richest people and families in the United States have dedicated less than one-tenth of one percent of their collective $1.6 trillion toward alleviating the health and economic crises brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a survey by Roxanne Roberts and Will Hobson finds.

Many of them have apparently given nothing. “More than half of these billionaires have publicly donated cash and a few say they have given something — money or in-kind contributions — but declined to specify how much,” Roxanne and Will write. But 15 have “not announced any donations and declined to comment or did not reply to requests for comment.”

The revelation comes amid an economic shock that threatens to exacerbate already-record inequality. And that widening gap is poised to touch off a high-stakes political debate over what, if anything, to do about it. Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, for example, has proposed rolling back President Trump’s signature tax cuts that skewed their benefits toward the wealthiest. By contrast, Trump’s team has floated a capital gains tax holiday as a form of stimulus that would deliver a new windfall to the rich.

Many of those detailing their giving to The Washington Post made commitments that amount to a sliver of their wealth.

To put the contributions in context, Roxanne and Will calculated what they would amount to for the median U.S. household, which federal data shows has a net worth of $97,300. A sampling:

Advanced Publications owner Donald Newhouse , worth $12.5 billion, pledged to give $1 million to the World Health Organization. For the median American, that’s equivalent to $8 .

, worth $12.5 billion, pledged to give $1 million to the World Health Organization. For the median American, that’s equivalent to . Thomas Peterffy , founder of discount brokerage Interactive Brokers and worth $14.8 billion, has committed to spending $5 million on crisis relief, the equivalent of $33 .

, founder of discount brokerage Interactive Brokers and worth $14.8 billion, has committed to spending $5 million on crisis relief, the equivalent of . Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos , who also owns The Post, has reportedly pledged at least $125 million of his $143.3 billion net worth to relief efforts — the equivalent of $85 .

, who also owns The Post, has reportedly pledged at least $125 million of his $143.3 billion net worth to relief efforts — the equivalent of . Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg , worth $67.2 billion, has donated $58 million through his family charity, equal to $84 .

, worth $67.2 billion, has donated $58 million through his family charity, equal to . The Walton family , whose Walmart fortune amounts to a collective $199.5 billion, has committed $25 million through their foundation — a sum when divided among the Waltons equates to a range from $8.50 to $52 .

, whose Walmart fortune amounts to a collective $199.5 billion, has committed $25 million through their foundation — a sum when divided among the Waltons equates to a range from . Candy heirs John and Jacqueline Mars , worth $54.4 billion, gave $20 million “in cash and in-kind” to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic, the equivalent of $37 each .

, worth $54.4 billion, gave $20 million “in cash and in-kind” to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic, the equivalent of . Hedge fund manager Steven Cohen , worth $14 billion, has pledged more than $6 million through his family foundation, equivalent to about $43 .

, worth $14 billion, has pledged more than $6 million through his family foundation, equivalent to about . Real estate baron Stanley Kroenke , worth $10 billion and owner of the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Nuggets, has pledged $500,000, equal to $5 .

, worth $10 billion and owner of the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Nuggets, has pledged $500,000, equal to . Ken Griffin, CEO of investment firm Citadel and worth $12.5 billion, contributed $20 million to relief efforts along with his partners. If he had given all of that amount, it would be equivalent to $157. (Separately, Griffin is making headlines for buying a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting for more than a $100 million.)

There are more generous examples.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates , worth $103.1 billion, has spent roughly $300 million through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation “to mitigate and eradicate the virus,” per Roxanne and Will. For Gates, that’s the equivalent of $283 .

, worth $103.1 billion, has spent roughly $300 million through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation “to mitigate and eradicate the virus,” per Roxanne and Will. For Gates, that’s the equivalent of . Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio , worth $18 billion, has pledged more than $100 million “to efforts including child care for hospital workers, food for the needy, and laptops for children of lower-income families.” That’s equivalent to about $589 for the median American.

, worth $18 billion, has pledged more than $100 million “to efforts including child care for hospital workers, food for the needy, and laptops for children of lower-income families.” That’s equivalent to about for the median American. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, worth $3.6 billion, has pledged $1 billion worth of his shares in mobile payment company Square to relief efforts — equal to more than $27,000.

