It hasn’t been pretty, but the Paycheck Protection Program is proving a qualified success.

It's been maligned from Main Street to Capitol Hill over the past two months for a rollout hobbled by buggy processing and administrative confusion; an initial burst of funding that went too fast and to some undeserving firms; and shifting guidelines throughout.

Despite its flaws, economists are now crediting the program aimed at propping up small businesses and their workers during the pandemic shutdowns with helping put a net under a collapsing economy. It has distributed $530 billion to 4.5 million companies, contributing to the biggest-ever upside surprise in a jobs report, as about 2.5 million jobs returned in May, defying expectations for more steep losses.

Precise scorekeeping on the program remains difficult. “Because the government has released no detailed information about how many jobs the program has saved, it’s still unclear whether it achieved its primary goal of apportioning the lion’s share of the money to workers,” Jonathan O’Connell, Jeanne Whalen, Jeff Stein and Erica Werner report in a behind-the-scenes look at the PPP and how the highest-profile federal response to the economic crisis to date came together on the fly.

But some other indicators suggest the program is fulfilling its mission:

After hitting a seven-year low in April, small-business optimism rebounded last month, according to a measure of sentiment assembled by the National Federation of Independent Business. “The gradual reopening of the economy in early May, along with the PPP, likely contributed to the 3.5-point rebound in small business optimism in May,” Oxford Economics wrote of the bounce back.

according to a measure of sentiment assembled by the National Federation of Independent Business. “The gradual reopening of the economy in early May, along with the PPP, likely contributed to the 3.5-point rebound in small business optimism in May,” Oxford Economics wrote of the bounce back. The program has provided loans to about three-quarters of U.S. small businesses, concentrating its benefits on industries hit hardest by the economic shutdown, “including healthcare, construction, and manufacturing,” according to a new analysis by S&P Global. “Each of these sectors received 10% of loans approved so far.”

concentrating its benefits on industries hit hardest by the economic shutdown, “including healthcare, construction, and manufacturing,” according to a new analysis by S&P Global. “Each of these sectors received 10% of loans approved so far.” Small businesses say it's working – and they want more: “10,000 Small Business Voices,” Goldman Sachs’s new lobbying initiative for small businesses, is launching its first Capitol Hill blitz today with some 400 virtual meetings. The more than 2,000 participating entrepreneurs set the agenda, and it focuses in part on asking lawmakers to expand the PPP.

The initiative has reached a turning point.

The push to broaden the program comes as “many of the companies that received loans will begin applying for loan forgiveness to determine whether they have to repay the money,” the Post team reports.

The PPP will also be the subject of its first congressional hearing today. Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who co-created the PPP with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), will question Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration head Jovita Carranza. (Read Erica's profile of Rubio, whose work on the program she writes has given him “newfound status as one of the Senate’s standout legislators,” here.)

Rubio told The Post he will focus on “some early regulatory decisions, made or not made, that could have provided a little bit of clarity on the front end and sort of prevented some of the issues that happened.”

Lawmakers just tweaked the program to make it even more accessible for small businesses.

President Trump last week signed a measure that extended the length of the program’s forgivable loans from eight to 24 weeks. It also lowered from 75 percent to 60 percent the amount of the loans that have to be dedicated to payroll in order to qualify for forgiveness.

The original terms for the loans may have dampened demand for them. “After starting with too little money, the PPP now appears to have too much, as more than $130 billion has gone unspent for more than a month. The slowdown in borrowing required additional changes to loosen the rules,” the Post team reports.

Most lawmakers will hear from small business owners this week that Congress needs to extend the program. Entrepreneurs who have graduated from Goldman Sachs’s “10,000 Small Businesses” — an accelerated business training program —are set to press Members of Congress to further increase the loans’ flexibility and apply for a second round of them.

The Wall Street giant recently surveyed the graduates and found 88 percent of them have received funding from the program — and 44 percent say they won’t be able to maintain their payrolls for more than three months after the original term of the loan runs out.

“It’s an opportunity for them to express the pain that, drop by drop, falls upon their heads until in despair they don’t know what to do and have to close down,” John F.W. Rogers, chair of the firm’s foundation, tells me. “I hope they have the opportunity to make the pain they’re experiencing real.”

It’s not clear yet whether lawmakers will meet the request to expand the program. In his prepared testimony for the Small Business panel hearing today. Mnuchin says the PPP is supporting 50 million workers but makes no mention of further changes. During a Tuesday evening virtual panel to kick off the lobbying blitz, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon asked Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) if he would support allowing borrowers to apply for a second round of PPP loans. “Very much so,” Daines said.

Dow snaps six-day rally, but Nasdaq keeps climbing.

Sentiment was mixed as investors digested new upticks in coronavirus cases: “The Dow Jones industrial average slid 300.14 points, or 1.1 percent, to close at 27,272.30… The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 25.21 points, or 0.8 percent, to settle at 3,207.18… The Nasdaq Composite jumped 29.01 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at 9,953.75,” Taylor Telford reports.

On Nasdaq's new record: The tech-heavy index topped 10,000 for the first time ever Tuesday. "It failed to close above that level but still finished at a new record high. The index has surged 11 percent this year,” CNN's Paul R. La Monica reports.

Robinhood traders cash in on the comeback: “Robinhood traders lived up to their outlaw name during the coronavirus market downturn. The young investors booked profits — trading stocks with some of the best returns in the past two months — while other Wall Street veterans were left scratching their heads,” CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald reports.

