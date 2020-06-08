with Brent D. Griffiths

The May jobs report stunned economists of all stripes by showing a drop in the unemployment rate. Now, that good news is dividing conservative policymakers over what Washington should do next.

Some are arguing the Friday report shows the recovery now has the momentum to sustain itself, so the federal government should shelve plans to hash out another economic rescue package this month. “We’ve already spent over $2 trillion. So we don’t need another spending bill for sure,” Stephen Moore, an outside adviser to President Trump, told NBC News.

Other Republicans insist the economy remains damaged enough that businesses and workers need ongoing support. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said there “definitely will be” another round of spending. But he said its composition will depend on how economic conditions develop over the next two months as relief measures now in place wind down.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump backs more spending, at least for now. The president on Friday said his administration “will be asking for additional stimulus money, ‘despite the numbers and how good they are,’ citing low interest rates that make it cheap for the government to borrow,” Phil Rucker, Annie Linskey and Jeff Stein reported. “He also said he will seek a payroll tax cut and special assistance for restaurants.”

Those advocating for more relief can point to a grim reality beneath the good headline news from the report.

The report itself remains the subject of intense debate among economists: The Labor Department officially marked the unemployment rate as ticking down to 13.3 percent; but it allowed that using another method to account for the uncertainty in the labor force now would place joblessness as high as 16.3 percent.

Either way, proportionally, there are now more workers out of a job than at any point since the Great Depression.

The report showed the pandemic shutdowns have left the economy with “19.55 million fewer jobs than existed in February. And the rebound came in part thanks to more than $500 billion in federal aid to small businesses offered on the condition that workers be retained, under the Paycheck Protection Program,” the New York Times’s Neil Irwin writes.

And there are foreboding signals beyond the report. “New orders for manufactured goods, for example, remained in starkly negative territory in May, according to the Institute for Supply Management; its index came in at 31.8, far below the level of 50 that is the line between expansion and contraction.”

Optimists can pick from their own set of facts.

While the virus continues to spread at a worrying rate in a number of states, New York City — home to the most devastating outbreak so far, claiming nearly 22,000 lives — on Wednesday recorded its first day since early March without a death related to the disease. The city will proceed with a tentative reopening of its economy today.

The S&P 500 is knocking on the door of returning to positive territory for the year after a three-week rally.

Commuters stand at a bus stop in the Times Square area of New York City on Wednesday. (Sarah Blesener/Bloomberg)

Even before the jobs report, Moody Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi last week declared that “the recession is over. The recession ended in May, and in June we'll see job growth.” Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote over the weekend that “it looks like June payrolls could rise by one or two million.”

And economists at Goldman Sachs see a faster labor recovery now, writing in a Sunday note they expect “the unemployment rate to fall to 10% at the end of 2020 and 7.5% at the end of 2021."

The debate shifts to the Senate, where some Republicans are eager to wrench off the faucet of emergency funds.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) is one of them. “The jobs report underscores why Congress should take a thoughtful approach and not rush to pass expensive legislation paid for with more debt before gaining a better understanding of the economic condition of the country,” Grassley spokesman Michael Zona tells NBC’s Sahil Kapur.

Another Senate GOP aide downplayed the possibility of Republicans in the chamber supporting anything approaching the scale of the $3 trillion relief package House Democrats approved last month, per Jeff Stein:

Senate Republican aide on today's job report: "This definitively kills any chance of trillions of new spending" — Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 5, 2020

Grassley’s panel will take up the matter with a Tuesday hearing on the impact of unemployment insurance in the economic crisis. An extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits that Congress approved as part of the $2.2 trillion Cares Act expires at the end of July. The House Democrats’ package would extend that through January 2021, but some Republicans argue the cushion has been a disincentive for laid-off workers to return to the job.

In a client note this morning, Chris Krueger of Cowen Washington Research Group writes the jobs report has prompted him to cut in half his expectations for the price tag of the next relief package, from $2 trillion to $1 trillion.

Protests fallout

Protests complicate mayors' efforts to combat coronavirus.

Officials are also worried about new surges in cities with large protests: “The sudden outbreak of large protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police came at the same time mayors across the country were working to implement more aggressive testing and tracking programs to combat the pandemic, complicating their efforts,” the Wall Street Journal's Thomas M. Burton reports.