And there are many who have either given nothing or won’t say.

In announcing his commitment in April, Dorsey said he hoped “this inspires others to do something similar.” Among those who ignored the call altogether, per the Post survey: Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, worth $65.4 billion; Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, worth a combined $112.3 billion; Estee Lauder heir Leonard Lauder ($15.2 billion); John Menard Jr., founder of a chain of Midwestern home improvement stores ($15.2 billion). See the full list here.

The disappearing act many billionaires are pulling is made conspicuous by the yawning wealth gap.

Slightly more than half of the nation’s top 50 billionaires have seen their wealth grow since the beginning of the year, even amid the stock market turbulence, according to a review of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That comes as the nation endures an ongoing economic cataclysm that saw 20.5 million Americans lose their jobs in April, a number expected to jump by 8.3 million when the Labor Department issues its May jobs report this morning. Economists project the unemployment rate has hit 19.5 percent.

The relative tightfistedness of the uber-rich against that backdrop has caught the attention of some in their own ranks. Hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman in April, for example, called for higher taxes on the wealthy. That month, investor Carl Icahn, worth $14 billion, told The Post he believed his fellow billionaires had been giving. By late May, he had grown critical. “This is a time when the wealthy have to really step up, to help those in need,” he told Roxanne and Will. “I think the wealthy should be doing a whole lot more in this country.”

Protests fallout

America's CEOs fumble for right words amid protests.

Corporations speak out as critics cry hypocrisy: ““While their responses have, predictably, varied from business to business and industry to industry, one thing is clear: Silence on race is no longer an option… Yet each social-media post can set off an online skirmish that mimics the battle lines being drawn across the U.S. as people struggle with rapidly changing events and entrenched fears,” Bloomberg's Jeff Green and Gerald Porter Jr. report.

“Among the 50 largest U.S. companies, all but Abbott Laboratories, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Exxon Mobil and Nvidia had made some sort of public statement in support of black Americans as of June 3. (Abbott issued a statement on June 4.) Almost $1.1 billion has been pledged to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, community rebuilding or outreach — and this doesn’t include monetary promises without a set price tag.”

Some restaurant owners were just about to reopen. Now, they're repairing damage: “Looting and curfews in cities across the country since [Floyd] was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week come as restaurants were preparing to reopen after weeks shut down as a result of the pandemic. Sit-down restaurants were already among the industry’s hardest hit by the pandemic that has kept Americans mostly in their homes since mid-March,” the Wall Street Journal's Heather Haddon and Julie Wernau report.

“Many restaurant owners say they supported the peaceful protests and issues raised by demonstrators. They just wish the demonstrations had remained peaceful and hadn’t turned violent, coming at the expense of their establishments.”

Market movers

Unemployment nears 20 percent.

But the economy's slide appears to have hit bottom: “The U.S. economy’s steep slide appears to be leveling off amid signs that layoffs are easing, travel is modestly picking up, and Americans are beginning to eat out again, but a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is still a long way off, with economic activity at deeply depressed levels," Heather Long and Eli Rosenberg report.

“On Thursday, the latest sign that the economic decline may be bottoming out came as the government reported that 1.9 million Americans had applied for unemployment insurance during the last week of May — a painfully high number but the lowest since the novel coronavirus started spreading widely in the country in March.”

Trump is resisting new stimulus: “Inside the West Wing, Trump is reticent to pursue a new stimulus package and confident about a revival even as economists and the Federal Reserve chairman push the president and Congress to spend more to address the economic carnage," Robert Costa and Ashley Parker report.

“They said conservatives are urging Trump to hold off on providing relief to states that have been battered by the pandemic and telling him to instead focus on securing tax breaks for businesses, reducing regulations and fighting his trade war with China. And Trump is increasingly irate and dismissive of working with Democrats in Congress and in state capitols because they have sharply criticized him for his response to the pandemic and his handling of mass protests" following the killing George Floyd.