All eyes on the Fed today: “The Fed has gotten high marks for moving aggressively to unlock credit markets and keep money moving in an unprecedented crisis. What’s next is now the challenge,” CNBC's Patti Domm reports. “When the Fed issues its statement Wednesday, it is expected to release its quarterly economic and interest rate forecasts, which it declined to do at the height of the crisis in March. Now, the Fed has a chance to describe what it thinks the future path might look like, provide forecasts and possibly add clarity about its programs and future steps.”

Coronavirus fallout

The corporate front:

Hard-hit retailers projected to shutter as many as 25,000 stories this year: As much 60 percent of those closures would occur in malls. “That marks a sharp increase from the 15,000 forecast earlier this year and raises the stakes for a sector already in turmoil before the pandemic catapulted the country into recession,” Rachel Siegel reports.

As much Rachel Siegel reports. AMC plans to reopen its theaters next month: The world's largest movie theater owner, “which closed all its locations March 17 because of the pandemic, said in its first quarter earnings report … that it expects ‘to be fully open globally in July,’” CNN's Frank Pallotta reports.

The world's largest movie theater owner, “which closed all its locations March 17 because of the pandemic, said in its first quarter earnings report … that it expects ‘to be fully open globally in July,’” CNN's Frank Pallotta reports. Tesla defied county orders so it could restart. Then workers tested positive: Two workers told the Post "that supervisors held meetings with their teams to disclose the company had reported several cases of the coronavirus, and the employees affected were told to stay home,” Faiz Siddiqui reports from San Francisco.

Faiz Siddiqui reports from San Francisco. Boeing jet deliveries sunk to just four last month: The planemaker delivered only slight more – six – in April. The May numbers are “ its lowest total for the month in six decades and about 87 percent fewer than it delivered to customers at the same time a year ago,” Reuters's Eric M. Johnson and Rachit Vats report.

The planemaker delivered only slight more – six – in April. The May numbers are “ Eric M. Johnson and Rachit Vats report. Airlines heading for $84 billion loss: “With most of the world’s airliners currently parked, [ International Air Transport Association] said revenue would likely fall to $419 billion from $838 billion last year,” Reuters's Laurence Frost reports. “The average loss amounts to almost $38 per passenger flown.”

From the U.S.:

Antony Fauci says the coronavirus is his “worst nightmare” come to life and it “isn't over”: T he nation's top infectious-disease expert, “said he is ‘very heartened’ by the pharmaceutical industry, which he said, ‘stepped up to the plate' more than what the public saw with SARS, another disease caused by a coronavirus that emerged in the early 2000s,” CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports.

he nation's top infectious-disease expert, “said he is ‘very heartened’ by the pharmaceutical industry, which he said, ‘stepped up to the plate' more than what the public saw with SARS, another disease caused by a coronavirus that emerged in the early 2000s,” CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports. New Jersey lifts stay-at-home order: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy “asked residents to continue wearing face coverings and maintaining a 6-foot distance from other people whenever possible. He also announced he will sign an executive order that will, effective immediately, allow indoor gatherings at 25 percent of a building’s capacity or 50 people total,” CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn reports.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy “asked residents to continue wearing face coverings and maintaining a 6-foot distance from other people whenever possible. He also announced he will sign an executive order that will, effective immediately, allow indoor gatherings at 25 percent of a building’s capacity or 50 people total,” CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn reports. Harvard offers staff early retirement as colleges try to cut expenses: The Ivy League school “ is asking employees to consider a series of voluntary measures, including early retirement, giving up vacation and reducing work hours as it faces a revenue shortfall of $1.2 billion over two academic years,” Bloomberg News's Janet Lorin reports.

Pocket change

Jack Dorsey says his companies will honor Juneteenth as a company holiday.

June 19 is when many celebrate emancipation from slavery: “On that date in 1865, Union General Gordon Granger read the the Emancipation Proclamation to African-Americans,” CNBC's Salvador Rodriguez reports.

“Twitter and Square will honor the holiday every year moving forward, Dorsey said. Twitter is working to identify what days make the most sense to celebrate the end of slavery in other countries where the company has offices, a spokeswoman said.”

Volkswagen CEO apologies for fight with board: “CEO Herbert Diess has apologised to the carmaker’s supervisory board after accusing some of its members of leaking confidential information to the press,” Reuters's Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor report.

“A spokesman for Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the holding company of the Piech and Porsche families that controls Volkswagen, said Diess told an internal meeting that members of the supervisory board’s executive committee had leaked information to the media, calling such actions ‘crimes.' ”

Top cosmetic brands are moving away from using talc in some products: “Chanel, Revlon and L’Oreal, three of the biggest brands in cosmetics, are quietly moving away from using talc in some products as U.S. cancer lawsuits and consumer concerns mount,” Reuters's Martinne Geller and Lisa Girion report.

“The moves come amid a reappraisal of talc in body powders and cosmetics by consumers, regulators and manufacturers. Talc -- which is sometimes found in the same rock as asbestos, a potent carcinogen -- is used in thousands of cosmetic and personal care products to absorb moisture, prevent caking and add softness.”

Campaign 2020

Trump on track to raise at least $10 million at fundraiser.

It's his first in-person fundraiser since the pandemic began: “Tickets to the event go up to $580,600, one of the people added, the same amount that was charged for a February event at the home of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. That reportedly ended up raising $10 million as well for the same committee,” CNBC's Brian Schwartz reports of the event this Thursday in Dallas.

Chart topper

From AEI's Michael Strain:

