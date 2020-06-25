with Brent D. Griffiths

The pandemic is far from over and the economic recovery will be more grueling than anticipated.

Those sobering assessments are coming into focus as new coronavirus cases in the United States reached their highest one-day total — and the International Monetary Fund warned the U.S. economy will shrink by 8 percent this year.

The fund's updated forecast shows a more severe slowdown than it projected just two months ago dragging on global growth. In a further sign the recovery may be stalling, some companies are delaying plans to reopen, including Disneyland, or closing down again, including Apple stores in Houston, out of concern over spiking cases.

Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., on the first day of its closure in March. (David McNew / AFP)

Investors — looking past Trump administration assurances that the pandemic is in hand — zeroed in on the rising infections across the South and Southwest and sent stocks plummeting. The S&P 500 dropped 2.6 percent; the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 2.7 percent; and the Nasdaq snapped an eight-day winning streak by falling 2.2 percent.

“Warm weather and a reduction in the rate of deaths does not give people the right to go out and party,” Adviser Investments Chairman Daniel P. Wiener tells Tom Heath and Hamza Shaban. “They partied, the market partied and the hangover begins.”

Nationally, it’s clear the first wave of infections never fully crested.

Rather, it dipped and then began surging as it spread to new areas of the country:

June 24: 38,672 positive COVID cases.



That is a record high for the United States. pic.twitter.com/tIj4blQ5OV — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) June 24, 2020

And now the virus has gained a foothold in some of the largest states:

Covid trends in select outbreak states. pic.twitter.com/nKezeHHXnO — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 24, 2020

Wednesday set a record for new records, with six states all recording their highest number of new cases to date:

The regions in the US, as defined by the Census, are not the same size. The South has twice as many people as the Northeast, where the outbreak was most intense in the spring.



200 million people live in the regions where cases are growing quickly. pic.twitter.com/Nekg3CZ3FK — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 24, 2020

All told, the state health departments reported more than 36,000 new cases, and many of them are in areas that power economic growth. “Overall, counties accounting for between one-third and one-half of U.S. GDP are suffering from worsening trends in new cases or Covid-19-related deaths, according to research by Deutsche Bank AG economists,” Bloomberg's Rich Miller reports.

Top Trump officials are seeking to put the rosiest spin on the situation:

Vice President Mike Pence told Republican senators at their closed-door lunch Wednesday to focus on “encouraging signs,” and noted the mortality rate hasn’t spiked along with infections, Erica Werner reports. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week, Pence argued reports of a spike were media hype and “more than half of states are actually seeing cases decline or remain stable.”

President Trump last week claimed “the numbers are very minuscule compared to what it was. It's dying out.” And he said even without a vaccine or effective treatment, the virus is “fading away.” At his Tulsa rally on Saturday, Trump set off a controversy his administration has struggled to contain by declaring he had told officials to “slow the testing down” to make the numbers look better.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Monday there is “no second wave coming” and said, “I really think it’s a pretty good situation… There are some hot spots. We’re on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now, we’ve come a long way from last winter.”

IMF economists, among others, see a starkly different picture.

In their latest forecast, the fund’s analysts write the damage the pandemic wrought in the first half of the year has been worse than expected, setting up a slower recovery. They now see a 4.9 percent hit to global growth this year, considerably larger than the 3 percent hit they penciled in back in April — and twice the size of the blow during the global financial crisis, as Heather Long notes.

In the U.S., the IMF sees the economy beginning to bounce back next year, posting 4.5 percent growth. Its economists warn “there is a higher-than-usual degree of uncertainty around this forecast” given the pandemic’s trajectory remains unknown. But this much seems incontrovertible: “For economies struggling to control infection rates, a lengthier lockdown will inflict an additional toll on activity.”

Weekly jobless claims out this morning will offer a fresh snapshot of the labor market. A Bloomberg survey of economists projects 1.3 million people lined up for unemployment benefits.

The regulators

Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington. (Leah Millis/File/Reuters)

It's stress test day.

The Fed's review will have a new look during the pandemic: “This year, analysts, investors and bankers are flying blind after the economic crisis triggered by the outbreak of coronavirus coincided with a new regulatory tweak to rip up the Fed’s ‘stress test’ playbook … The uncertainty has been reflected in unusual volatility in options on bank securities in the last three months, according to Goldman Sachs research published on June 15,” Reuters's David Henry and Pete Schroeder report.