S&P 500 snaps 4-day winning streak, Nasdaq-100 touches record before retreating Stocks were lower as Wall Street grappled with disappointing jobs data and a late-day sell-off in tech shares. CNBC

Coronavirus fallout

From the U.S.:

At least 1,864,000 cases have been reported ; at least 106,000 have died.

; at least 106,000 have died. CDC worries Americans aren't following covid-19 advice: “The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told a House panel that demonstrators protesting racial injustice need to get tested for the coronavirus and that crowds at a Missouri tourist hot spot and the SpaceX launch showed that public health messages on masks and social distancing are not resonating with the public,” Lena H. Sun reports.

“The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told a House panel that demonstrators protesting racial injustice need to get tested for the coronavirus and that crowds at a Missouri tourist hot spot and the SpaceX launch showed that public health messages on masks and social distancing are not resonating with the public,” Lena H. Sun reports. AstraZeneca is aiming to produce 2 billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine: The pharmaceutical giant “ plans to start distributing the vaccine to the U.S. and U.K. in September or October, with the balance of deliveries likely to be made by early 2021," according to CEO Pascal Soriot, CNBC's Lucy Handley reports.

The pharmaceutical giant “ Lucy Handley reports. Gamblers flock to Las Vegas strip as it begins to reopen: “ Cards are being dealt, dice are rolling and slot machines flashed and jingled for the first customers who started gambling again early Thursday in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada … Hotel-casinos in suburban Las Vegas were the first to open at 12:01 a.m., to be followed later in the morning by a restart of the iconic Bellagio fountain and reopenings of several resorts on the Las Vegas Strip,” the Associated Press's Ken Ritter reports.

“ Ken Ritter reports. NYC sets July for outdoor dinning: “More than 10 weeks after the city went on lockdown, [Mayor Bill de Blasio] is preparing for the June 8 start of phase one of reopening and said he anticipates reaching the second phase in July. Restaurants are a key part of New York City’s economy, de Blasio said,” Bloomberg's Henry Goldman reports.

The corporate front:

Amazon reverses ban on book critical of virus lockdowns: “ Amazon backed away from a decision to block the sale of a self-published e-book about the coronavirus after critics, including Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, blasted the ban,” Jay Greene reports from Seattle. “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” Telsa CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, directly his comments to Jeff Bezos. “ Within a few hours, Amazon reversed itself…saying it would publish the book after all.”

“ coronavirus Jay Greene reports from Seattle. “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” Telsa CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, directly his comments to Jeff Bezos. “ NBA will restart July 31 . “ N.B.A. owners on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a restart plan featuring 22 of the league’s 30 teams at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in July to complete what the league described as the ‘first formal step among many required to resume the season,’” NYT's Marc Stein reports.

N.B.A. owners on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a restart plan featuring 22 of the league’s 30 teams at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in July to complete what the league described as the ‘first formal step among many required to resume the season,’” NYT's Marc Stein reports. Slack stock dips ahead of report: Shares “dipped 3 percent on Thursday ahead of the workplace communication platform’s quarterly report, pausing a three-month rally fueled by millions of people working from home,” Reuters's Noel Randewich reports.

Around the world:

Europe steps up with major stimulus: “Europe, so often derided as lumbering and divided, seems to be finding its voice in the pandemic," NYT's Jack Ewing and Melissa Eddy report. The European Central Bank "announced it would nearly double a de facto money printing program to 1.35 trillion euros, or $1.5 trillion, to ensure a steady flow of cheap credit to eurozone consumers and businesses. And the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, only a few months ago a fortress of fiscal conservatism, announced a package of tax cuts, aid to small business, cash payments to parents and other measures worth €130 billion.”

“Europe, so often derided as lumbering and divided, seems to be finding its voice in the pandemic," NYT's Jack Ewing and Melissa Eddy report. The European Central Bank "announced it would nearly double a de facto money printing program to 1.35 trillion euros, or $1.5 trillion, to ensure a steady flow of cheap credit to eurozone consumers and businesses. And the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, only a few months ago a fortress of fiscal conservatism, announced a package of tax cuts, aid to small business, cash payments to parents and other measures worth €130 billion.” Intesa CEO says Fiat-Chrysler's state-backed loan is crucial for Italian economy: “ A 6.3 billion euro ($7 billion) state-backed loan for [the automaker], financed by Intesa Sanpaolo, is crucial in terms of safeguarding Italy’s economy, the head of the country’s biggest retail bank said,” Reuters's Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina reports.