“Public-health doctors say the federal government hasn’t played a leading role in urging broader testing, so mayors and local officials are increasingly thrust into the breach. Scores of them are guided by leading university institutes and public-health experts.”

Chan Zuckerberg-funded scientists urge Facebook to tamp down on more incendiary posts: “More than 140 scientists funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative — a philanthropic organization founded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan — sent Zuckerberg a letter Saturday calling the social media site’s lax policy enforcement around inaccurate information and incendiary language contrary to CZI’s mission to ‘build a healthier, just, and more inclusive future,’” Nitasha Tiku reports.

“The list of signatories includes professors from more than 60 leading research institutions, including Harvard University, Stanford University, and University of California San Francisco, as well as one Nobel laureate.”

Brands try to explain racism and violence to children: “For 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the time it took George Floyd, an unarmed black man, to die at the hands of Minneapolis police - cable TV kids channel Nickelodeon’s screen went black on Tuesday to sounds of inhaling and exhaling, as white text flashed ‘I can’t breathe,’ ” Reuters's Arriana McLymore reports.

“The Pokemon Company pledged $100,000 in support for Black Lives Matter. ‘Sesame Street’ co-hosted a televised town hall meeting with CNN on Saturday morning. These are just a few examples of how companies that entertain or sell products for kids are adjusting their messages, as they attempt to deal with this moment in American history and explain the complexities of racism and police brutality to children through action and words.”

Coronavirus fallout

A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, England, in 2014. (Phil Noble/File/Reuters)

AstraZeneca pitches Gilead on potential merger.

The conversations could signal a big shift in the pharmaceutical industry: “The U.K.-based firm informally contacted Gilead last month to gauge its interest in a possible tie-up … AstraZeneca didn’t specify terms for any transaction, they said. While Gilead has discussed the idea with advisers, no decisions have been made on how to proceed and the companies aren’t in formal talks,” Bloomberg News's Ed Hammond, Aaron Kirchfeld, and Dinesh Nair report.

“AstraZeneca, valued at $140 billion, is the U.K.’s biggest drugmaker by market capitalization and has developed treatments for conditions from cancer to cardiovascular disease. Gilead, worth $96 billion at Friday’s close, is the creator of a drug that’s received U.S. approval for use with coronavirus patients. Gilead is not currently interested in selling to or merging with another big pharmaceutical company, preferring instead to focus its deal strategy on partnerships and smaller acquisitions …"

More on the corporate front:

Airlines still expected to shrink after $25 billion stimulus: “Carriers say they will have to shrink, with fewer planes flying, fewer flights and fewer employees come Oct. 1, after restrictions related to their stimulus money expire. Airlines will likely need to park 20 percent of their planes and cut their pilot workforces in equal measure, Cowen analyst Helane Becker estimated in a recent research note,” the WSJ's Alison Sider reports.

“Carriers say they will have to shrink, with fewer planes flying, fewer flights and fewer employees come Oct. 1, after restrictions related to their stimulus money expire. Airlines will likely need to park 20 percent of their planes and cut their pilot workforces in equal measure, Cowen analyst Helane Becker estimated in a recent research note,” the WSJ's Alison Sider reports. Airbnb seeing surge in summer demand: “ Airbnb saw more nights booked for U.S. listings between May 17 and June 3 than the same period in 2019, and a similar boost in domestic travel globally … Other companies, including Expedia Group Inc. ’s Vrbo and Booking Holdings Inc. are also seeing a jump in domestic vacation-rental reservations,” Bloomberg News's Olivia Carville reports.

From the U.S.:

At least 1,935,000 cases have been reported ; at least 109,000 have died.

; at least 109,000 have died. California and some other states see cases rise: “ California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, Arkansas and Texas, among others, have all logged rises in confirmed cases , according to a Johns Hopkins tabulation of a five-day moving average. Meantime, New York City, the U.S. area hit hardest by the pandemic, has seen a drop in cases and deaths and plans to begin reopening its economy [today],” the WSJ's Talal Ansari and Brianna Abbott report.

“ rises in confirmed cases Talal Ansari and Brianna Abbott report. Contact tracing has become a fast-growing job opportunity: “ For individuals who have found themselves out of work over the last few months due to the coronavirus outbreak, contact tracing is becoming an unexpected job opportunity …,” CNBC's Kate Rogers reports.