“The Fed will release results of the test, which was devised before the pandemic, [today] after markets close. The Fed is expected to provide guidance on how banks would fare if the current economic slump worsens. But it will hold back information on each bank’s capital requirements, and lenders will not be able to announce their plans for capital distributions, such as dividends, until Monday evening.”

The results could tip the debate over bank dividends. “The findings could feed a growing clamor for the biggest banks to suspend or cut dividend payments after they temporarily quit share buybacks for this quarter,” Bloomberg's Lisa Lee and Shahien Nasiripour write. “Sheila Bair, who led the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. during the last crisis, said the Fed shouldn’t need stress tests to put a stop to dividends.”

Trump tracker

Tomas J. Philipson is seen in Washington in February. (Melissa Lyttle/Bloomberg)

Trump abruptly loses another economic adviser.

It's unusual to see such departures during a recession: “Tomas J. Philipson, acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, will leave his post by the end of June … The announcement comes two days after Kevin Hassett, a senior White House economic official and Philipson’s predecessor as chair of the CEA, announced he would also be stepping down,” Robert Costa, Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Jeff Stein report.

“Philipson was not as prominent an adviser as Hassett when he held the role … During a recent Rose Garden ceremony, Trump called on Hassett to speak but Philipson was not brought to the lectern. Still, Philipson has been an outspoken supporter of [Trump] on social media and has also defended the president’s decision not to wear a mask to protect against the virus … Philipson also feuded with Obama administration CEA chair Jason Furman on Twitter. After Furman criticized a chart circulated by Hassett that appeared to show coronavirus deaths plunging to zero by mid-May, Philipson attacked Furman.”

Coronavirus fallout

From the U.S.:

Deaths lag spike in cases, but that might change soon: “Which means Arizona, Texas and Florida, states that reopened early and now are experiencing runaway infection rates, are likely to be burying more dead in July,” Lenny Bernstein, Rachel Weiner and Joel Achenbach report.

“Which means Arizona, Texas and Florida, states that reopened early and now are experiencing runaway infection rates, are likely to be burying more dead in July,” Lenny Bernstein, Rachel Weiner and Joel Achenbach report. Virginia poised to create nation's first pandemic workplace safety mandates: “The regulations have drawn praise from unions, labor advocates and many workers. But they’ve also drawn sharp opposition from many businesses and industry groups, which say the new regulations are unnecessary in the face of existing guidelines from the state and federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHA,” Eli Rosenberg reports. “Virginia officials said the state’s inspectors will police the new regulations, under penalties of up to $124,000 and the threat of closure in severe cases.”

“The regulations have drawn praise from unions, labor advocates and many workers. But they’ve also drawn sharp opposition from many businesses and industry groups, which say the new regulations are unnecessary in the face of existing guidelines from the state and federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHA,” Eli Rosenberg reports. “Virginia officials said the state’s inspectors will police the new regulations, under penalties of up to $124,000 and the threat of closure in severe cases.” Colleges spend millions to prepare to reopen: “Costs for protective gear, cleaning supplies and labor for employees to take students’ temperatures and conduct hourly wipe-downs of doorknobs are already running into the millions of dollars,” the WSJ's Melissa Korn reports.

“Costs for protective gear, cleaning supplies and labor for employees to take students’ temperatures and conduct hourly wipe-downs of doorknobs are already running into the millions of dollars,” the WSJ's Melissa Korn reports. More than 13,000 federal workers face a possible furlough of at least 30 days: “Three-fourths of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services workforce — more than 13,000 employees — could be told as soon as Wednesday that they face extended furloughs starting Aug. 3 that would cut off their salaries and severely curtail the agency’s work, the union representing the employees has said,” Eric Yoder reports.

From the corporate front:

GNC, Chuck E. Cheese file for bankruptcy: The vitamin and nutrition chain “ has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to close as many as 1,200 of its 5,200 U.S. stores as it searches for a buyer,” Abha Bhattarai reports. The pandemic forced it to close about 40 percent of its stores. Meanwhile, CEC Entertainment, Chuck E. Cheese's parent company, also filed for bankruptcy protection, Bloomberg reports.

The vitamin and nutrition chain “ Abha Bhattarai reports. The pandemic forced it to close about 40 percent of its stores. Meanwhile, CEC Entertainment, Chuck E. Cheese's parent company, also filed for bankruptcy protection, Bloomberg reports. Pilots union asks government to subsidize empty seats: “The idea, launched by the Allied Pilots Association representing American Airlines’ 15,000 pilots, is aimed at easing a return to pre-pandemic passenger levels while creating a level playing field across the airline industry,” Reuters's Tracy Rucinski reports. “As of now, some but not all U.S. airlines are blocking middle seats or capping the number of seats they are selling on each flight in order to allow for more space between passengers.”

