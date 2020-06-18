with Brent D. Griffiths

Investors spent more than a year-and-a-half obsessing over President Trump’s intentions toward China. Markets gyrated as the president whipsawed in tweets and other public utterances between threats of tariff escalations and reconciliation.

John Bolton’s book, through explosive revelations told in detail, obliterates the notion President Trump was serious about forcing a fundamental overhaul of the U.S.-China relationship. Instead, Bolton depicts a president in over his head on the world stage, in thrall to his authoritarian counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and motivated primarily by desperation to cut a trade deal he could tout on the campaign trail.

Most damning, Bolton writes that Trump centered trade negotiations on his own reelection bid, explicitly seeking Xi’s help in his race.

Then-National Security Adviser John Bolton stands alongside President Trump as he speaks during an Oval Office meeting in May 2018. (Saul Loeb / AFP)

The president made that request when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit last June in Osaka, Japan. Trump opened by telling Xi there was “great hostility” to the Chinese among Democrats.

“Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome,” Bolton writes, according to an excerpt in the Wall Street Journal.

“Trump’s conversations with Xi reflected not only the incoherence in his trade policy but also the confluence in Trump’s mind of his own political interests and U.S. national interests,” he writes. “I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations.”

Trump offered sweeping but seemingly contradictory rebuttals to Bolton’s accusations Wednesday evening. He told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that Bolton “is a liar.” And he tweeted the accusation:

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

But in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Trump said Bolton “broke the law, very simple, as much as it’s going to be broken,” adding Bolton revealed “highly classified information,” which would indicate the account is accurate. U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer also weighed in with a specific denial of Bolton’s Osaka anecdote. “Absolutely untrue. Never happened. I was there,” he said at a Senate hearing Wednesday. “I've no recollection of that ever happening. I don't believe it's true. I don't believe it ever happened.”

Bolton presents others cases of Trump wilting to Chinese pressure, putting self-interest ahead of national priorities.

The president reversed penalties on Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE to court favor with Xi, he writes.

Both companies faced punishment for sanctions violations. But Trump intervened on ZTE’s behalf against his own Commerce Department’s actions in 2018. And in June 2019, his administration had recently barred Huawei from doing business with U.S. companies when Trump and Xi talked by phone. Xi told Trump the move imperiled the relationship between the countries, and Trump floated including the matter in trade negotiations.

Trump, with Bolton in the background, speaks during a meeting at the G-20 summit in Osaka last summer. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

As the WSJ’s Michael Bender and Rebecca Ballhaus write, “During their G-20 meeting two weeks later, Mr. Xi continued pushing on Huawei, ‘sensing weakness’ in Mr. Trump, Mr. Bolton writes. When Mr. Xi agreed to include Huawei in the trade talks, Mr. Trump agreed to lift the then-month-old ban, he says.” And as Bolton reiterates, those trade negotiations were “primarily about getting Trump reelected in 2020.”

Trump gave Xi the green light to continue persecuting its Uighur Muslim citizens.

The U.S. had been considering sanctions against Beijing for its treatment of its Uighur population. But at that eventful Osaka summit, “Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do,” Bolton writes. “In my government experience, it was the most irrational thing I ever witnessed any president do,” he said, per Josh Dawsey’s write-up of an advanced copy of the book.

The president signed a measure Wednesdayto potentially punish Chinese officials for their role in interning Uighurs, per Gerry Shih — and pointed to the move in his Wall Street Journal interview as evidence he is tough on China. The bill, the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act, had passed the House and Senate unanimously.

The president was similarly loathe to confront Xi over Beijing’s anti-democratic crackdowns.

Bolton writes that when massive protests broke out in Hong Kong over Chinese attempts to assert control there, Trump turned a blind eye. “I don’t want to get involved,” the president said, according to the book. “We have human-rights problems too.” He refused to issue a statement marking the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, remarking, “Who cares about it? I’m trying to make a deal,” per Bolton.

And the president “was particularly dyspeptic about Taiwan, having listened to Wall Street financiers who had gotten rich off mainland China investments,” he writes. “One of Trump’s favorite comparisons was to point to the tip of one of his Sharpies and say, ‘This is Taiwan,’ then point to the historic Resolute desk in the Oval Office and say, ‘This is China.’ So much for American commitments and obligations to another democratic ally.”