When superpowers collide

Mike Pompeo praises Nasdaq ’ s rules to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies.

The secretary of state pushed international exchanges to enact similar measures: "His remarks on the issue, reported first by Reuters before being delivered via a statement, illustrate the Trump administration’s desire to make it harder for some Chinese companies to trade on exchanges outside of China,” Reuters’s Humeyra Pamuk reports.

“Trump issued a memorandum calling for recommendations to be issued within 60 days to protect U.S. investors from what he said was China’s failure to allow audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. … Nasdaq Inc. took action last month and tightened listing rules, in a bid to curb initial public offerings of Chinese companies closely held by insiders and with opaque accounting.”

China, Iran target presidential campaigns with hacking attempts: “Chinese and Iranian government hackers have targeted the Gmail accounts of staffers working on the presidential campaigns of Joe Biden and [Trump], respectively, Google announced,” Ellen Nakashima, Josh Dawsey and Matt Viser report. “There were no signs the accounts were compromised, a Google threat analyst said in a tweet Thursday, and law enforcement was notified.”

U.S. to revise Chinese passenger airline ban: “The U.S. Transportation Department plans to issue a revised order in the coming days that is likely to allow some Chinese passenger airline flights to continue,” Reuters’s David Shepardson reports.

“On Thursday, China said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow in more foreign carriers, shortly after Washington said it planned to bar Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijing’s curbs on U.S. carriers. The change should allow U.S. carriers to resume once-a-week flights into a city of their choice starting on June 8, but that would be still significantly fewer than what the U.S. government says its aviation agreement with China allows.”

Trade fly-around

Exports and imports fell sharply in April.

It’s yet another sign of coronavirus-related economic struggles: “Imports fell 13.7 percent in April from March, and exports dropped 20.5 percent, the largest declines since record-keeping began in 1992, the Commerce Department reported. … The trade deficit expanded 16.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted $49.41 billion,” WSJ’s Harriet Torry reports.

“Exports of aircraft and cars have dropped as manufacturers such as Boeing Co. were hit by the world-wide disruption of travel and auto makers including Ford Motor Co. closed factories to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Pocket change

Facebook will block ads from state-controlled media outlets: “The move is part of its efforts to prevent foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. election and follows massive criticism that it failed to do so in the 2016 election,” CNBC’s Salvador Rodriguez reports. “Facebook generated nearly $70 billion in ad revenue in 2019, but the company said … that state-controlled media rarely advertise in the United States.”

Nikola’s founder is now worth $4.6 billion: “Trevor Milton, the 38-year-old founder of Nikola, became an instant multibillionaire … with the company’s successful IPO,” CNBC's Robert Frank reports. “Nikola, which makes electric- and hydrogen-powered trucks, saw its share price briefly top $37 after going public, giving Milton a net worth of nearly $5 billion based on his share ownership. The stock later settled back around $34, putting his net worth at about $4.6 billion.”

GM plans electric van in bid to preempt Tesla: “General Motors Co is developing an electric van aimed at business users, joining a growing list of carmakers planning EVs for the same segment which includes customers such as Amazon.com Inc and United Parcel Service Inc, five people familiar with the plans told Reuters,” Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert report.

“That multibillion-dollar strategy could enable GM, Ford Motor Co and at least two EV startups to build and deliver more electric vehicles at a time when consumer demand for battery-powered models is still a small fraction of overall industry sales, while targeting a potentially lucrative market segment that Tesla Inc has yet to address.”

Chart topper

The white-black wealth divide is as high as it was in the 1960s. “As of 2016, the most recent year for which data is available, you would have to combine the net worth of 11.5 black households to get the net worth of a typical white U.S. household,” Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam report.

