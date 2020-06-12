with Brent D. Griffiths

The country is not over the coronavirus pandemic, and it turns out neither is the stock market.

Investors who have spent weeks whistling past the ongoing health and economic crises tuned back in Thursday as the national case count passed 2 million, prompting the sharpest stock sell-off since mid-March.

Just days after the S&P 500 recovered all of the losses from its 34 percent March dive and turned positive for the year, that broad index tanked by 5.9 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 6.9 percent. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq, a day after it closed above 10,000 for the first time, fell 5.3 percent. Meanwhile, the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, leaped nearly 50 percent.

Traders leave the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Traders pointed to rising infections in at least 20 states, the Federal Reserve’s gloomy economic forecast, and another 1.5 million Americans lining up for jobless insurance.

Taken together, the developments served as evidence the economy won’t mount a sharp, swift rebound that some started taking for granted – and they tossed a bucket of cold water on the rally's cheerleading squad that extends from Wall Street to the White House and beyond.

Just as likely a culprit, though, were traders who pushed stocks to extreme valuations looking for an excuse to sell off. “One common metric for stocks, known as the price-to-earnings ratio, showed stock prices were way ahead of their historical averages,” Rachel Siegel and Tom Heath report. “The S&P 500 had been trading at more than 25 times earnings for the next 12 months compared to its historical average in the 15- to 16-times range.”

The market was “was overbought by several indicators,” Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, tells me, and likely “looking for an alibi,” since none of the headlines themselves were especially surprising. He noted the S&P 500 closed the session just below its 200-day moving average, a closely tracked gauge of the index’s longer-term momentum.

One lesson: Stocks don’t “only go up.”

This shouldn’t need to be said. But it's increasingly necessary given the that newly-minted day traders, compelled to start investing out of boredom since professional sports went on hiatus, have emerged as a force driving stocks higher.

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy is the de facto captain of this squad, and he boiled down his strategy to a four-word maxim last month: “Stocks only go up.”

This week, he called Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett “an idiot” for dumping airline stocks amid the pandemic. “I’m just printing money,” Portnoy said. “Why take profits when every airline goes up 20% every day? Losers take profits... I should be up a billion dollars.” (Airline stocks tanked on Thursday: “United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta all dropped more than 14 percent,” my colleagues noted.)

I’m sure Warren Buffett is a great guy but when it comes to stocks he’s washed up. I’m the captain now. #DDTG pic.twitter.com/WqMR89c7kt — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 9, 2020

Portnoy has cultivated a profile as a provocateur, but he is commanding serious attention with his new hobby. Without mentioning his name, CNBC’s Kelly Evans asked White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow about his take on Buffett this week. And the network’s Jim Cramer went a lot further, calling Portnoy the “most important guru in the market, and I’m not exaggerating.”

Portnoy speaks for a legion of new traders with seemingly unbridled risk appetites as they chase profits.

It's difficult to nail down the volume of the trading these investors account for, but there is no doubt there are a lot of them all of a sudden. “Online brokers are being flooded with new customers. About 1.2 million retail clients started new brokerage accounts at Fidelity Investments between March and May, a 77% increase from the same period last year,” the Wall Street Journal’s Gregory Zuckerman and Mischa Frankl-Duval wrote earlier this week. "TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. reported 608,000 new funded accounts in the three-month period ending March 31, a 249% increase from the year-earlier period. In March alone, new and existing retail clients opened 426,000 funded accounts, the company said.”

They have piled into the market’s last perceived bargains as traditional investors kept their distance — airline and cruise stocks, and even those of bankrupt companies, including Hertz and Pier 1. The selloff proved a reckoning. The most popular stocks over the last 24 hours on Robinhood, a free-trading app favored by day traders “were all in the red Thursday, according to RobinTrack, which follows trading volume on Robinhood. The most bought name – Ford Motor Company – was down 9%, with some other top picks down double digits,” per CNBC’s Kate Rooney.

President Trump may not be a day trader, but he talks like one.