Bolton is facing intense criticism for not stepping forward earlier. His credibility is another matter.

The longtime foreign policy hand could have gone public with what he knew when he knew it — or, at least, testified about it during Trump’s impeachment, critics say. But there are several reasons to believe Bolton’s account.

There's the administration's last-minute bid to block its publication on the grounds it reveals classified information. And Bolton drew the book in part from contemporaneous notes he took so diligently in the White House that the practice spooked his then colleagues. Plus, his take on Trump’s posture toward China comports with previous coverage of the president’s approach — and the insights of the reporters behind it and experts tracking the story.

From the New York Times’s Ana Swanson:

Bolton’s piece makes explicit something I often heard sources say while reporting on China trade talks: the president didn’t care about structural issues with the Chinese economy, he was focused on rewarding his political base with agricultural purchases https://t.co/41lvVi18q7 — Ana Swanson (@AnaSwanson) June 18, 2020

From Bloomberg senior writer Shawn Donnan:

He confirms what those who have covered the Trump administration’s trade policy for past 3 years also know: The whole thing has been chaotic... pic.twitter.com/phfwJ1cR4o — Shawn Donnan (@sdonnan) June 17, 2020

From Scott Lincicome, a trade lawyer and adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute:

A shambolic quest to get him reelected? Gee, what gave it away? — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 17, 2020

After signing the U.S.-China trade deal in January, Trump went out of his way to protect it.

As evidence mounted that Beijing had misled the world about the extent of the threat posed by the coronavirus, Trump lavished praise on Xi’s leadership with an eye toward preserving their agreement.

“Worries about rattled financial markets and their effect on the economy as well as the delicate negotiations with China over a trade deal — a key to Trump’s reelection — have played a large role in influencing the president’s friendly posture toward China over the deadly coronavirus, according to several senior White House and administration officials,” Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey reported in mid-February.

Tensions between the superpowers have spiked amid the pandemic. But Trump officials are working to keep relations on track.

Lighthizer defended the trade deal in House testimony on Wednesday, saying “he expects China to fulfill its promise to buy an additional $200 billion in American goods and services over the next two years, despite its slow start to placing new orders amid the coronavirus pandemic,” David Lynch reports.

And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii. “The two governments have sparred over several issues in recent months, including the origin of the novel coronavirus, mass protests promoting democracy in Hong Kong and denouncing racism in the United States, mutual accusations of lying, and the expulsion of journalists in both countries,” Carol Morello and John Hudson report. “As if to underscore the gulf between them, U.S. and Chinese officials both told foreign diplomats that the other side requested the meeting in Hawaii.”

Trump is arguing the Chinese would prefer Joe Biden win the November election. But despite the renewed rockiness, the Chinese reportedly have reached a different conclusion. Bloomberg’s Peter Martin reported this week. In interviews with nine current and former Chinese officials, Martin found a “shift in favor of the sitting president.”

Market movers

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. (Kevin Lamarque/File/Reuters)

Powell warns lawmakers about cutting off stimulus too early.

The Fed chair says economic gains will be scuttled if Congress gets too stingy: “Despite a gain in payrolls last month, [Jay] Powell said 25 million workers remain dislodged from their jobs. ‘It would be a concern if Congress were to pull back from the support that it’s providing too quickly,’ he said during a virtual hearing before the House Financial Services Committee,” the WSJ's Nick Timiraos reports.

“Congress faces deadlines this summer over how to address expiring provisions of relief measures for businesses and unemployed workers, following nearly $3 trillion in emergency spending earlier this year. That spending appears to have boosted hiring and consumer spending in recent weeks, Powell said. The Fed leader has traditionally avoided endorsing specific fiscal policies to stay removed from more partisan debates involving elected officials.”

Stocks dipped as coronavirus cases surged. “The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as news of spiking pandemic data and the prospect of a new round of economic lockdowns dampened investor optimism over signs of economic recovery,” Reuters's Stephen Culp reports. “The S&P 500 and the Dow reversed earlier gains and snapped a three-day winning streak. Tech shares led the Nasdaq into the black.”

