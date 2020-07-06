with Brent D. Griffiths

Policymakers charged with staving off an economic collapse are still struggling to navigate through a fog of confusing data nearly four months after the pandemic-forced shutdowns hit.

Without more emergency spending, the Congressional Budget Office projects economic scarring to last through the end of the decade. The agency sees the jobless rate dropping to 10.5 percent by the end of the year — higher than during the Great Recession — and averaging 6.1 percent through 2030.

A person walks by a boarded-up Macy's store in San Francisco last month. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

But the question of exactly how much to shell out to avert that outcome will bedevil lawmakers later this month.

The assignment awaits them when they return from a two-week recess to hash out the next and potentially final round of bailout programs. Some Democrats are pushing what, for the United States, largely would be a novel solution: pegging relief spending to economic conditions.

The approach would mean, for example, tying jobless benefits to the overall unemployment level. Extra help for those out of work would drop away as the economy recovered — or ramp up if it hit a skid — thereby sidestepping what has become a pitched partisan debate over the issue. The proposal already has two key Democratic backers in the Senate: Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), per the Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson.

The two introduced a plan last week extending a $600 bump in unemployment benefits now set to expire at the end of the month. Their measure would continue the aid until “a state’s average unemployment rate over three months is below 11%, then gradually shrink the bonus as the rate drops further. It would also extend the duration of regular benefits from 39 to up to 78 weeks, as long as a state’s unemployment is above 5.5%.”

The fate of unemployment insurance will figure centrally in the congressional debate over the next round of emergency spending. Congressional Republicans have been resistant to extending the unemployment benefit, arguing it provides a disincentive for laid-off or furloughed workers to get back on the job. And Davidson writes Wyden and Schumer's proposal "is unlikely to make headway" as long as the party controls the Senate.

Lawmakers have other tricky matters to tackle in the bill. That includes aid to state and local governments; the possibility of another round of stimulus checks, tax cuts, and what, if anything, to do with the Paycheck Protection Program that has extended more than a half-trillion dollars in forgivable loans to small businesses. President Trump signed a bill Saturday extending the application deadline for the program until August 8. Lawmakers will need to settle on what to do with it after that.

The debate is especially pitched as some Republicans question whether more funding is necessary.

Republicans averse to more spending argue the economy is improving faster than expected. Many, starting with Trump, heralded the June employment report that shattered expectations to the upside by showing the economy added 4.8 million jobs.

“There’s a broad sense in Washington that a program to help small businesses should continue in some form,” Capital Alpha’s Ian Katz writes in a note. The program still maintains $130 billion in untapped funds, which “raises questions about whether additional funding is needed at all. Those doubts were bolstered by last week’s announcement” of the June jobs number.

Skeptics argue it offers an already-outdated snapshot from the middle of the month.

In the weeks since, the surge in coronavirus infections is forcing key population centers to pause or roll back plans to reopen. And real-time economic measures showed a pullback in activity accelerated in the second half of June. Indeed, looked at another way, “the economy remains badly wounded,” David Lynch writes. “Nearly 19.3 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, almost three times the peak during the worst of the 2008-09 financial crisis and up from just 1.7 million in early March… It may be years before many Americans can count on complete recovery.”

And in the immediate term, Goldman Sachs economists point to the renewed restrictions on businesses and activities as weighing on and delaying the recovery. The bank’s analysts over the weekend downgraded their expectations for the year, projecting the economy will shrink by 4.6 percent — worse than the 4.2 percent hit they most recently predicted. But they expect consumer spending to “get back on track in September.”

Welcome to The Finance 202, our must-read tipsheet on where Wall Street meets Washington.

Market movers

The New York Stock Exchange. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

Earnings season is shaping up to be a confusing mess.

Without much guidance, investors will be flying blind. Bloomberg's Sarah Ponczek: "Banks are set to kick off the second-quarter reporting season in less than two weeks. At first glance, the 44% profit contraction expected for S&P 500 companies -- the worst since 2008 -- seems at odds with with the explosive rally that’s restored most of what was lost in the March meltdown. Yet Wall Street pros will know the stock market long ago discounted all that. It’s not recent history that matters, but rather expectations for the future.

“Those remain murky. Crafting an outlook for the broader economy or individual companies remains all but impossible in a recession spurred by a global health-care crisis. To date, most companies themselves haven’t even bothered. So few firms issued profit guidance in June -- just 17 -- that Bank of America strategists wrote in a report this week that the data was ‘too sparse to analyze.’”