“The idea, launched by the Allied Pilots Association representing American Airlines’ 15,000 pilots, is aimed at easing a return to pre-pandemic passenger levels while creating a level playing field across the airline industry,” Reuters's Tracy Rucinski reports. “As of now, some but not all U.S. airlines are blocking middle seats or capping the number of seats they are selling on each flight in order to allow for more space between passengers.” New York retailers hope pent-up demand will boost sales: “ Upscale retailers including Nordstrom Inc, privately owned Saks Fifth Avenue and jeweler Tiffany & Co. reopened their large New York City flagship locations on Wednesday with reassuring signage and sanitizer stands to calm shoppers worried about the pandemic,” Reuters's Melissa Fares reports.

Around the world:

Amnesty International finds racial bias in Europe's lockdown enforcement: “ Ethnic minorities and marginalized groups bore the brunt of police ‘violence, discriminatory identity checks, forced quarantines and fines,’ according to a report released by London-based Amnesty International,” Miriam Berger reports.

“ report Miriam Berger reports. Four Canadian provinces agree to travel bubble: “The agreement will allow travelers to move between the four provinces — Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick — without mandatory isolation periods, reversing earlier measures that have largely restricted domestic travel in the region …," Siobhán O'Grady reports.

Market movers

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

The Fed's promise of $2.3 trillion for the economy hasn't materialized.

Part of the reason is some programs have been complicated to organize: “In the three months since a slew of programs were announced, the Fed has loaned out just $143 billion, or a mere 6.2 percent of its total firepower. The most ambitious initiative, the Main Street Lending Program, has yet to make a loan, according to the most recent Fed balance sheet data, though officials expect that to change in a matter of days,” CNBC's Jeff Cox reports.

The other explanations: “Another is that there is simply less demand from entities that are finding other ways to make do. And on that same point, the notion that the U.S. economy is recovering more quickly than expected from a recession that began in February has negated the need for the arsenal that the Fed launched starting in March.”

Pocket change

A bottle of Bayer AG Roundup brand weedkiller concentrate. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

Bayer reaches $10.5 Billion settlement over Roundup.

The German company is the world's largest seed and agrochemical maker: Bayer said “it will allocate between $8.8 billion and $9.6 billion to resolve the current Roundup litigation. It will apply to 75 percent of the 125,000 current filed and unfiled claims that the product leads to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Hannah Denham reports.

“The company will also pay $1.25 billion for a separate class agreement for potential future claims, which will be subject to approval in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Judge Vince Chhabria. Bayer has been entangled in a public relations and litigation crisis after it inherited the Roundup brand, which was introduced in the 1970s and grew to be a top-selling herbicide, through a $63 billion merger with St. Louis-based agribusiness giant Monsanto in 2018.”

CrossFit founder sells gym business: “Greg Glassman is selling his gym business to a technology executive, weeks after Glassman said he was retiring as CEO amid backlash over his inflammatory remarks about the killing of George Floyd,” the WSJ's Maria Armental reports.

“CrossFit said the closely held business was being acquired by Eric Roza, the owner of a CrossFit gym in Boulder, Colo. Roza is a technology entrepreneur and former Oracle Corp. executive. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The closely held company has faced a backlash, with gym owners and longtime sponsor Reebok saying they were cutting ties after Glassman’s inflammatory comments earlier this month. In a recent meeting with some gym owners, Glassman said, ‘We’re not mourning for George Floyd—I don’t think me or any of my staff are,’ according to audio recordings of the meeting posted by BuzzFeed News.”

The end of the Segway era: “The Segway PT, that two-wheeled vehicle that makes riders lean forward, will soon be no more,” Rachel Lerman reports from San Francisco.

“Segway-Ninebot said this week that manufacturing of its most recognizable product will halt July 15. The company said it was a decision based on economics. The PT, or personal transporter, made up only 1.5 percent of the company’s revenue last year, Segway President Judy Cai said in a statement.”

Daybook

Today:

The Fed releases its bank stress test after markets close

The Labor Department releases the latest weekly jobless claims

Nike, Rite Aid and Darden Restaurants Inc are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