Futures are flat. “Stock futures were little changed on Thursday as investors weigh the rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and around the world. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, or 0.1%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures were lower by 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures were flat,” per CNBC.

Jobless claims expected to remain high. “A second wave of layoffs amid weak demand and fractured supply chains is likely keeping new U.S. applications for unemployment benefits elevated, supporting views that the economy faces a long and difficult recovery from the COVID-19 recession,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports. “Initial claims for state unemployment benefits likely totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.3 million for the week ended June 13, down from 1.542 million in the prior week, according to a Reuters survey of economists.”

Pandemic could erase more global wealth than financial crisis Volatile markets and the economic fallout from the virus could wipe out as much as $16 trillion of global wealth this year and hinder growth for the next five years, according to a study by Boston Consulting Group. By comparison, the 2008 financial crisis erased $10 trillion. Bloomberg

Coronavirus fallout

States with the largest case increases over last week: Seven-day average of daily new reported cases per 100,000 residents

(Graphic by Washington Post staff)

From the U.S.:

At least 2,150,000 covid-19 cases have been reported ; at least 115,000 have died.

; at least 115,000 have died. Trump pushing officials to speed up vaccine timelines: “Trump, faced with multiple crises and falling poll numbers less than five months before the presidential election, is prodding top health officials to move faster on a historically ambitious timeline to approve a coronavirus vaccine by year’s end,” Yasmeen Abutaleb, Josh Dawsey, Laurie McGinley and Carolyn Y. Johnson report. The push has provoked deep concerns among some scientists.

“Trump, faced with multiple crises and falling poll numbers less than five months before the presidential election, is prodding top health officials to move faster on a historically ambitious timeline to approve a coronavirus vaccine by year’s end,” Yasmeen Abutaleb, Josh Dawsey, Laurie McGinley and Carolyn Y. Johnson report. The push has provoked deep concerns among some scientists. PPP small-business loans left behind many needy businesses: “Looking back, the program failed to take into account the near-countless varieties of small business, which employ nearly half of U.S. private-sector workers, and how best to help them, according to economists, business owners and bankers,” the Wall Street Journal's Yuka Hayashi, Ruth Simon and Peter Rudegeair report. “The PPP was most helpful to enterprises able to continue operations or quickly reopen. It largely failed those that either closed during prolonged lockdowns, drew too few customers to afford more than a skeleton staff, or were overwhelmed by high overhead costs, such as rent.”

“Looking back, the program failed to take into account the near-countless varieties of small business, which employ nearly half of U.S. private-sector workers, and how best to help them, according to economists, business owners and bankers,” the Wall Street Journal's Yuka Hayashi, Ruth Simon and Peter Rudegeair report. “The PPP was most helpful to enterprises able to continue operations or quickly reopen. It largely failed those that either closed during prolonged lockdowns, drew too few customers to afford more than a skeleton staff, or were overwhelmed by high overhead costs, such as rent.” SEC chief warns people not to use 401(k) withdrawals for risky investments: “As part of the Cares Act, Congress approved a change to let people withdraw up to $100,000 from their 401(k) or IRA accounts this year without having to pay the typical 10 percent penalty for people under the age of 59½ … ‘What I don’t support is people doing something like that, not to bridge a gap or a difficulty, but to maybe change to a different investment strategy that isn’t in their long-term interests,’ Jay Clayton said on CNBC's ‘Squawk on the Street,’ ” Kevin Stankiewicz reports.

“As part of the Cares Act, Congress approved a change to let people withdraw up to $100,000 from their 401(k) or IRA accounts this year without having to pay the typical 10 percent penalty for people under the age of 59½ … ‘What I don’t support is people doing something like that, not to bridge a gap or a difficulty, but to maybe change to a different investment strategy that isn’t in their long-term interests,’ Jay Clayton said on CNBC's ‘Squawk on the Street,’ ” Kevin Stankiewicz reports. Pandemic creates coin shortage: “As the economy ground to a halt earlier this year, ‘the flow of coins through the economy has gotten all — it’s kind of stopped,’ [Powell] said in a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell said the Fed has been working with the U.S. Mint and reserve banks to fix the temporary issue,” Rachel Siegel reports.