Are Stock Investors ‘Irrationally Exuberant’ Again? One of the current narratives about the market is that it’s being boosted by foolishly optimistic investors. The numbers don’t support that. WSJ

Coronavirus fallout

More from the U.S.:

Still waiting on PPP data: “The Treasury Department and Small Businesses Administration appear unlikely to release information on hundreds of thousands of Paycheck Protection Program loans [last] week as planned, a setback in the Trump administration’s promises to be transparent about one of the largest economic stimulus packages ever created by the federal government," Jonathan O'Connell reports.

“The Treasury Department and Small Businesses Administration appear unlikely to release information on hundreds of thousands of Paycheck Protection Program loans [last] week as planned, a setback in the Trump administration’s promises to be transparent about one of the largest economic stimulus packages ever created by the federal government," Jonathan O'Connell reports. Texas, Florida and Arizona officials say reopenings fueled rise in cases: “Officials in states with surging cases issued dire warnings and blamed outbreaks on early reopenings Sunday as the seven-day average for daily new cases in the United States reached a record high for the 27th straight day,” Derek Hawkins, Marisa Iati and Jacqueline Dupree report.

“Officials in states with surging cases issued dire warnings and blamed outbreaks on early reopenings Sunday as the seven-day average for daily new cases in the United States reached a record high for the 27th straight day,” Derek Hawkins, Marisa Iati and Jacqueline Dupree report. States won't say where they are on contact tracing: “The race is key to controlling the pandemic ahead of a vaccine, experts say. But most places across the United States aren’t making public how fast or well they’re running it, leaving Americans in the dark about how their governments are mitigating the risk,” Steve Thompson reports.

“The race is key to controlling the pandemic ahead of a vaccine, experts say. But most places across the United States aren’t making public how fast or well they’re running it, leaving Americans in the dark about how their governments are mitigating the risk,” Steve Thompson reports. Research finds covid will undermine trust in government for decades: “Two new working papers present complementary data showing that the coronavirus pandemic will leave a deep psychological scar on the nation for years to come,” Christopher Ingraham reports.

“Two new working papers present complementary data showing that the coronavirus pandemic will leave a deep psychological scar on the nation for years to come,” Christopher Ingraham reports. Fewer drivers means fewer people on toll roads: “Even as traffic begins to return to the nation’s highways, toll road travel remains well below normal — down by as much as 40 percent in some markets, according to the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA). Some operators fear pre-pandemic travel patterns may be slow to return as the health crisis extends into the fall and more employers embrace telework for the long term,” Luz Lazo reports.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce building is seen last April. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Some businesses are clamoring for regulations.

Industries are worried about people acting irresponsibly: “The [U.S. Chamber of Commerce] spearheaded a letter to [Trump], Vice President Pence and the National Governors Association, writing in concert with other powerful trade groups such as the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers, pleading for a nationwide standard on when masks should be mandatory,” Paul Kane reports.

“It’s not just that industry titans want easy-to-comprehend rules for business managers — they also want a set of regulations clear enough to make it easier for businesses to deny entry to consumers who will not wear face coverings or adhere to social-distance guidelines … As Congress begins to negotiate another rescue package this month, these interest groups have some familiar business-friendly requests that their lobbyists will push. First and foremost are liability protections against coronavirus-related lawsuits as companies try to reopen.”

More from the corporate front:

Siemens sees an up to 20 percent drop in April-June quarter: “German engineering company Siemens saw the volume of business contract by as much as 20 percent … and activity in 2021 would stay below 2019 levels, the chief financial officer told [a German newspaper] Boersenzeitung,” Reuters's Vera Eckert and Alexander Huebner report.

“German engineering company Siemens saw the volume of business contract by as much as 20 percent … and activity in 2021 would stay below 2019 levels, the chief financial officer told [a German newspaper] Boersenzeitung,” Reuters's Vera Eckert and Alexander Huebner report. Six Flags's plan to survive: “It is employing a number of health and safety measures. Park guests will have to make reservations ahead of time to keep attendance levels manageable. Most jurisdictions that are allowing businesses to reopen are limiting customer capacity to about 25 percent of a business’s typical maximum capacity …,” CNBC's Robert Ferris reports.

Around the world:

Glaxo and Sanofi are discussing vaccine deal with U.K.: “GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi, partners developing a potential coronavirus vaccine, are discussing a 500 million pound ($620 million) deal to supply the U.K. government with the shot, assuming it’s successful …,” Bloomberg News's James Paton reports.

“GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi, partners developing a potential coronavirus vaccine, are discussing a 500 million pound ($620 million) deal to supply the U.K. government with the shot, assuming it’s successful …,” Bloomberg News's James Paton reports. Gilead's remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance: “The European Commission said … it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe covid-19 patients following an accelerated review process, making it the region’s first authorized therapy to treat the virus,” Reuters's Philip Blenkinsop reports.