The president was cheerleading the rally in tech stocks as recently as Wednesday:

NASDAQ HITS ALL-TIME HIGH. Tremendous progress being made, way ahead of schedule. USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

As the pullback gained steam Thursday, he blamed the Federal Reserve:

The Federal Reserve is wrong so often. I see the numbers also, and do MUCH better than they do. We will have a very good Third Quarter, a great Fourth Quarter, and one of our best ever years in 2021. We will also soon have a Vaccine & Therapeutics/Cure. That’s my opinion. WATCH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Kudlow joined the pile-on, pointing at Fed chair Jerome Powell for not being sunny enough this week as he forecast GDP will shrink 6.5 percent this year:

Larry Kudlow today: "I do think Mr. Powell could lighten up a little when he has these press offerings. You know, a smile now and then, a little bit of optimism. I'll talk with him and we'll have some media training at some point" — Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 11, 2020

It was an odd critique, especially since Powell is mostly taking heat for deploying rescue measures perceived as prioritizing financial markets over Main Street. And at his press conference following Fed meetings this week, Powell indicated he wouldn’t prick any emerging asset bubbles.

Amid the market tumult, “this is an opportunity for those who are investing for years, and not months or days,” says Yana Barton, equity portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Management. She argues the Fed’s moves should support higher share prices broadly: “When we try to assess the fair value of S&P 500, what’s the true longterm value of an equity security when interest rates are zero or near-zero? It’s certainly higher. You can’t just dismiss that.”

Market movers

Futures signal a bounce back on Wall Street.

Volatility remains high: “Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 478 points, or 2% on Friday. The move implied an opening gain of about 520 points. S&P 500 futures gained 1.6%. Nasdaq-100 futures added 1.4%,” CNBC's Fred Imbert and Eustance Huang report.

"Even after Friday morning’s bounce, Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Andrew Slimmon said: 'Given the magnitude of the rally, it would shock me if we had a one day sell-off and that’s it.'”

Bankrupt Hertz Wants to Sell Up to $1 Billion in New Shares Rental-car company Hertz Global Holdings wants to capitalize on the rally in its stock seen earlier this week by selling up to $1 billion in shares, despite a bankruptcy that threatens to wipe them out. WSJ

Money on the Hill

The U.S. Capitol building. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Senators weigh allowing corporations to accelerate tax breaks.

The lobbying over the next phase of pandemic relief is well under way: “Some members of the Senate Finance Committee are studying a proposal that would allow corporations to claim a bevy of federal tax credits in 2020 that they would otherwise be ineligible to receive until future years,” Jeff Stein reports this morning.

“Powerful members of Washington’s business lobby, including the National Association of Manufacturers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, are asking lawmakers to include the tax change in the next congressional legislation being taken up to combat the virus, these people said. Under current law, corporations are generally not allowed to claim federal tax credits if the credits exceed their overall tax liability, meaning they cannot receive more from the government than they pay in. If corporations cannot claim their federal tax credits, they can roll them into future years. The current proposal being discussed by several Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee would void that limit, allowing firms to ‘cash out’ on all their credits this year."

Protests fallout

A screen demonstrates facial-recognition technology at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, last year. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

Black Lives Matter could change facial recognition forever.

The question is how long will it last: “Microsoft has joined the list of tech giants that have decided to limit the use of its facial-recognition systems, announcing that it will not sell the controversial technology to police departments until there is a federal law regulating it,” Jay Greene writes.

“The move, which Microsoft President Brad Smith confirmed at a Washington Post Live event Thursday, follows similar decisions by Amazon and IBM as protesters nationwide press for an end to police brutality and racial profiling. Smith said Microsoft has not sold its facial-recognition technology to police departments. And the company has backed legislation in California that would allow police use of the technology with some restrictions."

Dockworkers to shut down West Coast ports: “On June 19th, members of the International Longshoremen and Warehouse Union (ILWU) will shut down 29 ports across the West coast in solidarity with ongoing protests over the murder of George Floyd. The day of action is slated for Juneteenth, the day celebrating the heralding of the emancipation proclamation to Texan slaves more than two years after the proclamation took effect in 1863,” the Nation's Daniel Boguslaw reports.