Around the world:

Lufthansa CEO promises to leave no Germans stranded if they fly airline: Chief executive Carsten Spohr made the declaration in a newspaper interview, “seeking to assuage holidaymakers’ concerns that new coronavirus outbreaks could leave them stranded,” Reuters's Paul Carrel reports. “ Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday said that Germany would not undertake another repatriation initiative this summer, as it did when the pandemic struck earlier this year.”

Market movers

The floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (New York Stock Exchange via AP Images)

The S&P 500 is poised to wipe out its 2020 losses.

Futures point to gains at the open. “U.S. equity futures advanced, while Treasuries slipped with the dollar as investors decided the global rally in risk assets has more to run,” Bloomberg's Todd White reports. “After a surprisingly good U.S. jobs report on Friday, equities and commodities are reflecting more faith in the economic rebound. Investor focus will now turn to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week where officials might give more forward guidance. There’s also speculation that the Fed could target longer-term Treasury yields.”

Fed eyes yield caps. “To stimulate the economy in the past decade with interest rates pinned near zero, the Federal Reserve made promises about how long they would remain low,” WSJ's Nick Timiraos reports. "Now, Fed officials are thinking hard about a new tool that would reinforce such promises by committing to buy Treasury securities in whatever amounts are needed to peg certain yields at low levels.

“Fed officials aren’t prepared to announce any decision on so-called yield caps when their two-day policy meeting concludes Wednesday. With rates near zero and unlikely to go lower, two other policy questions must get resolved first: how to manage their pace of bond purchases and how to communicate their long-run intentions, using so-called forward guidance.”

U.S. shale industry is producing again. It's going to complicate the crude market's recovery, WSJ's Rebecca Elliott writes: “The increased volumes remain far below peak levels before the pandemic, when the U.S. was pumping more than 13 million barrels a day of crude, the most in the world. But the oil market remains fragile, and many of the world’s other top producers are still voluntarily curtailing their output to help rebalance supply and demand.”

Massive bailout leaves Wall Street giant exposed to fire from all sides BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is sparking concern from U.S. lawmakers in both parties on multiple fronts. Politico

When superpowers collide

A banner advertising warehouse and factory space for rent is displayed on a building in Dongguan, China. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

China's jobs rebound doesn't appear to add up.

Independent economists says Beijing's jobless claims after the pandemic are too rosy: “The U.S., reeling from the coronavirus, has suffered its worst surge in unemployment since the Great Depression. By contrast, the pandemic has barely touched China’s official jobless rate, which inched up from 5.3 percent in January to just 6 percent most recently,” the WSJ's Chao Deng and Jonathan Cheng report.

“Millions of laborers who lost their jobs weren’t counted in China’s headline unemployment rate because of quirks in the way the data are gathered — and many still haven’t returned to work. Others found new jobs but had to accept pay cuts or fewer hours. Independent economists in China and Hong Kong estimate as many as 80 million people were out of work during the worst of China’s lockdowns earlier this year. That is far more than the roughly 26 million captured by the government’s unemployment survey of people in cities in March, when China’s economy was still reeling from the virus.”

But the country's trade surplus is surging to a record: “Exports fell less than expected, helped by an increase in medical-related sales, and imports slumped along with commodity prices,” Bloomberg News reports.

“Exports decreased 3.3 percent in dollar terms from a year earlier, beating economists’ estimates, while imports plunged 16.7 percent. That resulted in a trade surplus of $62.93 billion. The record surplus comes as the price of commodities China buys such as crude oil, natural gas and soy beans declined. Exports, meantime, have come off their lows, helped in part by sales of masks and other medical supplies as countries around the world battle to stem the spread of the coronavirus.”

Pocket change

Crews work around components of the Starship Mk 1 prototype at the SpaceX facility outside Brownsville, Tex., last year. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

Elon Musk says Starship rocket is top priority for SpaceX.

The company is coming off a historic launch with NASA: “Musk urged SpaceX employees to accelerate progress on its next-generation Starship rocket ‘dramatically and immediately,’ writing Saturday in a company-wide email seen by CNBC,” Michael Sheetz reports.

“The Falcon 9 rocket that launched the astronauts is the mainstay of SpaceX’s business, with 85 missions over the past decade. But Starship represents the company’s aim to make obsolete even the cost-saving advances of its Falcon 9 fleet.”