Trump tracker

President Trump speaking during an event at Mount Rushmore on Friday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Trump-connected lobbyists cash in on bailout spending.

Forty lobbyists helped clients pull down more than $10 billion. Associated Press's Brian Slodysko: "The lobbyists identified Monday by the watchdog group Public Citizen either worked in the Trump executive branch, served on his campaign, were part of the committee that raised money for inaugural festivities or were part of his presidential transition. Many are donors to Trump’s campaigns, and some are prolific fundraisers for his reelection.

“They include Brian Ballard, who served on the transition, is the finance chair for the Republican National Committee and has bundled more than $1 million for Trump’s fundraising committees. He was hired in March by Laundrylux, a supplier of commercial laundry machines, after the Department of Homeland Security issued guidance that didn’t include laundromats as essential businesses that could stay open during the lockdown. A week later, the administration issued new guidance adding laundromats to the list.”

Pocket change

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks to reporters last May. (Nati Harnik/AP)

Warren Buffett swoops in to buy Dominion Energy's natural gas assets for $10 Billion.

It's Berkshire's first major purchase since the pandemic began: “Dominion Energy said that it’s selling substantially all of its natural gas pipeline and storage assets to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. for $4 billion, along with Berkshire’s assumption of $5.7 billion in debt. In a separate statement, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it also decided with partner Duke Energy Corp. to kill the controversial Atlantic Coast gas pipeline along the U.S. East Coast, citing ongoing delays and ‘increasing cost uncertainty,’” Bloomberg News's Rachel Adams-Heard and Katherine Chiglinsky report.

“Atlantic Coast is the latest gas pipeline to be scrapped by developers after years of delays and mounting costs. Williams Cos. earlier this year pulled the plug on the Constitution natural gas pipeline that would run from Appalachia to New York. Gas projects across America are facing intensifying opposition as local governments and environmentalists push for a transition away from fossil fuels.”

Zuckerberg to meet with civil rights activists amid ad boycott: “For years, Facebook Inc. brushed off complaints from civil rights groups that it didn’t do enough to combat racism, discrimination and voter suppression flourishing on its site. Now, pressure from a boycott by major advertisers is forcing the social media giant to address their concerns,” Bloomberg's Naomi Nix reports.

“Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet on Tuesday with leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change to discuss their requests … The advocates led the campaign to persuade advertisers including Starbucks Corp. and PepsiCo Inc. to halt spending on the platform, focusing attention on Facebook’s policies as public outrage swells over racial inequities in America following the shocking video of the death of George Floyd in police custody."

Racial profiling persists as black Americans' buying power grows: “For more than two decades, Gallup has surveyed Black Americans about the places where they’ve faced discrimination. In each of the polls since 1997, Blacks have been most likely to report unfair treatment while shopping,” CNBC's Melissa Repko reports.

“In the past few weeks, some retailers’ business practices have sparked backlash and policy changes … Urban Outfitters responded to allegations of racial profiling after multiple former employees said on social media the store’s staff would sometimes use code names, such as ‘Nick,’ ‘Nicky’ or ‘Nicole,’ for customers suspected of shoplifting … Walmart, Walgreens and CVS kept multicultural hair care and beauty products, primarily sold to Black women, in locked displays at some stores, as products commonly used by White customers were in unlocked displays nearby. Those retailers have said in recent weeks they’ll end that practice.”

Black buying power is growing faster than their white counterparts: “Black buying power was $1.4 trillion in 2019, according to the Selig Center for Economic Growth … That growth is outpacing White buying power. Between 2000 and 2018, Black buying power rose 114 percent, compared to an 89% increase in White buying power, according to Nielsen.”

Campaign 2020

Former vice president Joe Biden. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

A pair of Democratic super PACs has raised more than $100 million.

Both outfits support Biden: They “have raised a combined $107 million so far this election cycle, $30 million of which was raised in the second quarter, according to new figures — signaling heightened interest among big-money donors in supporting Biden,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports.

“The two super PACs, American Bridge and Unite the Country, teamed up earlier this year to pool resources and research in support of Biden, with a goal of raising $175 million ahead of November. Their work focuses on chipping away at President Trump’s support while presenting a positive image of Biden. The groups are spending millions on television ads in three states that Trump narrowly flipped in 2016: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.”

Daybook

Today:

The Institute for Supply Management’s nonmanufacturing index for June is released

Tuesday:

Levi Strauss and Paychex are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger

Wednesday:

Bed Bath & Beyond is among the notable companies reporting its earnings

Thursday:

The Labor Department releases the latest weekly jobless claims

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Barnes & Noble Education are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

The funnies

Bull session