Apple will increase spending with black-owned suppliers: Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook “made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter announcing a $100 million racial equity and justice initiative in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis,” Reuters's Stephen Nellis reports.

Google's new rules clamp down on discriminatory ads: Alphabet Inc’s Google said ”it was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit ads from being targeted to its users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status or marital status," Reuters's Paresh Dave reports.

“The new policy, which will take effect by the end of the year in the United States and Canada, comes more than a year after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sued Facebook Inc for selling discriminatory housing ads and said that it was looking into similar concerns about Google and Twitter Inc. Google and Facebook together account for just over half of internet ad sales globally, making their policy actions influential in the industry.”

The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in 2017. (Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File/Reuters)

Snap CEO defends to decision to restrict Trump: "We’ve always said Discover is a closed platform, and we choose the types of content we want to promote on our platform. We’re well within our First Amendment rights to decide what shows up on there,” Evan Spiegel told CNBC, Jessica Bursztynsky reports.

“Snap announced last week it will no longer promote [Trump’s] content within Snapchat’s Discover feature. It took the step after Trump on social media addressed riots in the aftermath of the death of [Floyd], saying, ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ ”

Walmart will stop locking “multicultural” products: The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer “said it will stop locking up ‘multicultural’ hair and beauty products in display cases in a move that civil rights activists and academics say is long overdue,” Abha Bhattarai reports.

“Major retailers have taken steps to publicly support the Black Lives Matter movement and fund anti-racism initiatives. Others are making incremental changes to address racial disparities. Cosmetics giant Sephora, for example, has pledged to devote at least 15 percent of its shelf space to black-owned businesses.”

Coronavirus fallout

The corporate front:

Auto suppliers cheer as carmakers relaunch: “However, several auto suppliers interviewed by Reuters worry about demand heading into 2021. U.S. and global auto sales are not expected to recover to pre-covid-19 crisis levels until 2022 or 2023, Bank of America analyst John Murphy said during a presentation …,” Reuters's Ben Klayman reports.

“However, several auto suppliers interviewed by Reuters worry about demand heading into 2021. U.S. and global auto sales are not expected to recover to pre-covid-19 crisis levels until 2022 or 2023, Bank of America analyst John Murphy said during a presentation …,” Reuters's Ben Klayman reports. Tractor Supply CEO Hal Lawton says new retail habits have been “ingrained” in shoppers: “Citing trends seen in countries hit by the virus earlier than the United States, Lawton said … that customers will still gravitate toward shopping methods such as ordering products online and curbside pickup 12 to 18 months from now,” CNBC's Hannah Miller reports.

“Citing trends seen in countries hit by the virus earlier than the United States, Lawton said … that customers will still gravitate toward shopping methods such as ordering products online and curbside pickup 12 to 18 months from now,” CNBC's Hannah Miller reports. Mortgage rates set new record low: “Barely a week ago it looked like mortgage rates were finally breaking higher, but in a sudden reversal, they just set a new record low,” CNBC's Diana Olick reports. “The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 2.97 percent Thursday, according to Mortgage News Daily, as the stock market sold off and investors rushed to the relative safety of the bond market. Mortgage rates loosely follow the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury."

From the U.S.:

Mnuchin: No second economic shutdown . Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC reimposing restrictions would create more pain for Americans. "We can’t shut down the economy again. I think we’ve learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage,” he said.

. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC reimposing restrictions would create more pain for Americans. "We can’t shut down the economy again. I think we’ve learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage,” he said. Trump campaign now has a covid warning for rallies: “The sign-up page for tickets to [Trump’s] campaign rally in Tulsa next week includes something that hasn’t appeared ahead of previous rallies: a disclaimer noting that attendees ‘voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to covid-19’ and agree not to hold the campaign or venue liable should they get sick,” Felicia Sonmez reports.