The corporate front:

Hertz halts plan to sell $500 million in shares pending SEC review: “Trading of Hertz stock had been halted for several hours before resuming shortly before 3:30 p.m. ET. Once trading resumed, the shares were volatile, jumping double digits before closing up 2.6 percent to $2,” CNBC's Michael Wayland reports. “ Hertz wanted to use the sale to leverage interest in its stock, which had seen volatile trading in the wake of its bankruptcy filing."

“Trading of Hertz stock had been halted for several hours before resuming shortly before 3:30 p.m. ET. Once trading resumed, the shares were volatile, jumping double digits before closing up 2.6 percent to $2,” CNBC's Michael Wayland reports. “ Restaurants are closing again after workers test positive: “News of outbreaks has left many restaurant workers nervous, fearing both the prospect of catching the virus from a co-worker and lost wages and tips if their employer shuts down. John deBary, the co-founder and board president of the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, says restaurant reopenings have created opportunities for workers to again make a paycheck, but they may be going back to risky workplaces,” Emily Heil reports.

Around the world:

Beijing is trying to grapple with a spike in cases: “China is moving rapidly to seal off its capital of 22 million residents by canceling flights and trains amid growing fears that a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus is gathering strength in Beijing and could spread to the rest of the country,” Gerry Shih reports. “While Beijing’s case numbers are low by global standards, they are vexing Chinese authorities who had touted their success in quickly stamping out the coronavirus and had taken pains to ensure it would not infect the seat of the ruling Communist Party."

“China is moving rapidly to seal off its capital of 22 million residents by canceling flights and trains amid growing fears that a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus is gathering strength in Beijing and could spread to the rest of the country,” Gerry Shih reports. “While Beijing’s case numbers are low by global standards, they are vexing Chinese authorities who had touted their success in quickly stamping out the coronavirus and had taken pains to ensure it would not infect the seat of the ruling Communist Party." Eiffel Tower set to reopen: “The virus has prompted additional safety measures at the popular Parisian tourist attraction, which has been closed for the longest consecutive period of time since World War II,” Teo Armus reports.

Protests fallout

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Jeff Chiu/File/AP)

Google sets diversity goal for within five years.

The search giant announced other steps aimed at addressing racial bias: “Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said that by 2025, the company aims to have 30 percent more of its leaders be from underrepresented groups. About 96 percent of Google’s U.S. leaders are white or Asian, and 73 percent globally are men,” Reuters's Paresh Dave reports.

“Pichai said all leadership openings now will be shared externally. Silicon Valley companies have often hired for top positions using secretive recruiting firms or internal promotions, making it difficult for people not connected to an employee to know of opportunities. In addition, Pichai said Google would strive to be more inclusive, with steps such as eliminating an office security procedure that may have led to racial profiling.”

Several banks to close branches, offices early for Juneteenth: “JPMorgan Chase & Co and U.S. Bank will both close branches at 1 p.m. local time on June 19. Capital One Financial Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group will close branches at 2 p.m. local time,” Reuters's Elizabeth Dilts Marshall reports.

“The banks will remain open part of the day because the holiday falls on a Friday, when many people get paid and need in-person banking services … JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank by assets, will also allow staff at offices to take the afternoon off, in addition to closing its roughly 5,000 branches. U.S. Bank, which has 2,700 branches in 26 states, is allowing employees to do the same."

Uber is making Juneteenth and election days around the world company holidays: “Uber’s announcement is the latest effort among tech companies to support and honor the Black community. Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced last week that Juneteenth would become a company holiday,” CNBC's Jessica Bursztynsky reports.

Containers of Aunt Jemima syrup are displayed on a grocery store shelf in Long Beach, Calif, on Wednesday. (Ashley Landis/AP)

Quaker is dropping Aunt Jemima, and other companies might follow: “Within hours of the announcement that Aunt Jemima was being retired from store shelves, at least two more food companies rushed to respond to complaints about other brands that have been criticized for using racial stereotypes,” the New York Times's Maria Cramer reports.