“The sign-up page for tickets to [Trump’s] campaign rally in Tulsa next week includes something that hasn’t appeared ahead of previous rallies: a disclaimer noting that attendees ‘voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to covid-19’ and agree not to hold the campaign or venue liable should they get sick,” Felicia Sonmez reports. Utah study found elevated coronavirus in sewage before cases surged: “Those findings, which presaged an outbreak at a beef processing plant where at least 287 workers have tested positive for covid-19 so far, indicate that monitoring wastewater can help alert public health officials to rising infection rates, the Utah Division of Water Quality said …," Antonia Farzan reports.

When superpowers collide

Communist Party delegates, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, take part in a session before voting on a draft security bill for Hong Kong during the closing session of the National People's Congress on May 28 in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Twitter cracks down on accounts it says are linked to China’s Communist Party.

Experts say it's noteworthy Beijing is trying stealthy push propaganda: "Twitter has suspended more than 23,000 accounts it says were linked to the Chinese Communist Party and covertly spreading ­propaganda to undermine pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and counter criticism of Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak that grew to a global pandemic,” Ellen Nakashima, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Anna Fifield report.

“The campaign recently has broadened to exploit racial unrest in the United States … One account, for instance, tweeted an image of Lady Liberty with a knee on the neck of George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose death last month after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck has sparked global protests and calls for police reform.”

Pocket change

The Amazon logo at entrance to a building in France. (Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images)

E.U. to level antitrust charges against Amazon.

Charges come as big tech companies face scrutiny in the U.S.: “The charges—the EU’s first set of formal antitrust accusations against the company—could officially be filed as early as next week or the week after … The European Commission, the bloc’s top antitrust regulator, has been honing its case, and the case team has been circulating a draft of the charge sheet for a couple of months …,” the WSJ's Valentina Pop and Sam Schechner report.

“The charges—called a statement of objections—stem from Amazon’s dual role as a marketplace operator and a seller of its own products, the people said. In them, the EU accuses Amazon of scooping up data from third-party sellers and using that information to compete against them, for instance by launching similar products.”

Taco Bell parent Yum sues GrubHub: “Yum bought a 3 percent stake in the third-party delivery app in 2018 as more national chains looked to lift sales by offering delivery. As part of the deal, the two signed a contract that required the delivery app to give Yum favorable pricing and service levels for thousands of Taco Bell and KFC restaurants, which are largely operated by franchisees,” CNBC's Amelia Lucas reports.

“The new fees will mean that consumers will have to pay nearly 40 percent more for GrubHub deliveries of food from Yum’s restaurants.”

Goldman Sachs Is Said to Try to Avoid Pleading Guilty in 1MDB Scandal The bank has asked the U.S. to review demands that any settlement include a guilty plea to a felony charge, according to people briefed on the matter. NYT

Campaign 2020

Former vice president Joe Biden. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Biden campaign is keeping his economic brain trust under wraps.

The former vice president's team mostly refuses to divulge who is advising him: “Some broad contours have become clear. Biden plays down concerns about the deficit during this recession … and he has begun soliciting ambitious plans to bridge the gap in earnings and wealth between black and white Americans. His regular briefings are by a small group of liberal economists and others with roots in the Obama White House and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. And he sees the economic recovery as his foremost duty if he wins the presidency,” the New York Times's Jim Tankersley and Thomas Kaplan report.

“Yet the details of the policymaking process are closely held. Biden is now seeking input from more than 100 left-leaning economists and other researchers, but there is little clarity on who has true influence. The Biden campaign recently formed an economic policy committee, which includes these outside experts, and imposed strict rules to ensure their public silence.”

Biden outlined how he would reopen the economy amid the coronavirus: “Trump has basically had a one-point plan: Open businesses,” Biden said at an economic roundtable in Philadelphia, where he announced a plan to reopen the economy, the Associated Press's Will Weissert and Alexandra Jaffe report.

“If elected, Biden promised to guarantee testing and protective equipment for people called back to work, while prohibiting discrimination against elderly Americans and others at high risk of contracting the virus. He also wants to use federal funds to ensure paid leave for anyone who falls ill or cares for those who do. He proposed a national contact tracing workforce or ‘job corps’ of at least 100,000 to call people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine. That figure aligns with an estimate from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.”

Daybook