“Mars Food, the owner of the brand Uncle Ben’s rice, which features an older black man smiling on the box, said … that it would ‘evolve’ the brand as protests over racism and police brutality across the country continue. Shortly after that announcement, ConAgra Brands, the maker of Mrs. Butterworth’s pancake syrup, released a statement saying the company had begun a ‘complete brand and package review.' ”

ABC shows will address policing crisis and pandemic: Karey Burke, the network’s entertainment president, "also said ABC—a unit of Walt Disney Co. —must have greater representation of diversity not only on screen and among its content creators but in executive roles as well, the WSJ's Joe Flint reports.

“Some ABC shows will also work with advocacy groups on stories. Burke said the media watchdog Color of Change, which has criticized television’s portrayal of the criminal justice system, was invited to offer insights by the writers and producers of the ABC police drama ‘The Rookie.’ The ABC sitcom ‘Black-ish,’ which has ventured into politics in the past, will also likely weigh in on the protests this season, Burke said.”

Trump tracker

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (Al Drago/Pool/AP)

Mnuchin declares global corporate tax talks are at an impasse.

The already fragile talks are now even more likely to go nowhere: “Without a deal, European countries are more likely to press ahead with targeted taxes on digital companies, including U.S. tech giants such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. If that happens, the U.S. has threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs,” Richard Rubin and Kate Davidson report.

“Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the comments in a letter to counterparts in the U.K., France, Italy and Spain, according to a person familiar with the letter. The U.S. has suggested pausing the negotiations while countries focus on the pandemic and economic recovery … A spokeswoman from the French finance ministry confirmed receiving the letter and said the four countries were preparing a joint response.”

FAA chief acknowledges agency made mistakes on 737 Max: Steve Dickson, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, “rejected senators’ accusations the FAA was ‘stonewalling’ probes after two fatal crashes,” Reuters's David Shepardson and Eric M. Johnson report.

“Boeing’s 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people, triggering multiple investigations into how the plane was certified as safe. In a particularly tense exchange at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on aircraft certification, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) accused Dickson of speaking in the passive voice as a way of ‘avoiding responsibility’ after Dickson told him, ‘Mistakes were made.’ One senator at the hearing said the agency was like ‘a dog watching TV’ when it came to policing Boeing’s work, and another said the agency was ‘stonewalling’ the committee’s investigation into the 737 MAX’s development.”

Trade fly-around

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, in February. (Yves Herman/File/Reuters)

The E.U. is looking to make its economy more insular.

Officials want to reduce Chinese and U.S. influence: “The European Union plans to tighten its defenses against subsidized foreign companies, marking a sharp increase in the bloc’s effort to assert ‘strategic autonomy,’ ” the WSJ's Valentina Pop reports.

“The European Commission, the EU’s executive body and top antitrust enforcer, … outlined options to redress what it described as market distortions stemming from state-subsidized foreign firms. The proposals aim to prevent foreign companies that have received significant grants, loans, tax credits or other forms of state aid from acquiring European companies or competing with them for certain contracts inside the EU. Many observers see the action as aimed at state-owned Chinese companies, but it could also affect U.S. rivals of European companies.”

Pocket change

Attorney General William Barr. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Justice Department recommends legislation targeting social media companies.

At issue is the decades-old Section 230: “The Justice Department urged Congress to adopt new legislation that could punish Facebook, Google and Twitter for a wide array of harmful content posted online, threatening to erode a long-cherished legal immunity that Silicon Valley says is critical to the future of the Internet,” Tony Romm reports.

“The new legislation would target Section 230, a decades-old portion of law that spares social media sites from being held liable for the posts, photos and videos uploaded to their sites by their users. The proposal would pave the way for steep sanctions on major online platforms if they don’t act to remove a range of illicit content, from child exploitation to terrorism, according to Justice Department officials.”

Lyft says all rides will be in electric cars by end of 2030: “But to get there, it’ll need the support of policymakers and automakers, a robust charging network, and most of all, its drivers’ cooperation,” Bloomberg News's Akshat Rathi reports.

“Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, however, frames the pandemic-induced pain as an opportunity to ‘re-evaluate everything.’ That includes the vehicles that carry its hot-pink logo. With the transition to electric, Zimmer says, ‘we will be better positioned coming out of this.’ California regulators determined in January that ride-hailing services emit 50 percent more greenhouse gas per passenger mile traveled than the average car. The state is expected to set out rules to reduce emissions from such services—a world first.”

